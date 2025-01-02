Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Food Scientist Explains Why She Avoids Raw Sprouts And Burgers With Raw Beef, Goes Viral
Health, Nutrition

Food Scientist Explains Why She Avoids Raw Sprouts And Burgers With Raw Beef, Goes Viral

We can’t decide to not eat — food is essential for our survival. But we can choose what kind of it we eat — healthy, not so healthy, or maybe even straight-up detrimental to us.

Also, sometimes, when we think that we’re choosing something healthy, it might turn out to be quite dangerous. Recently, food scientist @hydroxide made a video pointing out exactly that. She explained what kind of foods she doesn’t eat, which made her video go viral pretty quickly.

    Sometimes, the foods we assume are healthy turn out not to be as beneficial as we thought

    Close-up of fresh sprouts, highlighting potential food bacteria concerns.

    Image credits: tontoey2531 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Recently, a food scientist posted a video online where she explained why she doesn’t eat raw sprouts or rare cooked meat

    With healthy eating, you have to eat foods that will provide you with the most needed nutrients: protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and water. 

    Each nutrient can be obtained from specific foods. For instance, eggs, certain meats, and nuts contain a lot of protein. Vitamin C can be gained from citrus fruits, potatoes, broccoli, strawberries, Brussels sprouts, and many others. And those are just a few examples; more can be found with a quick Google search. 

    Person discussing raw sprouts and food bacteria risks indoors.

    Image credits: @hydroxide

    At the same time, some foods provide only so-called “empty calories.” This includes foods with a lot of added sugars, like cakes, cookies, and candy; you get the gist. Food items with a lot of fats and oil, for example, mayonnaise, and chips, aren’t good either.

    You would think that eating any veggies, certain meats, and other beneficial foods is good enough to maintain a healthy diet. Well, TikTok user and food scientist @hydroxide is here to break this misconception.

    At the end of 2024, she posted a video about foods she, as a food scientist, never eats. In less than a week, the video got over 6 million views and plenty of reactions (both serious and joking about snacks) from the netizens.

    Hands holding a sliced burger with sprouts and meat, highlighting food bacteria risks.

    Image credits: mailafacchini / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, these foods carry bacteria, so when they aren’t cooked, there is a high risk of getting sick

    So, what are these foods? The first one she mentioned was raw sprouts. These greens are packed with vitamins and minerals, plus they can be a perfect crunchy or flavor addition to salads, wraps, or sandwiches. But apparently, they can be pretty dangerous too.

    As @hydroxide explained, sprouts grow in the warmest, moistest, and wettest environment you can imagine. These conditions are the perfect kind for foodborne bacteria that can cause illnesses like E. coli and salmonella. Since people usually like eating sprouts uncooked, getting ill is a serious risk.

    Close-up of a person with a burger, text about raw rare meat; food and bacteria concern.

    Image credits: @hydroxide

    Plus, there’s a risk that it can infect your kitchen supplies, like counters, sinks, cutlery, and many more. So, maybe you should opt for something else to give your salad a crunch or flavor, as food poisoning isn’t that tasty, is it? 

    The second food mentioned in the video was raw meat. To be more specific, any kind of burger that isn’t well done. As she explained, if even a small part of the meat is infected, when it gets mechanically tenderized, that bacteria gets distributed everywhere. So, when it is barely cooked, the risk of getting sick is also high.

    Watch the video here

    @hydroxide Two foods I AVOID as a food scientist #foodscience #foodscientist #raremeat ♬ original sound – hydroxide – food scientist

    Maybe you have noticed that both of the aforementioned products have one thing in common – rawness. So, what you should take from this is that sometimes, fresh isn’t the best way to consume produce, but cooking it is. After all, preparing food at at least 75 degrees Celsius is the best way to eliminate bacterial hazards and thus make it safer for consumption. 

    Of course, this doesn’t apply to every single food item on Earth. Sometimes eating it raw instead of cooking is more beneficial, like with broccoli, onions, and cabbage, to name a few. Just remember that sprouts and meat aren’t among them. And if you’re unsure about anything else, you can always Google that and the internet will tell you everything (and more) you want to know.

    Some people online were joyous someone was spreading such important information, while others simply joked about being relieved their favorite snacks weren’t mentioned

    A social media comment about food, referencing Doritos, highlighting popular reactions and engagement.

    A social media comment about food choices and meat with a profile picture next to it.

    Text comment discussing Bulak ramen with over 31.6K likes, referencing food-bacteria-sprouts-meat.

    Comment by Sammie B on bacterial safety in food, sprouts, and meat.

    Social media comment about hamburger meat cooking preference.

    Comment on concerns over heavy metals and food safety, mentioning sprouts.

    Screenshot of a humorous comment about Oreos with a high number of likes.

    Comment about microwaved potato, with user profile picture and a like count.

    A comment online about enjoying the moment, emphasizing positive vibes.

    Comment on food safety by scientist, mentioning bacteria in sprouts and meat.

    Comment about potatoes with heart icon, related to food-bacteria-sprouts-meat discussion.

    Comment about German "Mett" related to food-bacteria on a forum post.

    Comment about quitting sprouts, mentioning food bacteria concerns.

    Comment by Beatrice Martin saying "WAIT SPROUTS" with 40 likes, related to food-bacteria-sprouts-meat.

    Comment questioning the safety of growing sprouts in a jar regarding food bacteria concerns.

    Comment about raw food preferences with heart icon, related to food-bacteria-sprouts-meat discussion.

    Comment about disinfecting greens, related to food safety and bacteria concerns.

    "Online comment humor about food, mentioning hot Cheetos.

    Comment mentioning snacks with "Takis fuego con salsa Valentina" and user reactions.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are risks to any foods you eat. I was in the food industry for 35 years, I was a consultant and food safety expert for the last six working years. Raw sprouts are a pass from me, but a medium ot medium rare burger, I will take the odds. Ground plants that are often eaten raw: greens, lettuce, onions have a higher risk of making you sick - birds and humans crapping in the fields... there's no mandatory inspections for that.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about all the sprouts and lettuce that are being factory grown now? There is no soil involved and extremely clean conditions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to know her qualificaions to be a "food scientist" lol. Sprouts, like all produce, should be thoroughly washed. And if you don't already know not to eat raw hamburger....

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
