Woman’s Ex Sneakily Hides An AirTag In Daughter’s Jacket, Shocked Mom Asks If It’s Normal

The world is packed with co-parenting horror stories. After all, divorces and separations can be conflict-laden, and the unpleasantness doesn’t necessarily stop once all the paperwork’s been done. Some exes will squabble for the rest of their lives, and often the kids get caught in the crossfire.

One woman couldn’t believe it when she received a notification that there was an Apple AirTag near her and, after getting it to chime, realized it was hidden in the most unlikely of places – the lining of her daughter’s jacket. Suspecting it was the work of her ex, she turned to TikTok to ask for advice.

OP begins her video by telling the community that she just got a notification that there was an Apple AirTag near her. So, she got it to make its trademark chime. Well, the sound started playing and she heard it downstairs, so she went to investigate.

Much to her surprise, she reveals to her viewers, she found the device stashed in the lining of her daughter’s jacket. She goes on to say that she and her daughter’s father have split custody. He has their daughter on the weekends and, according to OP, decided to put the AirTag in her jacket.

Bewildered, she asks her viewers if this is normal, or even legal, before telling them she doesn’t know what to do next.

By planting the device without his ex’s knowledge, it’s fair to say that OP’s ex was being more than a little devious. After all, how would you feel if someone was tracking your location in an underhanded manner? Like OP, we were wondering if this is legal and, if not, what sort of punishments await shady stalkers?

According to Ward Family Law Group, in North Carolina, at least, it’s illegal to knowingly install or use an electronic tracking device to track the location of any person without that person’s consent.

Rossen Law Firm says this misuse of AirTags highlights a serious issue: the intersection of criminal behavior and new technology. While AirTags offer a lawful solution for locating lost items like keys or luggage, it’s crucial to remain alert to the potential dangers they pose in the wrong hands.

A new Florida law provides several examples of what can be considered stalking with a GPS device, including secretly attaching an AirTag to someone’s car, repeatedly tracking someone’s movements, and using a tracking device to monitor someone’s routines. Being convicted of stalking can lead to a 5-year prison sentence and significant fines besides hard time.

A 2023 BBC article details the story of former Love Island star Montana Brown, who discovered an Apple AirTag in her bag at the airport. Brown was smart enough to flush the device but was overwhelmed by the responses she got when she posted about the experience on her socials. “This is clearly something that happens quite often,” said Brown.

What would you do if you found yourself in the woman’s shoes? Do you think she should let it slide or pursue legal action against her ex for his shady behavior? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, viewers were divided between it being a reasonable safety precaution and an extremely creepy thing to do

