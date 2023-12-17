44 Posts That Perfectly Sum Up The Hell That Is Holiday Shopping For Parents
‘Twas the night before Christmas when all through the house, not a creature was stirring except two parents frantically wrapping gifts and trying to sneak them under the tree without waking up their little ones.
Celebrating Christmas as a parent is quite different from celebrating as a child. Rather than being surprised by a visit from Santa, moms and dads are in charge of creating all of the holiday magic themselves. And sometimes, it’s a struggle to pull it off. Below, you’ll find some of the funniest posts parents have shared on X detailing their experiences with Christmas shopping that may have caused them to consider becoming grinches, as well as a conversation with mother and founder of Pregnant Chicken, Amy Morrison!
When I was a kid, Christmas was always the most magical day of the year. I would wake up around 5 in the morning and sneak around the house with my brothers ogling at the presents under the tree for several hours until it was an appropriate time to wake our parents and show them everything that “Santa” brought us.
As an adult, Christmas is still a wonderful time, but it isn’t quite as exciting as it was 20 years ago. I know nothing’s going to appear under the tree that my partner and I (or our cat) didn’t place there, and the present I receive from my parents is never a surprise, as they simply ask what would be useful at the moment. (We cherish that air fryer every day though. Thanks, Mom and Dad!)
If you’re a parent who works tirelessly to create a magical Christmas for your little ones, know that your efforts are appreciated, even if “Santa” gets all the credit. And I’m sure I don’t have to tell any moms or dads out there how much work shopping for all of those Christmas presents is. In fact, according to StudyFinds, three out of four parents believe that holiday shopping is even harder than an Olympic sport.
76% of parents say that finding the perfect present is the most stressful aspect of the holiday season, and perhaps they have a right to be nervous. Because apparently, 43% of moms and dads have watched their child cry or express disappointment after not getting something from their wish list.
To avoid any meltdowns on the big day, 56% of parents say that they’ll simply ask their kiddos directly what they want for Christmas, and thankfully, 83% say that their kids have no problem being upfront and honest about what they’re hoping to unwrap on Christmas morning. Half of parents will also try to gain additional information through asking their kids’ friends or discreetly trying to bring up the topic of holiday gifts. And when it comes to how much research moms and dads do before the big day, StudyFinds reports that they’ll spend about 5 hours consulting blogs, reading reviews, and making sure they’ve found the perfect present.
To learn more about what it’s like to be a parent turned Santa Claus during the holiday season, we reached out to mother and founder of Pregnant Chicken, Amy Morrison. When it comes to what makes Christmas shopping different as a parent, Amy says it’s the added consideration of what message a gift is sending.
“Is it encouraging fast fashion or disposable consumerism? Are they going to use it, or is that gag gift just going to get tossed in a corner by January?” she asks. “I find I'm more measured when I shop for my kids versus family and friends.”
We were also curious if Amy ever has a hard time deciding what to buy for her boys. “I definitely struggle with gifts as my kids get older,” she told Bored Panda. “Their taste becomes more and more specific as they age, and I don't want them wearing a 'cringe' sweater because they don't want to hurt my feelings (or telling me the sweater is cringe when they open it - 50/50 chance either way.) Plus, the things they really want and need tend to be on the pricier side, so there's less of a 'wow' factor on Christmas morning.”
As far as what the best part of Christmas shopping as a parent is, Amy says, “Nothing beats that feeling of surprising them with something they'll use and love.”
And if you’re a parent who needs tips on what to buy for your kiddos, Amy recommends taking a close look at your child’s day-to-day.
“If [your kids] have a phone or tablet, would it be easier to charge if they had a longer charge cord? Is there something they love doing that can be expanded on? If they love listening to music, would they enjoy a record player and some vintage vinyl?” Amy asks.
“If they love snacks, would they love a 'snacks from around the world' subscription box? Really looking at what your child loves and enjoys will always serve you better than just picking the top gifts from this holiday season.”
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through this list, pandas. If you’re a parent who still has some Christmas shopping to accomplish, know that you’re not alone, and try not to panic. And if your kids have decided to change their list at the last minute, well, good luck, Santa. Keep upvoting the posts you find most relatable, and if you want to read another Bored Panda article discussing what it’s like to be a parent around the holidays, check out this piece next!
