ADVERTISEMENT

For Kinfolk Magazine's latest issue, set designer Sandy Suffield and I were commissioned to create a series of domestic scenarios at home where 'accidental artworks' are created from these somewhat boring chores. From washing up to doing the laundry. The series is appropriately entitled 'A series of mundane art reproductions'

Credits:

Photography Aaron Tilley / @aaron_tilley

Set Design Sandy Suffield / @sandysuffield

Art Direction Christian Møller Andersen / @christianmandersen

Assistant Lucas Aliaga-Hurt / @lucasaliagahurt

Commissioned by Kinfolk Magazine / @kinfolk

More info: aarontilley.com%20sandysuffield.com%20kinfolk.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Washing Up Creates 'A Bigger Splash'

The Washing Up Creates 'A Bigger Splash'

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
AARON TILLEY
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Yayoi Kusama Casts A Long Shadow

Yayoi Kusama Casts A Long Shadow

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
AARON TILLEY
Add photo comments
POST
#3

A Georgio Morandi Moment During Morning Ablutions

A Georgio Morandi Moment During Morning Ablutions

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
AARON TILLEY
Add photo comments
POST
#4

The Starry Night - A Swirl Of Freshly-Laundered Socks And Unmentionables

The Starry Night - A Swirl Of Freshly-Laundered Socks And Unmentionables

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
AARON TILLEY
Add photo comments
POST
#5

A Giacometti Hangs In The Bedroom

A Giacometti Hangs In The Bedroom

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
AARON TILLEY
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A Warhol Hidden In The Cupboard

A Warhol Hidden In The Cupboard

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
AARON TILLEY
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!