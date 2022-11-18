Fun Dog Trivia About All The Good Bois And Gals
As a species, we absolutely lucked out by having dogs. And not just having them around, but also liking us for some reason. If you have ever had a dog or even just interacted with one, you know it becomes more than just a pet. Very soon, it will be your best friend who can read your every mood and even knows how to console you when you are down.
Throughout the centuries since they were domesticated, dogs proved to be great professionals in so many fields that it feels like there is no profession they can’t master. They are even amazing actors and have appeared in many films. Dog movies have even become a genre of their own — and probably the only one where everyone in the audience loves the furry protagonist.
With so many dog breeds around, you can always find one that will fit your character, lifestyle, and living conditions. But if you are contemplating getting a dog, remember that it is a new family member you are bringing in, not a temporary toy. Carefully consider every detail to make sure your dog will have everything it needs and will have a happy life with you.
While we all know some basic stuff about doggos, there are a lot of dog fun facts that many people have never heard. We really encourage you to learn as much about these wonderful animals as possible; not only is it very interesting, but it will also help you connect better with your floof. You can also use all the newly learned information to organize dog quizzes. This can become a great event for your local dog shelter.
To get you started, we collected a bunch of questions about dogs. How many can you score without checking the correct answer? What was the best piece of information you have ever learned about dogs? Share it with us in the comments.
Which human organ is not present in a dog?
In the movie Marley & Me, what breed of dog was Marley?
Which U. S. President's dog ripped a French ambassador's pants off at the White House?
Answer: Theodore Roosevelt's Boston Bull Terrier named Pete.
What is the fastest breed of dog?
Which Disney villain wanted a coat made out of dalmatians?
Where are the sweat glands of dogs located?
What is the zoonotic disease for which dogs must be vaccinated?
Which breed was bred to protect and hunt wolves and originally came from Eire?
What sense are puppies born without?
Which breed of dog is sometimes known as a ‘Frenchie’?
Mexico is home to one of the most famous breeds of dog - what is it called?
Hagrid from Harry Potter has a dog - what is the dog’s name?
Answer: Fang.
In ancient mythology, what is the name of the 3-headed dog that guards the underworld?
Which breed of dog has the longest ears?
Which dog breed is born without a tail?
What is the fear of dogs called?
How many muscles do dogs have in their ears?
What is the most commonly taught command for dogs?
What breed of dog has a black or a blue tongue?
Rhodesian ridgebacks are a popular breed of dog. Where did they come from?
Which breed of dog is often considered the most intelligent?
What is the name of the dog that appears in the classic comic strip ‘Peanuts’?
What is the name of Scooby Doo’s nephew?
What sort of dog did Elvis sing about?
Which music group ended up letting the dogs out?
How much farther can a dog hear than a human?
What dog was originally bred to catch rats?
Why does a dog yawn?
What is the name of the oldest dog breed?
How many teeth does an adult dog have?
Which breed, also known as the English Toy Spaniel, got its name from being associated with a monarch?
Which sense do dogs use most?
In the US, the leading authority on dogs is called the AKC. What does it stand for?
Which animal has more tastebuds - dogs or cats?
Most dog breeds bark, but what does the Basenji breed do instead?
Where do Shiba Inu’s come from?
Dachshunds were originally bred to hunt what animal?
We all have heard of Lassie - but what breed of dog was she?
In the Wizard of Oz, what is the name of the dog?
In the Simpsons, the family looks after a dog called Santa’s Little Helper. What breed of dog is Santa’s Little Helper?
Which US president is one of the only US presidents to not have a dog?
Charles Darwin explored most of the world in a ship named after a breed of dog. What breed of dog?
What was the name of the dog in Back to the Future?
Which band famously felt ‘Sick as a Dog?
Which English artist had a hit with the song ‘The Dog Days Are Over’?
Who wrote the song ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’?
What breed is Scooby-Doo?
What does "Corgi" mean in Welsh?
How many times are dogs mentioned in the Bible?
What dog is the national dog of Cuba?
Who was Hollywood's first dog star?
Answer: First dog with a major role was a collie named Blair.
How many dog breeds exist today?
What breed of dog has webbed feet?
What kind of dog inspired the character of Chewbacca from Star Wars?
Which breed does not shed like other dogs and has a name that translates to “curly lap dog”?
Which dog was bred as a fighting dog and is known for its recognizable long face?
True or false - dogs can only see in black and white.
What is a group of puppies called?
How many eyelids does a dog have?
Which toy dog breed has long white hair and was favored by the ancient Romans and Greeks?
Which breed is named after a stretch of Adriatic coast and 15% of them suffer from hearing loss?
Which breed of dog is the most popular in the USA?
Which breed of dog was originally bred to hunt wolves?
Where do Great Danes come from originally?
Which breed of dog was a particular favorite of the Queen of England?
What do you call a cross between a pug and a beagle?
Where were rottweilers originally bred?
What is the name of the dog that is featured on boxes of Cracker Jack?
In Monopoly, one of the game pieces is a small dog. What breed is it?
What is the most famous breed of dog in China?
Who had a hit song and album of the same name called ‘Diamond Dogs’?
According to a proverb, what happens if you lie down with dogs?
What breed is Slinky, the dog from Toy Story?
What TV series had a dog named K9 who was also a robot?
What is the origin of the Australian Shepherd?
What dog was bred by 19th-century gamekeepers to guard estates?
What is the national hound of Malta?
What did Lord Byron do when he was told he couldn't bring his dog to college?
How many teeth do puppies, have?
How long are dogs pregnant?
What dog breed was developed in the late 1800s by Captain Max von Stephanitz, who hoped to produce an all-purpose working dog?
Why do dogs curl up when they sleep?
Which dog breed has six toes on each paw?
Which country has the highest dog population?
Which breed of dog was named after its original purpose of chasing badgers out of holes?
Answer: Dachshund (German to English translation means badger (dachs) and dog (hund))
Are dogs carnivores, herbivores, or omnivores?
What was the name of Sony’s robotic dog, released in 1999?
How old was the oldest dog in the world when he died?
What is the smallest breed of dog?
Tintin, the comic book character, has a trusty Wire Fox Terrier as a companion. What is his white dog companion’s name?
Are dalmatian puppies born with spots?
Answer: Dalmatians are born completely white, and develop their spots as they age.
What is the scientific name for a dog?
Which dog breed is the most common dog mascot in college sports?
Which African hunting breed is known as “the barkless dog”?
All dogs are generally believed to be descended from what prehistoric animal?
What is the name of the dog from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"?
Which French breed is known for its fancy cut and comes in three sizes – standard, miniature and toy?
True or false - the dog was the first animal to be domesticated
Which breed of dog was once known as a St John’s Newfoundland?
The Famous Five books featured a dog. What was the dog’s name?
Wallace is a loveable stop-motion character from the UK. But what is the name of his canine companion?
Which English band had a hit with the song ‘The Dogs of War’?