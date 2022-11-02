54 Times People Had To Deal With Insane Parents Who Felt More Entitled To Things Than Anyone Else
The subreddit 'Choosing Beggars' has over 2.4 million members posting examples of people being way too picky when asking for things. And a popular group among these scrooges who routinely go viral within the community is parents.
Some expect their kid's school nurse to treat them too. Others use their little ones for bargaining power during the holiday season. It's as if there are no limits to their insolence.
So if you're interested in seeing how low can parents go, continue scrolling and meet the worst moms and dads we could find on 'Choosing Beggars.' (I'm pretty sure they can even make you appreciate your own folks a bit more.)
“I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”
Homeless Single Mom Looking For Love, Must Make Good Money Though And Have Your Own Place!
Cb Tries To Use Their Kid As An Excuse To Get A Supreme Shirt For Super Cheap
What if the son wanted the shirt to come out for nearly 2 years? People are so quick to judge. 🙃
Mom Calling Her Kid’s School And Tries To Have The School Nurse Diagnose And Treat Her Lady Parts Over The Phone
OMG that's brilliant! I'll call my kid's school accountant today and ask to do my taxes. Why haven't I thought of this before?
Father (With 18 Year Old Daughter) Looking For Housemate
kind of understandable when having a 18year old daughter
Not Mine But Op’s Mom Is Freaking Out Her Because She Switched Jobs And Doesn’t Have A Cell Discount Anymore
Anti-Vax Dog Mom Looking For A Groomer
I don't think you'll find one that 'understands', tho.
Selling A Used Imac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas
Selling An $800 Drone With Accessories For $400 To Get A Little Christmas Money. Then This Parent Of The Year Shows Up
Parents who do this are so weird, why would strangers care? If a child even exists.
My Boyfriend Bought My Mom A Diet Coke, This Is What My Dad Had To Say
YES. Let's have an honourable fight over diet coke for a b'day present
Parents Using Their Child As A Scapegoat To Get A Lizard They Can't Afford
My Kids Won't Let Me Sleep.... Send Me A Phone
Apparently I Ruined Someone’s Christmas?
Somehow Buying The Phone I’m Selling Will Help With This Guys “Dad Bod” & “Thinning Hair”
This Lady In My Local Mom Group Wanting A Room Painted In Exchange For Advertising On Said Mom’s Group Page
Free services. People die from exposure like that.
"My Kid Hasn't Eaten Since Yesterday"
Karen Thinks She's Entitled For A Ride For Her And Her 4 Kids Cause She's A Military Spouse
Entitled Parents Attending A $30,000 A Year Private School Demand Free Food For Their Son Attending A Tutoring Centre
Huh, that went from 0 to...63 pretty fast
Choosing Beggar, Girlfriends Dad. (Brother And I Both Own Second Hand Shops)
Wow This Dude Trying To Use The Single Parent Card
Mom On Facebook Begs For Free Gaming System, Then Becomes Rude & Picky With Offers
“I Am Homeless With 2 Kids Please” But I Need To Buy These Headphones
This is just sad, if you're trying to be a scamming little sh!t, at least try meaning it
Ah, But You Get To Hang With My Kids, And Hey, Maybe Earn Something Extra!!
wow $30/ day for 2 kids...looking references from previous slaves owner?
I Didn't Know Having Kids Gives You A Discount
"Mother of six, what kind of deal can you give me?" "Birth control!?"
This Choosing Entitled Parent Wantz Zoo Staff To W*nk Of An Elephant.. An Actual Elephant!... So Her Child Doesn't Ask Questions
Ungrateful Parent. Who Wouldn’t Accept A Free Pair Of Toms?
My Dad Asked Me To Announce A High School Volleyball Game For Free. I Worked As A Collegiate Basketball Analyst For My Naia School
Mom Needs A Nice Spec Audi For $4,000- Must Not Be Black Though!
Pay You $450 For The Fantastic Opportunity To Babysit Your Kid?!
If the four-year-old is so self-sufficient, surely she can be her own nanny/caretaker? It’s no less delusional than the OP.
Choosing Beggar In My Local Fb Group Asking For Specific $100+ Toys For Free Lol
Tax Free Clothing Isn't Enough For This Single Mom
$250 A Week For 69 Hours Babysitting, And She Is Playing The Single Mom Sympathy Card
My Stepmom Won Some Money From The Lottery Last Night, This Is What My Dad Had To Say
If You Needed A Reason Not To Give Into Choosing Beggars, Here’s A Lovely Example On Why Not To (Ft An Entitled Parent)
I Can Buy Things That Aren’t Too Useful For Myself, But When I Need A Gift For My Kid, I Want Someone Else To Pay For It
But Muh Kids Birthday
Please Make Sure It's In Good Condition Also
Purple Is Looking For Free Christmas Gifts For Her Infant- But Suggestions Are “Not Worth It”
This Person Post Weekly Or More Often Asking For Multiple Items. This Was A Whole Different Level Of Ask
And I also need a jacuzzi, one with bubbles. Also a Ferrari
Lady Wanting Preteen To Watch Kids For $50/Week
You Cannot Make This Stuff Up…definitely Need That Nintendo Switch But Maybe Clothes For The Kids
In other words: furnish my entire house for free
what a bunch of greedy leaches
