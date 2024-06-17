Fake Keanu Reeves Scams Woman Out Of $750,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish Keanu Reeves superfan Chloe revealed that she lost nearly $750,000 after being financially scammed by an AI-generated version of the 59-year-old actor, which convinced the oblivious woman that they had a romantic connection.

Appearing on the Spanish TV show Y Ahora Sonsoles on June 6, Chloe revealed that the cyber love affair started when the fake version of The Matrix star responded to her in a comments section on her social media page.

This exchange led to multiple messages sent on a daily basis. Among the texts sent to Chloe, one of them read: “Hello, Keanu Reeves speaking.

“I’m going to practice for the show tomorrow with the band, I’ll text you when I finish.”

Spanish Keanu Reeves superfan Chloe revealed that she lost nearly $750,000 after being financially scammed

Share icon

Image credits: Governo do Estado de São Paulo

“Words cannot describe how much this means to me, darling. I just want to thank you for loving me and coming into my life.

“You are the best thing that has happened.”

In reality, the seemingly romantic message had been sent by a member of an international scam organization pretending to be the actor, La Vanguardia reported on June 7.

Share icon

Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

Pretend-Keanu spoke to Chloe about rock music and motorcycles, and the scam victim also confirmed that they had conversations via audio messages in English, Unilad reported on Monday (June 17).

ADVERTISEMENT

Fake Keanu’s charm began to wear off when he started making excuses and avoided sending photos before he suddenly began to ask Chloe for money.

At that point, the fan had reportedly established trust with the man, who would tell her: “I need someone to help me and send money to my lawyer in Europe.”

Chloe was conned by an AI-generated version of Keanu Reeves

Share icon

Image credits: Did You Catch This?

Chloe recalled: “He asked me for money to come here, €60,000 ($64,300) for a private jet, then he asked me for €5,000 ($5,360) for a special computer for him to create his scripts, John Wick 5, and to invest in Bitcoin.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards winner has made a substantial amount of money from the John Wick franchise.

According to Trinikid and Diario AS, for the first film in 2014, Keanu earned between $1 million and $2 million.

Share icon

Image credits: antena3

For John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019, his salary increased to between $2 million and $2.5 million each.

For John Wick: Chapter 4, the Canadian was paid a significant $15 million.

In addition to his base salaries, the actor reportedly also had ownership stakes in the films, which likely increased his total earnings considerably.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another woman was also convinced by a fake Keanu that they had a romantic connection

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Colorado

In other words, the real Keanu Reeves did not need those thousands of dollars scammed out of unsuspecting Chloe.

Chloe reportedly made 16 transfers to the conman, amounting to a whopping €700,000 ($750,000), forcing her to pawn her possessions and borrow money from her bank and her mother.

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Colorado

She admitted: “It wasn’t a love scam, but an economic one.”

Chloe had access to a Bitcoin network where a portion of the money she had sent away was allegedly stored.

The woman told the Antena 3′s program that she saw the benefits of her investments, believing she would be able to recover the totality of her lost money, but the scammer made it difficult for her to make withdrawals to her bank account, La Vanguardia reported.

Chloe reportedly made 16 transfers to the conman, amounting to a whopping €700,000 ($750,000)

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Colorado

She explained: “They were visionaries of this currency and made me earn money that I could never withdraw because they told me that taxes had to be paid, which I did.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was left with nothing to the point of getting into debt.”

Chloe is now trying to seek justice, with official authorities being of very little help, as she said: “I can’t believe the police can’t do anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Colorado

As it turns out, Chloe wasn’t the only victim of the Keanu Reeves online romance hoax.

Earlier this year, a woman from Colorado believed she had been in contact with the actor, who was actually a scammer, since 2022.

A 65-year-old woman from Colorado, whose name was not revealed to the public, was scammed out of $5,000 from a Keanu imposter — it is unclear whether this was the same man who conned Chloe.

A 65-year-old woman from Colorado was scammed out of $5,000 from a Keanu imposter

The woman, who had been messaging fake Keanu since 2022, told CBS on April 23: “He’s always very romantic, flirtatious.

“We had great conversations.”

The woman, who was married with two children at the time, added: “We talked about everything from what we had for breakfast to sex in the shower.”

Despite the numerous indicators that she was communicating with an impostor, the woman was undeterred, telling CBS: “He also admitted he is Keanu Reeves and now I know that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for the victim, the real Keanu Reeves has been in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant since at least 2018, and his relationship has seemingly remained solid.

In fact, just last month, the longtime lovebirds made a rare public appearance at Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

“Keanu would give 700k,” a reader commented