ADVERTISEMENT

‘Twas the night before Christmas when all through the house, not a creature was stirring except two parents frantically wrapping gifts and trying to sneak them under the tree without waking up their little ones.

Celebrating Christmas as a parent is quite different from celebrating as a child. Rather than being surprised by a visit from Santa, moms and dads are in charge of creating all of the holiday magic themselves. And sometimes, it’s a struggle to pull it off. Below, you’ll find some of the funniest posts parents have shared on X detailing their experiences with Christmas shopping that may have caused them to consider becoming grinches, as well as a conversation with mother and founder of Pregnant Chicken, Amy Morrison!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

mommajessiec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
amyzhang2010 avatar
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hire any pet cat. They will gladly tear apart boxes or take them for their trophies!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

FatherWithTwins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

shelbygraces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

When I was a kid, Christmas was always the most magical day of the year. I would wake up around 5 in the morning and sneak around the house with my brothers ogling at the presents under the tree for several hours until it was an appropriate time to wake our parents and show them everything that “Santa” brought us.

As an adult, Christmas is still a wonderful time, but it isn’t quite as exciting as it was 20 years ago. I know nothing’s going to appear under the tree that my partner and I (or our cat) didn’t place there, and the present I receive from my parents is never a surprise, as they simply ask what would be useful at the moment. (We cherish that air fryer every day though. Thanks, Mom and Dad!) 
#4

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

DanRegan_Comedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

selynnarose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

sarcasticmommy4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

If you’re a parent who works tirelessly to create a magical Christmas for your little ones, know that your efforts are appreciated, even if “Santa” gets all the credit. And I’m sure I don’t have to tell any moms or dads out there how much work shopping for all of those Christmas presents is. In fact, according to StudyFinds, three out of four parents believe that holiday shopping is even harder than an Olympic sport.

76% of parents say that finding the perfect present is the most stressful aspect of the holiday season, and perhaps they have a right to be nervous. Because apparently, 43% of moms and dads have watched their child cry or express disappointment after not getting something from their wish list. 

#7

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

thejuliemaida Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

KalvinMacleod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

sarcasticmommy4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just cut out that avocado toast and extra Starbucks coffee and you ought to be able to do it. 😉

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

To avoid any meltdowns on the big day, 56% of parents say that they’ll simply ask their kiddos directly what they want for Christmas, and thankfully, 83% say that their kids have no problem being upfront and honest about what they’re hoping to unwrap on Christmas morning. Half of parents will also try to gain additional information through asking their kids’ friends or discreetly trying to bring up the topic of holiday gifts. And when it comes to how much research moms and dads do before the big day, StudyFinds reports that they’ll spend about 5 hours consulting blogs, reading reviews, and making sure they’ve found the perfect present. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

TheCatWhisprer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

PinkCamoTO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

monmon17170 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

To learn more about what it’s like to be a parent turned Santa Claus during the holiday season, we reached out to mother and founder of Pregnant Chicken, Amy Morrison. When it comes to what makes Christmas shopping different as a parent, Amy says it’s the added consideration of what message a gift is sending.

“Is it encouraging fast fashion or disposable consumerism? Are they going to use it, or is that gag gift just going to get tossed in a corner by January?” she asks. “I find I'm more measured when I shop for my kids versus family and friends.”
#13

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

TheNardvark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

DomesticGoddss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

Cheeseboy22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
addiplawson avatar
Shark queen 🦈🦈🦈
Shark queen 🦈🦈🦈
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a Lego container where I keep the different sets in baggies with instructions I find that works pretty well

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

We were also curious if Amy ever has a hard time deciding what to buy for her boys. “I definitely struggle with gifts as my kids get older,” she told Bored Panda. “Their taste becomes more and more specific as they age, and I don't want them wearing a 'cringe' sweater because they don't want to hurt my feelings (or telling me the sweater is cringe when they open it - 50/50 chance either way.) Plus, the things they really want and need tend to be on the pricier side, so there's less of a 'wow' factor on Christmas morning.”
#16

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

TheEmmeReynolds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

LetMeStart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

UnfilteredMama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
hemalivinayak avatar
Maul!
Maul!
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then take those things they already own, clean and repack them as gifts 😊

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

As far as what the best part of Christmas shopping as a parent is, Amy says, “Nothing beats that feeling of surprising them with something they'll use and love.”

And if you’re a parent who needs tips on what to buy for your kiddos, Amy recommends taking a close look at your child’s day-to-day. 
#19

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

Lhlodder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

thedad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

DadandBuried Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Assuming it’s a baby, why bother with that much stuff then? (if it’s unnecessary)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

“If [your kids] have a phone or tablet, would it be easier to charge if they had a longer charge cord? Is there something they love doing that can be expanded on? If they love listening to music, would they enjoy a record player and some vintage vinyl?” Amy asks.

“If they love snacks, would they love a 'snacks from around the world' subscription box? Really looking at what your child loves and enjoys will always serve you better than just picking the top gifts from this holiday season.”
#22

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

21stcenturysahm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

PetrickSara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

Shannon Rose Lane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through this list, pandas. If you’re a parent who still has some Christmas shopping to accomplish, know that you’re not alone, and try not to panic. And if your kids have decided to change their list at the last minute, well, good luck, Santa. Keep upvoting the posts you find most relatable, and if you want to read another Bored Panda article discussing what it’s like to be a parent around the holidays, check out this piece next!

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

toniistalking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

PerfectPending Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

lmegordon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

Sarah Lynn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

MidgardMomma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

MallieRydzik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

Aaryn_Williams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

MommieKnwsFresh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

HenpeckedHal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

kay_dash_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

zenai___ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

shelbs_1114 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

Pepper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone on the radio got herself a hotel room to wrap presents in with friends. That sounds fun.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

chrys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

chrisfrye.bsky.social Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

Love_bug1016 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

holly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Christmas-Shopping-Tweets Shares stats

Lildragonfly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!