ADVERTISEMENT

These are the silliest and funniest trap cards from the board game Kitchen Chaos, which is coming to Kickstarter.

Kitchen Chaos will test your ability to work together with a teammate (or by yourself) in a tiny kitchen, prepare delicious dishes, and dodge traps from your opponents. The game is an easy-to-learn, family-friendly, worker placement style game with a bit of strategic thinking needed to manage traps.

The game is not yet released, the design is subject to change, depending on the success of the Kickstarter.

More info: blobworldgames.com