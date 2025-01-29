Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Ex-Friend Won’t Let Go Even After 7 Years, She Keeps Tracking Down Acquaintances For Updates
Friends, Relationships

Woman’s Ex-Friend Won’t Let Go Even After 7 Years, She Keeps Tracking Down Acquaintances For Updates

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A sad thing in life is that sometimes friendships fall apart. Whether it’s due to conflicts within, or distance slowly creeping in, it’s always sad to become a stranger to a person who once was so close to you.

While some people deal with platonic breakups better, others have a difficult time swallowing such a hard pill. The perfect example of the latter is an ex-friend of today’s OP. They fell out 7 years ago, but until this day, said friend can’t admit it. Her attempts to rekindle the friendship are so stubborn that it creeps the woman out, forcing her to wonder how to stop it. 

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    While some people deal with friendship breaks-ups better, others have a way harder time of accepting them

    Two women in winter coats chatting on a snowy bench, symbolizing friendship and connection.

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A woman cut off her selfish friend after she never reached out to her during hard times, but always expected to be with her during the fun ones

    Text about an ex-friend not letting go after seven years.

    Text about an ex-friend with worsening behavior after 7 years, referencing tracking acquaintances for updates.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a lack of support from a former friend despite past help.

    Text about a woman confronting issues with an ex-friend who tracks acquaintances for updates.

    Woman looking concerned at phone, related to ex-friend tracking acquaintances.

    Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A few days after she was blocked, the friend started reaching out to the woman, but she didn’t get an answer

    Text discussing an ex-friend contacting mutual friends after seven years for updates.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text detailing a woman's actions of incessantly contacting acquaintances over seven years.

    Text from a woman about an ex-friend tracking her acquaintances over 7 years.

    Text about a woman’s persistent ex-friend contacting acquaintances for updates after 7 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman holding a smartphone, texting, while sipping coffee on a cozy couch.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So, instead of taking a hint, she started reaching out to their mutual friends—and later to just any person who has contact with the woman

    Text describing a woman's ex-friend sending a photo from years ago.

    Text expressing frustration about an ex-friend tracking acquaintances for updates after 7 years.

    Text describing a woman’s concerns over an ex-friend who keeps seeking updates after seven years of no contact.

    Text describing concerns about an ex-friend who keeps tracking acquaintances for updates.

    Text expressing anxiety over a persistent ex-friend seeking updates.

    Image credits: BrightonFrock

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She went so far as to send old photos of the two, asking for them to be passed on, which massively creeped out the woman

    Years ago, the OP cut off her friend, due to her selfishness. For instance, when the woman lost two close relatives, the friend didn’t even reach out to her. After all, when a person is grieving, a good friend should be a shoulder for them to cry on, distracting them or doing anything else to make the process at least a tad more bearable. Yet, the OP didn’t get this from her long-time friend. 

    She didn’t reach out when the woman was mugged either, but was quick to curse her out when she wasn’t invited to her colleagues’ reunion (where she didn’t know anyone). So, you get the picture of what kind of a friend she is. 

    Just three days after the OP blocked her, the woman reached out, leaving a breezy voicemail joking about their “little spat.” The original poster wasn’t planning to answer, hoping she’d take the hint and leave her alone. But that’s not what happened. 

    At first, the ex-friend started reaching out to their mutual friends, hoping they’d give the woman the message. Then, she started texting more and more distant connections. Her reaching out with messages wasn’t simply to check in, no, it was to hassle them to learn more about the woman. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As you might’ve guessed, this quickly annoyed the people and they stopped answering her—some of them even blocked her. Still, she wouldn’t give up, even though it’s been seven years since she was blocked. SEVEN. 

    Three people leaning on a railing at night, one looking at the camera, representing friendship and distance over time.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Some argue that people should view their lives in cycles of 7 years, as that isn’t as daunting as viewing it by the large cycles of childhood, adulthood, and old age. It helps to more easily mentally digest various changes and understand which of them are needed.

    So, if you put the original poster’s life in such cycles, it could be said that she already completed a full one after blocking her friend, who still doesn’t give up. Kind of creepy, isn’t it? 

    That’s what the OP thinks, too. This thought in her head was only reinforced when she learned that this friend was not only asking about her, but that she was also sending photos of them, hoping they’d be passed to the woman. Why would she want to look at photos that include a person who basically stalks her? 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unwanted contact that happens more than once can be considered stalking. While this ex-friend doesn’t reach out to the woman herself (since she’s blocked—if she weren’t, who knows what would happen), she keeps texting her acquaintances to ask about her. Even if it would not be considered stalking (since she never made threats or went to the OP’s home or work), it could be viewed as harassment for sure. 

    So, that leaves the original poster wondering what should she do—contact the ex-friend to ask them to stop, go to law enforcement, or something else? 

    The netizens said that one thing is crystal clear here—she shouldn’t get in contact. It will only encourage her, so ignoring her (and telling their acquaintances to do the same) is the best option here. Unless her behavior escalates into something more intimidating. Well, all that’s left for us is to hope that it won’t, as the situation is already unsettling enough.

    She went online to ask what she should do and netizens said that, in this situation, the best thing to do is go on ignoring her, since she’s not threatening or doing anything else that’s intimidating

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from an ex-friend expressing frustration about repeated apologies over 7 years, feeling used for friendship validation.

    Text conversation discussing concerns about an ex-friend who keeps tracking acquaintances for updates.

    Comment suggesting to ignore persistent ex-friend and inform mutual acquaintances to stop updates.

    Text from GloriousGoosebumps discussing why a woman’s ex-friend persists after 7 years, suggesting not to contact her.

    Text conversation about sending a cease and desist letter to a woman's ex-friend after seven years of unwanted contact.

    Text comment discussing experiences with an ex-friend tracking updates.

    Text exchange about a woman persistently seeking updates from acquaintances after 7 years.

    Text discussing a woman's ex-friend who keeps tracking acquaintances for updates after seven years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message advice about dealing with an ex-friend tracking acquaintances.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda