Every once in a while, everyone gets a little philosophical about life. Various whys and hows may hit someone after they’ve had one too many, on a random Tuesday night, or after they’ve done something so foolish it made them question Darwin’s survival of the fittest theory.

And as is often the case when faced with things we can’t fully comprehend, comedy comes into play. And in this case, we turn to existential memes to remind us that we are all bamboozled; some just less than others.

And while existential crisis memes and dark jokes about existentialism can’t “cure” these headache-causing musings, they can add some humor to the situation. Existential dread might not be the most fitting subject to joke about, but it’s one where if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. And we opt to laugh it out, especially knowing that most of these thought-provoking questions about existence neither have answers nor solutions. So to existentialism memes we go!

Below, we've compiled a list of some of the best existential dread memes to give those "big" life questions a lighter color. So give yourself a break and enjoy these existential jokes without giving them much of a second thought. Because the more brooding you do, the harder it becomes to escape the vicious cycle.