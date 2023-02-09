Once upon a time (in the early 1980s to be specific), in a land far, far away (or not so far if you’re from the state of Washington), the Microsoft Corporation dreamed of creating a spreadsheet system that would become the livelihood of countless careers and the subject of many hilarious memes. That’s right, pandas, today we’re talking about your favorite green, spreadsheet application: Microsoft Excel.

Okay, that might not be exactly how the Excel origin story goes, but I’m sure you’re familiar with this famous program. Excel has been around since 1985, and it has completely dominated the field of virtual spreadsheets. But along with being the gorgeous view many accountants and analysts spend hours staring at every day, Excel is also the subject of plenty of memes and hilarious content online.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the best posts from the Excel Humor Instagram account that you might find painfully relatable if you work in a field that relies heavily on the application. Keep reading to also find an interview with Bill Jelen, aka MrExcel, and be sure to upvote all of the pics that make you want to crack open a fresh, new spreadsheet right now!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter