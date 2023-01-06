It’s only fair that all parents want what’s best for their kids. Especially when a child is still new to this world and you need someone to help to navigate them in this big and complex environment. That’s when a nanny comes in – someone you can fully entrust your child to without worrying about it.

And while we all know that finding a good nanny is a mission in its own right, some parents seem to take a more delusional approach to it. From requirements through the roof to offering “free hands-on parenting experience” and charging a live-in nanny, these are among the countless nanny job ads we just couldn’t make up.

Below awaits the selection of the weirdest and craziest screenshots of nanny jobs that make you wonder what these parents were thinking.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Delusional Babysitter Requirements

Delusional Babysitter Requirements

protoss12345 Report

31points
POST
Raena Celis
Raena Celis
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A bachelor's degree for $10 an hour, 100% attendance required but has to deal with last minute arrangements? How bout no

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Any Master Graduates Looking For A Babysitting Job For 18$ A Day?

Any Master Graduates Looking For A Babysitting Job For 18$ A Day?

Kakkernijntje Report

28points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t think this person is very smart either if they can’t do the damn maths and work out how much they’re paying

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Anyone Who Has Worked In Childcare Knows She Hit Babysitter Bingo

Anyone Who Has Worked In Childcare Knows She Hit Babysitter Bingo

reddit.com Report

26points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This poor teenager would rather walk the doggos of the people in our neighborhood for 3 dollars per doggo.

1
1point
reply
#4

Childcare Is So Easy, It Should Be Cheap Right?

Childcare Is So Easy, It Should Be Cheap Right?

Ultramass Report

25points
POST
Rianne Alter
Rianne Alter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This basically comes out to 1.11$ an hr per kid...take that as you will...

2
2points
reply
#5

Nanny For Free

Nanny For Free

TrendingMemes Report

24points
POST
Nadine Bamberger
Nadine Bamberger
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you'd let a stranger who not only agrees to work for free but also pays half of your grocery bills and is willing to breastfeed your baby look after kids too young to tell if something is not right. Because let's be clear, no one of their right mind without sinister motives would do that and we haven't even talked about your overall entitled language.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Babysitter Wanted, Must Be In Collage

Babysitter Wanted, Must Be In Collage

goldbricker83 Report

24points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Four boys under 5. I'd be wanting $75 per hour. Non negotiable.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#7

What Do You Mean You Can't Afford It

What Do You Mean You Can't Afford It

Complete-Zucchini-85 Report

24points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That' $2.50 an hour you were paying, OP. XD

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting

75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting

alexpleasestop23 Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#9

Need A Babysitter/Slave

Need A Babysitter/Slave

Pete_the_rawdog Report

22points
POST
#10

What's The Going Rate For Full-Time Childcare For A Kid With Special Needs?

What's The Going Rate For Full-Time Childcare For A Kid With Special Needs?

notjonbrown Report

21points
POST
#11

Pay Me To Be My Live-In Nanny

Pay Me To Be My Live-In Nanny

Rich_Pangolin_2933 Report

20points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You ain’t gonna get a kind human for that list of stuff. It’s gonna be a BUNCH of not-so-kind humans yelling at you, or maybe a bunch of not-so-kind not-so-human beings… *ahem*

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

2.73 Per Hour Is A Normal Rate For Childcare, Apparently

2.73 Per Hour Is A Normal Rate For Childcare, Apparently

ManePonyMom Report

20points
POST
#13

Woman Wants $2-3/Hour Childcare

Woman Wants $2-3/Hour Childcare

EarthlyAmbush Report

20points
POST
#14

She Wants Childcare/Housekeeper For $1.70/Hour. The Sad Part Is People Are Actually Offering To Do It At Her Price

She Wants Childcare/Housekeeper For $1.70/Hour. The Sad Part Is People Are Actually Offering To Do It At Her Price

chazmms Report

20points
POST
#15

Single Mom Would Like To Pay Less Than 2$ An Hour For Childcare

Single Mom Would Like To Pay Less Than 2$ An Hour For Childcare

queenkeels Report

20points
POST
#16

The Minimum Wage Is Almost $15/Hour In My Country, Yikes

The Minimum Wage Is Almost $15/Hour In My Country, Yikes

KateEatsWorld Report

20points
POST
#17

I Just Love The Way They Think

I Just Love The Way They Think

Fauntleroyfauntleroy Report

20points
POST
#18

$100 For A 60-Hour Per Week Plus Vegan Food Costs Sounds Like A Deal

$100 For A 60-Hour Per Week Plus Vegan Food Costs Sounds Like A Deal

rmkp727 Report

19points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, you have to buy expensive AF food, work 12 hours and take care of kids, whilst not being able to take a break, and on top of that you only get $150 a week. 🤬🤬

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#19

Woman Is Always Begging In Our Neighborhood Page But Wants Childcare On A Premium Day And Thinks It’ll Be Cheap

Woman Is Always Begging In Our Neighborhood Page But Wants Childcare On A Premium Day And Thinks It’ll Be Cheap

gkcontra Report

19points
POST
#20

Fifty Cents An Hour For Quality In-Home Childcare

Fifty Cents An Hour For Quality In-Home Childcare

17bananapancakes Report

19points
POST
#21

Wanna Earn Less Than Minimum Wage With Triple The Responsibility?

Wanna Earn Less Than Minimum Wage With Triple The Responsibility?

tinypandamaker Report

19points
POST
#22

Job Ad For Premier Pool Service. Am I Being Dramatic Or Getting Paid $10 An Hour To Do All This Is Just Insane?

Job Ad For Premier Pool Service. Am I Being Dramatic Or Getting Paid $10 An Hour To Do All This Is Just Insane?

YouRAArsehole Report

19points
POST
#23

Babysitter Needed

Babysitter Needed

greatdane_mom Report

19points
POST
#24

Oh, You Just Need An Experienced Babysitter With A Very Specialized Skill Set Willing To Work For $20/Day. Comin' Right Up

Oh, You Just Need An Experienced Babysitter With A Very Specialized Skill Set Willing To Work For $20/Day. Comin' Right Up

BodakBlonde Report

19points
POST
#25

In Search Of Full-Time Nanny For 4 Kids/Personal Assistant/Maid/Teacher For $15-17/Hour, Must Have An Associates Degree

In Search Of Full-Time Nanny For 4 Kids/Personal Assistant/Maid/Teacher For $15-17/Hour, Must Have An Associates Degree

sbllndrw Report

18points
POST
#26

Pay Me To Live In My Master Bedroom And Babysit My Kids

Pay Me To Live In My Master Bedroom And Babysit My Kids

winter_laurel Report

18points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Peaceful sanctuary vibes'. ** snort **

2
2points
reply
#27

Nanny For 1-2k A Year? Awesome

Nanny For 1-2k A Year? Awesome

miuufin Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#28

Be A Very Specific Age, Have A Bachelor’s Degree, Be A Nanny, Housekeeper, Teacher And Personal Shopper... And More, All For $13/Hour

Be A Very Specific Age, Have A Bachelor’s Degree, Be A Nanny, Housekeeper, Teacher And Personal Shopper... And More, All For $13/Hour

GirlFromTheVille Report

17points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get how the parents need to go somewhere for a day or 2 and get a sitter, but these people are asking for a literal MAID. Crazy, ugh

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

10-25 Hours Per Week, But Always On Call. College Degree Required. $12/Hour

10-25 Hours Per Week, But Always On Call. College Degree Required. $12/Hour

UnretiredGymnast Report

17points
POST
#30

I Wonder Why Her Babysitter Stopped Texting Her For Less Than $2 An Hour

I Wonder Why Her Babysitter Stopped Texting Her For Less Than $2 An Hour

KattLahiff Report

17points
POST
#31

Wanted: Live-In Slave

Wanted: Live-In Slave

BubbaMonsterOP Report

16points
POST
#32

Please Pay Rent To Nanny My Kid, Never Have A Life Of Your Own And Share A Room With Said Kid

Please Pay Rent To Nanny My Kid, Never Have A Life Of Your Own And Share A Room With Said Kid

btj3 Report

16points
POST
#33

$2.50/Hour For Being A Nanny But You Get Two Free Meals

$2.50/Hour For Being A Nanny But You Get Two Free Meals

evnrayash Report

16points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ummmm….. just a suggestion, why don’t she play with 4-y-o kid?

1
1point
reply
#34

Please Perform Slave Labor For Our Self-Reliant Child Who Still Needs A Nanny McPhee

Please Perform Slave Labor For Our Self-Reliant Child Who Still Needs A Nanny McPhee

sorrygirl818 Report

16points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least she said they need to take Covid seriously…

1
1point
reply
#35

Needs A Babysitter

Needs A Babysitter

reddit99362 Report

16points
POST
#36

What A Sweet Deal! You Get To Pay Someone 600 Dollars/Month To Work Full-Time! Rent Is High In San Diego So Might As Well Prey On The Desperate

What A Sweet Deal! You Get To Pay Someone 600 Dollars/Month To Work Full-Time! Rent Is High In San Diego So Might As Well Prey On The Desperate

uncleshiesty Report

15points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So they’re paying to be a slave. So freaking messed up

1
1point
reply
#37

Nanny Job So Good You Should Pay Them To Do It

Nanny Job So Good You Should Pay Them To Do It

vodka_philosophy Report

15points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$450 a month please! Oh, your pay? We don’t do that here, take this room instead.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

In 2013, I Interviewed With An (Unbeknownst To Me At The Time) Scientologist Family To Be Their Nanny. They Gave This List Of Responsibilities

In 2013, I Interviewed With An (Unbeknownst To Me At The Time) Scientologist Family To Be Their Nanny. They Gave This List Of Responsibilities

hollis_jane Report

15points
POST
#39

Free Babysitter Needed

Free Babysitter Needed

janecgard Report

15points
POST
#40

Babysitter Needed: 3 Kids, $2.50/Hour

Babysitter Needed: 3 Kids, $2.50/Hour

mypnwadventure Report

15points
POST
#41

Pay You $450 For The Fantastic Opportunity To Babysit Your Kid?

Pay You $450 For The Fantastic Opportunity To Babysit Your Kid?

You'll pay for the room. The parent will cover all other expenses.

ChattyAstronaut Report

15points
POST
#42

Be ‘On Call’ To Babysit Two Toddlers For $2.50/Hour? Yikes

Be ‘On Call’ To Babysit Two Toddlers For $2.50/Hour? Yikes

Captain_Whit Report

15points
POST
#43

A “Reasonable” Babysitter Willing To Work For Less Than $4 /Hour

A “Reasonable” Babysitter Willing To Work For Less Than $4 /Hour

Chemical-Fennec Report

15points
POST
#44

$3.40 An Hour To Babysit 3 Kids. $600 A Month. Don’t Waste Her Time

$3.40 An Hour To Babysit 3 Kids. $600 A Month. Don’t Waste Her Time

bgriffith29 Report

14points
POST
#45

Comments Clarified This Would Be 5.5 Hours A Day

Comments Clarified This Would Be 5.5 Hours A Day

jvanaus Report

14points
POST
#46

Wanted: Live-In Nanny, But You Pay Us

Wanted: Live-In Nanny, But You Pay Us

FilOfTheFuture90 Report

14points
POST
#47

Nanny For Infant And Toddler For The Queenly Sum Of $150 Per Week

Nanny For Infant And Toddler For The Queenly Sum Of $150 Per Week

lilyluc Report

14points
POST
#48

Yes, Let Me Nanny Your 4 Children For 2 Dollars An Hour And Also Cook You Dinner

Yes, Let Me Nanny Your 4 Children For 2 Dollars An Hour And Also Cook You Dinner

hiimem Report

14points
POST
#49

How About No Tammy, Mmkay?

How About No Tammy, Mmkay?

Pucker_Button Report

14points
POST
#50

24/7 Nanny That's A Nutritionist. $5k To Play Mom Because I Dont Want To Be One

24/7 Nanny That's A Nutritionist. $5k To Play Mom Because I Dont Want To Be One

GingeredPickle Report

14points
POST
#51

I Posted On A Nanny Page Looking For A Job. This Woman Messaged Me Saying She Needs A Reliable, Well-Trained Sitter, With Their Own Vehicle. For 4.50-5$ An Hour

I Posted On A Nanny Page Looking For A Job. This Woman Messaged Me Saying She Needs A Reliable, Well-Trained Sitter, With Their Own Vehicle. For 4.50-5$ An Hour

jennabryan Report

14points
POST
#52

Seeking Private Nanny To Work About 60 Hours A Week For About A Dollar An Hour

Seeking Private Nanny To Work About 60 Hours A Week For About A Dollar An Hour

7i1i2i6 Report

14points
POST
#53

Anyone Looking To Be A Full-Time Nanny To 3 Kids Under 4, A Full-Time Cook, And A Full-Time Maid For Free Housing And Little To No Actual Money?

Anyone Looking To Be A Full-Time Nanny To 3 Kids Under 4, A Full-Time Cook, And A Full-Time Maid For Free Housing And Little To No Actual Money?

winksoutloud Report

14points
POST
#54

$50 For A Babysitter, House Cleaner, And Personal Chef? What A Deal

$50 For A Babysitter, House Cleaner, And Personal Chef? What A Deal

workoutaholichick Report

14points
POST
#55

Lady Wants Babysitter To Watch Her 3 Kids Including A 1-Month-Old For $160 A Week From 7AM-6PM Monday-Friday. Oh And They Need To Be Picked Up And Dropped Off As Well

Lady Wants Babysitter To Watch Her 3 Kids Including A 1-Month-Old For $160 A Week From 7AM-6PM Monday-Friday. Oh And They Need To Be Picked Up And Dropped Off As Well

JohnnyLong123 Report

14points
POST
#56

Less Than $2 Per Hour Babysitting, From The Same Woman Who Bragged She Just Bought A Lexus

Less Than $2 Per Hour Babysitting, From The Same Woman Who Bragged She Just Bought A Lexus

monalisafranks Report

14points
POST
#57

I Made More Babysitting As A Teen In The 80s

I Made More Babysitting As A Teen In The 80s

UusiSisu Report

14points
POST
#58

Horrendous Local Post. Childcare Is Skilled Work, Too. Taking On The Liability And Stress Of Infant Care Should Not Be Compensated In "Pocket Money"

Horrendous Local Post. Childcare Is Skilled Work, Too. Taking On The Liability And Stress Of Infant Care Should Not Be Compensated In "Pocket Money"

qcfs Report

13points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

45 Hours A Week, One Person Watching 5 Kids... For $14-17/Hour

45 Hours A Week, One Person Watching 5 Kids... For $14-17/Hour

mamabearmandy Report

13points
POST
#60

Who Wants To Be A Nanny, Just A Free Room, No Board

Who Wants To Be A Nanny, Just A Free Room, No Board

sabbiecat Report

13points
POST
#61

Mom Complains About Going Through Nannies Despite Offering $10 For 9-Hour Work

Mom Complains About Going Through Nannies Despite Offering $10 For 9-Hour Work

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
#62

I'm Sorry, You Want Someone To Raise Your 6 Kids For You? For Minimum Wage None The Less. Hard Pass Bennor Family

I'm Sorry, You Want Someone To Raise Your 6 Kids For You? For Minimum Wage None The Less. Hard Pass Bennor Family

Elegant_Condition_53 Report

13points
POST
#63

As A Nanny I Find A Lot Of These

As A Nanny I Find A Lot Of These

8642468 Report

13points
POST
#64

Be My Live-In Nanny. No Pay. Room Only

Be My Live-In Nanny. No Pay. Room Only

Majestic-Mulberry-18 Report

13points
POST
#65

Choosing Beggar Looking For A Full-Time Nanny To Work On $3/Hour (And Not Even Remotely Close To Where She Lives)

Choosing Beggar Looking For A Full-Time Nanny To Work On $3/Hour (And Not Even Remotely Close To Where She Lives)

julia_noelle Report

13points
POST
#66

Nanny Wanted, But Don't Expect To Be Paid

Nanny Wanted, But Don't Expect To Be Paid

hulkdaddy13 Report

13points
POST
#67

These Ridiculous Requirements For A Nanny

These Ridiculous Requirements For A Nanny

ClintThePirate Report

13points
POST
#68

"Nanny" Job That Is Literally Just Being A Mother To 4 Kids For Minimum Wage

"Nanny" Job That Is Literally Just Being A Mother To 4 Kids For Minimum Wage

polkadotfuzz Report

13points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

The Audacity Of This Woman

The Audacity Of This Woman

mielmami Report

13points
POST
#70

$5/Hour To Tutor, Babysit, And Nanny Their Child

$5/Hour To Tutor, Babysit, And Nanny Their Child

snoo4reddit Report

13points
POST
#71

Looking For A Live-In Nanny For My Foster Child But You Need To Pay Me $1,100 A Month To Live In My Garage

Looking For A Live-In Nanny For My Foster Child But You Need To Pay Me $1,100 A Month To Live In My Garage

KAS_tir Report

13points
POST
#72

Experienced Nanny Needed For Special Needs 15-Year-Old Boy For 10$/Hour

Experienced Nanny Needed For Special Needs 15-Year-Old Boy For 10$/Hour

unsower Report

13points
POST
#73

Free Babysitter Also Maybe Wife?

Free Babysitter Also Maybe Wife?

seyaheenernire Report

13points
POST
#74

$20/Hour Doesn’t Get You A Nanny, Tutor, Cook, And House Cleaner

$20/Hour Doesn’t Get You A Nanny, Tutor, Cook, And House Cleaner