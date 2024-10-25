ADVERTISEMENT

For Kinfolk Magazine's latest issue, set designer Sandy Suffield and I were commissioned to create a series of domestic scenarios at home where 'accidental artworks' are created from these somewhat boring chores. From washing up to doing the laundry. The series is appropriately entitled 'A series of mundane art reproductions'

Credits:

Photography Aaron Tilley / @aaron_tilley

Set Design Sandy Suffield / @sandysuffield

Art Direction Christian Møller Andersen / @christianmandersen

Assistant Lucas Aliaga-Hurt / @lucasaliagahurt

Commissioned by Kinfolk Magazine / @kinfolk

More info: aarontilley.com%20sandysuffield.com%20kinfolk.com