“Designers Humor”: 106 Tearfully Funny Memes That Graphic Designers May Relate To (New Pics)
Being a designer is a mix of fun and hard work. Like in any job, there are great parts and some not-so-great parts too. We believe that the best way to handle these ups and downs is by using humor. That's where "Designers' Humor" comes in. It's an Instagram page that's turning everyday design struggles into a riot of giggles and nods.
We're pretty sure these pics will bring some fun to your day and show you the funny side of the design community. If you're a designer yourself, you'll likely feel like they're describing your daily life. Let us know your thoughts in the comments and upvote your favorite memes!
“Designers humor” joined Instagram in 2014 and now has more than 949k followers! This page is loved by designers and creative people all over the world for its funny and inspiring content. Even if you're not part of the design industry, you'll likely enjoy their posts as they often explore universal themes and experiences that many of us can relate to.
No matter what kind of job we have, we all face challenges. It's like a bumpy road that everyone travels on, no exceptions. These difficulties can make things tough, but there's something important to remember: you’re not alone. That’s why we reached out to Kristina Leonardi, a holistic career coach, personal growth expert, speaker, and author of Say It To Make It: Affirmations to Empower the Heart, Mind, Spirit and Soul, to explore the topics of work-and-life balance, dealing with self-doubt, and making connections with others.
Leonardi told us that it is extremely rewarding and humbling to help guide and support people in their life’s journey and evolution. “It’s an amazing feeling when a client comes to me feeling completely stuck, demoralized, and/or frustrated thinking they have limited options or not knowing why they are in the position they’re in or how to get out of it. But when I’m able to connect the dots and give them a new perspective and way to see themselves and their journey, they end up feeling lighter and more hopeful about their situation no matter what it is- sometimes in even just one session they can have a huge aha or feel better and more peaceful about all,” the coach shared. “Providing that clarity and direction, along with tools and resources, makes things a lot more manageable for them moving forward. So I guess in the short term, it’s really meaningful to see the immediate relief that people get from my sessions, and in the long term it’s amazing to see how people’s lives change, and they grow into themselves, express their talents, find career success and improve their self-care.
I believe that everyone has their own unique combination of talents, gifts, and abilities that humanity can benefit from, so when everyone reaches their highest potential and does their job, the world will be a better place. So basically, I’m very fulfilled in my job by helping others do theirs.”
In a fast-paced and competitive field like design, it can be tough to manage one’s job and personal life. But don’t worry, Leonardi has some tips for those who are struggling but want to find a good balance between their professional and personal lives: “Take 15 minutes for yourself twice a day to reconnect with YOU. The first thing you should do when you wake up is sit quietly with yourself and perhaps with your cup of tea or coffee; listen to some ohms or nature sounds (or real nature if available!); maybe have an inspiring book, prayer, mantra, or do affirmations. Basically, you want to start your day that creates a foundation where *you* are in control of your energy and your day, not outside forces pulling you every which way. And then at the end of your workday, you want to have a very definite check-in with yourself, perhaps lying on the floor doing some deep breathing, releasing the day, processing and letting go of whatever transpired, and getting back in touch with yourself again. I call these anchors and when you do both on a daily basis (or at least start with one), it can literally change your life. It puts you back in touch with your own thoughts and feelings, and makes you more in control of your world and able to respond from a more centered place. Also, the second anchor becomes a signal to your body and nervous system that you are transitioning from your work day to leisure time.” You can read more about that in Leonardi’s book “Say It To Make It: Affirmations to Empower the Heart, Mind, Spirit and Soul”.
Feeling like you don't belong or that you're not good enough is something many people go through, even in fields like design. It's called imposter syndrome, and it can make you doubt yourself, especially when you're surrounded by others who seem really talented. But here's the thing: there are ways to fight these feelings and boost your confidence, even in a tough industry. “Trust that you have your own spark and combination of perspectives, techniques and experiences, therefore no one can create exactly how and what you create,” Leonardi shared. According to her, there is no competition, it’s just a matter of taste. “You can certainly always brush up on your skills, practice the ones you have or add to your capabilities, but at the end of day, art and design especially are very subjective things, so just know that your own unique expression is enough. Also, doing the previously mentioned ‘anchors’ will help build that confidence muscle and listen to your own voice and intuition.”
In the world of any industry, making connections and getting to know people is a big deal. It's like having a secret weapon – the more relationships you build, the more opportunities can come your way. But what if you're someone who's naturally quiet or shy? “Just be yourself,” says Leonardi, and “always find a point of connection, perhaps through work someone has done, or maybe even something in their personal life. With social media, you can get a sense of someone and see if there are any shared interests or commonalities that you can connect with them on, and then it becomes a much more natural interaction.”
If you're eager to explore further insights from Kristina Leonardi or delve deeper into her advice on personal growth and professional success, feel free to connect with her through her website, Instagram or Facebook. You can also find all the important links here!
