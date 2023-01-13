No matter how successful, cool or elegant we are, we all have our days or brief moments when our common sense and dignity bid their farewell to us. Blame it on your brain having a fart, on Mercury in retrograde, on waking up on the wrong foot, it doesn’t change anything.

Sometimes we are all clueless, hilariously naive, and shamelessly embarrassing. So if you just did or said something stupid, we want to give you a big pat on the shoulder and tell you that you are not alone.

Below we wrapped up the list of images featuring people lost in the cloud of their brain farts, so scroll down. Also, be sure to check out more clueless people caught in action in Bored Panda’s previous features here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Husband Will Have To Explain A Lot

The Husband Will Have To Explain A Lot

DaFunkJunkie Report

38points
POST
View more comments
#2

Do You Consider This A Human Being?

Do You Consider This A Human Being?

ckgjfxfcgb Report

34points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God, every time I see this I facepalm so hard it never gets old

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#3

That's 668 People Who Lack Critical Thinking

That's 668 People Who Lack Critical Thinking

beerbellybegone Report

34points
POST
#4

Parenting Can Be Tough At Times

Parenting Can Be Tough At Times

omotomilola Report

32points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd say 14/10 is well done with extra glitter

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Who Doesn't Love Irony?

Who Doesn't Love Irony?

HfUfH Report

32points
POST
Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't forget Satanists. They blatantly use Alice Cooper to get their message out.

0
0points
reply
#6

Over A Year Ago I Bought A Kettle That Had A Short Plug Lead, Today I Found This

Over A Year Ago I Bought A Kettle That Had A Short Plug Lead, Today I Found This

TheWeirdDude-247 Report

31points
POST
View more comments
#7

When You Don't Even Know What You're Fighting For

When You Don't Even Know What You're Fighting For

IrateDomination , twitter.com Report

30points
POST
#8

My Body, My Choice

My Body, My Choice

787v Report

29points
POST
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Today's issue on "what we compare women to": it's student loans. (Or maybe he is comparing loans to women, which would be an upgrade for the loans but still offensive for the women 🤔)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

At Least He’s Cleaning It

At Least He’s Cleaning It

henpeckedhal Report

26points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Roasted (I’ll show myself out).

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#10

Treat Your Kids Well, Then They’ll Start To Love You

Treat Your Kids Well, Then They’ll Start To Love You

TenselyTrusty Report

26points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We are not friends, such a sad way to think of your own child.

1
1point
reply
#11

I Bet Her Father Knew

I Bet Her Father Knew

lizbeth_ellen Report

26points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There might be bigger concerns than this when running out of alcohol bothers you so much... And I bet the dad knew what he did anyway

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

German Climate Activists Glue Themselves To The Conductor's Stand At A Concert. The Stand Is Removable So They Were Taken Offstage

German Climate Activists Glue Themselves To The Conductor's Stand At A Concert. The Stand Is Removable So They Were Taken Offstage

The concert continued after a 30-second interruption.

purple-circle Report

25points
POST
steaky
steaky
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The shocking look is amazing

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

Scientific Name = Poison

Scientific Name = Poison

Bonelesszeeebra Report

24points
POST
#14

Does This Count As A Facepalm?

Does This Count As A Facepalm?

ycgrom Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#15

It’s The Principle Though

It’s The Principle Though

beemovie-bestmovie Report

24points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if she ever figured out she is a daftie.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

He Isn't Very Good At Hints

He Isn't Very Good At Hints

TheRookieGetsACookie Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#17

How Is This Even Possible

How Is This Even Possible

floweychloe Report

22points
POST
Javier loh
Javier loh
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does the timetable not have the school name on top?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

So I Came Out Of The House At 5 This Morning And I Saw This Bloke Leaning On A Wall With A Walking Stick I Thought He Must Be Out Of Breath

So I Came Out Of The House At 5 This Morning And I Saw This Bloke Leaning On A Wall With A Walking Stick I Thought He Must Be Out Of Breath

Just went back out and he was still there I shouted mate you alright? No reply, so I walked over to check on him and it was a trampoline net hanging over the wall.

No-Glove1428 Report

22points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess you bounced on outta there?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Yeah, Sure

Yeah, Sure

twitter.com Report

22points
POST
Liz
Liz
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is too depressing to be funny 🙃

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#20

Complimentary Biscuits 0/10

Complimentary Biscuits 0/10

hotelluxband Report

22points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Digestives are a type of biscuit in the UK for those wondering. They do, tbf, look very similar to these coasters. They're a plain wheat biscuit that you dunk in your tea, you can get chocolate covered ones too!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Ah Yes, "Time-Zones"

Ah Yes, "Time-Zones"

Dream , valorantpunzo Report

21points
POST
Tmartin105
Tmartin105
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean he's not wrong, time zones do exist...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

I Mean, How Stupid Can People Be?

I Mean, How Stupid Can People Be?

Ill_Earth8585 Report

21points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that where the animals are? What's that got to do with waiting at the restaurant? XP *Joking*

1
1point
reply
#23

Wait Until They Learn How British People Spell The Word "Color"

Wait Until They Learn How British People Spell The Word "Color"

PirateJohn75 Report

21points
POST
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And, prior to 1906, you'd have found it very difficult to find anyone in the US who spelt the word with a 'z'.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Please Write In English

Please Write In English

GGezpzMuppy Report

20points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I smell a scam. She’s WAY too friendly to be French. 😉

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#25

They Painted The Shadow

They Painted The Shadow

nikazmil Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Told The Customer To Pack The Laptops With Care. This Is How That Worked Out

Told The Customer To Pack The Laptops With Care. This Is How That Worked Out

xjsred3000 Report

19points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey I have that laptop! I think they’ll be fine Lenovos are indestructible

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

A Girl At Work Drew What She Thinks The Map Of The USA Looks Like. She's Almost 30 With 2 Kids. The NC Public School System Has Really Failed Her

A Girl At Work Drew What She Thinks The Map Of The USA Looks Like. She's Almost 30 With 2 Kids. The NC Public School System Has Really Failed Her

Katewalsh83 Report

19points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well in her defence if you leave the state's out it sorta kinda looks the right shape. God love her she tried

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#28

"It's The West"

"It's The West"

Fadedthepro Report

19points
POST
#29

Only One Way To Identify The Snake

Only One Way To Identify The Snake

jtrebach Report

19points
POST
BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely that helps id what antivenom you need?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

pcjcusaa1636 Report

19points
POST
#31

I'm Learning A Lot About Rice Today

I'm Learning A Lot About Rice Today

Gofterdom Report

19points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One, she can apparently see microscopic bugs. Two, the education system has failed that replier.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Clueless Karen

Clueless Karen

I do want to specify that the employee knew English. He was trying his best to get his message across. It’s just that he spoke in broken English, which the woman couldn’t understand. But everyone else in the vicinity, including myself, could.

Surinaamer Report

19points
POST
#33

Using Water Instead Of Oil In Your Engine

Using Water Instead Of Oil In Your Engine

Micheiba Report

18points
POST
A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Why is the engine all rusty"?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

This Guy

This Guy

xxFren Report

18points
POST
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Boobs. Boobs is a bad word. Booooooobs.

0
0points
reply
#35

I Never Thought Of That

I Never Thought Of That

reddit.com Report

18points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I f*****g laughed at this one! 😂

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

There's A Thin Line Between Confidence And Stupidity And This Guy's Way Over That Line

There's A Thin Line Between Confidence And Stupidity And This Guy's Way Over That Line

riggsbarstool Report

18points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let him burn, then drink your last bottle of water rather than offering it to him XD

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

I Desperately Want The Backstory Behind This

I Desperately Want The Backstory Behind This

okwildlifedept Report

18points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bear Be Gone! Effective on both crawling and flying bears.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

Round Of Applause Everyone

Round Of Applause Everyone

lib_crusher Report

18points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So they can try their ice hockey skills

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#39

What’s The Problem?

What’s The Problem?

StrokeRN18 Report

17points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you are 25+ with no kids... bet you get to sleep and stuff. Sit down for dinner without having to stand up til you're finished. Go on nights out without thinking about childcare. I feel sorry on you. /S :)

0
0points
reply
#40

Virtue Signaling

Virtue Signaling

Aki008035 Report

17points
POST
Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will probably get downvoted, but I, as a mixed-race Asian, think the world has blown this whole cultural appropriation thing WAY out of proportion. There is nothing wrong with learning about, and experiencing, different cultures.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Lemme Ask You This

Lemme Ask You This

Puzzleheaded_Bee_571 Report

17points
POST
#42

Cancel Culture

Cancel Culture

Mr__O__ Report

17points
POST
#43

We Are Doomed

We Are Doomed

MysteriousMilkk Report

17points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very apt profile pic.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

The Mystery Of The Exploding Cheese

The Mystery Of The Exploding Cheese

ivanvanrio Report

17points
POST
Vicious Insect
Vicious Insect
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brain can't make sense of this

0
0points
reply
#45

A Congressional GOP Candidate For FL-24

A Congressional GOP Candidate For FL-24

twitter.com Report

17points
POST
#46

My Very Tech-Challenged Father-In-Law Sent The Entire Family A Picture Of His Breakfast This Morning. It Had A Watermark Which I Can't Explain

My Very Tech-Challenged Father-In-Law Sent The Entire Family A Picture Of His Breakfast This Morning. It Had A Watermark Which I Can't Explain

trustysidekick Report

17points
POST
Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people like to watch things get hot? Sorry, I'll leave quietly.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

My Package Was Delivered To The Post Office, I Got Out Of Bed, Put Some Shoes On And I Went To Get It, Got Home And Noticed My Shorts Had Been Inside Out

My Package Was Delivered To The Post Office, I Got Out Of Bed, Put Some Shoes On And I Went To Get It, Got Home And Noticed My Shorts Had Been Inside Out

lavloves Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#48

Mum Keeps Buying New Knives Every Other Week And Complains They Never Keep Their Edge. She Finally Showed Me Her "Sharpener"

Mum Keeps Buying New Knives Every Other Week And Complains They Never Keep Their Edge. She Finally Showed Me Her "Sharpener"

dance1211 Report

16points
POST
Lee F.
Lee F.
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so painful to look at

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

Condoms Are Eco-Friendly, While Papers Are Not

Condoms Are Eco-Friendly, While Papers Are Not

masuniverse Report

16points
POST
Lou Lopez
Lou Lopez
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here's an excellent example of a strawman fallacy - that argument is not the argument OP is making, it is a made-up argument the second person created and believes they can win to discredit OP. This also is meant to keep OP on the defensive in the exchange to further make them appear weak. Common troll/Alt-blight tactic.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

Yahoo Answers Might Be Gone, But We Still Have Quora

Yahoo Answers Might Be Gone, But We Still Have Quora

tacolordY Report

16points
POST
BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has to be the infamous Quora trolls. Please let it be trolls.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#51

She Really Can't Be That Stupid. She's A Liar... Err, Lawyer

She Really Can't Be That Stupid. She's A Liar... Err, Lawyer

jor3lofkrypton Report

16points
POST
#52

Does She Not Know How WiFi Works

Does She Not Know How WiFi Works

DangerousOpossum Report

16points
POST
#53

And That's How You Avoid Paying Child Support

And That's How You Avoid Paying Child Support

9sameen Report

16points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope it's not his child :|

-1
-1point
reply
#54

Another Victim Of Simple Mathematics

Another Victim Of Simple Mathematics

Thaplayer1209 Report

16points
POST
#55

Came To Visit The Right-Wing In-Laws For Thanksgiving And Got To Stay In The “American Room”

Came To Visit The Right-Wing In-Laws For Thanksgiving And Got To Stay In The “American Room”

sleazycookies Report

16points
POST
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah the Dutch and French flag!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

"Not If You Use Miles Instead Of Kilometers But Point Taken"

"Not If You Use Miles Instead Of Kilometers But Point Taken"

Degree_Former Report

16points
POST
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now we know why Americans can't use the metric system. Actually, we've always known why.

0
0points
reply
#57

Wife: Your So-Called 2-In-1 Universal Cable Doesn't Work. My Phone Wasn't Charged Last Night

Wife: Your So-Called 2-In-1 Universal Cable Doesn't Work. My Phone Wasn't Charged Last Night

sleepyalex Report

16points
POST
#58

He Realized It Too Late

He Realized It Too Late

itkeekz , itkeekz Report

16points
POST
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet another repeat.

-1
-1point
reply
#59

Well, That’s Not How It Works

Well, That’s Not How It Works

ycsm1n Report

16points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see that being a mistake someone could make. Sure they have a key on the site though. Your friend isn't guilty of being stupid, just ignorant :)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#60

Two Teams Of Builders Building A Bike Lane "On The Right-Hand Side" (Mariupol, Ukraine)

Two Teams Of Builders Building A Bike Lane "On The Right-Hand Side" (Mariupol, Ukraine)