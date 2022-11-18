As a species, we absolutely lucked out by having dogs. And not just having them around, but also liking us for some reason. If you have ever had a dog or even just interacted with one, you know it becomes more than just a pet. Very soon, it will be your best friend who can read your every mood and even knows how to console you when you are down.

Throughout the centuries since they were domesticated, dogs proved to be great professionals in so many fields that it feels like there is no profession they can’t master. They are even amazing actors and have appeared in many films. Dog movies have even become a genre of their own — and probably the only one where everyone in the audience loves the furry protagonist.

With so many dog breeds around, you can always find one that will fit your character, lifestyle, and living conditions. But if you are contemplating getting a dog, remember that it is a new family member you are bringing in, not a temporary toy. Carefully consider every detail to make sure your dog will have everything it needs and will have a happy life with you. 

While we all know some basic stuff about doggos, there are a lot of dog fun facts that many people have never heard. We really encourage you to learn as much about these wonderful animals as possible; not only is it very interesting, but it will also help you connect better with your floof. You can also use all the newly learned information to organize dog quizzes. This can become a great event for your local dog shelter.

To get you started, we collected a bunch of questions about dogs. How many can you score without checking the correct answer? What was the best piece of information you have ever learned about dogs? Share it with us in the comments.  

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Which human organ is not present in a dog?

Report

14points
POST
#2

In the movie Marley & Me, what breed of dog was Marley?

Report

13points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Yellow Labrador Retriever.

1
1point
reply
#3

Which U. S. President's dog ripped a French ambassador's pants off at the White House?

Report

12points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Theodore Roosevelt's Boston Bull Terrier named Pete.

1
1point
reply
#4

What is the fastest breed of dog?

Report

11points
POST
#5

Which Disney villain wanted a coat made out of dalmatians?

Report

11points
POST
#6

Where are the sweat glands of dogs located?

Report

11points
POST
#7

What is the zoonotic disease for which dogs must be vaccinated?

Report

11points
POST
#8

Which breed was bred to protect and hunt wolves and originally came from Eire?

Report

10points
POST
#9

What sense are puppies born without?

Report

10points
POST
#10

Which breed of dog is sometimes known as a ‘Frenchie’?

Report

10points
POST
#11

Mexico is home to one of the most famous breeds of dog - what is it called?

Report

10points
POST
#12

Hagrid from Harry Potter has a dog - what is the dog’s name?

Answer: Fang.

Report

10points
POST
#13

In ancient mythology, what is the name of the 3-headed dog that guards the underworld?

Report

10points
POST
#14

Which breed of dog has the longest ears?

Report

10points
POST
#15

Which dog breed is born without a tail?

Report

10points
POST
#16

What is the fear of dogs called?

Report

10points
POST
#17

How many muscles do dogs have in their ears?

Report

10points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Dogs have about 18 muscles in each ear.

1
1point
reply
#18

What is the most commonly taught command for dogs?

Report

9points
POST
#19

What breed of dog has a black or a blue tongue?

Report

9points
POST
#20

Rhodesian ridgebacks are a popular breed of dog. Where did they come from?

Report

9points
POST
#21

Which breed of dog is often considered the most intelligent?

Report

9points
POST
#22

What is the name of the dog that appears in the classic comic strip ‘Peanuts’?

Report

9points
POST
#23

What is the name of Scooby Doo’s nephew?

Report

9points
POST
#24

What sort of dog did Elvis sing about?

Report

9points
POST
#25

Which music group ended up letting the dogs out?

Report

9points
POST
#26

How much farther can a dog hear than a human?

Report

9points
POST
#27

What dog was originally bred to catch rats?

Report

9points
POST
#28

Why does a dog yawn?

Report

9points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: To deal with stress or anticipation.

0
0points
reply
#29

What is the name of the oldest dog breed?

Report

9points
POST
#30

How many teeth does an adult dog have?

Report

8points
POST
#31

Which breed, also known as the English Toy Spaniel, got its name from being associated with a monarch?

Report

8points
POST
#32

Which sense do dogs use most?

Report

8points
POST
#33

In the US, the leading authority on dogs is called the AKC. What does it stand for?

Report

8points
POST
#34

Which animal has more tastebuds - dogs or cats?

Report

8points
POST
#35

Most dog breeds bark, but what does the Basenji breed do instead?

Report

8points
POST
#36

Where do Shiba Inu’s come from?

Report

8points
POST
#37

Dachshunds were originally bred to hunt what animal?

Report

8points
POST
#38

We all have heard of Lassie - but what breed of dog was she?

Report

8points
POST
#39

In the Wizard of Oz, what is the name of the dog?

Report

8points
POST
#40

In the Simpsons, the family looks after a dog called Santa’s Little Helper. What breed of dog is Santa’s Little Helper?

Report

8points
POST
#41

Which US president is one of the only US presidents to not have a dog?

Report

8points
POST
#42

Charles Darwin explored most of the world in a ship named after a breed of dog. What breed of dog?

Report

8points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The ship was called HMS Beagle.

0
0points
reply
#43

What was the name of the dog in Back to the Future?

Report

8points
POST
#44

Which band famously felt ‘Sick as a Dog?

Report

8points
POST
#45

Which English artist had a hit with the song ‘The Dog Days Are Over’?

Report

8points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Florence + The Machine.

0
0points
reply
#46

Who wrote the song ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’?

Report

8points
POST
#47

What breed is Scooby-Doo?

Report

8points
POST
#48

What does "Corgi" mean in Welsh?

Report

8points
POST
#49

How many times are dogs mentioned in the Bible?

Report

8points
POST
#50

What dog is the national dog of Cuba?

Report

8points
POST
#51

Who was Hollywood's first dog star?

Report

8points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: First dog with a major role was a collie named Blair.

0
0points
reply
#52

How many dog breeds exist today?

Report

8points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: There are over 200 recognized dog breeds.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

What breed of dog has webbed feet?

Report

8points
POST
#54

What kind of dog inspired the character of Chewbacca from Star Wars?

Report

8points
POST
#55

Which breed does not shed like other dogs and has a name that translates to “curly lap dog”?

Report

7points
POST
#56

Which dog was bred as a fighting dog and is known for its recognizable long face?

Report

7points
POST
#57

True or false - dogs can only see in black and white.

Report

7points
POST
#58

What is a group of puppies called?

Report

7points
POST
#59

How many eyelids does a dog have?

Report

7points
POST
#60

Which toy dog breed has long white hair and was favored by the ancient Romans and Greeks?

Report

7points
POST
#61

Which breed is named after a stretch of Adriatic coast and 15% of them suffer from hearing loss?

Report

7points
POST
#62

Which breed of dog is the most popular in the USA?

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Which breed of dog was originally bred to hunt wolves?

Report

7points
POST
#64

Where do Great Danes come from originally?

Report

7points
POST
#65

Which breed of dog was a particular favorite of the Queen of England?

Report

7points
POST
#66

What do you call a cross between a pug and a beagle?

Report

7points
POST
#67

Where were rottweilers originally bred?

Report

7points
POST
#68

What is the name of the dog that is featured on boxes of Cracker Jack?

Report

7points
POST
#69

In Monopoly, one of the game pieces is a small dog. What breed is it?

Report

7points
POST
#70

What is the most famous breed of dog in China?

Report

7points
POST
#71

Who had a hit song and album of the same name called ‘Diamond Dogs’?

Report

7points
POST
#72

According to a proverb, what happens if you lie down with dogs?

Report

7points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: “You get up with fleas.”

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

What breed is Slinky, the dog from Toy Story?

Report

7points
POST
#74

What TV series had a dog named K9 who was also a robot?

Report

7points
POST
#75

What is the origin of the Australian Shepherd?

Report

7points
POST
#76

What dog was bred by 19th-century gamekeepers to guard estates?

Report

7points
POST
#77

What is the national hound of Malta?

Report

7points
POST
#78

What did Lord Byron do when he was told he couldn't bring his dog to college?

Report

7points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Lord Byron brought a bear instead!

0
0points
reply
#79

How many teeth do puppies, have?

Report

7points
POST
#80

How long are dogs pregnant?

Report

7points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A period of 58 to 68 days.

0
0points
reply
#81

What dog breed was developed in the late 1800s by Captain Max von Stephanitz, who hoped to produce an all-purpose working dog?

Report

7points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The German Shepherd Dog.

0
0points
reply
#82

Why do dogs curl up when they sleep?

Report

7points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: They curl up to protect their organs.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#83

Which dog breed has six toes on each paw?

Report

7points
POST
#84

Which country has the highest dog population?

Report

7points
POST
#85

Which breed of dog was named after its original purpose of chasing badgers out of holes?

Report

6points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Dachshund (German to English translation means badger (dachs) and dog (hund))

0
0points
reply
#86

Are dogs carnivores, herbivores, or omnivores?

Report

6points
POST
#87

What was the name of Sony’s robotic dog, released in 1999?

Report

6points
POST
#88

How old was the oldest dog in the world when he died?

Report

6points
POST
#89

What is the smallest breed of dog?

Report

6points
POST
#90

Tintin, the comic book character, has a trusty Wire Fox Terrier as a companion. What is his white dog companion’s name?

Report

6points
POST
#91

Are dalmatian puppies born with spots?

Report

6points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Dalmatians are born completely white, and develop their spots as they age.

0
0points
reply
#92

What is the scientific name for a dog?

Report

6points
POST
Saimonas Lukošius
Saimonas Lukošius
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Canis lupus familiaris.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#93

Which dog breed is the most common dog mascot in college sports?

Report

6points
POST
#94

Which African hunting breed is known as “the barkless dog”?

Report

6points
POST
#95

All dogs are generally believed to be descended from what prehistoric animal?

Report

6points
POST
#96

What is the name of the dog from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"?

Report

6points
POST
#97

Which French breed is known for its fancy cut and comes in three sizes – standard, miniature and toy?

Report

5points
POST
#98

True or false - the dog was the first animal to be domesticated

Report

5points
POST
#99

Which breed of dog was once known as a St John’s Newfoundland?

Report

5points
POST
#100

The Famous Five books featured a dog. What was the dog’s name?

Report

5points
POST
#101

Wallace is a loveable stop-motion character from the UK. But what is the name of his canine companion?

Report

5points
POST
#102

Which English band had a hit with the song ‘The Dogs of War’?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!