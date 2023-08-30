Every once in a while, everyone gets a little philosophical about life. Various whys and hows may hit someone after they’ve had one too many, on a random Tuesday night, or after they’ve done something so foolish it made them question Darwin’s survival of the fittest theory.

And as is often the case when faced with things we can’t fully comprehend, comedy comes into play. And in this case, we turn to existential memes to remind us that we are all bamboozled; some just less than others.

And while existential crisis memes and dark jokes about existentialism can’t “cure” these headache-causing musings, they can add some humor to the situation. Existential dread might not be the most fitting subject to joke about, but it’s one where if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. And we opt to laugh it out, especially knowing that most of these thought-provoking questions about existence neither have answers nor solutions. So to existentialism memes we go!

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best existential dread memes to give those “big” life questions a lighter color. So give yourself a break and enjoy these existential jokes without giving them much of a second thought. Because the more brooding you do, the harder it becomes to escape the vicious cycle. As always, upvote the memes that made you laugh and share this article with a friend who has been in their head too much lately!

#1

inside my brains there are two different girls meme

#2

why don't you just give up figurine

#3

my wallet is empty just like my soul pakalu papito meme

Hey, that's not Xavier!

#4

the happier you are the sadder you end up meme

James Acaster is one of the funniest comedians going.

#5

Looking distressed in bed while trying to figure out the meaning of life trying to fall asleep

#6

there is nowhere you can run meme

#7

birth is a curse and death is a prison meme

#8

it be like that all the time racoon meme

#9

being a human starter pack meme

#10

sometimes i wonder if any of us are really here meme

#11

please god just choose another soldier already depressed teletubby meme

#12

phylosophy majors be like i gor a thought due tomorrow tweet meme

#13

scooby do meme

#14

googling how tall is jesus at 3am meme

True Fact. At the time Jesus was the worlds tallest short person.

#15

me and the voices in my head becoming friends meme

#16

another day begins and no one asks why toy story meme

#17

you must be this tall to enter the void meme

#18

you alarm has been set for 3hours skeleton laying in a coffin meme

#19

romanticise your sufferings, turn them into irony, if you can't be happy then at least be funny

#20

i am not delusional, i am simply manifesting meme

#21

i come from a long line of people with something wrong with them meme

#22

moving out and being independent living in miserable conditions meme

Then i found out there's a hole in my wall

#23

i am in that awkward moment between birth and death meme

#24

the thoughts immediately rushing into my cerebrum ghouls meme

#25

i was too existential for him kafka metamorphosis meme

#26

waiter, there's a reflection of a sad and lonely man in my soup

#27

it's me and my 3 hours of sleep against the whole world

#28

i just remembered i exist. scared and excited meme

#29

shout out to the girls that exist, you're so strong meme

#30

no one knows what Aristotle is talking about meme

#31

we're chained in this cave, believing these shadows are reality and you are laughing meme

I recognise the chained in the cave imagery, I believe it is from Plato, now all you Pandas will think I am a master of philosophy just because I have remembered something about Plato I read once.

#32

what do you do for fun meme

#33

life has no instrisic meaning, so whats the point of living meme

#34

existentialists seeing everything as a meaning meme

#35

the horrors persist but so do i meme

#36

don't beat the demons live in harmony with them meme

If we cannot beat the demons, can we beat off the demons?

#37

blue pill red pill about existing meme

#38

colour changing existential nail polish meme

#39

existential crisis hitting my brain meme

#40

waking up in an existential haze feeling like a doll meme

#41

today i will not overthink racoon meme

#42

i'm not apologizing to god grumpy cat meme

I think this is fair enough. If there is a Day of Judgement, instead of all humanity standing before God in order to justify themselves, I believe it should be God standing before all humanity to justify His/Her/Their self.

#43

abandon all home the end is near racoon and a turtle meme

#44

a wave of intense feelings crashing like a tsunami meme

#45

lets gt this break a skeleton looking at itself in the mirror meme

#46

you can start basically anywhere meme

#47

you already experienced the eternal nothingness nihilist arby's meme

#48

honk if you feel like crying right now car sticker meme

#49

existential text core-core meme

#50

suddenly regaining my consciousness meme

#51

you are drafted into the skeleton war twitter meme

#52

Descartes looking shocked meme

#53

trolley problem but there's no dire emergency meme

#54

quarter life crisis meme

#55

when everyone is putting hopes on next year but time is an abstract concept leonardo di caprio meme

#56

your consciousness placed in a flesh prison to suffer victorian baby meme

#57

unable to sleep because of an existential crisis meme

#58

there's no point in anything anyway meme

#59

making small life changes but depression trying to outweigh the positives the incredibles meme

#60

going for a walk and experiencing an epiphany circle meme

#61

my body is a machine of intrusive thoughts meme

#62

sorry i didn't text meme

#63

does your feline like to play with the spacetime continuum meme

#64

we hope you like this place because we sure don't meme

#65

god gives his silliest battles to his ost tragic of clows

#66

you're telling me this is the rhythm of the night tweet meme

You could always beat out your own rhythm of the night.

#67

everything is in a constant state of transformation tweet meme

#68

i freak out and decide i don't really care cycle twitter meme

Sounds like Tubthumping.

#69

what is life but a mutually agreed upon hallucination meme

#70

what's cool is the sweet, irrevocable embrace of death nihilist arbys meme

#71

body builders are the only ones not suffering from existential ennui meme

#72

your body is a haunted house twitter meme

#73

looking miserable after finishing highschool for a paper meme

#74

i sit on my hands so i think someone else is wiping my tears tweet meme

#75

they don't know this life of partying is meaningless meme

#76

it's my emotional support delusion meme

#77

play that dream where im eating grocery store suchi meme

#78

i say never again and then i do it again pakalu papito meme