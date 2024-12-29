Man Upsets Wife When He Makes Her Dad Arrive At A Normal Time Instead Of 1AM

ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday season is the time of travel. And not for vacations, but mostly to each other’s homes. The AAA projected that more than 119 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more from home for the year-end holidays.

The father-in-law in this story was traveling to his daughter’s family’s home as well but caused drama because of his late arrival hour. Worrying about unwanted noises that could potentially wake up the kids, the dad asked the Internet if he was a jerk to make the FIL come at a more reasonable hour.

A dad worried his FIL coming to visit for Christmas at 1 AM would wake up the kids

He and his wife disagreed over whether his request was reasonable or not

House guest etiquette applies even when you’re staying with family members

The year-end holidays are the time when many people drive home to their families. Whether it’s to their parents, children, or extended family, many of us will be guests at somebody else’s home for the holidays.

But just because it’s family doesn’t mean we can play by our own rules with house guest etiquette. Etiquette experts at The Emily Post Institute warn that rules to family members as well: “Guest manners are called for, even when you stay with relatives.” They advise not to make your visit longer than three nights. As the famous saying by Benjamin Franklin goes, guests, just like fish, start to stink after a few days.

Lifestyle magazine Southern Living has a couple of rules for house guests as well. They recommend preparing for your visit by bringing something for the hosts and communicating any needs, restrictions, and preferences. Guests also shouldn’t bring unexpected guests or pets if that wasn’t communicated to the hosts earlier. And when packing, they should also go light: heavy suitcases and overflowing totes will only inconvenience hosts.

TV host Samantha Brown says that house guests shouldn’t make the hosts cater to their every whim. “Never be that guest that makes your host regret agreeing to be a host. Practice flexibility and do not be demanding,” she recommends.

She and other etiquette experts emphasize the importance of informing the hosts of your arrival and departure times. “Be very clear when you are arriving and when you are leaving,” Brown writes. Give as clear an itinerary as you can.”

We can survive the holidays with family by having realistic expectations and setting firm boundaries

The holidays can be a stressful time for many, but especially for those who don’t particularly enjoy spending time with their relatives. A 2022 survey showed that Americans tolerate less than four hours with their family. After that, many would prefer to have at least a short break.

Those who have strained relationships with their family and aren’t sure how to get through Christmas can think about it as a few days off for self-care. At least, that’s what therapist Louise Tyler suggests to her patients. “Have realistic expectations, for one – it’s just one day,” she told Stylist. “It can be what you want it to be; it doesn’t always have to be about sitting around playing happy families.”

It’s difficult, but we have to set firm boundaries with family members we have difficult relationships with. “It’s OK to limit visits,” Tyler went on. “It’s OK to leave early; It’s OK to step away. It’s OK to say no to invitations.”

Psychiatrist and behavioral medical director at Scripps Thomas C. Lian, MD, recommends having realistic expectations, too. “Minimize your contact with difficult relatives, and spend more time interacting with people you like,” he emphasized. Lian also added that you should try to focus on the positive aspects and characteristics of your family members instead of the negative ones.

Interestingly, more and more people are choosing to spend the holidays without their families. When The Guardian asked its readers how they would spend Christmas this year, some of them said they chose to spend the year-end holidays without the stress of strained family relationships. Instead, people are making new traditions with friends and even neighbors.

