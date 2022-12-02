Choosing the perfect gift is always a bit of a tough job. You probably want to make a lasting impression with your gift, please the giftee to the max, and ensure the thing you are giving them will be genuinely cherished by them. And that presents a bit of a headache situation if you’re unsure what the hobbies and the likes of that special person are. However, since you’ve opened this article that’s all about gifts for movie lovers, chances are you already know the general topic for a present and now need to distill your choices to that perfect gift idea.

And that’s our cue with our list dedicated to only the best gifts for movie lovers! While we can never guarantee you’ll find exactly the thing you are looking for in our selection, we can at least promise that the choice of movie-related gifts is a vast one here, and it’ll, at the very least, serve as a great source of inspiration in your hunt. There are some cool gifts that are more about cinema itself, but there are also gifts related to some of the most famous movies ever. And some of the more obscure ones, too!

So, ready to check out our selection of some of the coolest gift ideas for movie lovers? Of course, you are! Scroll on down below to see them for yourself, vote for the best gifts you find (or would actually love to give to someone), and share this article with your friends!

VHS Horror Genre Titles Mini Magnets

VHS Horror Genre Titles Mini Magnets

A Pack Of Movie Dice For When It's Hard To Decide Which Movie Genre You Want To Watch

A Pack Of Movie Dice For When It's Hard To Decide Which Movie Genre You Want To Watch

Movie "Quotes" Drinking Game

Movie "Quotes" Drinking Game

A Poster Of Their Favorite Movie

A Poster Of Their Favorite Movie

Director Chair

Director Chair

Film Buff: The Ultimate Movie Trivia Game

Film Buff: The Ultimate Movie Trivia Game

Movie Tarot: A Hero's Journey In 78 Cards

Movie Tarot: A Hero's Journey In 78 Cards

Accidentally Wes Anderson Book

Accidentally Wes Anderson Book

Vintage Camera Bookends

Vintage Camera Bookends

Leisure 3 Mini Projector

Leisure 3 Mini Projector

Mean Girls Get In Loser Door Mat

Mean Girls Get In Loser Door Mat

Netflix “Trending Now” Card Game

Netflix "Trending Now" Card Game

Movie Clapboard Square Bag

Movie Clapboard Square Bag

Lightsaber Laser Sword Light Up Umbrella

Lightsaber Laser Sword Light Up Umbrella

Game Of Thrones 3D Dragon Lamp

Game Of Thrones 3D Dragon Lamp

Uno The Office Card Game

Uno The Office Card Game

Alfred Hitchcock Films Coasters

Alfred Hitchcock Films Coasters

Scratch Off Bucket List Poster

Scratch Off Bucket List Poster

Theater Popcorn Machine

Theater Popcorn Machine

The Movie Quiz Book: (Trivia For Film Lovers, Challenging Quizzes)

The Movie Quiz Book: (Trivia For Film Lovers, Challenging Quizzes)

A Movie Trivia Game - Cinephile

A Movie Trivia Game - Cinephile

Praxinoscope Animation Spinner

Praxinoscope Animation Spinner

Ultimate Harry Potter Movie Quiz, Officially Licensed Trivia Game With 1600 Questions

Ultimate Harry Potter Movie Quiz, Officially Licensed Trivia Game With 1600 Questions

Movie Genius Playing Cards

Movie Genius Playing Cards

100 Movies Scratch Off Bucket List Book

100 Movies Scratch Off Bucket List Book

James Bond Playing Cards

James Bond Playing Cards

Gold Award Oscar Trophy

Gold Award Oscar Trophy

Movie Watching Journal

Movie Watching Journal

Director's Clapper Board

Director's Clapper Board

Retro VHS Lamp

Retro VHS Lamp

Smartphone Projector Deluxe

Smartphone Projector Deluxe

Star Wars Original Stormtrooper Glass Tumbler

Star Wars Original Stormtrooper Glass Tumbler

Harry Potter Color Change Potion Bottle Mood Lamp

Harry Potter Color Change Potion Bottle Mood Lamp

'IT' Movie Pennywise Balloon Lamp

'IT' Movie Pennywise Balloon Lamp

Personalized High Gloss Cup Coasters

Personalized High Gloss Cup Coasters

Clapboard Baseball Cap

Clapboard Baseball Cap

R2-D2 Home Star Planetarium

R2-D2 Home Star Planetarium

Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition

Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition

E.T. Moon Shaped Mood Lamp

E.T. Moon Shaped Mood Lamp

We've Been Expecting You Door Mat

We've Been Expecting You Door Mat

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Inspired T-Shirt

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Inspired T-Shirt

Friends Inspired Joey Tribbiani Cushion Cover

Friends Inspired Joey Tribbiani Cushion Cover

The Stan Lee Story

The Stan Lee Story

Smartphone Magnifier

Smartphone Magnifier

Clueless Movie 500-Piece Puzzle In A Retro Blockbuster Vhs Case

Clueless Movie 500-Piece Puzzle In A Retro Blockbuster Vhs Case

A Keanu Reeves Pillow

A Keanu Reeves Pillow

A Star Wars Popcorn Popper Maker

A Star Wars Popcorn Popper Maker

A Movie Night Popcorn Set

A Movie Night Popcorn Set

Ultimate Enamel Pin Gift Set

Ultimate Enamel Pin Gift Set

Original Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper

Original Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper

Cinemaps: An Atlas Of 35 Great Movies

Cinemaps: An Atlas Of 35 Great Movies

The Wes Anderson Collection: The Grand Budapest Hotel Coffee Table Book

The Wes Anderson Collection: The Grand Budapest Hotel Coffee Table Book

Aspect Ratio Blanket

Aspect Ratio Blanket

Movie Clapboard Blanket

Movie Clapboard Blanket

Tabletop Wine Rack

Tabletop Wine Rack

Movie Theme Wall Clock

Movie Theme Wall Clock

Customized Photos Film Roll Keychain

Customized Photos Film Roll Keychain

Thor Hammer Bottle Opener

Thor Hammer Bottle Opener

Harry Potter Candle Light With Wand Remote Control

Harry Potter Candle Light With Wand Remote Control

Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Snow Globe

Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Snow Globe

Funny Ankle Socks

Funny Ankle Socks

Personalized Clapboard Night Light

Personalized Clapboard Night Light

Death Star Ice Sphere Mold

Death Star Ice Sphere Mold

Giant Death Star Indoor/Outdoor Mood Light

Giant Death Star Indoor/Outdoor Mood Light

Stormtrooper USB Car Charger

Stormtrooper USB Car Charger

Star Wars At-At Bookends

Star Wars At-At Bookends

Star Wars Chess Set

Star Wars Chess Set

Disney Hocus Pocus Bath Salts Trio

Disney Hocus Pocus Bath Salts Trio

Game Of Thrones: House Targaryen: Desktop Stationery Set

Game Of Thrones: House Targaryen: Desktop Stationery Set

Dark Horse Deluxe Game Of Thrones Playing Cards

Dark Horse Deluxe Game Of Thrones Playing Cards

Stranger Things Inspired Blanket

Stranger Things Inspired Blanket

Stranger Things Demogorgon Hunting LED Flashlight

Stranger Things Demogorgon Hunting LED Flashlight

The Lord Of The Rings Tarot Deck And Guide

The Lord Of The Rings Tarot Deck And Guide

The Lord Of The Rings Candle - Ring Of Power Replica Reveals When Wax Is Burned

The Lord Of The Rings Candle - Ring Of Power Replica Reveals When Wax Is Burned

The Batman Logo Light

The Batman Logo Light

Game Of Thrones Music Box

Game Of Thrones Music Box