“Just Running Away”: Man Realizes His Father Used Work As An Excuse To Not Be A Parent

Parenting is often called “invisible work” because often enough, it goes completely unnoticed. After all, you don’t get workplace protections or employment status for the many, many hours of work you put in looking after kids. Unfortunately, in many relationships, this work is also very, very one-sided.

A dad went viral on TikTok after sharing his thoughts on how his own father would use the excuse of “long hours” to get out of childcare. We reached out to the man who made the video via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

More info: TikTok

Childcare is the sort of work that doesn’t have set hours

A dad shared his thoughts about how his own father used “work” to get out of helping his mom

He described the many responsibilities that are put on mothers

“I used to think my dad was this great family sacrificer, waking up at 4 and not coming home till 7:30 PM, grinding for his family. Rough hands and all. And then you become a dad yourself.”

“You grow up and realize this dude was just running away for like 15 hours a day, and that going to work is extremely easy compared to what’s going on in even 24 hours of a mother’s world.”

“You just leave and go hang out with people who know how to use the restroom, who don’t s**t their pants every couple hours and scream at you. Throw toys everywhere, pick them up, throw them back again. And now throwing them is the game.”

“It’s actually easier to make a million dollars than it is to just mother for like 72 hours straight. Been home for 1.5 days for this Thanksgiving thing and I’m just exhausted. Way harder than waking up at 4, working out, and working for 15 hours. Tell you that much.”

You can find the full video here

Many people were grateful for his words that really captured their situation

A few people did share words of support for fathers

