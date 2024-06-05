Woman Doesn’t Let Friend Claim Credit For A Gift She Didn’t Chip In For
If you’re part of a friend group, chances are, you all pitch in for gifts and take care of the matter together. And while that in itself is a team effort, there’s usually one person who takes the reins and makes the purchase.
In her friend group, redditor u/MaxxxJac was said person, as she would usually collect the money from all of the people involved and buy the gift for the celebrant. The problem was, one person would always be difficult to get the reimbursement from, which eventually led to the OP publicly shaming her, after she took credit for a gift she didn’t even pitch in for.
People in friend groups often pitch in for gifts for their buddies on significant occasions
Image credits: micens/Envato elements (not the actual photo)
In this friend group, one person was constantly late with covering their share
Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato elements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MaxxxJac
