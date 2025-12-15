ADVERTISEMENT

We all know what an enticing food photo is when we see one. It’s the type of picture that would make your mouth water and trigger cravings while you’re scrolling through at 3 am.

On the flip side, there are food photos that will immediately suppress your appetite. It’s the type of snapshots you will see on this list, all of which came from the “That’s It, I’m Food Shaming” Facebook group. As the name suggests, the community is all about giving bad publicity to horrible-looking snapshots of random dishes. And you’re about to see why.