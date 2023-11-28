Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most demanding and lowest-paying nanny job offers from all over the internet. Below is a list of parents who wanted the best for their children but failed in the eyes of caregivers.

Unfortunately, sometimes they try to cheap out on hiring a babysitter. From asking them to work weekends with no notice to offering $70 a week, these parents are attempting to hire caregivers with little to no pay or benefits.

59% of American parents plan to spend more than $18,000 per child on their care expenses in 2023. Last year, this amount totaled $10,000. With such an increase in costs, it’s no surprise that some parents want to cut corners to make it to the next month.

#3 Watch My Kids Overnight For Free And Also Have The Pleasure Of Renting An Overpriced Room In A Super Loud House. How On Earth Can This Person Post This Thinking They'll Get Any Takers?

People who devalue nannies' work might not realize just how much it entails. An article from KidSit.com provides an extensive list of 23 common duties that parents expect from their nannies. For comparison, a new survey has found that the average front-line worker has 11 tasks to complete by the end of each shift.

#5 Person On Facebook Marketplace Asking For A Live-In Babysitter And $100 In Rent, Not Including Utilities Or Food

#6 Look After My Child, Cook Meals, And Walk The Dog In Exchange For Living In A Frozen Caravan With Us

A few expectations that parents have for babysitters include keeping their children under a watchful eye at all times, preparing meals and snacks, helping with homework, changing diapers, and giving medication, all while avoiding any allergies, sticking to a time schedule, and keeping everything tidy. Not to mention these extra tasks, like dropping off or picking up the children, doing laundry and other household chores, handling temper tantrums, and coming up with enjoyable activities. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Always Amazes Me How Cheap People Can Be, Especially Regarding Their Children. Like, You Think A 3 Dollar An Hour "Nanny" Is Gonna Be Good To Your Kid?

In general, nannies don’t have to obtain licensing or have official education in the field. Most states in the US also haven't set a minimum age required for babysitting, and it’s up to the parents to make the decision for their children’s well-being. The only two states that have established the minimum age for nannying are Illinois (14 years old) and Maryland (13 years old).

#10 She Wants Someone To Watch Her Kid For Less Than $3/Hour, 40+ Hours Per Week
She keeps blocking everyone who comments telling her she's paying poverty wages. On her own page, she charges $40 a night for childcare while turning around and asking for just $25 a day for her own child.

Even though there are no official qualifications for nannies, parents want to make sure that the person watching their children is trustworthy and capable of doing so. Babysitters who apply are usually required to have a driver's license, first aid certifications, and experience (sometimes special needs). The most common degree among nannies is a high school diploma, with 37% of them having one. The second and third are a bachelor’s degree with 35% and a college diploma with 16%. An advanced education provides better opportunities for caregivers, such as a boost in expertise and a higher salary.

#14 I Could Do An Entire Series On Just This One Woman's Posts In Our Local Group

#16 Seven Days A Week, $100. Don't Teach Them Another Language And You Don't Have To Do Dishes Unless They're Dirty

Considering how many responsibilities nannies carry, their salary is quite low as it is. Babysitters in the US earn an average of $17.50 an hour, whereas the average hourly earnings for a US citizen are $34. That’s almost double the rate babysitters get. Even 94% of qualified specialists working in this field find it difficult to make ends meet due to living below the minimum wage. ADVERTISEMENT

However, parents (when they're not trying to bully nannies into working for pennies) also deserve some sympathy. Families seeking child care often end up on daycare centers’ waitlists, and single or low-income households can’t afford costlier alternatives. That’s why sometimes parents try to hire nannies with little pay and unrealistic expectations. In an interview with Nanny Magazine, working babysitter Justine Mattson advises families who can't pay for it to look into other options, such as “nanny share”. It’s a mix of daycare and nannying when two or more families split a babysitter's salary. The nanny watches the children together at once and alternates between houses. It’s a great deal on both ends: the caregiver earns more than they would for a single family, and the parents save on children’s care.

#20 Where Do I Sign Up? No Kitchen Access, She Says You Can Buy A Microwave And Use Their Deep Freezer. Oh, And Pay Us To Be Our Nanny

Another cheaper option for parents is an au pair, a young person from abroad who comes to work and lives in the U.S. with an American family. They provide childcare and light housework in return for a place to stay and a weekly salary. Au pairs can spend up to two years with a family and get the chance to be fully immersed in American culture. For parents, they provide convenience and live-in childcare while being more affordable than private nannies or daycare.

#23 Looking For A Babysitter Who Will Be Paid With Music Production From A Culty Church

A babysitter is generally the most expensive form of childcare, and it’s necessary to pay them fairly. They come to the family’s house on a regular basis, and the parents don’t have to worry about dropping their children off at daycare. A nanny focuses directly on the child to ensure they have stimulus, are provided attention at all times, and are raised the way the parents want. They also do extra housework, help with grocery shopping, maintain an organized household, and take care of children when they’re sick. ADVERTISEMENT It’s not something that is provided in a daycare, so when you’re hiring a nanny, you’re paying for a customized and personal form of childcare. If you simply can’t afford to pay a fair wage like the parents on this list, you can consider other budget-friendlier options like some of the ones mentioned above.

#29 Someone Posting Looking For Childcare. It's The "And If You Want To Be Friends When I'm Not Working And Fold Laundry For Me" That Gets Me

#32 Sure, 40k A Year Seems Like A Reasonable Annual Salary To Be Your Personal Chef, Nanny, Driver, Administrative Assistant, Home Organizer, Housekeeper, And More In Los Angeles

#35 Give My Kid All Your Attention, Be Available 24/7, And Do It For Basically Only Your Love Of Kids
I've seen a lot of posts asking for childcare at below-poverty wages. And a lot of the time I get it, childcare is stupidly expensive and yet it's a necessity for most families. But this woman's request takes the cake. The audacity and delusion are just top-notch. She has since deleted any negative comments to her post, but the request is still up.

#36 Here, Take This Full-Time Job For $1.50 An Hour, Oh And I'll Need You To Be My Personal Chauffeur Too
I understand the struggle of having a not-so-good paying job, but personally just in this last week I've had four job offers in entry-level positions paying at least $15 an hour with the same hours. This is a big yikes. This was posted to the Facebook group for the town that I live in.

#38 Lady In Mom Group Practically Yelling At Us While Trying To Find A Babysitter Who Will Work All Day Every Day For About $1 Per Hour

#39 Wants A Live-In Nanny For $5 An Hour. The Entitlement Blew My Mind. She Deleted It After A Few Comments Called Her Out

#43 It's The One-Year Anniversary Of My Favorite Mommy Group Post
A little background: this woman got DRAGGED for about an hour until the mod pulled it (one mod for the whole group!). Then someone who is a nanny wrote a post so long it took up (edit: four) screenshots or so dragging her some more. There was a good mix of people defending her and people yelling at her. The "not someone too chatty" really killed me.

#44 The Post Doesn't Specify If Help Is Needed 5 Days A Week, But If So, It Would Be $6.25/H For 2 Kids Including A 7-Month-Old Infant

#46 Would've Thought This Was A Joke If I Didn't See It On The Local Newspaper. Live-In Au Pair For £2.50/Hr While Minimum Wage Here Is Around £7

#48 Woman Claims She Wants A "Nani" But In Reality, She Just Wants A Slave To Take Care Of Her Household

#51 For An Exchange Student Program Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share You get a room and yoga. Not sure if they mean you get food, or that's the food they keep in the house so don't bring non-organic food in the house. Also to listen to people talking in more than one language you don't understand.

They get: a personal English teacher with an excellent accent (cause why ask for that if you not gonna make them teach your kids), a chef, and for a family with both vegetarians and meat eaters, so 2 food dishes babysitter, you not gonna play with them, you gonna watch them, kid walker, you need to get them to run in the park.