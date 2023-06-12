62 Father’s Day Ideas To Celebrate Our Knights In Shining Armor
With Father's Day coming up, now is the perfect time to start planning some fun activities to do for Father's Day. Whether you are a dad yourself thinking of some fun family activities to do with your children or a grown-up looking for ways to make your father feel special and appreciated, look no further since the Father's Day ideas we've compiled below should prove of great use to you.
However, before we jump into the many fun activities for Father's Day, we would like to address a few things. Mamas get a little more attention than papas do. Let's be fair on this one. Especially today, with the media (referring to you, TikTok) blaming absent dads for grown-up children having "daddy issues," the dad is often portrayed as the "bad" parent figure. However, although those cases are very common, many look up to their fathers because they deserve it. Parenthood, whether motherhood or fatherhood, is a skill no one is born with. And some are better (or worse) at it than others. Nonetheless, there are so many great dads around, and it's a blessing if one of them is in your close proximity. Hence, this Father's Day, let's celebrate father figures who excelled in parenting or, at least, did the best with what they knew.
Below, we've compiled a list of ideas for Father's Day celebrations, including some super fun Father's Day activities and frolics. Whether you are planning to spend the day with the whole family or just the two of you, there are definitely ideas that will appeal to you. As always, upvote the Father's Day activity ideas you thought were the best, and leave a comment below sharing your plans for Father's Day!
This post may include affiliate links.
Go On A Camping Trip
You can plan a camping trip with your dad at any age. Take the whole family or just go the two of you and spend some quality time together surrounded by the wilderness.
Play Old Video Games
Get some retro video games, such as Donkey Kong Country, Sonic the Hedgehog, or Super Mario Bros., and show the kiddies how great games were back in the day! Not only is it fun for the kids, but it must also be super nostalgic for Dad.
Construct Something Together
Is Dad a handyman kind of guy? Why not construct a birdhouse or build a tree house together? Or, you may let him chill on the porch of the house while you paint the fence he has been postponing doing.
Go On A Bike Ride
Many were taught how to ride their first bicycle by their dad. To remember this special occasion, dust off the bikes and go for a ride around the park or your neighborhood together.
Have A Family Movie Night Outdoors
If watching the Star Wars series again and again is one of Dad's favorite pastimes, why not organize a family movie night in your backyard? If you happen to have a projector, simply hang a white bedsheet on an exterior wall and bring some beanbags outside!
Assemble Something Out Of Legos
When it comes to LEGO, creativity has no bounds. Why not really commit to a lengthy LEGO project? You two can build models of your dad's favorite movie props, such as the Death Star or the Hogwarts castle.
Have A Pizza Party
Everyone loves pizza, especially dads when they don't have to pay for it! Surprise your dad with his favorite pizza, or make one yourself at home.
Go For A Hike
On special days as such, the most enjoyable things are often the most simple ones. Take Dad on his favorite hiking trail and spend the entire day in each other's company, surrounded by nature. And remember to bring some trail mix and water supplies!
Go Shooting Hoops Together
If Dad is into sports or basketball, hit the court to play one-on-one, shoot hoops, or practice a skill like spinning or dribbling.
Hit The Beach
As Father's Day falls in June, there's a good chance that the weather will be favorable to spend the day at the beach. Celebrate Father's Day by building sand castles, playing in the ocean, or having a little picnic.
Make Dad A Special Cake
Bake a cake and decorate it with a "Happy Father's Day" cake topper or one that declares that he is the best dad ever! You may also add balloons and confetti to spruce up the atmosphere.
Have Fondue For Dinner
Although fondue is popular to enjoy on dates, who said you couldn't have it on a date with your dad? Find fondue recipes online or create your own to treat your dad to something delectable!
Host An At-Home Wine Tasting
Does Dad identify as a wine enthusiast? Pour different sorts of wines into glasses and then ask him to come up with stories of how that particular wine made it to your table.
Surprise Him With Breakfast In Bed
Don't reserve breakfast in bed for Mother's Day only! Start Father's Day off right by preparing some of Dad's favorite breakfast foods with a glass of freshly squeezed juice or a cup of coffee.
Cook Something Out Of The Ordinary
If Dad looks up to chefs like Gordon Ramsay and the late Anthony Bourdain, you might want to step outside the box and prepare a dish you wouldn't typically prepare. What about some grilled octopus tentacles or bison burgers? While it may be challenging, the memories and the food will be worth it.
Have A Wine-And-Paint Night
You may still enjoy all the excitement of a classic wine-and-painting night in the comfort of your home. For easy painting, trace funny pictures you found online. Or, let your imagination run wild and create something of your own.
Catch A Concert
Plan a concert outing for the two of you and gift him the tickets. Or, if one of your father's favorite musicians isn't currently on tour (or touring where you live), open YouTube and look for past performances you can watch together.
Plant A Garden
Do you have some extra space in your backyard? You can maximize its use by planting different types of vegetables and other products. Alternatively, you can opt for a container garden.
Go On A Virtual Field Trip To National Parks
A Father's Day road trip may not be feasible for many reasons. Nonetheless, you may head to Google Earth instead to see them in all their virtual splendor! Virtually all national parks in the US provide some sort of virtual tour, so go ahead and get that modern technology utilized.
Listen To Old Records
Go pull out your record player and prepare to travel through time. Dad may use this to build a stronger relationship with the kids by showing the kind of music he enjoyed as a youngster.
Have The Kids Put On A Show For Dad
Invite the kids to perform a play or a song on how much they love their daddy. Dad will definitely swoon over this sweetness!
Make Your Own BBQ Spice Rub
Enhance Dad's cooking by helping him make his own distinctive BBQ spice rub. Search the Internet for recipes, or try creating your own.
Make Your Own Brew
Turn Dad into a beer guru and help him brew his own beer. Get a brewing kit on Amazon, gather all the supplies you might need, and watch the bubbles pour!
Have Dad Take An Ancestry Test
Choose an activity that doubles as a present. Have your dad take an ancestry test as an early Father's Day gift. When his big day arrives, spend some time analyzing the results. If the results don't come in on time, you may still spend the day creating your family tree using historical images and papers in the database.
Have Storytime Together
Ask your dad to read you one of his favorite novels from his youth or adulthood as you get cozy together on the sofa.
Fly A Kite
There's no need to travel far to enjoy some quality time with Dad. If Father's Day turns out to be windy, pick a kite (or make one yourself) and head to your backyard or a nearby park to create lovely memories that will last a lifetime.
Fire Up The BBQ
The word "barbeque" is the surest path to a dad's heart. Get fancy meats like wagyu beef burgers or a rack of ribs, perhaps some beers to have while you wait for the meat to cook, and fire up the grill together.
Complete A Puzzle
Completing a puzzle together is a great way to spend time with Dad on this special occasion. Either spend time working on a puzzle you already have at home or get him a new one you think he would enjoy and complete it together.
Treat Dad To A Spa Day
Contrary to what some would think, dads can also benefit from a spa day's sedative effects. Or, you may treat your dad to an in-home spa day by picking up some sheet masks from the local drugstore, running up a bubble bath, and getting him a new robe!
Join A Fitness Class
Consider joining a fitness class at your local gym this Father's Day with your dad. Or alternatively, think about enrolling in online fitness classes on websites like Peloton or P90X. Working out is great, but working out together with someone, especially with someone as close as your dad, is even better!
Make Ice Cream
Did you know you can use a Ziploc bag to make ice cream? Try making your dad's favorite ice cream flavor at home rather than buying it at the shop.
Make A Time Capsule
Dig a hole in your garden and fill it with stuff from around the house, such as current newspapers, receipts from recent purchases, family Polaroids, and other memorabilia. We recommend using a plastic container to put the items in as it's durable and inexpensive, and most containers can be sealed airtight.
Do A Blindfolded Beer Taste Challenge
Get six different beers, each with a different flavor and style, from the grocery shop closest to you. Then, put Dad in a blindfold and ask him to identify which is which!
Bring The Beach Inside
This Father's Day concept relies heavily on creativity! To simulate a vacation, get some low sand chairs, set them up in the living room, and turn on the TV to a beach scene from Australia or Hawaii. You may also want to treat Dad to a piña colada (or two)!
Take Dad Online Shopping
Think it's time for those sandals to go? Why not go shopping if Dad really needs a closet makeover? Visit websites like ASOS or Topman for the most recent men's fashions.
Prepare For The Zombie Apocalypse
If Dad loves to play things a bit crazy, go around your home and create a zombie apocalypse emergency plan. Get some Nerf guns, prepare your hiding spots, and have a little fun so you can be ready for when the real thing hits (hopefully, it doesn't).
Go Bowling
Bowling is such a dad sport, isn't it? Go to your local bowling alley for some good ol' fun.
Go To Disneyland Virtually
From the comfort of your sofa, let Dad and the entire family enjoy the Most Wonderful Place on Earth. Go on YouTube and enjoy some virtual rides on iconic Disney rides like Space Mountain, Peter Pan's Flight, and others.
Take A Scenic Route
If you are fortunate enough to reside in a region with mountains, rivers, and canyons, think about going for a long drive. Dad will enjoy viewing nature's splendor and having interesting chats in the car.
Gather Loved Ones For A Facetime Call
Since the summer months are so active, not everyone can get together on the same day. Make Dad feel extra loved by surprising him with a Zoom meeting or FaceTime call.
Have A Dessert Tasting
Children are not the only ones to have a sweet tooth! Relish Father's Day by sampling Dad's favorite sweets or pastries from your local bakeries.
Play Pool
Visit a neighborhood pool hall or play a game of pool at your local pub. Playing pool is a sweet, enjoyable way to engage in some friendly rivalry and learn a trick or two from Dad!
Play Dress-Up
If you have kids, dressing up could be an activity you already do daily. Hence, let the kids pick their costumes to make the occasion more memorable. The kids will have a blast, and you, too, will have a good time laughing at the outcomes!
Take An Online Cooking Class
Even if you're spending the day apart, taking an online cooking class together is a delicious and unique pastime!
Play Family Trivia
Dads often have the most absurd, irrelevant facts on hand, but are they true? It's time to test Dad's knowledge in a family trivia game.
Go Fishing
Dads and fishing go together like Oreos and milk. Going fishing is a beautiful idea for parents and kids of all ages. It offers a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with nature and your dad simultaneously.
Make A Board Game
With Dad, draw squares and other images on thick card stock paper to use as the game board. Get miniature playthings or figurines in different colors to use as the playing pieces. At last, decide on the rules together and start the game!
Have A Picnic Indoors
We can't predict what weather will fall out on Father's Day. Hence, if you want to picnic outside but the sky doesn't seem too promising—there's no need to cancel altogether. Just move the furniture inside your home a bit to make more space, and have the picnic indoors. Plus, you won't have to worry about the bugs!
Go Bird Watching
Set up a blanket in your backyard or a nearby park for a peaceful day enjoying the outdoors with Dad. Compile a list of the many bird species you observe and try your best to identify them.
Go On A Virtual Tour
Many well-known museums offer virtual tours, like the Guggenheim in New York City, the British Museum in London, and the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. Hence, if your father is a fan of art, going on a virtual tour together might interest both of you.
Lead An Indoor Scavenger Hunt
Watch as Dad tries solving the clues that point to his gift. You could also get the kids involved and ask them to do drawings or come up with riddles that'll reveal the next clue or what Dad's big surprise is.
Go Camping Without Leaving Your House
Bring the splendor of nature inside! Make space in your living room to set up a tent and spread out sleeping bags, similar to the picnic concept described earlier in the post. To add a little extra, microwave popcorn or make s'mores!
Make Paper Airplanes
Have Dad teach the kids how to make paper airplanes. After they've gotten the hang of it, you can hold a contest in your backyard to see whose plane can fly the farthest!
Have A Bingo Tournament
Players of any age can enjoy a game of bingo. Have the kids make bingo cards and host a bingo tournament for a laid-back and enjoyable Father's Day activity.
Make A Baking Soda Volcano
The kids will love participating in this Father's Day frolic! DIY a volcano using paper-mache and paint. Next, pour baking soda and red food coloring into the volcano's mouth. As a final step, pour vinegar and watch the volcano erupt!
Mars Walk
Give Dad a once-in-a-lifetime experience by visiting the NASA website for a simulated Martian walk!
Come Up With New Go-To Cereals
Find out what items you can use to repurpose traditional morning cereals by doing some grocery shopping in your pantry. A bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch could benefit from adding fluffy marshmallows and chocolate chips or mixing them with Rice Krispies. Dad should evaluate all the inventions and decide who the winner is.
Go Stargazing
After the sun has set, lay out a blanket in the backyard and try to identify constellations together. You can use a telescope (if you have one) or just your smartphone and download the Star Walk app.
Play Cops And Robbers
This classic game will transport you back in time! The kids can try to find and catch Dad as either a thief or a cop, depending on his preference. After all, the day is all about him, so let him pick!
Play Mini-Golf
If Dad is a Tiger Woods fan, take him to the neighborhood mini-golf course. Or, think about creating a mini-golf course in your garden!
Go Deal Hunting
Many dads loathe shopping for themselves, but finding a deal is generally a different story. Browse yard sales, outlet malls, thrift stores, and antique stores for the day. If you want to spice it up, make it a bet to see who can get the best deal!
Throw Dad A Home Party
After all, it's Father's Day, so he deserves a celebration in his honor! While he is still asleep, set up the dining room with balloons, a festive table with lots of his favorite snacks, and perhaps some Father's Day banners. Once he wakes up, you might also want to play some of his favorite tunes!