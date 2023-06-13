“They Went Ballistic”: Person Wonders If They’re A Jerk For Selling Friends’ Concert Tickets After They Kept “Forgetting” To Pay

If in the last couple of years, you had the pleasure to attend a major, once-in-a-lifetime musical act, say Kendrick Lamar’s or The Weeknd’s, you know well about the gaping holes left in your bank account. However, it’s an entirely different discussion when you have to buy concert tickets for your mates, too.

As u/No_Aioli8006 shared on the “Am I The [Jerk]” post recently, he was “lucky enough to snag six tickets to see Garth Brooks in Vegas.” Those aren’t cheap, you know. A single ticket for Brooks’ concert starts at $250, going all the way up to an eye-watering $900 to see him at arm’s length. Everything was fine until the point where the author’s friends kept stalling to pay him back for the tickets in time. Having no other choice but to find people that would be happy to cover all the gaping holes in their bank account for the tickets, feelings were hurt, demanding moral judgment from the AITA community.

Engaging in acts of kindness for friends can sometimes backfire, particularly when those friends fail to keep their end of the promise

Choosing between friends who conveniently “forgot” to pay back and accumulating credit debt, the author found a solution not everyone was fond of

People backed the author for having every right to do what he did with the tickets

Although, there were some who believed that everyone in this situation was a jerk