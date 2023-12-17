When I was a kid, Christmas was always the most magical day of the year. I would wake up around 5 in the morning and sneak around the house with my brothers ogling at the presents under the tree for several hours until it was an appropriate time to wake our parents and show them everything that “Santa” brought us.

As an adult, Christmas is still a wonderful time, but it isn’t quite as exciting as it was 20 years ago. I know nothing’s going to appear under the tree that my partner and I (or our cat) didn’t place there, and the present I receive from my parents is never a surprise, as they simply ask what would be useful at the moment. (We cherish that air fryer every day though. Thanks, Mom and Dad!)