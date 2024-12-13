Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Just Running Away”: Man Realizes His Father Used Work As An Excuse To Not Be A Parent
Parenting

"Just Running Away": Man Realizes His Father Used Work As An Excuse To Not Be A Parent

Parenting is often called “invisible work” because often enough, it goes completely unnoticed. After all, you don’t get workplace protections or employment status for the many, many hours of work you put in looking after kids. Unfortunately, in many relationships, this work is also very, very one-sided.

A dad went viral on TikTok after sharing his thoughts on how his own father would use the excuse of “long hours” to get out of childcare. We reached out to the man who made the video via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
More info: TikTok

    Childcare is the sort of work that doesn’t have set hours

    Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)

    A dad shared his thoughts about how his own father used “work” to get out of helping his mom

    Image credits: dillon.linen

    He described the many responsibilities that are put on mothers

    “I used to think my dad was this great family sacrificer, waking up at 4 and not coming home till 7:30 PM, grinding for his family. Rough hands and all. And then you become a dad yourself.”

    Image credits: dillon.linen

    “You grow up and realize this dude was just running away for like 15 hours a day, and that going to work is extremely easy compared to what’s going on in even 24 hours of a mother’s world.”

    Image credits: dillon.linen

    “You just leave and go hang out with people who know how to use the restroom, who don’t s**t their pants every couple hours and scream at you. Throw toys everywhere, pick them up, throw them back again. And now throwing them is the game.”

    Image credits: dillon.linen

    “It’s actually easier to make a million dollars than it is to just mother for like 72 hours straight. Been home for 1.5 days for this Thanksgiving thing and I’m just exhausted. Way harder than waking up at 4, working out, and working for 15 hours. Tell you that much.”

    Image credits: dillon.linen

    You can find the full video here

    @dillon.linenShoutout moms.♬ original sound – dillon.linen

    Many people were grateful for his words that really captured their situation

    A few people did share words of support for fathers

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

