Do you like your name? Most likely, yes – otherwise you would probably have already changed it to something else. At least we know that every adult has such an opportunity. But what we don’t know for sure is what story accompanied your naming years ago.

For example, the granddaughter of today’s heroine has not even been born yet and her parents have already managed to quarrel with her grandma over her name. And her aunt’s name as well. And this aunt is, by the way, only a couple of months older. Intrigued? Then let’s figure it out together!

The author of the post has an adult son and she got pregnant for the second time recently

It’s interesting that a few months ago, the author’s son’s girlfriend got pregnant too

When the author’s baby was born, she decided to name her Clara – but the son’s girlfriend went ballistic over this news

The couple demanded the author rename her daughter, otherwise even threatening to name her granddaughter Paxtyn

So, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that she gave birth to a son when she was still very young, and now he is in college. And recently another joyful event happened in the woman’s life – she became pregnant again. As she herself calls her newborn daughter, “a change-of-life baby” – the one that is born when you don’t expect to have more kids and birth control fails.

And when our heroine was four months pregnant, she found out that she would also become a grandmother, because her son’s girlfriend got pregnant as well. Well, it cannot be said that she was too happy with this news, but she tried to provide her son with maximum support. Including financially.

And then, a couple of months ago, little Clara was born. And when the son’s girlfriend found out what name her newborn SIL would have, she went absolutely ballistic, claiming that they also wanted to give this name to their future daughter – and now the OP, it turns out, “stole” the name.

The son and his girlfriend began to insistently demand that the author rename Clara, but she flatly refused. Firstly, she became pregnant earlier, and secondly – just agree, it’s weird, to say the least. More than weird – just stupid.

However, contenders for the name “Clara” didn’t stop their attempts. In one of the subsequent conversations, the girlfriend threatened that they were otherwise planning to name their daughter Paxtyn – just so that the author would be ashamed to even talk about the granddaughter’s name to acquaintances and friends.

In any case, as the OP’s son stated, she has two months to rename her daughter – before the birth of her granddaughter. Our heroine dubbed both of them idiots, and said that if they want to complicate the life of their own daughter, calling her Paxtyn just to spite her grandma, then that is their right. And the author still has the right not to give them any further financial assistance. The son called the mom “controlling” and hung up.

Well, you wouldn’t believe how many problems people actually create for each other when choosing baby names! At least here are some examples: one, two, and three! And why go far for examples – my own grandma named my mother Margarita in honor of her late older sister… and then for many decades she avoided even mentioning her sister in church on memorial days – simply out of superstitious fear the that two of them would get “mixed up” in heaven…

In fact, since ancient times, people have been confident that the “proper” name largely predetermines the life of a newborn. For example, the name William comes from the old German name Willhelm, where ‘will’ means ‘fate’ and ‘helm’ means ‘helmet.’ In other words, a baby with that name, as the ancient Germans believed, would be protected by the helmet of fate from the very first days of life.

Well, the examples of Bill Russell, Bill Clinton or, perhaps, Will Smith would seem to confirm this dubious theory. On the other hand, there are many Williams and even Wilhelms who came to a bad end. So, it seems to me, everything depends more on the person themselves than on their name…

Okay, but seriously, people in the comments to the original post also subjected the OP’s son and his girlfriend to harsh criticism for being overly entitled here. “Your son doesn’t seem mature enough to live on his own, less parent a child,” one of the commenters wrote. “You shouldn’t be financially supporting your son and his family anyway,” another responder’s pretty much sure.

And some of the commenters even advised the author to also play the game suggested by her son – and say that she really likes the name Paxtyn. “You should have gushed about the name Paxtyn – just been really supportive and talked about how you couldn’t wait to meet baby Pax,” another commenter added wittily.

By the way, our heroine really followed this advice – in a recent call with her son’s girlfriend, she sweetly stated that she had nothing against her granddaughter being called Paxtyn. After listening to a wave of curses in response, the woman simply hung up. This story is over. And financial support for future parents, by the way, is over too. Now we are just waiting for your comments below this post.

Most people in the comments sided with the author, and some of them even suggested she play this mental game over “Paxtyn” too

