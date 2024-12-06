Woman Has The Audacity To Ask Friend For Money Again Because Of Her Wasteful Lifestyle

ADVERTISEMENT

Our friendships are supposed to be sources of joy, but when money gets involved, it often complicates things to the point where we don’t know if a person can be trusted or not.

This is the dilemma shared by a user nicknamed Goldilock1234 on Mumsnet’s Am I Being Unreasonable forum, where she recounted a tricky situation with a woman she has known for a very long time.

The single mom recently received additional funds and gave her friend a substantial sum to cover an urgent mortgage payment. But as time passed, tensions arose, and the simple favor turned into a source of stress.

Earlier this year, Bread Financial, a financial services company providing payment, lending, and saving solutions, conducted a study and discovered that lending money to friends can, indeed, come at a high cost.

More than half (57%) of respondents reported borrowing money from friends at some point, with bills being the most common reason at 63%.

However, nearly a third (30%) of these borrowers also admitted they have never repaid their friends. This often leads to friction in friendships, with 33% of respondents indicating that repeated borrowing without repayment was a top driver of relationship tension.

Among the most interesting findings, 21% of the 1,670 people surveyed have lost a friendship over money, and 26% feel they are financially incompatible with their friends.

People were really supportive of the woman

