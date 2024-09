As easy as it might seem to dismiss the past as, somehow, a different place, it can be edifying to actually see things from before one was born. History is chock-full of cool things that everyone should try to see at some point. Travel is expensive and time consuming, but, fortunately, through the magic of the internet, anyone can see these things now. The “ Ancient Marvels ” Facebook page is dedicated to interesting posts displaying human and natural artifacts from across history. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1 The Largest Roman Mosaic In The World Is Not In A Museum, But In A Hotel.. And You Can Visit Freely Share icon Immense (836 m2) and perfectly preserved, discovered in 2011 in Antakya, Turkey, ancient Antioch. It appeared when the underground was excavated to build the hotel and gave place to a formidable Hotel-Museum, whose basement is an authentic Archaeological Park managed by archaeologists of the country. Believed to be the remains of the Antioch Forum. Image: Pegasus mosaic



#2 Luxor, Egypt Share icon

#3 Crossness Pumping Station; A Victorian Gem In London, England Share icon Hidden beneath London's streets to deal with sewage, it's a masterpiece of engineering, architecture and design. It was built in 1865

#4 Medicee Chapel, Florence, Italy Share icon

#5 The Dying Lion Of Lucerne Is One Of The World's Most Famous Monuments Share icon It was carved out of natural rock in memory of the heroic deaths of the Swiss mercenaries at the Tuileries in 1792. Mark Twain described the Lion of Lucerne as the saddest and most moving piece of rock in the world. The Lion lies in his lair in the perpendicular face of a low cliff — for he is carved from the living rock of the cliff. His size is colossal, his attitude is noble. His head is bowed, the broken spear is sticking in his shoulder, his protecting paw rests upon the lilies of France. Vines hang down the cliff and wave in the wind, and a clear stream trickles from above and empties into a pond at the base, and in the smooth surface of the pond the lion is mirrored, among the water-lilies. Around about are green trees and grass. The place is a sheltered, reposeful woodland

#6 Newgrange A Neolithic Tomb About 5,200bc Years Old, Was Built In 3,200bc Share icon Located in county Meath in the Republic of Ireland. It's older than the pyramids in Egypt by 600 years and older than Stonehenge by1,000 years

#7 Petra, Jordan Share icon

#8 David Is A Life-Size Marble Sculpture By Gian Lorenzo Bernini Share icon The sculpture was one of many commissions to decorate the villa of Bernini's patron Cardinal Scipione Borghese – where it still resides today, as part of the Galleria Borghese. It was completed in the course of eight months from 1623 to 1624

#9 Shah-E-Cheragh Sanctuary, Shiraz, Iran Share icon

#10 St. Gall Abbey Library, Switzerland Share icon It contains 2,100 manuscripts from the 8th to 15th centuries and 1,650 incunabula, codices, ancient books and engravings. Its collection includes around 160,000 books.

©️Till Forrer

#11 Library At Marienburg Castle, Germany, 19th Century Share icon

#12 Archaeologists Led By Professor Kutalmış Görkay, Of University Of Ankara In Türkiye, Has Unearthed Three Ancient Greek Mosaics (2nd Century BC) Share icon in Zeugma (Türkiye), near border with Syria. Zeugma served as one of most important trading centers of Eastern Roman Empire



#13 The Erechtheion (Or Erechtheum) Is An Ancient Greek Temple Constructed On The Acropolis Of Athens Between 421 And 406 BCE Share icon In the Golden Age of the city in order to house the ancient wooden cult statue of Athena and generally glorify the great city at the height of its power and influence. The Erechtheion has suffered a troubled history of misuse and neglect, but with its prominent position above the city and porch of six Caryatids, it remains one of the most distinctive buildings from antiquity.

The Erechtheion, named after the demi-god Erechtheus, the mythical Athenian king, was conceived as a suitable structure to house the ancient wooden cult statue of Athena, which maintained its religious significance despite the arrival of the gigantic chryselephantine statue within the nearby Parthenon. The building also had other functions, though, notably as the shrine centre for other more ancient cults: to Erechtheus, his brother Boutes - the Ploughman, Pandrosos, the mythical first Athenian king Kekrops (or Cecrops) - half-man, half-snake, and the gods Hephaistos and Poseidon.

As with the other new buildings on the acropolis, the Erechtheion was built from Pentelic marble which came from the nearby Mt. Pentelicus and was celebrated for its pure white appearance and fine grain. It also contains traces of iron which over time have oxidised, giving the marble a soft honey colour, a quality particularly evident at sunrise and sunset.

Photo by : @ilias_kant.



#14 The Prague Astronomical Clock, Dating Back To 1410, Is A True Wonder Of Medieval Engineering And The Oldest Astronomical Clock Still In Operation Today Share icon Found in Prague's Old Town Square, this clock does much more than just tell the time—it also reveals the date, zodiac signs, and important astronomical information. The clock's complex design and flawless mechanics showcase the advanced skills and understanding of its creators, serving as a lasting emblem of Prague's historical and cultural legacy.

#15 The Balcony House In Mesa Verde National Park In Colorado Is One Of The Park's Best Preserved Rock Dwellings Share icon Built around 1200 AD, this site has 40 rooms and two chimneys, placed inside a natural playground.

Accessible by a series of stairs and tunnels, Balcony House offers stunning views and insight into the daily lives of its former residents

#16 Pimburattewa Tank In Sri Lanka, A Marvel Of Ancient Engineering, Was Constructed By King Parakramabahu I In The 12th Century Share icon

#17 Ceilng Of The Imamhussein Shrine, Karbala, Iraq Share icon

#18 A Masterpiece Of Turkish Agate And Gold Share icon

#19 The Fairy Chimneys In Cappadocia, Turkey, Are A Surreal Natural Wonder Share icon These Unique Rock Formations, Sculpted By Volcanic Activity And Erosion Over Thousands Of Years, Create An Otherworldly Landscape

The tall, thin spires, some of which reach up to 130 feet, are often topped with harder rock caps, resembling whimsical chimneys or mushrooms.

This geological marvel, combined with the region's ancient cave dwellings and vibrant hot air balloon scene, makes Cappadocia a captivating destination for travelers seeking both natural beauty and historical intrigue...

Image credit to respective owner.

#20 Kublai Khan Statue Emperor, General (C. 1215–c. 1294) Share icon Xanadu - was the summer capital of Kublai Khan's Yuan Dynasty in China, located in what is now called Inner Mongolia, 350 kilometres north of Beijing. Xanadu, ruins of the first capital of Kublai Khan. Listed as a World Heritage Site.

Ancient road

#21 A Horreo Is A Traditional Granary Or Storage Building Commonly Found In The Northwest Region Of Spain, Particularly In Galicia, Asturias, And Cantabria Share icon These structures are typically raised off the ground on pillars or stilts to protect the stored grain or food from moisture and pests. Horreos are characterized by their unique architectural design, featuring a rectangular or elongated shape with slatted walls or vents to allow for air circulation.

The construction of horreos dates back centuries, with some examples dating as far back as the Middle Ages. They were originally used to store and preserve crops such as corn, wheat, and other grains, as well as other food items like potatoes and beans. The elevated design of horreos helps to keep the stored goods dry and safe from rodents and insects.

Horreos are not only functional structures but also hold cultural significance in the regions where they are prevalent. They are often decorated with intricate carvings, symbols, or patterns, reflecting local craftsmanship and traditions. In addition to their practical use for food storage, horreos have become iconic symbols of rural life in Spain, attracting tourists and visitors who appreciate their historical and architectural value.

#22 The Palace Of King Ardashir I, Founder Of The Persian Sasanian Empire, Is A Significant Historical Site Built Around 224 Ce Share icon

#23 Inside The Historic Blue Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey Built By Sultan Ahmed I In 1609-1616 Share icon

#24 The Puente Nuevo, Ronda, Spain Share icon LOOKING LIKE SOMETHING STRAIGHT OUT of Game of Thrones, the Puente Nuevo spans a narrow chasm that separates two sides of the historic city of Ronda.It was the first attempt at bridging the canyon at this height, and it was no easy feat. The chasm was relatively narrow, but plunged some 390 feet straight down to the Guadalevín River below.

The architects Jose Garcia and Juan Camacho were chosen for the project, and they began work on a single arch design in 1735. During the 1936–1939 civil war, which heavily affected Ronda, captured prisoners were allegedly tortured in the chamber. Some, apparently, were thrown from the windows of the chamber, to break upon the rocks of the El Tajo gorge far below.

A scene in Hemingway’s For Whom the Bell Tolls, in which Fascist sympathizers are thrown from the cliffs of a fictional village, is believed to have been inspired by events in Ronda.

#25 A Gothic-Styled Spiral Staircase Carved From A Single Tree In 1851, In Lednice Castle, Czech Republic, As A Symbol Of Progressing Toward The "Ultimate Step", With Our Goals Share icon

#26 Great Wall Of China, Near Beijing Share icon Great Wall of China, extensive bulwark erected in ancient China, one of the largest building-construction projects ever undertaken. The Great Wall actually consists of numerous walls—many of them parallel to each other—built over some two millennia across northern China and southern Mongolia. The most extensive and best-preserved version of the wall dates from the Ming dynasty (1368–1644) and runs for some 5,500 miles (8,850 km) east to west from Mount Hu near Dandong, southeastern Liaoning province, to Jiayu Pass west of Jiuquan, northwestern Gansu province

#27 Il Castel Del Monte, A Symmetrical Medieval Castle Built During The S By King Frederick II In Andria, Southern Italy Share icon

#28 The Seefin Passage Tomb, Located On Seefin Hill In County Wicklow, Ireland, Dates Back To Around 3000-3300 Bc, Placing It In The Neolithic Period Share icon This ancient tomb is one of the country’s oldest and most intriguing prehistoric sites. It consists of a large cairn—about 24 meters in diameter and 4 meters high—encasing a stone passage that leads to a central chamber. The chamber is shaped like a cross, a characteristic feature of many passage tombs in Ireland.

What makes Seefin particularly fascinating is the possibility of its celestial alignment; like many other passage tombs, it is believed to be positioned in relation to the sun or other celestial bodies, potentially serving a ceremonial or astronomical function. The entrance is marked by a striking, slab-like lintel stone, and inside, five compartments radiate from the central chamber, possibly used for burial rituals. Some of the stones bear faint carvings, which could be symbolic or decorative, adding to the site’s mystique.

Though weathered by time and the elements, Seefin Passage Tomb remains a powerful reminder of Ireland’s ancient past, offering a glimpse into the burial practices, beliefs, and craftsmanship of the Neolithic people.

Image credit to respective owner.

#29 Worn Rock-Hewn Stairs Dating Back To The 11th Century Ce, Leading To The Sperlinga Castle In Sicily, Italy Share icon

#30 A Mystery In Georgia Share icon Little is known about this native American effigy mound rock eagle has a bird image on its top made of quartzite rocks hauled to the side that spans 120 feet wing to wing slightly longer than a Boeing 737. The mound is estimated at 2000 years old



#31 Pafos, Cyprus, Is Renowned For Its Exceptional Mosaics, Some Of The Finest In The Eastern Mediterranean Share icon Discovered by chance in 1962, these elaborate floor decorations once embellished the luxurious villas of Roman elites.

Showcasing mythological scenes, geometric patterns, and depictions of daily life, these masterpieces provide a fascinating insight into the affluence and refinement of the ancient city.

The Pafos Mosaics are recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, highlighting their international importance

#32 A Stunning Sculpture From The 18th Century By Francesco Queirolo, Italy Share icon Truly is a Marvel of marble artistry. The piece features an exquisitely detailed net, painstakingly carved from a single block of marble. In fact, Queirolo took on this ambitious project alone, as his apprentices were too apprehensive to approach it for fear the delicate work might shatter under their hands. This labor of love consumed a full seven years of his life, resulting in a masterpiece that captures the imagination and showcases unparalleled skill

#33 Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicilia Share icon

#34 The Serapeum Of Saqqara, An Ancient Egyptian Necropolis Near Memphis, Is Notable For Its Impressive Subterranean Tombs Share icon Constructed during the 19th Dynasty of the New Kingdom (around 1300 BCE), it features a series of large, rock-cut tunnels and chambers.

The main tunnel, known as the "Gallery," extends approximately 100 meters (328 feet) in length and is about 8 meters (26 feet) wide.

The tombs within are colossal, each carved from solid granite and housing massive granite sarcophagi weighing up to 100 tons.

The precise engineering and scale of the Serapeum make it a remarkable example of ancient Egyptian architecture and engineering

#35 Discovered By Howard Carter In 1922, The Exquisite Alabaster Ship From Tutankhamun's Tomb Hails From The 14th Century Bce, Making It An Astonishing 3,300 Years Old Share icon This remarkable example of ancient Egyptian artistry, elegantly nestled within an alabaster box, underscores the significance of ships in Egyptian traditions, embodying the voyage to the afterlife. Crafted for the young Pharaoh's eternal journey, this captivating artifact is now homed at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo

#36 Roman Mosaic (Second Century Ad) At The Tetrastyle House In The Archaeological Park Of Pula In Nora, Sardinia, Italy Share icon

#37 The Roman Ship Named De Meern 1 Was Discovered In Veldhuizen, The Netherlands, In 1997 Share icon At the beginning the ship was left alone in the ground to preserve it but in 2003 it was decided to dig it up to prevent it from decaying because of the ground water.

The ship lies exactly on the border of the Roman empire and Germania and dates back to around 200 AD. The ship is 25 meters long and made from oak trees that grew in the Netherlands. The oak trees were felled around 148 AD. Evidence suggests that the ship wasn't sunk in battle against the Germanics but sunk by accident.

#38 This Is A Door Lock From Frank Koralewski (1872-1941). This Lock Is Made In 1911, Is Covered With Gold, Silver And Bronze Share icon

#39 Ancient Egyptian Ring With Two Ducks, Gold, Ramesses Iv. New Kingdom Egypt. Now In Louvre Share icon

#40 A Different View Of Sagrada Familia - Gaudi's Masterpiece In Barcelona, ​​ Spain Share icon

#41 The Crowley Lake Stone Columns In California. Created By Eons Old Volcanic Activity Share icon

#42 Cambodia Share icon Beautiful Tonle Um, one of the five gates built in the reign of King Jayavarman VII in the late 12th century in Bayon art style, is the south gate of Angkor Thom. The restoration was just completed; that is how it looks so amazing!



#43 Sun Temple In Modhera, India Built In 1026 Share icon

#44 Pisa - Italy Share icon

#45 The Mouth Of Truth (Bocca Della Verità) Is A Large, Ancient Marble Mask Located In Rome, Italy Share icon The mask depicts a bearded face and was created around the 1st century AD during the Roman Empire. It is believed to have been part of a fountain crafted from Pavonazzetto marble. The artifact is thought to have been part of the Temple of Hercules Victor in the Forum Boarium; however, it’s currently located in the portico of the Santa Maria in Cosmedin church. It measures about 1.75 meters in diameter and is notable for its large, open mouth, which according to medieval legend, was believed to bite off the hand of anyone who told a lie while placing their hand inside

#46 A 2000 Years Old Roman Bath In Algeria Still In Use Share icon

#47 The Amazing Ruins Of Sanatório Albergaria Grandella, Portugal Share icon

#48 Devil's Bridge, Or *ponte Della Maddalena*, Is A Stunning Medieval Stone Bridge In Borgo A Mozzano, Tuscany, Italy Share icon Built in the 11th century, it spans the Serchio River and is renowned for its distinctive, picturesque arch and local legends.

According to folklore, the bridge was constructed with the help of the devil, who was tricked by the townspeople into completing it under a pact that required the soul of the first to cross.

Despite the legend, historical records suggest the bridge was built to facilitate travel and commerce in the region

#49 An Ancient Egyptian Faience Ring Depicting A Mother Cat With Kittens Would Have Been A Charming And Significant Artifact In The Context Of Ancient Egyptian Culture Share icon

#50 This Bronze Statue Of Apollo, Dated To The First Century Bc, Was Discovered In The Sea Near Piombino Share icon The statue features copper inlays for the eyebrows, lips, and areolas, while silver was used for the inscription, a dedication to Athena. Apollo likely once held a bow in his left hand and a phiale (a ceremonial libation dish) in his right. The inscription on the left foot, “ATHANALA DEKATAN,” is partly preserved, with only two letters from the dedicator's name, “...OS,” remaining.

Since its discovery in 1832, scholars have debated its origin and style. Although the statue’s stiff posture and some awkwardness in the alignment of the arms and legs resemble archaic Greek art, features like the modeling of the back, the distinct treatment of the hair, and the unusual dedication of a god’s image to another deity suggest it could be an archaic pastiche. Originally thought to be a 5th-century BC creation from a workshop in southern Italy, a similar statue discovered in 1977 at the villa of C. Julius Polybius in Pompeii has strengthened the theory that it was actually produced for a Roman clientele.

The dating of the statue has been linked to a crucial, though contested, piece of evidence. During the 1842 restoration, a lead tablet with an inscription was reportedly found inside the statue, bearing the names of two sculptors—one from Rhodes and the other from Tyre—whose activities were recorded in the first century BC. Though this tablet has since been lost, it supports the widely accepted theory that the statue was created during the Roman era, likely as a pastiche of earlier Greek styles.

#51 Gökçe Island, Dereköy Historical Greek Laundry.turkey Share icon These types of laundries are not only in Gökçeada but also in other villages. The important feature here is that it is an island with plenty of water. It is one of the few islands with the most water among the Aegean islands.

It is the best preserved laundromat in Gökçeada. It is rectangular in shape with rubble stones. It served as a cleaning and socializing function during the period it was used. Dereköy Greek Laundry is located near Hagia Panaghia Church. Inside the structure; there are fountains, stoves for boiling water and laundry tubs. In addition, niches made for placing items such as bowls and soap, shower areas and channels for disposing of dirty water are also noticeable. Built as a tradition, Dereköy Historical Greek Laundry is a monumental structure. The Greek people have made a certain day of the week their laundry day. It is known that the women of the village washed their clothes here and then washed themselves and finished the day.

#52 Brihadeswar Temple: A Structure Conceived With Grace And Magnificence Share icon It is a Dravidian-style temple located in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on the southern bank of the Kaveri river in India. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is also known as Thanjai Periya Kovil, Rajarajeswaram, and Dakshina Meru addressing various storylines by the locals. The temple was conceived between 1003 and 1010AD by Rajaraja I – the emperor of the Chola dynasty reflecting their culture and style. It is one of the largest Hindu temples and amongst the UNESCO World Heritage Sites referred to as Great living Chola temples. (View full screen)

This temple survived six major earthquakes,still standing tall with zero degree inclination

#53 Château Du Sailhant Is A 1000 Year Old Château-Fort In Auvergne Region, Central France Share icon It stands on a triangular basaltic spur. The walls of the castle just like its 7 towers are made of ancient gray lava blocks while the roofs are covered with stone slabs. The first fortification at the site was a wooden tower protected by a wall and a dry moat – actually this is now the only side one can access the chateau. In the early 11th c. the Lords of Sailhant replaced the wooden tower with a square stone keep. The Saillans family kept expanding the fortress – by the 13th c. the spur was closed off by a curtain wall with ramparts and 2 towers and a deep, dry moat. By the 18th c. the chateau was in a dilapidated state, some structures were demolished. In 1997 the ruined castle was bought by architect Joseph Pell Lombardi from New York, who made it his residence following 25 years of restoration efforts.

Photo by @chateauxethistoireIt stands on a triangular basaltic spur. The walls of the castle just like its 7 towers are made of ancient gray lava blocks while the roofs are covered with stone slabs. The first fortification at the site was a wooden tower protected by a wall and a dry moat – actually this is now the only side one can access the chateau. In the early 11th c. the Lords of Sailhant replaced the wooden tower with a square stone keep. The Saillans family kept expanding the fortress – by the 13th c. the spur was closed off by a curtain wall with ramparts and 2 towers and a deep, dry moat. By the 18th c. the chateau was in a dilapidated state, some structures were demolished. In 1997 the ruined castle was bought by architect Joseph Pell Lombardi from New York, who made it his residence following 25 years of restoration efforts.

Photo by @chateauxethistoire

#54 600 Years Ago, There Were No Excavators Or Jcb Machines, But Still, This 9-Story Masterpiece Is A Wonder Of The World, An Evidence To The Bravery And Grandeur Of India's History Share icon

#55 Aerial View Of The Mycenaen Tomb Known As The "Treasury Of Atreus", Mycenae, Peloponnese-Greece, 1250 Bc Share icon

#56 Our Ancestors Had A Sense Of Humor... And Talent! Sainte-Foy Abbey, Circa 1050 Share icon

#57 Castillo De Ponferrada, Spain. Medieval Castle Of The Order Of The Templar, Dating Back To 1178 Share icon

#58 Holy Savior Cathedral, Also Known The Church Of The Saintly Sisters, A Cathedral Located In The New Julfa District, Iran Share icon It is commonly referred to as the Vank, which means "monastery" or "convent" in the Armenian language. This church is one of the historical churches of the Armenians of Isfahan and was built during the time of Shah Abbas II.

Cathedral was established in 1606 AD, built by the hundreds of thousands of Armenians who were forcibly resettled by Shah Abbas I in his new capital as part of his scorched-earth policy in Armenia during Ottoman War of 1603-1618.

The interior is covered with fine frescos and gilded carvings and includes a wainscot of rich tile work. The delicately blue and gold painted central dome depicts the Biblical story of the creation of the world and man's expulsion from Eden. Pendentives throughout the church are painted with a motif of a cherub's head surrounded by folded wings typical of Armenian art. The ceiling above the entrance is painted with delicate floral motifs in the style of Persian miniature. Two sections, or bands, of murals run around the interior walls: the top section depicts events from the life of Jesus, while bottom section depicts tortures inflicted upon Armenian martyrs by Ottoman Empire.

#59 Amazing Architecture, Khiva, Uzbekistan Share icon

#60 The Basilica Of Sant'eustachio Is A Deconsecrated And Ruined Church Located In Scala, In The Hamlet Of Pontone Share icon It was built in the 12th century at the behest of the d'Afflitto family, in front of their house-tower, and dedicated to Saint Eustachio, the family's traditional patron saint. Subsequently abandoned, the church became a ruin.

Located between the hamlets of Minuta and Pontone, only part of the perimeter walls of the church remains. In particular, the apse is preserved, characterized by ogival arches made with bicolored stones that intersect with each other. Internally, it had a basilica plan, divided into three naves by marble columns with spolia capitals, which are still visible. Lighting was provided through loopholes. Below the apse is the crypt, oriented towards the east.

Credit: @felicedd

#61 The Sewer Pipe At Pierrefonds Castle This Terrifying But Beautiful Drain Belongs To The Castle's Dungeon. Castle From The Xii Century. France Share icon

#62 Al Hajjarah Is A Stunning Mountain Village In The Haraz Mountains In Yemen, Known For Its Stunning Stone Architecture And Dramatic Cliff-Top Location Share icon Dating back to the 12th century, this historic town was originally a defensive post for the region. The buildings, constructed from local stone, blend in perfectly with the rugged terrain, creating a stunning view.

Al Hajjarah offers a glimpse into Yemen’s rich cultural heritage and traditional lifestyle, with its narrow alleys, ancient mosques and farmland cascading down the hillside.

Despite the challenges facing the region, the village remains a testament to Yemen's architectural and cultural legacy

#63 Europe’s Oldest Known Road Lies On The Island Of Crete, A Remarkable Engineering Feat Over 3,500 Years Old Share icon This Minoan road spans roughly 50 kilometers, connecting the ancient city of Knossos with Gortyn and Lebena.

What makes this road so extraordinary is its advanced construction. It features side drains to manage water runoff, which helped preserve the road over millennia. The roadbed is composed of a 20-centimeter-thick pavement of sandstone blocks, tightly fitted and bound with a durable clay-gypsum mortar.

From: History's Mysteries.

#64 Vyaghra Gumpha, Odisha, India. 1st Century Bc Share icon Vyaghra Gumpha( Tiger Cave) is one of the popular caves in Udayagiri. The cave, which is in ruins, has an entrance carved like a tiger’s mouth, with the single cell forming the tiger’s throat. It is one of the most photographed sites in Udayagiri. The word vyaghra means “tiger”. The inscription found here tells that this cave belongs to the city judge Sabhuti

#65 Engineering Of The Roman Aqueduct Le Delikkemer Share icon The Turkish word "Delikkemer" which is the current local name of this structure literally translates as "arch with a hole"

#66 Castle Of Sant'angelo, Rome, Italy Share icon

#67 Little Known Fact: Sudan Has More Than 200 Pyramids Dating Back To 5,000 Years Share icon

#68 The Narrowest Street In Italy Share icon Abruzzo, Civitella del Tronto, is mainly known because it has the narrowest street in Italy.

The "Ruetta" is very difficult to enter since it is only 40cm in width

#69 Sculpture "Ophelia" Carved By The Great Actress Sarah Bernhardt In 1880 Share icon

#70 Cologne Cathedral, A Roman Catholic Cathedral Church, Located In Cologne, Germany Share icon

#71 Ancient India, Helical Step Well, Champaner, Gujarat Share icon

#72 Sculpture On The Outside Of The Hall Of 1000 Pillars At Sri Ranganathaswamy, A Medieval Hindu Temple At Srirangam In Tiruchirapalli In The Tamil Nadu Region Of Southern India Share icon

#73 The Royal Portuguese Cabinet Of Reading Was Founded On June 14, 1837. Construction Began In 1880 Under The Direction Of Portuguese Architect Rafael Da Silva Share icon

#74 The City Palace Jaipur, India Was Constructed Between 1729 And 1732 By Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II Who Belonged To The Kachwaha Rajput Clan Share icon He was the founder of Jaipur city. His earlier capital was Amer, located 11 kilometres from Jaipur. With the growth of population and scarcity of water, he decided to shift the capital to Jaipur.

He approached Vidyadhar Bhattacharya, a notable architect during that time, to design the city’s architecture. Within four years, major palaces in the city were constructed, including the City Palace Jaipur, situated in the central north-east part of the city. The Palace was the location for conducting various religious and cultural events

#75 The Mughal Emerald Wine Glass, Crafted In 1620 Ad, Is A Magnificent Piece Made Of Emerald, Gold And Enamel Share icon It belonged to Mughal emperor Jahangir, who reigned from 1605 to 1627 in northern India. This emerald was originally mined in Colombia and sold in India, where such gems were highly valued by the emperors of the Mughal Empire (1526-1857 AD). This jewel not only shone in the hands of the emperor, but it also symbolized the richness and historical legacy of two great empires, standing out for its exceptional beauty and significant cultural value.

#76 Circa 1332 Bc, The Scarab Bracelet Of Tutankhamun, From The Tomb Of Tutankhamun In The Valley Of The Kings, Luxor, Egypt Share icon The bracelet is made of gold and inlaid with carnelian, lapis lazuli, and colored glass. It is said that this bracelet was found in a cartouche-shaped box along with other objects and jewelry from the tomb. This artifact is now housed at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egyp

#77 Persian Achaemenid Silver Rhyton (Vessel For Pouring Liquids / Libations). Mid 6th - 5th Century Bce. British Museum. Study The Purity And Silver Content Level Of This High Quality Craft That Is Approx. 2500 Years Old Share icon

#78 Architectural Beauty In A Palace In Karbala Iraq Share icon

#79 It Is Known As The "Double Statue Of Mephistophele And Margarita" And Is A Statue Carved Out Of A Single Piece Of Sycamore Share icon It was created by an unknown French sculptor in the 19th century and is now in the Salar Jang Museum in Hyderabad, India.

Its peculiarity is that on the one hand you sculpt a figure of a man and on the other a woman. A huge mirror was installed behind the statue, so that you can admire two images at the same time and appreciate the impeccable skills of the author

#80 This Beautiful Piece Was Carved By Hand From Camel Bone Depicting Kwanyin Mountain, C 1800, Chinese Share icon It contains about 27 hand-carved Taoist immortals, flowers, clouds, and a central pagoda

#81 Beautiful Architecture From Uzbekistan Share icon

#82 Built In 1655 Share icon

#83 St. Andrew, The Little Chapel Of Guernsey In The English Channel Off The Coast Of Nomandy Share icon

#84 The Wonderful Pulpit Of Donatello And Michelozzo For The Duomo Di Prato (1428-1438) Is One Of The Most Precious Works Of The Italian Renaissance Share icon The pulpit of the Duomo di Prato is a work by Donatello and Michelozzo, dated to 1428-1438. Composed of marble, bronze and mosaic plates, it is placed on the south-east side of Prato Cathedral (the original reliefs are today in the Cathedral Opera Museum).

#85 Intricately Carved Violin Of Domenico Galli, 1687 Share icon

#86 Britain's Most Mysterious Place, An Underground World Of Man-Made Tunnels Completely Covered In Shells Share icon

#87 The Oldest, Most Complete Bible On Earth Share icon The Ethiopian bible, which was written on goat skin, was the world's first illustrated Christian Bible and was written around the early fifth century

#88 Petra Is A Lost Archaeological City In Jordan Where Ancient Buildings Were Carved Into The Rocky Walls Of A Canyon Share icon

#89 The Appienne Way Is Perhaps The Most Famous And Well-Known Roman Path Share icon It was wide enough for two tanks to cross in opposite directions or 5 soldiers to move side by side.

The construction of the Appienne Way was a large project and showcased centuries of excellent craftsmanship.

The road is 660 km long and its construction was started by Appius Claudius Caecus, a senior Roman official, in 312 BC.

The road started from Rome south, along the west coast of Italy, then turned east to Brindisi on the Adriatic Sea, and from there to Otrante.

Ancient Rome was famous for its many flaming elements. First things that come to mind are: Gladiators, Brilliant Victories, and Emperors.

But Rome’s most sustainable contribution to history was probably its roads, which provided an interconnected network spanning 322,000 km, creating the famous saying “All roads lead to Rome.”

#90 Ancient Greek Helmets From The Classical Period Kept In The Storeroom Of The Archaeological Museum Of Olympia In Greece Share icon

#91 In 2015, A Construction Project In Borujerd, Iran, Unearthed An Ancient Marvel , An Aqueduct System Hidden Beneath The Ruins Of A Historic Castle Share icon This intricate network of clay pipes and pottery vessels revealed a sophisticated grasp of water management, suggesting an engineering prowess that belied its age. Initially believed to date back to the Sassanian period (224-651 AD), some experts argue it could be even older. The materials and construction techniques used in the aqueduct underscore a level of engineering sophistication that challenges conventional views of ancient technology.

This discovery highlights a civilization with remarkable technical capabilities in water purification and distribution. As research continues, the precise origins of the aqueduct remain a tantalizing mystery, prompting deeper questions about the people who constructed it and the hidden secrets that still lie buried

#92 Too Old And Worn, Hundreds Of Years Of Use. The Stairs Of Church Of Thomas A'becket, Brightling, Sussex. 13th Century Share icon

#93 Ancient Roman Glass Bottles. Different Shapes And Design Share icon

#94 A Bird’s Eye View Of Masada, Built By Herod The Great As A Palace Complex On An Isolated Rock Plateau In The Judea Desert Share icon

#95 Entrance To The Great Pyramid Share icon This image captures the awe-inspiring entrance to the Great Pyramid of Giza, one of the most iconic and enduring symbols of ancient Egypt. Visitors can be seen exploring the massive structure, which was constructed during the reign of Pharaoh Khufu around 2580–2560 BC. The precise engineering and monumental scale of the Great Pyramid continue to captivate the imagination of people worldwide, offering a glimpse into the remarkable achievements of ancient Egyptian civilization

#96 Old Leanach Cottage In Scotland, Thought To Be The Only Remaining Structure From The 1746 Culloden Battlefield Share icon Is constructed with stone and turf walls and a roof thatched with heather from the battlefield. This historical gem conjures images from the TV series Outlander.



Imagine the tales these ancient walls could share about the events and lives of those who once inhabited this storied place!



#97 Machu Picchu Share icon

#98 Lower Part Of A Leg And Foot With Sandal Of The Over Life Size Statue Of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Reign 161-180 A.d.) Found At Sagalassos, Turkey In 2008 Share icon

#99 The Extraordinary ‘Apprentice Pillar’, As It Is Known Today, Is Probably The Most Famous And Unique Feature At Rosslyn Chapel, Dating Back To 1480's. (Scotland) Share icon It is a column of stone, ornately decorated with vines that climb up its trunk in a helix pattern. The top of the pillar is bursting with a profusion of different plants, and at the bottom are eight dragons encircled around the base, chewing on cords that come out from the pillar