Architecture has the ability to evoke a range of emotions. While some architectural features captivate us with their beauty and elegance, others have a strange ability to make us feel uncomfortable and uneasy. These eerie structures, often called "creepy," have a special way of making people react strongly when they see them. But what makes them so spooky? Why do certain architectural features have the uncanny ability to make us feel afraid, worried, or uneasy? We reached out to Francis McAndrew, Ph.D., the Cornelia H. Dudley Professor of Psychology at Knox College, to learn more about that.

According to the professor, as a result of evolution, our brains are naturally programmed to be cautious in places that could potentially be risky or dangerous. “Thus, we get creeped out by places that lack what psychologists call ‘legibility.’ Legible environments are easy for us to navigate in. We feel as if we can wander around and not get lost. Creepy places lack legibility. There are a lot of hiding places for bad things that may be out to get you and escape might be difficult because it would be easy to get lost in such a place. Architectural features that make a place seem confusing or unsafe may give us the creeps.”