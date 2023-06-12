With Father's Day coming up, now is the perfect time to start planning some fun activities to do for Father's Day. Whether you are a dad yourself thinking of some fun family activities to do with your children or a grown-up looking for ways to make your father feel special and appreciated, look no further since the Father's Day ideas we've compiled below should prove of great use to you.

However, before we jump into the many fun activities for Father's Day, we would like to address a few things. Mamas get a little more attention than papas do. Let's be fair on this one. Especially today, with the media (referring to you, TikTok) blaming absent dads for grown-up children having "daddy issues," the dad is often portrayed as the "bad" parent figure. However, although those cases are very common, many look up to their fathers because they deserve it. Parenthood, whether motherhood or fatherhood, is a skill no one is born with. And some are better (or worse) at it than others. Nonetheless, there are so many great dads around, and it's a blessing if one of them is in your close proximity. Hence, this Father's Day, let's celebrate father figures who excelled in parenting or, at least, did the best with what they knew.

Below, we've compiled a list of ideas for Father's Day celebrations, including some super fun Father's Day activities and frolics. Whether you are planning to spend the day with the whole family or just the two of you, there are definitely ideas that will appeal to you. As always, upvote the Father's Day activity ideas you thought were the best, and leave a comment below sharing your plans for Father's Day!