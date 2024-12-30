Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Gets Caught Spying On Ex-Husband Through Gizmo Watch, Plays Victim
Family, Relationships

Woman Gets Caught Spying On Ex-Husband Through Gizmo Watch, Plays Victim

Modern technology has advantages and disadvantages. While it makes life easier in many ways, certain devices may be used in a way that disrupts people’s lives. 

In this story, a woman caught her fiancé’s ex-wife spying on them using a Gizmo watch. She then confronted the woman, who went on to play the victim and cause unwanted drama. 

The author now wants to be involved in all family affairs but feels she may be stepping on boundaries by doing so. Read the entire text below. 

    Some people use technology with malicious intent

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A woman caught her fiancé’s ex-wife spying on them using a Gizmo watch

    Image credits: Sean’s DIY & Reviews/Youtube (not the actual photo)

    She confronted the former spouse and wants to be included in all of the family’s affairs

    Image credits: KlutzyBarracuda755

    Parents have been using gadgets as a spy tool for years now

    The ex-wife’s alleged spying via a Gizmo watch has been going on among parents for quite some time now. A 2018 report by the New York Post mentioned a study by phone insurance company Asurion, revealing that  76 percent of parents use smart tech devices to monitor their children. 

    According to the poll conducted among 2,000 parents with children between 3 and 18, security cameras and video doorbells were the primary tools used. Forty-eight percent of parents use video calls to check their whereabouts, while 49 percent want to know who their kids are hanging out with.  

    However, experts don’t fully agree with such practices. For educator Devorah Heitner, “mentoring is more powerful than monitoring.” 

    In an article for her website, Heitner advises parents to examine their goals and assess why they are potentially intruding into their children’s privacy. She adds that such a strategy may cause a breach of trust, which may cost them the opportunity to mentor their kids properly. 

    Image credits: Kampus Production/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    However, the author seems to have a bigger issue with the ex-wife’s desire to keep herself in the picture and the steps she takes to make it happen. Based on the story, the latter had shown signs of unstable behavior, playing the victim to seemingly get in her former family’s good graces.

    In such scenarios, relationship therapist Aimee Hartstein advises taking the high road. 

    “My advice is to try your best not to engage and not to take the bait,” she said in an interview with Brides

    If the situation worsens, Hartstein recommends seeking professional help. It may help all parties understand the root of the problem and take the necessary steps to resolve it. 

    In this case, the author would be better off avoiding further confrontations that could make her look bad. However, she isn’t out of line in wanting to be involved, especially given the lack of boundaries of her fiancé’s former spouse. 

    The author provided more information by answering questions

    Many readers sided with her, as some had choice words for the ex-wife

    Those who faulted her accused her of being paranoid

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Put it in the toilet while daughter is visiting. A couple of curries later, she'll stop listening in.

