“They Went Ballistic”: Person Wonders If They’re A Jerk For Selling Friends’ Concert Tickets After They Kept “Forgetting” To Pay
37points
Relationships4 hours ago

“They Went Ballistic”: Person Wonders If They’re A Jerk For Selling Friends’ Concert Tickets After They Kept “Forgetting” To Pay

Ignas Vieversys and
Mantas Kačerauskas

If in the last couple of years, you had the pleasure to attend a major, once-in-a-lifetime musical act, say Kendrick Lamar’s or The Weeknd’s, you know well about the gaping holes left in your bank account. However, it’s an entirely different discussion when you have to buy concert tickets for your mates, too.

As u/No_Aioli8006 shared on the “Am I The [Jerk]” post recently, he was “lucky enough to snag six tickets to see Garth Brooks in Vegas.” Those aren’t cheap, you know. A single ticket for Brooks’ concert starts at $250, going all the way up to an eye-watering $900 to see him at arm’s length. Everything was fine until the point where the author’s friends kept stalling to pay him back for the tickets in time. Having no other choice but to find people that would be happy to cover all the gaping holes in their bank account for the tickets, feelings were hurt, demanding moral judgment from the AITA community.

Engaging in acts of kindness for friends can sometimes backfire, particularly when those friends fail to keep their end of the promise

Image credits: Wikipedia

Choosing between friends who conveniently “forgot” to pay back and accumulating credit debt, the author found a solution not everyone was fond of

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freestocks (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No_Aioli8006

People backed the author for having every right to do what he did with the tickets

Although, there were some who believed that everyone in this situation was a jerk

Nancy Marine
Nancy Marine
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, but when it comes to my money and my credit I don't have any friends.

2
2points
reply
James016
James016
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since your friends didn't pay for any tickets, they didn't have any tickets, you had tickets which you sold on and got paid for. Tough s**t for your friends.

2
2points
reply
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No money. No tix. Simple. Only person I pay for concert tix is my partner.

0
0points
reply
POST
