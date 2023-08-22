No matter what kind of job we have, we all face challenges. It's like a bumpy road that everyone travels on, no exceptions. These difficulties can make things tough, but there's something important to remember: you’re not alone. That’s why we reached out to Kristina Leonardi, a holistic career coach, personal growth expert, speaker, and author of Say It To Make It: Affirmations to Empower the Heart, Mind, Spirit and Soul, to explore the topics of work-and-life balance, dealing with self-doubt, and making connections with others.

Leonardi told us that it is extremely rewarding and humbling to help guide and support people in their life’s journey and evolution. “It’s an amazing feeling when a client comes to me feeling completely stuck, demoralized, and/or frustrated thinking they have limited options or not knowing why they are in the position they’re in or how to get out of it. But when I’m able to connect the dots and give them a new perspective and way to see themselves and their journey, they end up feeling lighter and more hopeful about their situation no matter what it is- sometimes in even just one session they can have a huge aha or feel better and more peaceful about all,” the coach shared. “Providing that clarity and direction, along with tools and resources, makes things a lot more manageable for them moving forward. So I guess in the short term, it’s really meaningful to see the immediate relief that people get from my sessions, and in the long term it’s amazing to see how people’s lives change, and they grow into themselves, express their talents, find career success and improve their self-care.

I believe that everyone has their own unique combination of talents, gifts, and abilities that humanity can benefit from, so when everyone reaches their highest potential and does their job, the world will be a better place. So basically, I’m very fulfilled in my job by helping others do theirs.”