59% of American parents plan to spend more than $18,000 per child on their care expenses in 2023. Last year, this amount totaled $10,000. With such an increase in costs, it’s no surprise that some parents want to cut corners to make it to the next month.

Unfortunately, sometimes they try to cheap out on hiring a babysitter. From asking them to work weekends with no notice to offering $70 a week, these parents are attempting to hire caregivers with little to no pay or benefits.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most demanding and lowest-paying nanny job offers from all over the internet. Below is a list of parents who wanted the best for their children but failed in the eyes of caregivers.

#1

And Then There Is This

And Then There Is This

mcnaughtized Report

38points
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
lisadonohue_1 avatar
Say What
Say What
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They think providing all things needed for the child's care is like a bonus or something?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

They Couldn’t Even Feed Those Children At $100 A Week

They Couldn't Even Feed Those Children At $100 A Week

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This seems like a troll. Must work weekends without notice and pay. Also vegan organic food is mad expensive here unless you grow your own

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Watch My Kids Overnight For Free And Also Have The Pleasure Of Renting An Overpriced Room In A Super Loud House. How On Earth Can This Person Post This Thinking They'll Get Any Takers?

Watch My Kids Overnight For Free And Also Have The Pleasure Of Renting An Overpriced Room In A Super Loud House. How On Earth Can This Person Post This Thinking They'll Get Any Takers?

tea4vendetta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
lisadonohue_1 avatar
Say What
Say What
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So he or she is asking a complete stranger to be their kids' parent.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

People who devalue nannies' work might not realize just how much it entails. An article from KidSit.com provides an extensive list of 23 common duties that parents expect from their nannies. For comparison, a new survey has found that the average front-line worker has 11 tasks to complete by the end of each shift.
#4

Full-Time Babysitter For $5/Hr For 4 Kids. Plus Cleaning My House And Picking Up Dog Poop

Full-Time Babysitter For $5/Hr For 4 Kids. Plus Cleaning My House And Picking Up Dog Poop

KidsInNeed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Person On Facebook Marketplace Asking For A Live-In Babysitter And $100 In Rent, Not Including Utilities Or Food

Person On Facebook Marketplace Asking For A Live-In Babysitter And $100 In Rent, Not Including Utilities Or Food

SolidBold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Look After My Child, Cook Meals, And Walk The Dog In Exchange For Living In A Frozen Caravan With Us

Look After My Child, Cook Meals, And Walk The Dog In Exchange For Living In A Frozen Caravan With Us

VivaIbiza Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

A few expectations that parents have for babysitters include keeping their children under a watchful eye at all times, preparing meals and snacks, helping with homework, changing diapers, and giving medication, all while avoiding any allergies, sticking to a time schedule, and keeping everything tidy. Not to mention these extra tasks, like dropping off or picking up the children, doing laundry and other household chores, handling temper tantrums, and coming up with enjoyable activities.

#7

Always Amazes Me How Cheap People Can Be, Especially Regarding Their Children. Like, You Think A 3 Dollar An Hour "Nanny" Is Gonna Be Good To Your Kid?

Always Amazes Me How Cheap People Can Be, Especially Regarding Their Children. Like, You Think A 3 Dollar An Hour "Nanny" Is Gonna Be Good To Your Kid?

tempelvl252 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

In Search Of Someone Who Doesn't Value Their Time Whatsoever

In Search Of Someone Who Doesn't Value Their Time Whatsoever

gingerlyground Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did they even bother to have kids? They don't sound capable of raising a plant without assistance. Poor kids...

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

Not Even Minimum Wage

Not Even Minimum Wage

penguinophile Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

In general, nannies don’t have to obtain licensing or have official education in the field. Most states in the US also haven't set a minimum age required for babysitting, and it’s up to the parents to make the decision for their children’s well-being. The only two states that have established the minimum age for nannying are Illinois (14 years old) and Maryland (13 years old).
#10

She Wants Someone To Watch Her Kid For Less Than $3/Hour, 40+ Hours Per Week

She Wants Someone To Watch Her Kid For Less Than $3/Hour, 40+ Hours Per Week Shares stats

She keeps blocking everyone who comments telling her she’s paying poverty wages. On her own page, she charges $40 a night for childcare while turning around and asking for just $25 a day for her own child.

umuziki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Is This Real Life?

Is This Real Life?

Takemebacktobreezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good lord, I feel bad for her kids. They'll be either little monsters or little mice dealing with this kind of parent! And who on earth thought it was a good idea to breed with her???

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Prefer Patient Babysitter, Unable To Pay Anything

Prefer Patient Babysitter, Unable To Pay Anything

davenport_st Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Free child care not provided by the government or family seems like you are asking for someone to use your kid for something.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
Even though there are no official qualifications for nannies, parents want to make sure that the person watching their children is trustworthy and capable of doing so. Babysitters who apply are usually required to have a driver's license, first aid certifications, and experience (sometimes special needs). The most common degree among nannies is a high school diploma, with 37% of them having one. The second and third are a bachelor’s degree with 35% and a college diploma with 16%. An advanced education provides better opportunities for caregivers, such as a boost in expertise and a higher salary.
#13

Experience Presence Through The Eyes Of A Toddler

Experience Presence Through The Eyes Of A Toddler

berly222 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
sapphire_starlight avatar
StarlightPanda!
StarlightPanda!
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like some advertisement for a tropical vacation or something - except it comes with a toddler.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#14

I Could Do An Entire Series On Just This One Woman's Posts In Our Local Group

I Could Do An Entire Series On Just This One Woman's Posts In Our Local Group

badtothebabs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

How Dare She Want To Have A Life Outside Of Being A Nanny

How Dare She Want To Have A Life Outside Of Being A Nanny

momofwon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Seven Days A Week, $100. Don't Teach Them Another Language And You Don't Have To Do Dishes Unless They're Dirty

Seven Days A Week, $100. Don't Teach Them Another Language And You Don't Have To Do Dishes Unless They're Dirty

mamaleemc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
sapphire_starlight avatar
StarlightPanda!
StarlightPanda!
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$200 every two weeks? Wow. What the heck is wrong with these people??

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Considering how many responsibilities nannies carry, their salary is quite low as it is. Babysitters in the US earn an average of $17.50 an hour, whereas the average hourly earnings for a US citizen are $34. That’s almost double the rate babysitters get. Even 94% of qualified specialists working in this field find it difficult to make ends meet due to living below the minimum wage.

#17

Looking For A Nanny

Looking For A Nanny

My_Lovely_Life Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
razinho avatar
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I right in reading this as “Pay us $900 per month to be our nanny”?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Nanny, Chef, Tutor, Chauffeur For $2.73 An Hour

Nanny, Chef, Tutor, Chauffeur For $2.73 An Hour

imalmostshy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Woman Thinks Two Jobs Are One

Woman Thinks Two Jobs Are One

james95rrfc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're earning £15ph it's not very likely that you can afford to own a horse

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

However, parents (when they're not trying to bully nannies into working for pennies) also deserve some sympathy. Families seeking child care often end up on daycare centers’ waitlists, and single or low-income households can’t afford costlier alternatives. That’s why sometimes parents try to hire nannies with little pay and unrealistic expectations.

In an interview with Nanny Magazine, working babysitter Justine Mattson advises families who can't pay for it to look into other options, such as “nanny share”. It’s a mix of daycare and nannying when two or more families split a babysitter's salary. The nanny watches the children together at once and alternates between houses. It’s a great deal on both ends: the caregiver earns more than they would for a single family, and the parents save on children’s care.
#20

Where Do I Sign Up? No Kitchen Access, She Says You Can Buy A Microwave And Use Their Deep Freezer. Oh, And Pay Us To Be Our Nanny

Where Do I Sign Up? No Kitchen Access, She Says You Can Buy A Microwave And Use Their Deep Freezer. Oh, And Pay Us To Be Our Nanny

wishihadntdonethat99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

This Was In My Local "What's Happening" Page

This Was In My Local "What's Happening" Page

Madsmom08 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Babysitting At 4 AM For $2/Hr

Babysitting At 4 AM For $2/Hr

superduperultrageek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

Another cheaper option for parents is an au pair, a young person from abroad who comes to work and lives in the U.S. with an American family. They provide childcare and light housework in return for a place to stay and a weekly salary. Au pairs can spend up to two years with a family and get the chance to be fully immersed in American culture. For parents, they provide convenience and live-in childcare while being more affordable than private nannies or daycare.
#23

Looking For A Babysitter Who Will Be Paid With Music Production From A Culty Church

Looking For A Babysitter Who Will Be Paid With Music Production From A Culty Church

cabin_fever_bob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Seeking Mary Poppins

Seeking Mary Poppins

nomobjustice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What gets me here is she is running a cleaning company and you just know she is not charging less than $50 or $65 per hour for her services, what a crappy Hippocratic biatch.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Who Wouldn't Want To Watch An Infant For $1.25/Hr On 3rd Shift?

Who Wouldn't Want To Watch An Infant For $1.25/Hr On 3rd Shift?

PrincessInTheTower12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

No One Wants To Work These Days

No One Wants To Work These Days

JoMarch0123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

A babysitter is generally the most expensive form of childcare, and it’s necessary to pay them fairly. They come to the family’s house on a regular basis, and the parents don’t have to worry about dropping their children off at daycare. A nanny focuses directly on the child to ensure they have stimulus, are provided attention at all times, and are raised the way the parents want. They also do extra housework, help with grocery shopping, maintain an organized household, and take care of children when they’re sick.

It’s not something that is provided in a daycare, so when you’re hiring a nanny, you’re paying for a customized and personal form of childcare. If you simply can’t afford to pay a fair wage like the parents on this list, you can consider other budget-friendlier options like some of the ones mentioned above.
#27

You Be My Au Pair, But You Also Pay Me, But It’s Low Rent

You Be My Au Pair, But You Also Pay Me, But It's Low Rent

floschechter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Given how expensive London rent is, this could be an okay deal. A room frequently goes for at least £800 a month now. So if they were saying £200 a month with 3 hours of childcare on weekdays (15hrs a week, 60 a month), minimum wage is £12ph BEFORE tax and NI so that's about the equivalent of £600 a month after deductions. It could work for some people.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Fantastic Salary Making $18,000 A Year Any Takers

Fantastic Salary Making $18,000 A Year Any Takers

smash1ftw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

If you’re interested in checking out more articles like this, you can do so by clicking here or here.
#29

Someone Posting Looking For Childcare. It's The "And If You Want To Be Friends When I'm Not Working And Fold Laundry For Me" That Gets Me

Someone Posting Looking For Childcare. It's The "And If You Want To Be Friends When I'm Not Working And Fold Laundry For Me" That Gets Me

ShredderWest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Free Live-In Nanny Wanted

Free Live-In Nanny Wanted

ravynwave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
sooploosh avatar
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd do it for the Apple TV+, watch Monarch Legacy of Monsters, and then mysteriously dissapear while intentionally leaving bizarre clues to make it look like there was a super strange conspiracy or smthn

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

$1500/Month To Be A Full-Time Teacher, Nanny, And Maid

$1500/Month To Be A Full-Time Teacher, Nanny, And Maid

cornonthecobster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Sure, 40k A Year Seems Like A Reasonable Annual Salary To Be Your Personal Chef, Nanny, Driver, Administrative Assistant, Home Organizer, Housekeeper, And More In Los Angeles

Sure, 40k A Year Seems Like A Reasonable Annual Salary To Be Your Personal Chef, Nanny, Driver, Administrative Assistant, Home Organizer, Housekeeper, And More In Los Angeles

derpitydooda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

I'm Speechless

I'm Speechless

meaniemuna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

$2 An Hour But Free Snacks And WiFi

$2 An Hour But Free Snacks And WiFi

gfc1217 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Give My Kid All Your Attention, Be Available 24/7, And Do It For Basically Only Your Love Of Kids

Give My Kid All Your Attention, Be Available 24/7, And Do It For Basically Only Your Love Of Kids Shares stats

I've seen a lot of posts asking for childcare at below-poverty wages. And a lot of the time I get it, childcare is stupidly expensive and yet it's a necessity for most families. But this woman's request takes the cake. The audacity and delusion are just top-notch. She has since deleted any negative comments to her post, but the request is still up.

dores87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Here, Take This Full-Time Job For $1.50 An Hour, Oh And I'll Need You To Be My Personal Chauffeur Too

Here, Take This Full-Time Job For $1.50 An Hour, Oh And I'll Need You To Be My Personal Chauffeur Too Shares stats

I understand the struggle of having a not-so-good paying job, but personally just in this last week I've had four job offers in entry-level positions paying at least $15 an hour with the same hours. This is a big yikes. This was posted to the Facebook group for the town that I live in.

Maleficent-Present57 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

$18 A Day. What An Opportunity

$18 A Day. What An Opportunity

emily_murnane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Lady In Mom Group Practically Yelling At Us While Trying To Find A Babysitter Who Will Work All Day Every Day For About $1 Per Hour

Lady In Mom Group Practically Yelling At Us While Trying To Find A Babysitter Who Will Work All Day Every Day For About $1 Per Hour

ToxicFlutter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Wants A Live-In Nanny For $5 An Hour. The Entitlement Blew My Mind. She Deleted It After A Few Comments Called Her Out

Wants A Live-In Nanny For $5 An Hour. The Entitlement Blew My Mind. She Deleted It After A Few Comments Called Her Out

stepharoozoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Babysit 4 Kids 30+ Hours A Week For $375

Babysit 4 Kids 30+ Hours A Week For $375

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Maybe I'm Not Good At Math But This Seems Low For Infant Childcare

Maybe I'm Not Good At Math But This Seems Low For Infant Childcare

Miss_Rice_Is_Right Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

$12-15 For 11 Hours/Day With 3 Children Under 5

$12-15 For 11 Hours/Day With 3 Children Under 5

elmo315oo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

It's The One-Year Anniversary Of My Favorite Mommy Group Post

It's The One-Year Anniversary Of My Favorite Mommy Group Post Shares stats

A little background: this woman got DRAGGED for about an hour until the mod pulled it (one mod for the whole group!). Then someone who is a nanny wrote a post so long it took up (edit: four) screenshots or so dragging her some more. There was a good mix of people defending her and people yelling at her. The "not someone too chatty" really killed me.

Skeleton_Meat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Post Doesn’t Specify If Help Is Needed 5 Days A Week, But If So, It Would Be $6.25/H For 2 Kids Including A 7-Month-Old Infant

The Post Doesn't Specify If Help Is Needed 5 Days A Week, But If So, It Would Be $6.25/H For 2 Kids Including A 7-Month-Old Infant

redditaccount760 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Full-Time Overnight Babysitter, Pet Sitter, And Housekeeper For $250 A Week

Full-Time Overnight Babysitter, Pet Sitter, And Housekeeper For $250 A Week

snoo4reddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Would've Thought This Was A Joke If I Didn't See It On The Local Newspaper. Live-In Au Pair For £2.50/Hr While Minimum Wage Here Is Around £7

Would've Thought This Was A Joke If I Didn't See It On The Local Newspaper. Live-In Au Pair For £2.50/Hr While Minimum Wage Here Is Around £7

NiNarraKala Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The Standard "Do Everything For Pennies" Babysitter. Needless To Say, That Was The Only Comment She Got

The Standard "Do Everything For Pennies" Babysitter. Needless To Say, That Was The Only Comment She Got

jag614 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Woman Claims She Wants A "Nani" But In Reality, She Just Wants A Slave To Take Care Of Her Household

Woman Claims She Wants A "Nani" But In Reality, She Just Wants A Slave To Take Care Of Her Household

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Live-In Nanny Or Room For Rent?

Live-In Nanny Or Room For Rent?

Professional-Bar9624 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

All Of That Could Be Yours For A Whopping Three Dollars An Hour

All Of That Could Be Yours For A Whopping Three Dollars An Hour

julian62 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

For An Exchange Student Program

For An Exchange Student Program Shares stats

You get a room and yoga. Not sure if they mean you get food, or that's the food they keep in the house so don't bring non-organic food in the house. Also to listen to people talking in more than one language you don't understand.
They get: a personal English teacher with an excellent accent (cause why ask for that if you not gonna make them teach your kids), a chef, and for a family with both vegetarians and meat eaters, so 2 food dishes babysitter, you not gonna play with them, you gonna watch them, kid walker, you need to get them to run in the park.

nightwolf1923 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Minimum Wage Here Is $15/Hour And She Acts Like She’s God’s Gift To Humanity

Minimum Wage Here Is $15/Hour And She Acts Like She's God's Gift To Humanity

Khaleena788 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

How About No

How About No

BazzaCC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

I Also Look For Prior Military Experience When Hiring A Babysitter

I Also Look For Prior Military Experience When Hiring A Babysitter

kayl6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Cousin, Asking For 2 Babysitters With Tutoring For Cheap/Free. Special Diet And Religious Requirements Too

My Cousin, Asking For 2 Babysitters With Tutoring For Cheap/Free. Special Diet And Religious Requirements Too

tjpoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

$15 For A Nanny With Experience And Education? Good Luck

$15 For A Nanny With Experience And Education? Good Luck

thedancer234 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

2 Dollars An Hour For An 11-Hour Day Of Work

2 Dollars An Hour For An 11-Hour Day Of Work

biglovinbertha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

What Do You Need My Credit For?

What Do You Need My Credit For?

Brianite101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Less Than Four Dollars An Hour? Sign Me Up

Less Than Four Dollars An Hour? Sign Me Up

coppersense Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Mom Seeks Stranger For Overnight Childcare Of Baby

Mom Seeks Stranger For Overnight Childcare Of Baby

TempestuousWeasley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
amcgregor7419 avatar
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's beyond belief that someone would go on holiday and leave their baby at home at all, even if it was with family. But to be prepared to leave them with a stranger who they're paying a pittance is leaves me without words. I feel sorry for the poor kid.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

A Mom Looking For Sympathy Because Her Parents Refuse To Be Her Free Babysitters 24/7

A Mom Looking For Sympathy Because Her Parents Refuse To Be Her Free Babysitters 24/7

mrsjetertoyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Feel Like This Belongs Here

I Feel Like This Belongs Here

suchawarrior Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Fayetteville, NC Needing A Babysitter For 2020

Fayetteville, NC Needing A Babysitter For 2020

betrayedbetrayed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Family Looking For An Au Pair, The Salary Is 400€

Family Looking For An Au Pair, The Salary Is 400€

ma__ska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Okay, What?

Okay, What?

Left-Music7455 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Families Need To Know That A Full-Time Nanny Cannot Survive On $7/Hr

Families Need To Know That A Full-Time Nanny Cannot Survive On $7/Hr