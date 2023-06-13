Dad might be the hardest person to pick a gift for. Not because he is picky, but because he will be happy with whatever you get him. Hence, finding him the perfect Father’s Day gift might not be a piece of cake but a challenging quest instead. However, this is what we are here for—to make your life easier and offer you a wide selection of Father’s Day gift ideas for 2023, which are available at a click of a button!

Although all dads are different, some tell-tale signs or typical ‘dad’ things that they do make it apparent that this man knows how to change diapers (or has done it at least once). One could call it a stereotype, but we prefer to refer to it as the reality of being a dad. And if we think of a typical one, there’s quite a selection of gifts for men we believe he would appreciate receiving this Father’s Day.

Whether Dad is into fishing, fixing stuff around the house, playing sports, chilling in the garage, or his man cave with a cold one, something from our selection of the best Father’s Day gifts might just hit the spot for him.

Below, we’ve compiled an array of Father’s Day gifts 2023 edition that might be what Dad has always wanted but never got around to purchasing. We made sure to include a variety of men’s gifts to accommodate dads with different likes and preferences and include both budget-friendly and more upscale options.

Hence, fingers crossed, you will find a Father’s Day gift that checks all the required boxes! And once the gift is all sorted, you may start thinking of Father’s Day activities to make the occasion even more special!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven

A more pricey gift for a dad that will last him a long (and scrumptious) time.
 
The motto of this pizza oven-making brand is that everybody deserves great pizza. And this pizza oven has been designed with that sole purpose in mind (the hefty price explains it). So let Dad level up his pizza game and become a true pizzaiolo! He'll never want to order from Domino's again, especially when he can make pizza in less than the delivery time.

amazon.com Report

7points
299$ at Amazon
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make your own pizza oven, using bricks and a couple of slabs, no cement needed and can disassemble as required.

2
2points
reply
#2

SoundBot SB510 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

SoundBot SB510 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Gift for a music-loving dad.
 
If Dad loves listening to the radio or has a new favorite podcast, make Dad’s shower time more enjoyable by getting him a SoundBot SB510 Bluetooth Shower Speaker. He can answer the phone through it too! For the price of less than 20 bucks, it doesn’t get better than this.

amazon.com Report

5points
14.99$ at Amazon
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would use this to listen to audiobooks

0
0points
reply
#3

Atterstone Whiskey Decanter Crate Set

Atterstone Whiskey Decanter Crate Set

A luxury gift for a polished man in your life.
 
This beautiful whiskey set that comes in a rustic wooden crate includes a glass decanter, 2 swirl lowball glasses, 9 chilling stones, and 2 heavy stone coasters. Present this gift to a loved novice or seasoned whiskey connoisseur who also happens to be your dad!

amazon.com Report

5points
78.65$ at Amazon
POST
#4

Striking Viking Sandalwood Beard Comb And Case

Striking Viking Sandalwood Beard Comb And Case

An exquisite gift for a true gentleman. 
 
Tough and durable, this wood beard comb (also great for mustache and head hair) comes with a brown or black case and a gift box, making it the ideal gift for Dad on Father's Day. Give it to a striking Viking in your life, and watch him light up with gratitude!

amazon.com Report

5points
9.99$ at Amazon
POST
Tristan J
Tristan J
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If my kid got me this I'd contemplate sending him back

-1
-1point
reply
#5

DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Kit

DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Kit

Gift for a dad who needs more spice in his life.
 
If you need a gift for your hot-sauce-loving dad, look no further than the hottest hot sauce kit on Amazon! Using the kit, he can make his own unique spicy sauce and have an enjoyable and motivating experience while doing so.

amazon.com Report

4points
49.95$ at Amazon
POST
#6

Coleman Portable Camping Chair

Coleman Portable Camping Chair

Ideal Father's Day gift for an outdoorsy dad.
 
Dads and camping chairs go together like wine and cheese. Built to last, Coleman portable camping chair is sturdy yet very comfy, thanks to a fully cushioned seat and back for added support. Yet, what might be the best part about it is a built-in cooler that can keep up to 4 cans ready at Dad's disposal!

amazon.com Report

4points
44.98$ at Amazon
POST
#7

Farenheit 17.5 Inch Stainless Steel Fire Pit

Farenheit 17.5 Inch Stainless Steel Fire Pit

A practical gift to keep Dad warm!
 
If Dad is an eager camper or enjoys spending time by the fire, you can't go wrong with getting him a smokeless fire pit. This portable fire pit can be used in various settings, such as a beach, patio picnic, backyard, or campground. It also doesn't require propane, kerosene, or other gases and can be loaded with wood pellets, small logs, or lava rocks. Give Dad the gift of comfort, relaxation, and many warm conversations with family and friends.

amazon.com Report

4points
99.09$ at Amazon
POST
#8

RNB Digital Protein Powder And Supplement Funnel Keychain

RNB Digital Protein Powder And Supplement Funnel Keychain

For a dad who is also a certified gym rat.
 
If Dad is a gym rat and likes to keep himself physically active, you can't go wrong with gifting him the gold dust of bodybuilders. However, for a more affordable option that still matches the theme, you can get him a keychain that doubles as a mini supplement container!

amazon.com Report

3points
10.99$ at Amazon
POST
#9

Kaito Ka500 5-Way Powered Solar Power Radio

Kaito Ka500 5-Way Powered Solar Power Radio

Gift for a prepper dad.
 
In horror movies, it's always the Dad who has been preparing for the sh*t to hit the fan all along. Help Dad prepare for the zombie apocalypse by getting him a multi-functional emergency radio! 

amazon.com Report

3points
49.98$ at Amazon
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get him a radio you can hand crank to charge it. Quick question, we have wind up radios, why can we not have wind up mobile phones in order to charge them?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Snooz Smart White Noise Machine

Snooz Smart White Noise Machine

For a dad who needs his full night's Zzzs.
 
Being The World's Greatest Dad requires a lot of energy. Help him restore that energy by assuring he is well-rested every night.

amazon.com Report

3points
99.99$ at Amazon
POST
#11

COLSUR Wireless Charging Station

COLSUR Wireless Charging Station

For a dad who owns way too many gadgets.
 
This is perfect for a dad who keeps forgetting to charge his electronic devices the night before or puts just one on to charge and forgets about the rest. This wireless charger station can simultaneously charge his phone, smartwatch, and AirPods! So no need to purchase separate cords or wait for devices to fully charge separately.

amazon.com Report

3points
51.99$ at Amazon
POST
#12

Miko Foot Massager Machine With Deep-Kneading

Miko Foot Massager Machine With Deep-Kneading

For a dad who complains about his feet hurting.
 
If Dad often complains about foot pain, he needs this massager. According to Amazon reviews, it not only removes soreness but also helps with foot mobility!

amazon.com Report

3points
129.99$ at Amazon
POST
#13

BLOCE Whiskey Decanter Set With Glasses

BLOCE Whiskey Decanter Set With Glasses

For a whiskey connoisseur.
 
This luxury set comes with 4 reusable chill whisky stones, a crystal decanter, 2 world map etched glasses, and ice tongs. If Dad is a whisky lover, a gift doesn’t get better than this.

amazon.com Report

3points
44.99$ at Amazon
POST
#14

TRICKPLAY Professional Ping Pong Net For Any Table

TRICKPLAY Professional Ping Pong Net For Any Table

For a dad who can turn any occasion into play time.
 
This table tennis set comes with two premium paddles, 3-star balls, a retractable net, and a travel bag to bring pleasure wherever you go. Whether for Dad to enjoy with his friends or family, this set guarantees a good time!

amazon.com Report

3points
34.99$ at Amazon
POST
#15

Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill

Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill

Perfect gift for a dad who never misses a grill party.
 
The portable CUBE grill is explicitly made for cooking your favorite grilled foods away from home with little hassle. The tiny charcoal grill is ideal for tailgating parties, parks, beaches, campgrounds, and other outdoor areas with access to a hard surface. This is ideal for Dad if he wouldn't mind eating grilled food for every meal!

amazon.com Report

3points
182.51$ at Amazon
POST
#16

RAK Magnetic Wristband For Holding Screws

RAK Magnetic Wristband For Holding Screws

amazon.com Report

3points
24.99$ at Amazon
POST
#17

便利100 A Jerry Can Mini Bar

便利100 A Jerry Can Mini Bar

amazon.com Report

3points
85$ at Amazon
POST
#18

Hinshark LED Flashlight Gloves

Hinshark LED Flashlight Gloves

amazon.com Report

3points
14.44$ at Amazon
POST
#19

Marquess All-Cotton Bathrobe

Marquess All-Cotton Bathrobe

Father's Day gift inspired by Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski.
 
Make Dad feel snug as a bug in a rug with a terry cloth bathrobe made of 100% cotton. The bathrobe is also very absorbent, making it great to throw on after a shower, pool, or sauna. Also has pockets!

amazon.com Report

3points
41.99$ at Amazon
POST
#20

HoMedics Portable Sanitizer Bag

HoMedics Portable Sanitizer Bag

For a dad who needs no germs in his life.
 
An ideal gift for the germaphobe of the family. We can’t attest to if or how well it kills germs or viruses—but if the science behind it is good and it does what it says it does, it’s a germaphobe’s dream!

amazon.com Report

2points
16.99$ at Amazon
POST
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heads up, it's a scam, as most of the UV-sanitizers out there. UV light does not kill germs and bacteria in general. A very specific kind of UV light does (UV-C, 100/280 nm of wavelenght). The LEDs in this appliance are UV-A (400 nm) and have no biocidal effect at all. UV-C kills germs and virus after several minutes of direct exposure, but is very damaging to plastics (turns some of them yellow or brittle) too so using it on your phone or glasses is a mighty bad idea anyway. UV-C is also an ozone generator, so it has to be used in application where the ozone produced may be captured or let degrade safely, since ozone buildup is quite dangerous for human lungs.

1
1point
reply
#21

Osprey UL Packing Cube Set

Osprey UL Packing Cube Set

Father's Day gift for a dad who is on the move a lot.
 
If Dad is a bit of a neat freak, Osprey Packing Cube Set could be a great addition to his life. Also, considering how much space they can save, Dad would be glad to fit all his belongings in just one bag when traveling!

amazon.com Report

2points
41$ at Amazon
POST
#22

The Wine Chiller Wine Cooler Sleeve

The Wine Chiller Wine Cooler Sleeve

Gift for a wine connoisseur.
 
Much like beer is much better served cold, so is white wine. Hence, if Dad is more of a wine guy, this will keep him and his wine cool in the summer!

amazon.com Report

2points
14.99$ at Amazon
POST
#23

Masontops Mason Jar Fermentation Bundle

Masontops Mason Jar Fermentation Bundle

Gift for a dad wanting to try something new.
 
Fermented foods are great for improving digestion and boosting the immune system. Hence, if Dad has been wanting to try something new, both hobby- and health-wise, this fermentation tool set is the ideal introduction to home fermenting. Even if Dad is a seasoned pro, he will enjoy this bundle nonetheless!

amazon.com Report

2points
79.99$ at Amazon
POST
#24

Kubb Yard Game Set

Kubb Yard Game Set

Gift for a dad who always finds time to play.
 
For a dad who loves spending time with his kids, you can't go wrong with this fun yard game which can be played with the whole family. Even better if Dad is into arts and crafts since the set can be customized by painting it! 

amazon.com Report

2points
39.88$ at Amazon
POST
Zipitty Doodah
Zipitty Doodah
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That view of the mountains is amazing! 🙃

0
0points
reply
#25

Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine

Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine

For a pasta-loving dad.
 
If Dad is a pasta kinda guy, this pasta machine will surely mac him smile!

amazon.com Report

2points
69.76$ at Amazon
POST
#26

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion With Heat

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion With Heat

Gift for a dad who forgets to chillax every once in a while.
 
If Dad has been whining about his back recently, he’ll appreciate the heated massage cushion, which he can secure on any chair.

amazon.com Report

2points
79.98$ at Amazon
POST
#27

Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon Pepper Grinder

Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon Pepper Grinder

For a dad who prefers his spice rubs homemade.
 
Wait a damn minute, almost $250 for a pepper grinder? Yes sir. However, this one was not built to be cheap, but to be the best kitchen gadget ever. Buyers on Amazon are raving about it. This is a dream gadget for Dad if he likes to make his own BBQ spice rub.

amazon.com Report

2points
199.99$ at Amazon
POST
#28

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite

Gift for a dad who always has his nose stuck in a book.
 
It fits in a pocket, is portable, and can fit more books than any home library. If Dad is into books and reading, a Father’s Day gift doesn’t get better than this!

amazon.com Report

2points
159.99$ at Amazon
POST
#29

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors

For an aspiring pro golf player of the family.
 
This 14-sensor kit will help Dad improve his golfing skills by tracking the distance of his strokes and analyzing each swing. Dad will know just what areas of the game he needs to work on!

amazon.com Report

2points
159.99$ at Amazon
POST
#30

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness And Activity Tracker

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness And Activity Tracker

For an active dad.
 
Fitbit does a similar job to the Apple Watch and tracks different fitness and health metrics; however, it’s not as accurate and convenient. Still, if Dad doesn’t need the many extra features of the Apple Watch, Fitbit is an excellent alternative with more budget-friendly options.

amazon.com Report

2points
119$ at Amazon
POST
#31

Craft Brew Beer Making Kit

Craft Brew Beer Making Kit

For a future brewery owner.
 
With the independence, experience, and enjoyment of brewing beer, this craft beer kit turns beer drinkers into beer brewers! If Dad likes his Bud, he probably wouldn’t mind learning the craft of beer making, too!

amazon.com Report

2points
49.95$ at Amazon
POST
#32

WAHL Groomsman Rechargeable Beard Trimming Kit

WAHL Groomsman Rechargeable Beard Trimming Kit

For a dad who cares about his looks.
 
Treat Dad to a new trimming kit if he needs one because we all know too well he will never get around to getting a new one himself. “The old one does the job just fine,” he would say. This one has 37k+ 5-star ratings on Amazon, so it must be a good pick!

amazon.com Report

2points
27.95$ at Amazon
POST
#33

Middleton Games Deluxe Attache Backgammon Set

Middleton Games Deluxe Attache Backgammon Set

For a sentimental dad.
 
If Dad played this game as a kid, he would be thrilled to receive it for Father’s Day. This will definitely make the family’s game nights more exciting for him.

amazon.com Report

2points
69.95$ at Amazon
POST
#34

Crafthouse By Fortessa Professional Barware

Crafthouse By Fortessa Professional Barware

Gift for a dad who wants to brush up on his bartending skills.
 
If Dad likes his Old Fashioned, a Whiskey Sour, or Negroni prepared and served a particular way, he will definitely have a lovely time trying to mix his own concoctions at home.

amazon.com Report

2points
118.88$ at Amazon
POST
#35

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel

For a very practical dad.
 
Ideal for the beach, travel, camping, swimming, backpacking, and the gym, Dad will get plenty of use from it.

amazon.com Report

2points
16.99$ at Amazon
POST
#36

Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker

Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker

Gift for a dad who wants to try something new.
 
Whether Dad is new to smoking food or looking for a simpler solution, this electric smoker will make creating delectable smoked food so much easier. Dad and everyone who gets to try the delicious smoked goods that come out from this one will be overjoyed!

amazon.com Report

2points
262.81$ at Amazon
POST
#37

Host Freeze Beer Glasses

Host Freeze Beer Glasses

Gift for a dad who likes a cold one.
 
Dad will be thrilled to have these at summer backyard barbecues, tailgates, and anywhere he needs to keep beer ice cold on sunny summer days!

amazon.com Report

2points
28.98$ at Amazon
POST
#38

Ekster Parliament Leather Wallet For Men

Ekster Parliament Leather Wallet For Men

Father's Day gift for a dad who needs to upgrade his wallet.
 
With the move to a more cashless society, this is a great way to store & hold enough cards for everyday use. This minimalist wallet will give Dad easier access to his cards and also has built-in RFID data protection to prevent wireless theft.

amazon.com Report

2points
89$ at Amazon
POST
#39

Marshall Middleton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Middleton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

amazon.com Report

2points
299.99$ at Amazon
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That liquid has take his tattoo clean off! 🤷‍♂️😂

0
0points
reply
#40

HEXNUB Compact Bamboo Organizer For Aeropress

HEXNUB Compact Bamboo Organizer For Aeropress

amazon.com Report

2points
24.99$ at Amazon
POST
#41

EAOAK Cocktail Smoker Kit With Torch

EAOAK Cocktail Smoker Kit With Torch

amazon.com Report

2points
34.99$ at Amazon
POST
#42

Personalized Grilling Plate

Personalized Grilling Plate

amazon.com Report

2points
39.95$ at Amazon
POST
#43

Bossman Beard Balm Variety Pack

Bossman Beard Balm Variety Pack

amazon.com Report

2points
59.95$ at Amazon
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The three "scents"; magic, gold & hammer 🤷‍♂️🤯

0
0points
reply
#44

AWGSEE Polarized Sports Sunglasses

AWGSEE Polarized Sports Sunglasses

amazon.com Report

2points
22.95$ at Amazon
POST
#45

Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket

Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket

amazon.com Report

2points
64.99$ at Amazon
POST
#46

Membrane Solutions Portable Water Filter Straw

Membrane Solutions Portable Water Filter Straw

amazon.com Report

2points
24.98$ at Amazon
POST
#47

Tile Powerful Keychain Bluetooth Tracker

Tile Powerful Keychain Bluetooth Tracker

amazon.com Report

2points
47.99$ at Amazon
POST
#48

Labato Passport Card Holder

Labato Passport Card Holder

amazon.com Report

2points
3.99$ at Amazon
POST
#49

VIVERE Double Cotton Hammock

VIVERE Double Cotton Hammock

amazon.com Report

2points
69.99$ at Amazon
POST
#50

A&A 15 Inch Folding Chess Set

A&A 15 Inch Folding Chess Set

amazon.com Report

2points
32.89$ at Amazon
POST
#51

DO YOUR GIN DIY Whiskey Making Kit

DO YOUR GIN DIY Whiskey Making Kit

amazon.com Report

2points
64.90$ at Amazon
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

TA dizayn Engraved Working Compass With Custom Handwriting

TA dizayn Engraved Working Compass With Custom Handwriting

amazon.com Report

2points
25.99$ at Amazon
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Get lost!" 🤷‍♂️😂

0
0points
reply
#53

Pizzacraft Stovetop Pizza Oven

Pizzacraft Stovetop Pizza Oven

amazon.com Report

2points
49.99$ at Amazon
POST
#54

YouTheFan NFL Team BBQ Set

YouTheFan NFL Team BBQ Set

amazon.com Report

2points
23.36$ at Amazon
POST
#55

Gskyer Telescope

Gskyer Telescope

amazon.com Report

2points
214.99$ at Amazon
POST
#56

KastKing Fishing Boonie Hat

KastKing Fishing Boonie Hat

amazon.com Report

2points
19.99$ at Amazon
POST
#57

Nekteck Neck And Back Massager With Soothing Heat

Nekteck Neck And Back Massager With Soothing Heat

amazon.com Report

2points
49.99$ at Amazon
POST
#58

Boostnatics Clutch-Gas Socks

Boostnatics Clutch-Gas Socks

amazon.com Report

2points
11.95$ at Amazon
POST
#59

Mountain Grillers Meat Claws

Mountain Grillers Meat Claws

amazon.com Report

2points
9.99$ at Amazon
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not dangerous at all in the "wrong hands"

0
0points
reply
#60

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds

amazon.com Report

2points
169.99$ at Amazon
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or, by very similar for a fraction of the price without the VERY expensive "b" on them

0
0points
reply
#61

LULLEA Motorcycles Beer Bottle Openers

LULLEA Motorcycles Beer Bottle Openers

amazon.com Report

2points
11.99$ at Amazon
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Geekey Multi-Tool

Geekey Multi-Tool

Gift for a problem-solving dad.
 
Geekey multi-tool features more than 16 functions, each providing a range of possible applications in one keychain-sized tool. This handy little tool combines pretty much all tools Dad might need when faced with daily challenges. Hence, this is the perfect Father's Day gift for a dad of all trades who wants to be prepared for anything life throws at him!

amazon.com Report

2points
19.99$ at Amazon
POST
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't bother. This kind of tools pretend to do a lot of stuff but all of them is done badly. It's so small you cannot provide enough torque for the screwdriver or hex wrenches. The file and cable stripper will wear out at first use. It may be useful in a very small set of circumstances, mostly for opening beer bottles, at the price of going around with a gizmo full of sharp edges in your pocket.

0
0points
reply
#63

TheraGun Deep Tissue Muscle Treatment Massage Gun

TheraGun Deep Tissue Muscle Treatment Massage Gun

A gift for an active dad.
 
Massage guns are the latest FAD in fitness. If Dad is into an active lifestyle or regularly participates in sports, a massage gun could be the perfect gift for him. All it takes is a short 30-second sweep over his shoulders to release tension and stress after a long day or to activate the body before a workout. For a price of less than two physical therapy sessions, it's a worthy investment that Dad will benefit from every day.

amazon.com Report

2points
329$ at Amazon
POST
#64

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8

Gift for a dad who likes to measure his health in numbers.
 
If Dad is into tech and keeping himself active, he would love receiving this gadget that not only displays the time but also serves as a health and fitness tracker. It might be a bit of a steep learning curve, but it’s well worth it.

amazon.com Report

1point
299.99$ at Amazon
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop trying to make "apple watch" happen, it's not happening!

0
0points
reply
#65

Edoneery Washed Twill Low Profile Baseball Cap

Edoneery Washed Twill Low Profile Baseball Cap

Gift for a dad who has everything apart from a baseball cap.
 
Would this Father's Day gift idea list be complete if we didn't include a baseball cap? It's a foolproof gift, whether to wear on the weekends while watching the kids play soccer or go fishing. 

amazon.com Report

1point
11.99$ at Amazon
POST
#66

AGOGO Pour Over Coffee Maker

AGOGO Pour Over Coffee Maker

Gift for a coffee-loving dad.
 
If Dad is a coffee enthusiast and likes his coffee oozing with flavor, a pour-over coffee maker might be exactly what he was missing in his life. You may also want to get him light or medium roast beans to complete the gift!

amazon.com Report

1point
32.99$ at Amazon
POST
#67

Geyes Folding Bluetooth Keyboard

Geyes Folding Bluetooth Keyboard

Gift for a dad who always has his nose stuck in his emails.
 
If Dad travels with work a lot and has to send many emails while on the go, he will find this folding Bluetooth keyboard super handy. Also, it's compatible with most smartphones!

amazon.com Report

1point
33.98$ at Amazon
POST
#68

Polaroid Go Instant Camera

Polaroid Go Instant Camera

For a dad who wants to capture every moment.
 
If Dad isn't yet entirely comfortable with DSLRs yet loves snapping pics, and is somewhat of a shutterbug, get him what he might be already familiar with—a Polaroid camera!

amazon.com Report

1point
82.12$ at Amazon
POST
#69

Sttoraboks Bike Storage Rack

Sttoraboks Bike Storage Rack

Gift for a dad who likes to keep his garage space organized.
 
A fantastic Father's Day gift idea for a dad who's also an avid cyclist or outdoor enthusiast! Although the entire family benefits from this one, as this rack can fit 6 bikes in total, Dad will be particularly pleased about having more floor space in the garage.

amazon.com Report

1point
39.99$ at Amazon
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cheaper buying him a condom!

0
0points
reply
#70

Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon Echo Show 8

Gift for a dad who likes to keep everything in one place.
 
This little gadget fits pretty much all Dad’s electronics needs—he can make video calls on it, look up calendars and reminders, check the news or traffic updates, and obviously, stream his favorite TV shows and movies!

amazon.com Report

1point
121.98$ at Amazon
POST
#71

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle