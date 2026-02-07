ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready to make tough fictional decisions?🧙‍♂️ Then you’re in the right place.

This poll drops you straight into some of the most iconic worlds in pop culture and asks you to choose - even when neither option feels great. One moment, you’re deciding if you’d rather live in Middle-earth or Westeros. The next - you’re forced to pick between facing Voldemort or Darth Vader. And as if that’s not enough, you’ll have to figure out whether life would be better as Michael Corleone or Tony Soprano.

The only rule? You have to choose. There’s no in-between here - just two options and one decision.

If you missed the first part, you can check it out here: Part 1 of the ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Scroll down and start! ⚖️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Would you rather live one perfect day over and over again (Groundhog Day) or see your entire future all at once (Arrival)?

Man sleeping under a quilted blanket in a wooden room next to a foggy scene with a large circular symbol and shadowy figures.

Columbia Pictures , FilmNation Entertainment Report

0points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Would you rather emotionally depend on an advanced AI companion (Her) or be secretly filmed for a global reality show (The Truman Show)?

    Split image showing a man smiling on a boat and a vintage TV screen with a man in a room, referencing survival fictional choices.

    Annapurna Pictures , Paramount Pictures Report

    0points
    POST
    #3

    Would you rather fall in love with someone who ages backwards (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) or someone who slowly forgets you (The Notebook)?

    Split image showing tense fictional scenes, illustrating a choice to survive Squid Game or Titanic challenges.

    Warner Bros , New Line Cinema Report

    0points
    POST
    #4

    Would you rather be trapped with Hannibal Lecter or Joker?

    Side by side images of movie characters from suspense and thriller films representing fictional choices to test nerves.

    Orion Pictures , Warner Bros Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Would you rather see the world through a child’s eyes (The Little Prince) or understand the hidden meaning of everything (The Alchemist)?

    Split image showing a claymation character with a scarf and an animated shepherd with sheep in a ruined archway scene.

    Netflix , Art by Karlen Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Would you rather live in Middle-earth (The Lord of the Rings) or in Westeros (Game of Thrones)?

    Scenic countryside with a horse cart on the left and a fantasy character with a dragon on the right, testing survival choices.

    New Line Cinema , HBO Report

    0points
    POST
    #7

    Would you rather be Michael Corleone (The Godfather) or Tony Soprano (The Sopranos)?

    Split image of two men from iconic films, one wearing a suit indoors and the other in a casual shirt outside, testing fictional survival choices.

    Paramount Pictures , HBO Report

    0points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Michael's younger and better looking.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Would you rather live a simple life that changes many people (Forrest Gump) or see how the world would be without you (It’s a Wonderful Life)?

    Side-by-side scenes from the Squid Game and Titanic, depicting fictional survival challenges and tense moments.

    Paramount Pictures , Liberty Films Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Would you rather control fire or control water (Avatar: The Last Airbender)?

    Animated characters in action scenes with fire jets and water bending, illustrating fictional survival challenges.

    Nickelodeon Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Would you rather spend one night in the Upside Down (Stranger Things) or one night in the Overlook Hotel (The Shining)?

    Split image showing a dark squid game scene with players on a platform, and a large historic hotel near a snowy mountain.

    Netflix , Warner Bros Report

    0points
    POST
    #11

    Would you rather have Donkey (Shrek) as your best friend or Olaf (Frozen)?

    Split image showing a smiling animated donkey on dirt and a cheerful animated snowman on an icy surface.

    DreamWorks Studios , Walt Disney Studios Report

    0points
    POST
    #12

    Would you rather be trapped in a sinking ship (Titanic) or trapped in a deadly game (Squid Game)?

    Split image showing the Titanic sinking at night and a large group of Squid Game contestants in green tracksuits facing a figure in pink.

    Paramount Pictures , Siren Pictures Inc. Report

    0points
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only one person survives squid games. At least with the ship you might have a chance.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Would you rather join the Peaky Blinders or the Money Heist crew?

    Split image showing Peaky Blinders in vintage suits on the left and Squid Game characters in red outfits on the right.

    BBC Studios Productions , Vancouver Media Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Which world would you rather live in: Narnia or Wonderland?

    Medieval warriors in armor standing in a forest scene next to a fantasy setting with a girl and a white rabbit.

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    0points
    POST
    #15

    Would you rather die remembered as a hero (Gladiator) or live forgotten but peaceful?

    Gladiator character shouting in an ancient arena, holding sword ready for battle, testing survival instincts.

    DreamWorks Studios Report

    0points
    POST
    #16

    Would you rather have Spider-Man’s powers or Doctor Strange’s powers?

    Spider-Man in action suit beside Doctor Strange with glowing amulet, representing survival and fictional challenge themes.

    Marvel Entertainment Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Would you rather trade your soul for eternal youth (Dorian Gray) or for unlimited knowledge and power (Faust)?

    Side-by-side image comparing a scene from Squid Game and a vintage Titanic engraving for fictional choices survival quiz

    Alliance Films , Wikimedia Commons Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Would you rather face Voldemort or Darth Vader?

    Close-up of two fictional characters Voldemort and Darth Vader representing tough survival choices in popular culture fiction.

    Warner Bros , Lucasfilm Report

    0points
    POST
    #19

    Would you rather live in a world where your role is chosen for you (Divergent) or where you must compete to earn your place (The Hunger Games)?

    Two women facing tense fictional challenges, one in a test chair, the other armed with arrows in a fiery scene.

    Summit Entertainment , Lionsgate Films Inc. Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Would you rather have a fairy godmother (Cinderella) or a talking genie (Aladdin)?

    Split image showing an animated fairy godmother casting magic and a blue animated genie smiling, testing fictional choices.

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    0points
    POST
    #21

    Would you rather be trapped in your own mind (Shutter Island) or unable to forget anything (Black Mirror)?

    Man hugging a statue of a woman from Titanic scenes beside a close-up of a shocked man from Squid Game thriller moments

    Paramount Pictures , Netflix Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Would you rather be in a love story that ends in death (Romeo and Juliet) or one that ends in regret (La La Land)?

    Left side shows a classic painting of a romantic couple embracing, right side features actors dancing in a modern film scene.

    Frank Bernard Dicksee , Summit Entertainment Report

    0points
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lived option A. Grief is just the cost of love. It’s always worth it. No regrets.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Would you rather live in a world where toys are alive (Toy Story) or where emotions are alive (Inside Out)?

    Animated characters from Toy Story and Inside Out facing challenges, illustrating fictional choices to test your nerves.

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    0points
    POST
    #24

    Which family would you rather belong to: The Addams Family or The Simpsons?

    Split image showing the Addams Family dressed in dark gothic attire beside the Simpsons family on their couch, a fictional choice comparison.

    Paramount Pictures , Gracie Films Report

    0points
    POST
    #25

    Would you rather believe in aliens (The X-Files) or ghosts (The Sixth Sense)?

    Close-up of an alien head in a metal box and two men standing in front of a world map from a fictional survival scene.

    Twentieth Century Fox , Hollywood Pictures Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Would you rather commit a crime and live with guilt (Crime and Punishment) or never take any moral risks in life?

    Yellow crime scene tape with black text stretched across a dark blurred background, evoking tension and suspense themes.

    kat wilcox Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Would you rather cross the ocean to save someone you love (Finding Nemo) or travel the world to fulfill a lifelong dream (Up)?

    Split image showing animated fish underwater near a whale and a house lifted by colorful balloons in a blue sky, fictional choices concept.

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    0points
    POST
    #28

    Would you rather live comfortably in a lie (Parasite) or struggle honestly in poverty?

    Group of people in a dim room focusing on a game, illustrating the tension of surviving Squid Game or Titanic fictional choices.

    CJ ENM Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!