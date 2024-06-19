Airline Launches First Dog-Friendly Flights Where They Are Treated As Royalty

ADVERTISEMENT

We can't deny that having pets is an integral part of being a human. About 30% of households have dogs, and more than 50% have a pet in general. Traveling is another big part of our lives, therefore pets either get left behind with sitters or they travel together. However, traditional travel with pets can be very stressful both for the dog and the person, knowing that for two, three, or more hours your beloved friend will be stuck in a crate below the plane, having no idea what's going on.

Well, luckily for all the pet lovers around the world, BARK Air has recently introduced the first dog-friendly planes and flights, where you both will get a luxurious experience. On BARK Air, you will exchange stress for free roaming space, travel snacks, a spa, and more.

Dave Stangle, Bark’s VP of Brand Marketing, said: "Sure, some airlines welcome dogs on board. But on Bark Air, dogs are royalty."

More info: air.bark.co | Instagram

You May Also Like:

Meet the first airline designed entirely for the comfort of dogs, revolutionizing flying for pet owners

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Traditional pet travel can be pretty scary and uncomfortable, with pets confined to crates in the cargo hold or stuffed in duffle bags under seats

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: barkair

“BARK Air planes and flights are designed to be dog-first and their human companions second”

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Dogs and their humans will get a luxury experience starting from the arrival at a private terminal to their destination

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Before boarding, all travelers get a chance to meet-and-greet, where the skilled BARK Air concierge evaluates each dog to ensure maximum enjoyment during the flight

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Dogs also get the most adorable passports ever made

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: barkair

After dogs get their potty break and are boarded, the real fun begins, full of treats, toys, spa treatments, spacious areas for zoomies, and other cool surprises

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Meanwhile, human passengers enjoy lunch, beverages, and goodie bags

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

“At launch, routes will connect the New York City metro area via Westchester County Airport (HPN) with Los Angeles via Van Nuys (VNY) and London via Stansted Airport (STN).”

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

We hope BARK Air will change the future of traveling with our pets forever, making it enjoyable and stress-free

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair

Share icon

Image credits: barkair