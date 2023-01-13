134 Times People Did Stupid Things And Got Caught By The Internet (New Pics)
The Husband Will Have To Explain A Lot
Do You Consider This A Human Being?
God, every time I see this I facepalm so hard it never gets old
That's 668 People Who Lack Critical Thinking
Parenting Can Be Tough At Times
Who Doesn't Love Irony?
Don't forget Satanists. They blatantly use Alice Cooper to get their message out.
Over A Year Ago I Bought A Kettle That Had A Short Plug Lead, Today I Found This
When You Don't Even Know What You're Fighting For
My Body, My Choice
At Least He’s Cleaning It
Treat Your Kids Well, Then They’ll Start To Love You
I Bet Her Father Knew
German Climate Activists Glue Themselves To The Conductor's Stand At A Concert. The Stand Is Removable So They Were Taken Offstage
The concert continued after a 30-second interruption.
Does This Count As A Facepalm?
It’s The Principle Though
He Isn't Very Good At Hints
How Is This Even Possible
So I Came Out Of The House At 5 This Morning And I Saw This Bloke Leaning On A Wall With A Walking Stick I Thought He Must Be Out Of Breath
Just went back out and he was still there I shouted mate you alright? No reply, so I walked over to check on him and it was a trampoline net hanging over the wall.
Yeah, Sure
Complimentary Biscuits 0/10
Digestives are a type of biscuit in the UK for those wondering. They do, tbf, look very similar to these coasters. They're a plain wheat biscuit that you dunk in your tea, you can get chocolate covered ones too!
Ah Yes, "Time-Zones"
I Mean, How Stupid Can People Be?
Isn't that where the animals are? What's that got to do with waiting at the restaurant? XP *Joking*
Wait Until They Learn How British People Spell The Word "Color"
And, prior to 1906, you'd have found it very difficult to find anyone in the US who spelt the word with a 'z'.
Please Write In English
They Painted The Shadow
Told The Customer To Pack The Laptops With Care. This Is How That Worked Out
Hey I have that laptop! I think they’ll be fine Lenovos are indestructible
A Girl At Work Drew What She Thinks The Map Of The USA Looks Like. She's Almost 30 With 2 Kids. The NC Public School System Has Really Failed Her
Well in her defence if you leave the state's out it sorta kinda looks the right shape. God love her she tried
"It's The West"
Only One Way To Identify The Snake
I'm Learning A Lot About Rice Today
One, she can apparently see microscopic bugs. Two, the education system has failed that replier.
Clueless Karen
I do want to specify that the employee knew English. He was trying his best to get his message across. It’s just that he spoke in broken English, which the woman couldn’t understand. But everyone else in the vicinity, including myself, could.
Using Water Instead Of Oil In Your Engine
This Guy
I Never Thought Of That
There's A Thin Line Between Confidence And Stupidity And This Guy's Way Over That Line
Let him burn, then drink your last bottle of water rather than offering it to him XD
I Desperately Want The Backstory Behind This
Round Of Applause Everyone
What’s The Problem?
If you are 25+ with no kids... bet you get to sleep and stuff. Sit down for dinner without having to stand up til you're finished. Go on nights out without thinking about childcare. I feel sorry on you. /S :)
Virtue Signaling
I will probably get downvoted, but I, as a mixed-race Asian, think the world has blown this whole cultural appropriation thing WAY out of proportion. There is nothing wrong with learning about, and experiencing, different cultures.
Lemme Ask You This
Cancel Culture
We Are Doomed
The Mystery Of The Exploding Cheese
A Congressional GOP Candidate For FL-24
My Very Tech-Challenged Father-In-Law Sent The Entire Family A Picture Of His Breakfast This Morning. It Had A Watermark Which I Can't Explain
Some people like to watch things get hot? Sorry, I'll leave quietly.
My Package Was Delivered To The Post Office, I Got Out Of Bed, Put Some Shoes On And I Went To Get It, Got Home And Noticed My Shorts Had Been Inside Out
Mum Keeps Buying New Knives Every Other Week And Complains They Never Keep Their Edge. She Finally Showed Me Her "Sharpener"
Condoms Are Eco-Friendly, While Papers Are Not
Here's an excellent example of a strawman fallacy - that argument is not the argument OP is making, it is a made-up argument the second person created and believes they can win to discredit OP. This also is meant to keep OP on the defensive in the exchange to further make them appear weak. Common troll/Alt-blight tactic.
Yahoo Answers Might Be Gone, But We Still Have Quora
She Really Can't Be That Stupid. She's A Liar... Err, Lawyer
Does She Not Know How WiFi Works
And That's How You Avoid Paying Child Support
Another Victim Of Simple Mathematics
Came To Visit The Right-Wing In-Laws For Thanksgiving And Got To Stay In The “American Room”
"Not If You Use Miles Instead Of Kilometers But Point Taken"
Now we know why Americans can't use the metric system. Actually, we've always known why.
Wife: Your So-Called 2-In-1 Universal Cable Doesn't Work. My Phone Wasn't Charged Last Night
Well, That’s Not How It Works
I can see that being a mistake someone could make. Sure they have a key on the site though. Your friend isn't guilty of being stupid, just ignorant :)