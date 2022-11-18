As a species, we absolutely lucked out by having dogs. And not just having them around, but also liking us for some reason. If you have ever had a dog or even just interacted with one, you know it becomes more than just a pet. Very soon, it will be your best friend who can read your every mood and even knows how to console you when you are down.

Throughout the centuries since they were domesticated, dogs proved to be great professionals in so many fields that it feels like there is no profession they can’t master. They are even amazing actors and have appeared in many films. Dog movies have even become a genre of their own — and probably the only one where everyone in the audience loves the furry protagonist.

With so many dog breeds around, you can always find one that will fit your character, lifestyle, and living conditions. But if you are contemplating getting a dog, remember that it is a new family member you are bringing in, not a temporary toy. Carefully consider every detail to make sure your dog will have everything it needs and will have a happy life with you.

While we all know some basic stuff about doggos, there are a lot of dog fun facts that many people have never heard. We really encourage you to learn as much about these wonderful animals as possible; not only is it very interesting, but it will also help you connect better with your floof. You can also use all the newly learned information to organize dog quizzes. This can become a great event for your local dog shelter.

To get you started, we collected a bunch of questions about dogs. How many can you score without checking the correct answer? What was the best piece of information you have ever learned about dogs? Share it with us in the comments.