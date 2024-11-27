Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The world is packed with co-parenting horror stories. After all, divorces and separations can be conflict-laden, and the unpleasantness doesn’t necessarily stop once all the paperwork’s been done. Some exes will squabble for the rest of their lives, and often the kids get caught in the crossfire.

One woman couldn’t believe it when she received a notification that there was an Apple AirTag near her and, after getting it to chime, realized it was hidden in the most unlikely of places – the lining of her daughter’s jacket. Suspecting it was the work of her ex, she turned to TikTok to ask for advice. 

More info: TikTok

Co-parenting conflict can take on many forms, but this woman’s ex has taken it to a creepy level

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Image credits: ikieralee19

In a TikTok video, the woman tells the story of how she got a notification that there was an Apple AirTag somewhere near her, despite her being at home

OP begins her video by telling the community that she just got a notification that there was an Apple AirTag near her. So, she got it to make its trademark chime. Well, the sound started playing and she heard it downstairs, so she went to investigate. 

Much to her surprise, she reveals to her viewers, she found the device stashed in the lining of her daughter’s jacket.  She goes on to say that she and her daughter’s father have split custody. He has their daughter on the weekends and, according to OP, decided to put the AirTag in her jacket. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bewildered, she asks her viewers if this is normal, or even legal, before telling them she doesn’t know what to do next.

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Image credits: ikieralee19

When she got the AirTag to chime, she heard the sound coming from downstairs, but nothing could have prepared her for what came next

By planting the device without his ex’s knowledge, it’s fair to say that OP’s ex was being more than a little devious. After all, how would you feel if someone was tracking your location in an underhanded manner? Like OP, we were wondering if this is legal and, if not, what sort of punishments await shady stalkers?

According to Ward Family Law Group, in North Carolina, at least, it’s illegal to knowingly install or use an electronic tracking device to track the location of any person without that person’s consent.

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Image credits: ikieralee19

ADVERTISEMENT

She discovered the device concealed in the lining of her daughter’s jacket and immediately suspected her ex had put it there

Rossen Law Firm says this misuse of AirTags highlights a serious issue: the intersection of criminal behavior and new technology.  While AirTags offer a lawful solution for locating lost items like keys or luggage, it’s crucial to remain alert to the potential dangers they pose in the wrong hands. 

A new Florida law provides several examples of what can be considered stalking with a GPS device, including secretly attaching an AirTag to someone’s car, repeatedly tracking someone’s movements, and using a tracking device to monitor someone’s routines. Being convicted of stalking can lead to a 5-year prison sentence and significant fines besides hard time.

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Image credits: Đức Trịnh / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Bewildered, she turned to her fellow TikTokers to ask if this was normal human behavior, or even legal, and admitted that she didn’t quite know what to do next

A 2023 BBC article details the story of former Love Island star Montana Brown, who discovered an Apple AirTag in her bag at the airport. Brown was smart enough to flush the device but was overwhelmed by the responses she got when she posted about the experience on her socials. “This is clearly something that happens quite often,” said Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if you found yourself in the woman’s shoes? Do you think she should let it slide or pursue legal action against her ex for his shady behavior? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

Watch the full video here

@ikieralee19 Idk what to do in this situation pls help #girlmom ♬ original sound – I K I E R A

In the comments, viewers were divided between it being a reasonable safety precaution and an extremely creepy thing to do

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nakleyka / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

21

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Read less »
Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Read less »
Denis Krotovas

Denis Krotovas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

Read less »
Denis Krotovas

Denis Krotovas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda