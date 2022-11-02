So if you're interested in seeing how low can parents go, continue scrolling and meet the worst moms and dads we could find on 'Choosing Beggars.' (I'm pretty sure they can even make you appreciate your own folks a bit more.)

Some expect their kid's school nurse to treat them too. Others use their little ones for bargaining power during the holiday season. It's as if there are no limits to their insolence.

The subreddit ' Choosing Beggars ' has over 2.4 million members posting examples of people being way too picky when asking for things. And a popular group among these scrooges who routinely go viral within the community is parents.

#1 “I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”

#2 Homeless Single Mom Looking For Love, Must Make Good Money Though And Have Your Own Place!

#3 Cb Tries To Use Their Kid As An Excuse To Get A Supreme Shirt For Super Cheap

#4 Mom Calling Her Kid’s School And Tries To Have The School Nurse Diagnose And Treat Her Lady Parts Over The Phone

#5 Father (With 18 Year Old Daughter) Looking For Housemate

#6 Not Mine But Op’s Mom Is Freaking Out Her Because She Switched Jobs And Doesn’t Have A Cell Discount Anymore

#7 Anti-Vax Dog Mom Looking For A Groomer

#8 Selling A Used Imac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

#9 Selling An $800 Drone With Accessories For $400 To Get A Little Christmas Money. Then This Parent Of The Year Shows Up

#10 My Boyfriend Bought My Mom A Diet Coke, This Is What My Dad Had To Say

#11 Parents Using Their Child As A Scapegoat To Get A Lizard They Can't Afford

#12 My Kids Won't Let Me Sleep.... Send Me A Phone

#13 Apparently I Ruined Someone’s Christmas?

#14 Somehow Buying The Phone I’m Selling Will Help With This Guys “Dad Bod” & “Thinning Hair”

#15 This Lady In My Local Mom Group Wanting A Room Painted In Exchange For Advertising On Said Mom’s Group Page

#16 "My Kid Hasn't Eaten Since Yesterday"

#17 Karen Thinks She's Entitled For A Ride For Her And Her 4 Kids Cause She's A Military Spouse

#18 Entitled Parents Attending A $30,000 A Year Private School Demand Free Food For Their Son Attending A Tutoring Centre

#19 Choosing Beggar, Girlfriends Dad. (Brother And I Both Own Second Hand Shops)

#20 Wow This Dude Trying To Use The Single Parent Card

#21 Mom On Facebook Begs For Free Gaming System, Then Becomes Rude & Picky With Offers

#22 “I Am Homeless With 2 Kids Please” But I Need To Buy These Headphones

#23 Ah, But You Get To Hang With My Kids, And Hey, Maybe Earn Something Extra!!

#24 I Didn't Know Having Kids Gives You A Discount

#25 This Choosing Entitled Parent Wantz Zoo Staff To W*nk Of An Elephant.. An Actual Elephant!... So Her Child Doesn't Ask Questions

#26 Ungrateful Parent. Who Wouldn’t Accept A Free Pair Of Toms?

#27 My Dad Asked Me To Announce A High School Volleyball Game For Free. I Worked As A Collegiate Basketball Analyst For My Naia School

#28 Mom Needs A Nice Spec Audi For $4,000- Must Not Be Black Though!

#29 Pay You $450 For The Fantastic Opportunity To Babysit Your Kid?!

#30 Choosing Beggar In My Local Fb Group Asking For Specific $100+ Toys For Free Lol

#31 Tax Free Clothing Isn't Enough For This Single Mom

#32 $250 A Week For 69 Hours Babysitting, And She Is Playing The Single Mom Sympathy Card

#33 My Stepmom Won Some Money From The Lottery Last Night, This Is What My Dad Had To Say

#34 If You Needed A Reason Not To Give Into Choosing Beggars, Here’s A Lovely Example On Why Not To (Ft An Entitled Parent)

#35 I Can Buy Things That Aren’t Too Useful For Myself, But When I Need A Gift For My Kid, I Want Someone Else To Pay For It

#36 But Muh Kids Birthday

#37 Please Make Sure It's In Good Condition Also

#38 Purple Is Looking For Free Christmas Gifts For Her Infant- But Suggestions Are “Not Worth It”

#39 This Person Post Weekly Or More Often Asking For Multiple Items. This Was A Whole Different Level Of Ask

#40 Lady Wanting Preteen To Watch Kids For $50/Week

#41 You Cannot Make This Stuff Up…definitely Need That Nintendo Switch But Maybe Clothes For The Kids

#42 You Should Come Watch My Kid All Week For $150!

#43 “I Only Pay $100 A Week For A Full Time Parent”

#44 Selling My Car Through Craigslist, Came Through A Choosing Beggar / Entitled Parent

#45 Cb Mom Wants To Be Paid For Her Daughter’s Play Dates

#46 Someone Decides $140 A Week Isn't Worth It. Mom Of The Child Rants On Facebook And Ex Babysitter Joins In

#47 Ungrateful Pregnant Mom Rants About Receiving New Baby Clothes Instead Of Things On Her Baby Registry

#48 Insane Mom Wants To Leave Her Kid With A Stranger For A Week For $200

#49 $2/Hr For A Full Time (58 Hours/Week) Babysitting Job. Sweet Deal!!

#50 Nothing Like Being Financially Vulnerable And Deciding Now Is The Time To Try To Look Rich

#51 Replace The Food My Child Ruined For Free!

#52 $2.50/Hr To Watch 11 Kids

#53 Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School