114 Entitled And Cheap Parents Who Had The Audacity To Post These Job Offers For Nannies
It’s only fair that all parents want what’s best for their kids. Especially when a child is still new to this world and you need someone to help to navigate them in this big and complex environment. That’s when a nanny comes in – someone you can fully entrust your child to without worrying about it.
And while we all know that finding a good nanny is a mission in its own right, some parents seem to take a more delusional approach to it. From requirements through the roof to offering “free hands-on parenting experience” and charging a live-in nanny, these are among the countless nanny job ads we just couldn’t make up.
Below awaits the selection of the weirdest and craziest screenshots of nanny jobs that make you wonder what these parents were thinking.
Delusional Babysitter Requirements
A bachelor's degree for $10 an hour, 100% attendance required but has to deal with last minute arrangements? How bout no
Any Master Graduates Looking For A Babysitting Job For 18$ A Day?
I don’t think this person is very smart either if they can’t do the damn maths and work out how much they’re paying
Anyone Who Has Worked In Childcare Knows She Hit Babysitter Bingo
This poor teenager would rather walk the doggos of the people in our neighborhood for 3 dollars per doggo.
Childcare Is So Easy, It Should Be Cheap Right?
This basically comes out to 1.11$ an hr per kid...take that as you will...
Nanny For Free
So you'd let a stranger who not only agrees to work for free but also pays half of your grocery bills and is willing to breastfeed your baby look after kids too young to tell if something is not right. Because let's be clear, no one of their right mind without sinister motives would do that and we haven't even talked about your overall entitled language.
Babysitter Wanted, Must Be In Collage
What Do You Mean You Can't Afford It
75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting
Need A Babysitter/Slave
What's The Going Rate For Full-Time Childcare For A Kid With Special Needs?
Pay Me To Be My Live-In Nanny
You ain’t gonna get a kind human for that list of stuff. It’s gonna be a BUNCH of not-so-kind humans yelling at you, or maybe a bunch of not-so-kind not-so-human beings… *ahem*
2.73 Per Hour Is A Normal Rate For Childcare, Apparently
Woman Wants $2-3/Hour Childcare
She Wants Childcare/Housekeeper For $1.70/Hour. The Sad Part Is People Are Actually Offering To Do It At Her Price
Single Mom Would Like To Pay Less Than 2$ An Hour For Childcare
The Minimum Wage Is Almost $15/Hour In My Country, Yikes
I Just Love The Way They Think
$100 For A 60-Hour Per Week Plus Vegan Food Costs Sounds Like A Deal
So, you have to buy expensive AF food, work 12 hours and take care of kids, whilst not being able to take a break, and on top of that you only get $150 a week. 🤬🤬
Woman Is Always Begging In Our Neighborhood Page But Wants Childcare On A Premium Day And Thinks It’ll Be Cheap
Fifty Cents An Hour For Quality In-Home Childcare
Wanna Earn Less Than Minimum Wage With Triple The Responsibility?
Job Ad For Premier Pool Service. Am I Being Dramatic Or Getting Paid $10 An Hour To Do All This Is Just Insane?
Babysitter Needed
Oh, You Just Need An Experienced Babysitter With A Very Specialized Skill Set Willing To Work For $20/Day. Comin' Right Up
In Search Of Full-Time Nanny For 4 Kids/Personal Assistant/Maid/Teacher For $15-17/Hour, Must Have An Associates Degree
Pay Me To Live In My Master Bedroom And Babysit My Kids
Nanny For 1-2k A Year? Awesome
Be A Very Specific Age, Have A Bachelor’s Degree, Be A Nanny, Housekeeper, Teacher And Personal Shopper... And More, All For $13/Hour
I get how the parents need to go somewhere for a day or 2 and get a sitter, but these people are asking for a literal MAID. Crazy, ugh
10-25 Hours Per Week, But Always On Call. College Degree Required. $12/Hour
I Wonder Why Her Babysitter Stopped Texting Her For Less Than $2 An Hour
Wanted: Live-In Slave
Please Pay Rent To Nanny My Kid, Never Have A Life Of Your Own And Share A Room With Said Kid
$2.50/Hour For Being A Nanny But You Get Two Free Meals
Ummmm….. just a suggestion, why don’t she play with 4-y-o kid?
Please Perform Slave Labor For Our Self-Reliant Child Who Still Needs A Nanny McPhee
At least she said they need to take Covid seriously…
Needs A Babysitter
What A Sweet Deal! You Get To Pay Someone 600 Dollars/Month To Work Full-Time! Rent Is High In San Diego So Might As Well Prey On The Desperate
So they’re paying to be a slave. So freaking messed up
Nanny Job So Good You Should Pay Them To Do It
$450 a month please! Oh, your pay? We don’t do that here, take this room instead.
In 2013, I Interviewed With An (Unbeknownst To Me At The Time) Scientologist Family To Be Their Nanny. They Gave This List Of Responsibilities
Free Babysitter Needed
Babysitter Needed: 3 Kids, $2.50/Hour
Pay You $450 For The Fantastic Opportunity To Babysit Your Kid?
You'll pay for the room. The parent will cover all other expenses.