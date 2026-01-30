ADVERTISEMENT

While creatives tend to chaff under restrictions, management or editor’s notes, the truth is that some limitations actually spark creativity. There might not be any better showcase of this than the comedy gold some folks post on character-limited social media.

Settle in folks, get comfortable, because we’ve gathered some of the best, funniest posts from January to escape that cesspool, X, formerly known as Twitter. Upvote your favorites as you scroll through and be sure to leave your own thoughts in the comments below as you reminisce about the time Twitter was actually good.

#1

Screenshot of a humorous tweet about the male version of Alexa, showcasing internet moments that got way too funny this January.

elainesim28 Report

    #2

    Tweet from Benny Boy humorously suggesting orcas have been training to defend Greenland, part of internet funny moments in January.

    Camel_Crushin Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Orcas 2028!!! Or any day now! I'd take just about anything over what's currently running (ruining) the US!! Orcas are obviously much more advanced and intelligent and sympathetic!!

    #3

    A humorous tweet about cooking frustrations shared online, highlighting how the internet got way too funny this January.

    RichardBratby Report

    #4

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about consuming plastics, showcasing internet funny moments from January.

    _chase_____ Report

    #5

    Tweet about no longer prioritizing being a good father after not receiving a #1 Dad mug, showcasing internet humor in January.

    JJ_Denhollander Report

    #6

    Tweet humor about blood clots as boba for vampires, showcasing internet humor from January trending online.

    w1tvh Report

    #7

    Orange car with a Pennsylvania license plate reading GOD WHY and a humorous bumper sticker, showcasing internet funny moments.

    TriggeredWise Report

    #8

    Person lying in bed with a laptop looking exhausted, a humorous moment from internet content in January.

    Whotfismick Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about a friend showing a terrible doppelganger, reflecting internet funny moments in January.

    im_all_id Report

    #10

    Pink retro phone handset connected to a smartphone, showing a humorous idea from internet funny January moments.

    falseroxy Report

    6points
    POST
    svamulet_1 avatar
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this an actual working handset for a mobile? I would love it as mobile phone quality stinks. I am a senior.

    #11

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about being a terrible therapist, illustrating times the internet got way too funny in January.

    DESI0RE Report

    #12

    Passenger on a flight comparing in-flight map with laptop flight tracking, illustrating internet humor from January posts.

    pyroxiumn Report

    #13

    Tweet from MisterD humorously describing stressing for six months over a task that only takes five minutes, showcasing internet funny moments.

    MisterD78UK Report

    #14

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about a dad’s early morning birthday call, illustrating internet funny moments January.

    Arealmfngl Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Screenshot of a funny internet tweet about a drunk girl talking about data science and famine in a bathroom line.

    vuse_lover Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbh I'd be interested to hear what she had to say

    #16

    Tweet about humor on confusing roundabouts, highlighting internet moments getting way too funny in January.

    Abz8821 Report

    #17

    Man speaking into microphone at event with seated audience, humorous internet moment from January captured.

    T_MeLLoWz15 Report

    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like fat shaming, but in this particular case I'll make an exception.

    #18

    Woman sitting at breakfast table with many sausages and holding a cup in a scene from a funny internet tweet in January.

    michaelcollado Report

    #19

    Tweet about aging humor and seeing the Northern Lights, showcasing moments when the internet got way too funny this January.

    MikeBales Report

    #20

    Alt text: A funny social media post about an iPhone update that made everything weird, reflecting internet humor trends in January.

    jzux Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good GAWD I hate what it does to the wallpapers...

    #21

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about Big Bird before feathers, illustrating internet humor moments from January.

    Scoobydouchebag Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who has raised chickens ***screeeeeaaamm***

    #22

    Tweet humor about shampoo and conditioner bottles questioning if they are real friends or just work friends, showcasing internet humor.

    blondehotcoffee Report

    #23

    Tweet about unexpected morning gym habits, illustrating one of the 89 times the internet got way too funny this January.

    Eden_Eats Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a funny internet tweet about glasses fogging up, highlighting humor from January internet moments.

    mattybtweets69 Report

    #25

    Tweet about staying home under an electric blanket with funny internet moments from January.

    EVA24011 Report

    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Currently the temperature is about 20 less than my age, but trust me, there are no electric blankets involved.

    #26

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about prices with humor and internet comedy from January, highlighting internet funny moments.

    dieworkwear Report

    #27

    Tweet by squintin’ tarantino humorously stating mango tastes serious about being a fruit, showcasing internet funny moments in January.

    wezi_ Report

    #28

    Tweet from user Dan humorously stating sleeping on the couch is underrated, featured among internet funny moments this January.

    Dansplainer Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nights where my insomnia is really bad, I'll trudge downstairs from my bed to the couch, make sure all curtains are in place for maximum darkness, and can usually fall asleep. I think it helps that when on the couch the cats are much more likely to cuddle me, or hearing them scampering around or crunching kibbles is oddly comforting

    #29

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet illustrating one of the internet moments that got way too funny this January.

    hustlanani Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, I can't come, my everything is stúpid 😭

    #30

    Meme of a cartoon fish pausing music, illustrating funny internet moments from January trending online humor.

    me_when_irl Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially in traffic.

    #31

    Screenshot of a funny text message about salting the driveway, featured in internet humor posts from January.

    blublubluberri Report

    svamulet_1 avatar
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or maybe you're the apt. super

    #32

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from January showing a humorous online review exchange about a turtleneck purchase.

    hexprax Report

    #33

    Close-up of a man crying with tears streaming down his face, highlighting funny moments from the internet January posts.

    chionogirl Report

    #34

    Close-up of a man with a serious expression, capturing a relatable moment from the internet’s funniest posts in January.

    timeimmemorial_ Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a funny internet joke tweet about free airplane wifi, highlighting how the internet got way too funny in January.

    jzux Report

    #36

    Tweet showing a humorous comment about personal growth, shared as part of internet funny moments this January.

    awshuqs Report

    #37

    A humorous tweet caption about popping your head in the cockpit and joking with the pilot showcasing internet funny moments.

    eugeneh84 Report

    #38

    Tweet about funny and surreal pregnancy dreams, showcasing the internet's humor in January with viral relatable content.

    tallsnail Report

    raeraebum avatar
    Chat GPT
    Chat GPT
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would watch a movie with thoss plot lines

    #39

    Tweet about hitting rock bottom humorously, reflecting the internet’s funny moments this January in casual text format.

    gloccnem Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reminds me I have to empty out the front pocket of my bag; I've been collecting agates/cool rocks from work for a few years now, it's been a couple weeks since I emptied the collection pocket....yay, I have something to look forward to this evening!

    #40

    Social media post humor about peanut allergies, capturing moments the internet got way too funny this January.

    rayengroves Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about NYC snow measurements, illustrating internet humor trending in January.

    NYCkopp Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a funny tweet highlighting the internet’s funniest moments this January about iPad usage and productivity.

    _Nicksy Report

    #43

    Tweet about having anxiety, a love of history, and a need to stay informed, reflecting internet humor this January.

    mittyjoy Report

    #44

    Tweet about being financially responsible versus ordering a $14 orange juice when sick, illustrating internet humor in January.

    deloisivete Report

    #45

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about iced coffee during cold weather, showcasing internet humor from January.

    _adamlondon Report

    #46

    Tweet from a verified user humorously praising people who upload restaurant menu photos, highlighting internet moments getting funny.

    heavensbvnny Report

    svamulet_1 avatar
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand why restaurants just don't post pix they take themselves. Nothing like multiple photos of same out of focus pix, taken sideways.

    #47

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about the importance of thumbs, featured in internet moments from January.

    Dansplainer Report

    #48

    Tweet by Caitlin humorously suggesting more dinosaur-shaped foods beyond nuggets, highlighting internet moments that got way too funny.

    caitlin_mmm Report

    #49

    Man with wet stain on pants standing behind plumber, a humorous moment from internet posts in January.

    dinosaurs1969 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG this made me laugh!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    #50

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about 4 inches of snow, illustrating internet humor trending this January.

    gothgirlweed Report

    #51

    A humorous tweet showing a person expressing unhappiness and a lack of meaningful life in funny internet moments.

    im_all_id Report

    #52

    Tweet by user Kissy reading Be the reason someone can’t use your name for their baby, highlighting internet humor moments this January.

    kissywild82 Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always hàted the name Sara...it's a terrible name; I never had a year of school where there wasn't at least one other girl named Sara/Sarah. Though I can say 95% of the time the name was spelled "Sarah" (with the h!!) combined with my last name being the less common spelling of "Frazier/Frasier", I've had a lot of fun spelling out my name all of my life

    #53

    Tweet showing a funny internet moment in January where someone forgot their Beats and chose Popeyes instead.

    Dunkjoc Report

    #54

    Tweet from Simon Holland humorously stating the body needs 1000 calories per hour while snowed or iced in, internet funny moment.

    simoncholland Report

    #55

    Tweet by user sitting down enjoyer joking about how people romanticize 2016 but forget it was a Clown Summer, internet humor in January.

    bussyrizzler Report

    svamulet_1 avatar
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now it's Clown apocalypse.

    #56

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about the morality of ordering food from delivery apps, featured in internet funny moments.

    our_decay Report

    #57

    Screenshot of a funny tweet showing a humorous comment about dating and gaining unexpected industry insight shared online.

    okQhawe Report

    #58

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about having a third coffee to solve internet problems, illustrating internet humor in January.

    NotTodayEric Report

    #59

    Smiling woman with long brown hair expressing the funny vibe of internet humor this January in an office setting.

    dimestorepaglia Report

    #60

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about red Gatorade causing someone to bite people, showcasing internet funny moments.

    awesomegirl2486 Report

    #61

    Tweet by user zel humorously stating that doors appear to be floating in the air 24/7, reflecting internet funny moments.

    hellozeli Report

    #62

    Tweet from Mickey Friedman sharing a funny, relatable joke about code compiling on the first try in internet humor January.

    mickeyxfriedman Report

    #63

    Tweet from Degen CPA humorously comparing ages with 14.2K likes, showcasing one of the times the internet got way too funny.

    Degen_CPA Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a funny exchange about exercise, illustrating internet humor in January.

    Kica333 Report

    #65

    Tweet about asking the cashier if groceries are normal, showcasing internet humor from January posts.

    mixedgrass666 Report

    #66

    Tweet about a fictional creature named Squilk sleeping in its burrow, part of internet humor in January.

    SUEtheTrex Report

    #67

    Tweet about a grocery store birthday cake with frosting balloons, highlighting funny moments from the internet this January.

    megannn_lynne Report

    #68

    Tweet by Ashley expressing humor about a biblical flood, illustrating moments when the internet got way too funny this January.

    AshleyDCan Report

    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good news! We might get to see it again if the world carries on the way it is.

    #69

    Tweet from user andy vs. humorously suggesting revving a shopping cart at people in the grocery store, showcasing internet funny moments.

    im_all_id Report

    #70

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet comparing a child to a red-headed kid from a vintage Underwood Deviled Ham ad.

    Quartzjixler Report

    #71

    Tweet about a long grocery line at Trader Joe’s comparing winter storm prep to a chaotic internet moment in January.

    _garrettcharles Report

    #72

    Tweet showing a humorous misunderstanding about the word thesaurus, illustrating internet funny moments in January.

    miles_commodore Report

    #73

    Tweet about paying $18 for a breakfast sandwich when hungover, illustrating moments the internet got way too funny this January.

    how_do_i_pdf Report

    #74

    Tweet about the struggles of renting in your 20s and 30s, humorously mentioning coexistence with a drying rack.

    SophieMcDLaw Report

    #75

    Close-up of a newborn baby with tired eyes, featured in a humorous internet meme from funny moments this January.

    Forty1_0 Report

    #76

    Tweet by Emily sharing a funny parenting moment, illustrating one of the internet’s funniest posts this January.

    emily_tweets Report

    #77

    Hand holding several red apple peels arranged humorously, showcasing moments when the internet got way too funny.

    chionogirl Report

    #78

    Red target ball inside a store entrance on a cold day, illustrating a funny moment from internet humor in January.

    dinosaurs1969 Report

    #79

    Tweet showing a funny doll with messy hair, part of the internet got way too funny moments this January.

    ayeejuju Report

    #80

    Screenshot of a funny social media post reflecting the internet’s humor and anxiety moments this January.

    NC_Renic Report

    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then watch the news on TV while eating breakfast for a second helping of rage and despair.

    #81

    Tweet from user discussing pineapple on pizza humor, illustrating internet moments that got way too funny this January.

    Lifeofstelynn Report

    #82

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about switching pajamas, highlighting moments when the internet got way too funny in January.

    annatheenigma Report

    #83

    Tweet humorously questioning if using WhatsApp counts as cultural appropriation by a white person, showcasing internet humor in January.

    urnotavibebro Report

    #84

    Tweet about a 37-year-old man microwaving something messy while crossfaded, highlighting internet humor moments from January.

    necrobranson Report

    #85

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post showing witty internet content from January for internet funny moments.

    drink2beers Report

    #86

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about walking to the Trader Joe's counter with no groceries, shared in internet humor January.

    AgingRanchHand Report

    #87

    Tweet about Wii remote wrist straps with engagement icons, illustrating internet humor from January posts.

    blondehotcoffee Report

    #88

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a conversation about The Three Stooges using witty insults, reflecting internet humor.

    mattybtweets69 Report

    #89

    Tweet from Lunar Luster humorously considering watching only 90s shows, capturing moments when the internet got way too funny.

    Lunar_Luster Report

