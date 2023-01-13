No matter how successful, cool or elegant we are, we all have our days or brief moments when our common sense and dignity bid their farewell to us. Blame it on your brain having a fart, on Mercury in retrograde, on waking up on the wrong foot, it doesn’t change anything.

Sometimes we are all clueless, hilariously naive, and shamelessly embarrassing. So if you just did or said something stupid, we want to give you a big pat on the shoulder and tell you that you are not alone.

Below we wrapped up the list of images featuring people lost in the cloud of their brain farts, so scroll down.