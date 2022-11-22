When the digital landscape is saturated with memes, some of them are bound to be painfully relatable. In fact, they can be so accurate, they might even transport you into the world of therapy where you get to poke fun at the not-so-bright moments of your life. As these light-hearted internet artifacts can speak to any emotion, they can even make you feel like lying on a Freud-esque leather couch yourself, quietly nodding to everything you see in agreement.

Therapy is a wonderful thing that everyone should consider trying out at least once in their lives, whether you're currently fighting your own mental health battles or not. But at the same time, it can also be quite funny. So to show you that humor is the best medicine and one of the best tools to cope with drama and trauma, we welcome you to a safe space to talk about hard things, otherwise known as the 'Freud Intensifies' Instagram account.

This social media project is dedicated to sharing absurdly funny and spot-on memes that might give you something to discuss for your next session. Or at least laugh about it together with your therapist. We've gathered some of the best pics from their feed, so continue scrolling, be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen, and share it with anyone who might need a bit of a boost! Then don't miss the chat we had about the stigma of therapy with clinical psychologist Joshua Klapow, Ph.D.