We all know what an enticing food photo is when we see one. It’s the type of picture that would make your mouth water and trigger cravings while you’re scrolling through at 3 am. 

On the flip side, there are food photos that will immediately suppress your appetite. It’s the type of snapshots you will see on this list, all of which came from the “That’s It, I’m Food Shaming” Facebook group. As the name suggests, the community is all about giving bad publicity to horrible-looking snapshots of random dishes. And you’re about to see why.

#1

Deep dish pepperoni and mushroom pizza stuffed with ground beef, cheese, and peppers on a wooden serving board.

That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #2

    Bacon-wrapped Oreos on a wooden board, an unusual food combo featured in food pics that deserve to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bacon wrapped oreos are the best of both worlds, would eat them all.

    #3

    Package of limited edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored bacon displayed on a grocery store shelf in a food pics that deserve to be shamed online collection.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    Taking food photos became a hot trend when social media platforms like Instagram took off. From then on, people flooded timelines with the “This is what I’m eating” type of posts. 

    However, a study by Brigham Young University found that viewing too many food photos may make these dishes less appetizing.

    #4

    Crispy fried chicken on a white plate close-up, showcasing food pics that deserve to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #5

    Unappetizing food pic featuring a plain, c*****d chicken breast and a small serving of creamy macaroni salad.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    Hisseefit
    Hisseefit
    Hisseefit
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chicken looks like hospital food. Blarf.

    #6

    Pizza topped with hard-boiled egg slices and green olives in a poorly presented food pic for online shaming

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    Researchers referred to it as a “sensory boredom,” where you essentially grow tired of the taste just by seeing a picture of a particular dish. They also noted that the over-exposure to food images increases satiation, or the drop in satisfaction from repeated consumption. 

    However, the authors of the study also clarified that sensory boredom may only happen if you look at a “decent number of photos” at a given time.

    #7

    Overly oily curry chicken poutine with fries and cheese curds in a cardboard takeout container, food pics to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    Billo66
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see poutine in the description. I see dog vom­it in picture.

    #8

    Unappetizing food presentation on a blue plate, featuring greenish frosting and scattered toppings among food pics to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    Hisseefit
    Hisseefit
    Hisseefit
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet that is refried beans with avocado. Doesn’t look good, but maybe a chip dip?

    #9

    Bland looking green soup with chunks of sausage in a white bowl on a wooden table, food pics to be shamed.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That can't be the final food, looks like still in marination stage

    Presentation of dishes can also have a profound effect on our food choices. According to a 2023 study published in Food Quality and Preference, messy food presentations in photos lead to unhealthy dietary habits. 

    As researchers explain, neatly presented food photos reduce the person’s need for instant gratification, ultimately leading to healthier eating. 
    #10

    Chicken sandwich topped with rose petals on a plate, an unusual dish featured in food pics to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #11

    Potato chips and red fish-shaped gummy candies served together on a plate in a food pic to be shamed online

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #12

    Pine tree branches dipped in chocolate in a glass bowl, an unusual food pic that deserves to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    Dishes that are considered unappetizing aren’t all bad, and that’s all thanks to the Ugly Food Movement. In a nutshell, it’s a global effort to combat food waste by selling and promoting “imperfect” but edible fruits and vegetables. 

    According to food waste nonprofit ReFED, the United States had 240 million tons of food supply go unsold or uneaten in 2024. The organization also estimated that the 63 million tons of food in the country end up as waste.

    #13

    Unappetizing food pics showing gelatin-encased sandwich slices with tomato, lettuce, and olive on wood surface.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #14

    Close-up of a poorly presented food dish with processed meat, mustard squiggles, and a sprig of mint on a white plate.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #15

    Partially eaten layered cake with pink frosting and decorative icing on a serving tray, a food pic that deserves to be shamed.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    We will now turn the conversation over to you, dear reader. Which of these photos threw you off the most? More controversially, which ones would you actually consider eating? Let us know in the comments!
    #16

    Raw chicken with large blue mold spots on skin, stuffed with carrots and celery, shown in a kitchen setting, food pics to be shamed.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    Hisseefit
    Hisseefit
    Hisseefit
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m worried about the person who ate off of the plate behind the turkey.

    #17

    Plate of fries topped with cheese, diced meat, peppers, sauce, and heavily sprinkled black pepper in food pics to be shamed online

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #18

    Plate of farfalle pasta with ham and cream sauce topped with herbs, one of the food pics that deserve to be shamed online.

    Report

    #19

    Three homemade submarine pizza sandwiches with melted cheese, pepperoni, and chopped onions in a baking tray.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #20

    Plate of spaghetti carbonara with raw egg yolk and ham pieces, an example of food pics that deserve to be shamed online

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #21

    Three plates with cubed ham, roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, and a bowl of fresh salad on a dark countertop, food pics.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #22

    Plate of fries topped with ketchup and peas covered in white sauce, an unusual food pic deserving to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #23

    Homemade burger served with simple salad and microwaved sweet potato on a decorative plate food pics to be shamed online

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #24

    Partially cooked chicken breasts in a pan with uneven cooking and raw spots, a food pic that deserves to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #25

    Pizza crust topped with thinly sliced cucumbers and red onion rings, a food pic that deserves to be shamed online

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #26

    Fruity Pebbles cheesecake tacos with colorful cereal shells and creamy filling, a unique food pic that deserves to be shamed online

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would eat, but then again I make fruity pebbles waffles all the time...

    #27

    Unappetizing food pic showing a large block of processed meat sandwiched between two donuts on a plate.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a brick of Spam? If so wrap it in bacon and put it in the oven.

    #28

    Pasta with mixed vegetables cooking unevenly on a Blackstone griddle, an example of food pics that deserve to be shamed online

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #29

    Ramen noodles in plastic container topped with a slice of processed cheese, an unusual food combination.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #30

    Plate of fries covered in brown gravy, vegetables, and an excessive amount of black pepper, a food pic to be shamed online

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #31

    Two wine glasses filled with noodles and broth garnished with lime and spice, a bizarre food pic to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #32

    Person relaxing in a bathtub filled with pickle juice and surrounded by pickles, noodles, and empty jars in a humorous food fail.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #33

    Unappetizing food pic of sushi rolls made with macaroni and hot dog pieces wrapped in seaweed.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #34

    Two baguette sandwiches filled with peeled boiled eggs and a small dollop of mustard on a blue plate, food pics to be shamed.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #35

    Uncooked ground meat inside a frosted pastry held by a tattooed hand, showcasing a food pic that deserves to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #36

    Layered vegetable dish with tomato slices and lettuce, an example of food pics that deserve to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #37

    Rice cooker meal before and after cooking with wrapped meat and mushrooms, an example of food pics that deserve shaming online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #38

    Thick, unappetizing food mash in a white square bowl with visible small vegetable pieces, a food pic to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #39

    Pink hedgehog-shaped cake with chocolate stick spikes and candy face on a metal tray, featured in food pics to be shamed.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #40

    Moldy pink cake covered with green, white, and blue spots sitting on a gold base on a metal table, food pics to be shamed.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can feel the texture sliding across my tongue

    #41

    Undercooked and translucent homemade potato chips on a baking tray, a food pic that deserves to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #42

    Before and after images of a failed homemade lasagna with burnt and broken pasta layers, food pics that deserve to be shamed.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #43

    Mac and cheese pork loaf slices served on a white plate, an unusual food pic that deserves to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #44

    Bowl of creamy pasta with ham and herbs served with a slice of bread in a food pics that deserve to be shamed online collection.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #45

    Frozen pizza popsicle held in hand, one of the food pics that deserve to be shamed online for odd presentation.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #46

    Hand holding homemade peanut butter cups with bologna inside, showcasing unusual food pics that deserve to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #47

    Undercooked porterhouse steak with mashed cauliflower and spinach serving fails from food pics that deserve shaming online

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #48

    Collage of unappetizing food pics showing a blended pink mixture turned into an unusual homemade pie crust.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #49

    Unusual cooking fail with noodles and a slice of bologna boiling together in a pot, a food pic that deserves shame online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #50

    Multiple packs of Kraft dinner mac and cheese priced at one dollar, an example of food pics that deserve to be shamed online

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #51

    Homemade sushi cake shaped like a bundt with rice, avocado, shrimp, and salmon layers in a kitchen setting.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #52

    Salmon tartare served with crackers and drizzled sauce on a plate, one of the food pics that deserve to be shamed online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

    #53

    StHubert braised beef and vegetables frozen meal compared to unappetizing thick stew in bowl, food pics that deserve shaming online.

    That's it, I'm food shaming Report

