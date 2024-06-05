Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Doesn’t Let Friend Claim Credit For A Gift She Didn’t Chip In For
Friends, Relationships

Woman Doesn’t Let Friend Claim Credit For A Gift She Didn’t Chip In For

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re part of a friend group, chances are, you all pitch in for gifts and take care of the matter together. And while that in itself is a team effort, there’s usually one person who takes the reins and makes the purchase.

In her friend group, redditor u/MaxxxJac was said person, as she would usually collect the money from all of the people involved and buy the gift for the celebrant. The problem was, one person would always be difficult to get the reimbursement from, which eventually led to the OP publicly shaming her, after she took credit for a gift she didn’t even pitch in for.

People in friend groups often pitch in for gifts for their buddies on significant occasions

Image credits: micens/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

In this friend group, one person was constantly late with covering their share

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MaxxxJac

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, many didn’t think the OP was being a jerk

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Others believed the situation might have been better handled differently

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
rosieetike avatar
Tyke
Tyke
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Friend needs to pay up, however, if they are that close, why can't OP sit her down like an adult and ask why she always acts that way? Is she actually hiding money problems or is she just an a**e? There was a more mature way to go about this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
rosieetike avatar
Tyke
Tyke
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Friend needs to pay up, however, if they are that close, why can't OP sit her down like an adult and ask why she always acts that way? Is she actually hiding money problems or is she just an a**e? There was a more mature way to go about this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda