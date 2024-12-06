Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Has The Audacity To Ask Friend For Money Again Because Of Her Wasteful Lifestyle
Woman Has The Audacity To Ask Friend For Money Again Because Of Her Wasteful Lifestyle

Our friendships are supposed to be sources of joy, but when money gets involved, it often complicates things to the point where we don’t know if a person can be trusted or not.

This is the dilemma shared by a user nicknamed Goldilock1234 on Mumsnet’s Am I Being Unreasonable forum, where she recounted a tricky situation with a woman she has known for a very long time.

The single mom recently received additional funds and gave her friend a substantial sum to cover an urgent mortgage payment. But as time passed, tensions arose, and the simple favor turned into a source of stress.

Image credits: Ave Calvar (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Image source: Goldilock1234

Earlier this year, Bread Financial, a financial services company providing payment, lending, and saving solutions, conducted a study and discovered that lending money to friends can, indeed, come at a high cost.

More than half (57%) of respondents reported borrowing money from friends at some point, with bills being the most common reason at 63%.

However, nearly a third (30%) of these borrowers also admitted they have never repaid their friends. This often leads to friction in friendships, with 33% of respondents indicating that repeated borrowing without repayment was a top driver of relationship tension.

Among the most interesting findings, 21% of the 1,670 people surveyed have lost a friendship over money, and 26% feel they are financially incompatible with their friends.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

People were really supportive of the woman

joereaves avatar
Joe Reaves
Joe Reaves
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hell no. I could see feeling guilty if the friend was spending it all on utilities and food and such, but she's just bad with money and spending it on things the OP has never been able to indulge in.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In this case you are not helping her by lending money. (and you *know* you won't be seeing it before looooong)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely not. Tell her to find another way to raise the money.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
