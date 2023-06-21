Although we can't stop the aging process, we can at least stave off doctor visits that become more regular as we age. As they say, a laugh a day keeps the doctor away. Or was it an apple? It doesn't matter. What does matter is to keep your aging friend laughing and showing off their pearly whites while they still can. Do so by setting off their cake day with some funny birthday sayings!

Humorous happy birthday wishes and sayings are great to pamper the birthday girl or boy for their big day! Even better if you wake them up with one—that's a sure way to set their mood high for the day. Hence, if you are looking for funny birthday quotes to put in a card or funny birthday wishes to caption a photo dump conveying your life-long friendship, we have plenty to choose from! Not only that, but we have also gathered funny sayings about birthdays that you may also entwine into a birthday wish to make it even more special.

Below, we've compiled a list of funny happy birthday sayings and wishes that will surely put a smile on your loved one's face! As always, upvote the expressions you enjoyed the most and share this article with someone who could use some inspiration. To make it a full package, you can also check out our list of funny gag gift ideas!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"When I have a birthday, I take the day off. But when my wife has a birthday, she takes a year or two off." - Joan Rivers

Report

9points
POST
#2

Forget about the past, you can’t change it. Forget about the future, you can’t predict it. Forget about the present, I didn’t get you one.

Report

9points
POST
#3

"The older you get, the better you get, unless you’re a banana." - Betty White

Report

9points
POST
Seb Benson
Seb Benson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She was such a treasure to this world <3

0
0points
reply
#4

"Birthdays are good for you. Statistics show that the people who have the most live the longest." - Larry Lorenzoni

Report

8points
POST
#5

I regret to inform you that your childhood has EXPIRED.

Report

8points
POST
#6

"Happiness is like peeing in your pants, everyone can see it, but only you can feel its warmth. And that’s what you feel today. Happy Birthday." - Jon Foreman

Report

8points
POST
#7

Congratulations! You are now old enough to need TWO packs of candles for your cake.

Report

8points
POST
#8

"This is the oldest you've ever been."

triggerhappy123 Report

7points
POST
#9

"You know you are getting old when the candles cost more than the cake." - Bob Hope

Report

7points
POST
#10

If you were Jesus, today would be Christmas!

Report

7points
POST
#11

"Smile! While you still have teeth!"

drivebybronco Report

7points
POST
#12

It has been scientifically proven that too many birthdays will end you.

Report

7points
POST
#13

It's okay to light the candles on your birthday cake now; I've already alerted the fire department.

Report

7points
POST
#14

Congratulations on being born a really long time ago.

Report

7points
POST
#15

You might be prehistoric, but at least you're not extinct!

Report

7points
POST
#16

Don't stress about your eyesight failing as you get older. It's nature's way of protecting you from shock as you walk past the mirror.

Report

7points
POST
Serenity Now!
Serenity Now!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes...I look far better without my eyeglasses on. :D

0
0points
reply
#17

"Youth is a gift of nature but age is a work of art." - Stanislaw Lec

Report

7points
POST
#18

"Congrats on your X trip around the sun."

CatchingRays Report

6points
POST
#19

"On my 25th birthday the first SMS I got was from a friend saying "congratulations, you are now closer to be 30 then 20"."

ariamar Report

6points
POST
#20

Birthdays are like cheese. They stink more the older they get.

Report

6points
POST
#21

"I’m at an age when my back goes out more than I do." - Phyllis Diller

Report

6points
POST
#22

Birthdays are like boogers. The more you have, the harder it is to breathe!

Report

6points
POST
#23

You may not be over the hill yet, but you have a great view!

Report

6points
POST
#24

I’m just here for the cake.

Report

6points
POST
#25

You’re not old, you’re vintage!

Report

6points
POST
#26

"The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age." - Lucille Ball

Report

6points
POST
#27

On your birthday, don’t count the years, count the cocktails.

Report

6points
POST
#28

Happy birthday to someone who’s not yet too old to still need a fake ID.

Report

6points
POST
#29

Don’t worry about getting older, you’re still younger than your next birthday.

Report

6points
POST
#30

"Celebrate your journey of life." - Lailah Gifty Akita

Report

6points
POST
#31

Another year closer to being able to wear pajamas all day without anyone judging you.

Report

6points
POST
#32

Getting older is like a walk in the park, if that park is Jurassic Park.

Report

6points
POST
#33

The first 40 years of childhood are always the hardest.

Report

6points
POST
#34

“I was brought up to respect my elders, so now I don’t have to respect anybody." — George Burns

Report

6points
POST
#35

You only look as old as the last selfie you took.

Report

6points
POST
#36

You know you're old when you have a party and the neighbors don't even realize.

Report

6points
POST
#37

You would have loved the gift I didn’t bother getting you.

Report

5points
POST
#38

Birthdays are like vacations. You don’t have one too often and they come and go too quickly.

Report

5points
POST
#39

I’m not getting older, I’m just increasing in value like a fine wine.

Report

5points
POST
#40

"Inside every older person is a younger person wondering what happened." - Jean Paul Richter

Report

5points
POST
#41

With age comes wisdom. You’re one of the wisest people I know.

Report

5points
POST
#42

I always limit my budget on buying birthday gifts according to what that person gave me as a gift on my birthday. Enjoy your gift of nothing!

Report

5points
POST
#43

If you want to look young and thin on your birthday... then hang around a bunch of old, fat people.

Report

5points
POST
#44

"A diplomat is a man who always remembers a woman’s birthday, but never remembers her age." - Robert Frost

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Another year, another new place that aches.

Report

5points
POST
#46

Don't think of it as getting older, think of it as becoming a classic.

Report

5points
POST
#47

The younger you try to look, the older you actually are.

Report

5points
POST
#48

Because it’s your birthday, I’ll share my nachos with you.

Report

5points
POST
#49

"Life is too short to be small." - Benjamin Disraeli

Report

5points
POST
#50

"Every birthday is a gift. Every day is a gift." - Aretha Franklin

Report

5points
POST
#51

I hope you celebrate this birthday the way you celebrated the first one, naked and screaming.

Report

5points
POST
#52

Is it hotter in here than usual? Must be all the candles on your cake.

Report

5points
POST
#53

"Whoever said you can't teach an old dog new tricks never met you." - John Fitzherbert

Report

5points
POST
#54

"As you get older, three things happen: The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two." - Norman Wisdom

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

A true friend remembers your birthday, but not your age.

Report

5points
POST
#56

You definitely don’t look a day older than the age you tell people you are! Happy Birthday to someone full of sugar and spice and everything nice.

Report

5points
POST
#57

You are one-in-a-million and I’d rather spend the day celebrating your birthday than anything else—except for watching football, baseball, or hockey.

Report

5points
POST
#58

"Wrinkles will only go where the smiles have been." - Jimmy Buffet

Report

5points
POST
#59

You know, they say that age is all in your mind. The key is to prevent it from trickling down into your body.

Report

5points
POST
#60

The secret to staying young is make-up... make up an age, then stick with it!

Report

5points
POST
#61

"Please don't retouch my wrinkles. It took me so many birthdays to earn them." -Anna Magnani

Report

5points
POST
#62

"A man has reached middle age when he's warned to slow down by his doctor instead of the police." - Henry Youngman

Report

5points
POST
#63

"You are only young once, but you can be immature for a lifetime." - John Grier

Report

5points
POST
#64

"I always say "happy anniversary with life"."

sweetchaffinch Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

"Good job for living."

gojirasans228 Report

4points
POST
#66

Age is just a number, but wrinkles are the real gift that keeps on giving.

Report

4points
POST
#67

"When I was born, I was so surprised that I didn’t talk for a year and a half." - Gracie Allen

Report

4points
POST
#68

"You're too old to have a wall that people write on."

sandozguineapig Report

4points
POST
#69

Just imagine the things you’d want to hear on your birthday... and assume I said them. Happy birthday!

Report

4points
POST
#70

"Time and tide wait for no man, but time always stands still for a woman of thirty." - Robert Frost

Report

4points
POST
#71

"Old age is like a plane flying through a storm. Once you are aboard, there is nothing you can do about it." - Golda Meir

Report

4points
POST
#72

Some things are better with age. Too bad you aren’t one of them.

Report

4points
POST
#73

A quick reminder on your special day… well-behaved women rarely make history. So, this year, let’s go ever crazier!

Report

4points
POST
#74

I mean, you have ME so I don’t know what else you have to wish for… but go off I guess… Happy birthday!

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

"Growing old is mandatory; growing up is optional." - Chili Davis

Report

4points
POST
#76

"You can live to be a hundred if you give up all the things that make you want to live to be a hundred." - Woody Allen

Report

4points
POST
#77

"You know you've aged when you read events you lived in a history book." - Will Ferrell

Report

4points
POST
#78

There are lots of good people in the world. One of them would like to wish you a happy birthday.

Report

3points
POST
#79

"Your age isn't you. Use today to feel your best, celebrate and be your very happiest." - M. Rivers

Report

3points
POST
#80

“Birthdays are a great time to stop and appreciate gravity. Sure, it makes things sag as you get older, but it also keeps your cake from flying all over the room so you don’t have to chase it.” - Greg Tamblyn

Report

3points
POST
#81

Happy Birthday to someone who doesn’t know how to load a dishwasher or fill the gas tank on her car!

Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!