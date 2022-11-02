The subreddit 'Choosing Beggars' has over 2.4 million members posting examples of people being way too picky when asking for things. And a popular group among these scrooges who routinely go viral within the community is parents.

Some expect their kid's school nurse to treat them too. Others use their little ones for bargaining power during the holiday season. It's as if there are no limits to their insolence.

So if you're interested in seeing how low can parents go, continue scrolling and meet the worst moms and dads we could find on 'Choosing Beggars.' (I'm pretty sure they can even make you appreciate your own folks a bit more.)

#1

"I'm A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!"

“I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”

IronWurmple Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
56 minutes ago

'Jesus is watching' is going to get me the living room of my dreams and budget!

#2

Homeless Single Mom Looking For Love, Must Make Good Money Though And Have Your Own Place!

Homeless Single Mom Looking For Love, Must Make Good Money Though And Have Your Own Place!

Own_Addition_6398 Report

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
45 minutes ago

A friend thinks heck no!

#3

Cb Tries To Use Their Kid As An Excuse To Get A Supreme Shirt For Super Cheap

Cb Tries To Use Their Kid As An Excuse To Get A Supreme Shirt For Super Cheap

Rylanbrit10 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited)

What if the son wanted the shirt to come out for nearly 2 years? People are so quick to judge. 🙃

#4

Mom Calling Her Kid's School And Tries To Have The School Nurse Diagnose And Treat Her Lady Parts Over The Phone

Mom Calling Her Kid’s School And Tries To Have The School Nurse Diagnose And Treat Her Lady Parts Over The Phone

tb1649 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

OMG that's brilliant! I'll call my kid's school accountant today and ask to do my taxes. Why haven't I thought of this before?

#5

Father (With 18 Year Old Daughter) Looking For Housemate

Father (With 18 Year Old Daughter) Looking For Housemate

RSK29 Report

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

kind of understandable when having a 18year old daughter

#6

Not Mine But Op's Mom Is Freaking Out Her Because She Switched Jobs And Doesn't Have A Cell Discount Anymore

Not Mine But Op’s Mom Is Freaking Out Her Because She Switched Jobs And Doesn’t Have A Cell Discount Anymore

VoschNickson Report

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
58 minutes ago

how about " Congratulations for your new job"

#7

Anti-Vax Dog Mom Looking For A Groomer

Anti-Vax Dog Mom Looking For A Groomer

Ross1648 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I don't think you'll find one that 'understands', tho.

#8

Selling A Used Imac For 1200$, Woman Asks "How Low" I Would Sell It For, Or If I'd Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

Selling A Used Imac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

Vindictive_Barista Report

Nenyone_yay
Nenyone_yay
Community Member
47 minutes ago

This one's always fun

#9

Selling An $800 Drone With Accessories For $400 To Get A Little Christmas Money. Then This Parent Of The Year Shows Up

Selling An $800 Drone With Accessories For $400 To Get A Little Christmas Money. Then This Parent Of The Year Shows Up

schmoogina Report

Ren Karlej
Ren Karlej
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Parents who do this are so weird, why would strangers care? If a child even exists.

#10

My Boyfriend Bought My Mom A Diet Coke, This Is What My Dad Had To Say

My Boyfriend Bought My Mom A Diet Coke, This Is What My Dad Had To Say

urimisu Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
57 minutes ago

YES. Let's have an honourable fight over diet coke for a b'day present

#11

Parents Using Their Child As A Scapegoat To Get A Lizard They Can't Afford

Parents Using Their Child As A Scapegoat To Get A Lizard They Can't Afford

BvbblegvmBitch Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I'm curious where this poor child is going to be in 10 years. Best of luck

#12

My Kids Won't Let Me Sleep.... Send Me A Phone

My Kids Won't Let Me Sleep.... Send Me A Phone

Former_Coffee Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited)

Just rub the phone on his gums. He'll fall right back asleep

#13

Apparently I Ruined Someone's Christmas?

Apparently I Ruined Someone’s Christmas?

mcalel_ Report

Ben Dover
Ben Dover
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Am I the only one who HATES when people end the comversations with "Thanks for the Reddit post" or "Reddit will love this" or anything similar? I don't know what it is, but it always makes me roll my eyes when I see it

#14

Somehow Buying The Phone I'm Selling Will Help With This Guys "Dad Bod" & "Thinning Hair"

Somehow Buying The Phone I’m Selling Will Help With This Guys “Dad Bod” & “Thinning Hair”

TheRealZeeborg Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
55 minutes ago

A lot to take in here, not gonna lie.

#15

This Lady In My Local Mom Group Wanting A Room Painted In Exchange For Advertising On Said Mom's Group Page

This Lady In My Local Mom Group Wanting A Room Painted In Exchange For Advertising On Said Mom’s Group Page

reddit.com Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Free services. People die from exposure like that.

#16

"My Kid Hasn't Eaten Since Yesterday"

"My Kid Hasn't Eaten Since Yesterday"

megoon- Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Just WOW

#17

Karen Thinks She's Entitled For A Ride For Her And Her 4 Kids Cause She's A Military Spouse

Karen Thinks She's Entitled For A Ride For Her And Her 4 Kids Cause She's A Military Spouse

firststone27 Report

Nenyone_yay
Nenyone_yay
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Block the number

#18

Entitled Parents Attending A $30,000 A Year Private School Demand Free Food For Their Son Attending A Tutoring Centre

Entitled Parents Attending A $30,000 A Year Private School Demand Free Food For Their Son Attending A Tutoring Centre

lightgeschwindigkeit Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Huh, that went from 0 to...63 pretty fast

#19

Choosing Beggar, Girlfriends Dad. (Brother And I Both Own Second Hand Shops)

Choosing Beggar, Girlfriends Dad. (Brother And I Both Own Second Hand Shops)

Clay3476 Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Marrying your daughter off for goods in the modern age....

#20

Wow This Dude Trying To Use The Single Parent Card

Wow This Dude Trying To Use The Single Parent Card

weston20 Report

#21

Mom On Facebook Begs For Free Gaming System, Then Becomes Rude & Picky With Offers

Mom On Facebook Begs For Free Gaming System, Then Becomes Rude & Picky With Offers

margebeannesacke Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I'll take the Wii!

#22

"I Am Homeless With 2 Kids Please" But I Need To Buy These Headphones

“I Am Homeless With 2 Kids Please” But I Need To Buy These Headphones

joeyeatsfridays Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This is just sad, if you're trying to be a scamming little sh!t, at least try meaning it

#23

Ah, But You Get To Hang With My Kids, And Hey, Maybe Earn Something Extra!!

Ah, But You Get To Hang With My Kids, And Hey, Maybe Earn Something Extra!!

OkieTrue Report

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
48 minutes ago

wow $30/ day for 2 kids...looking references from previous slaves owner?

#24

I Didn't Know Having Kids Gives You A Discount

I Didn't Know Having Kids Gives You A Discount

TheDoctorGomez Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
13 minutes ago

"Mother of six, what kind of deal can you give me?" "Birth control!?"

#25

This Choosing Entitled Parent Wantz Zoo Staff To W*nk Of An Elephant.. An Actual Elephant!...

This Choosing Entitled Parent Wantz Zoo Staff To W*nk Of An Elephant.. An Actual Elephant!... So Her Child Doesn't Ask Questions

targetsbots Report

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
30 minutes ago

How was work today 😂😂😂😂

#26

Ungrateful Parent. Who Wouldn’t Accept A Free Pair Of Toms?

Ungrateful Parent. Who Wouldn’t Accept A Free Pair Of Toms?

cellardoor0004 Report

#27

My Dad Asked Me To Announce A High School Volleyball Game For Free. I Worked As A Collegiate Basketball Analyst For My Naia School

My Dad Asked Me To Announce A High School Volleyball Game For Free. I Worked As A Collegiate Basketball Analyst For My Naia School

reddit.com Report

#28

Mom Needs A Nice Spec Audi For $4,000- Must Not Be Black Though!

Mom Needs A Nice Spec Audi For $4,000- Must Not Be Black Though!

JW40 Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Superstition...of course.

#29

Pay You $450 For The Fantastic Opportunity To Babysit Your Kid?!

Pay You $450 For The Fantastic Opportunity To Babysit Your Kid?!

ChattyAstronaut Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
3 minutes ago

If the four-year-old is so self-sufficient, surely she can be her own nanny/caretaker? It’s no less delusional than the OP.

#30

Choosing Beggar In My Local Fb Group Asking For Specific $100+ Toys For Free Lol

Choosing Beggar In My Local Fb Group Asking For Specific $100+ Toys For Free Lol

ImAFishTacoSalad Report

#31

Tax Free Clothing Isn't Enough For This Single Mom

Tax Free Clothing Isn't Enough For This Single Mom

arsenicbutterfly Report

#32

$250 A Week For 69 Hours Babysitting, And She Is Playing The Single Mom Sympathy Card

$250 A Week For 69 Hours Babysitting, And She Is Playing The Single Mom Sympathy Card

jexmex Report

#33

My Stepmom Won Some Money From The Lottery Last Night, This Is What My Dad Had To Say

My Stepmom Won Some Money From The Lottery Last Night, This Is What My Dad Had To Say

drolrats Report

Nenyone_yay
Nenyone_yay
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I mean

#34

If You Needed A Reason Not To Give Into Choosing Beggars, Here’s A Lovely Example On Why Not To (Ft An Entitled Parent)

If You Needed A Reason Not To Give Into Choosing Beggars, Here’s A Lovely Example On Why Not To (Ft An Entitled Parent)

Shortkitsu Report

#35

I Can Buy Things That Aren’t Too Useful For Myself, But When I Need A Gift For My Kid, I Want Someone Else To Pay For It

I Can Buy Things That Aren’t Too Useful For Myself, But When I Need A Gift For My Kid, I Want Someone Else To Pay For It

putanginamo22 Report

#36

But Muh Kids Birthday

But Muh Kids Birthday

QuesoDino Report

#37

Please Make Sure It's In Good Condition Also

Please Make Sure It's In Good Condition Also

reddit.com Report

#38

Purple Is Looking For Free Christmas Gifts For Her Infant- But Suggestions Are “Not Worth It”

Purple Is Looking For Free Christmas Gifts For Her Infant- But Suggestions Are “Not Worth It”

neversaynoto-panda Report

#39

This Person Post Weekly Or More Often Asking For Multiple Items. This Was A Whole Different Level Of Ask

This Person Post Weekly Or More Often Asking For Multiple Items. This Was A Whole Different Level Of Ask

Fillmaff Report

Nenyone_yay
Nenyone_yay
Community Member
38 minutes ago

And I also need a jacuzzi, one with bubbles. Also a Ferrari

#40

Lady Wanting Preteen To Watch Kids For $50/Week

Lady Wanting Preteen To Watch Kids For $50/Week

snakeman135g Report

#41

You Cannot Make This Stuff Up…definitely Need That Nintendo Switch But Maybe Clothes For The Kids

You Cannot Make This Stuff Up…definitely Need That Nintendo Switch But Maybe Clothes For The Kids

roach_xo Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
27 minutes ago

In other words: furnish my entire house for free

#42

You Should Come Watch My Kid All Week For $150!

You Should Come Watch My Kid All Week For $150!

Thewhitemexicangirl Report

#43

“I Only Pay $100 A Week For A Full Time Parent”

“I Only Pay $100 A Week For A Full Time Parent”

Minimum-Ad9791 Report

#44

Selling My Car Through Craigslist, Came Through A Choosing Beggar / Entitled Parent

Selling My Car Through Craigslist, Came Through A Choosing Beggar / Entitled Parent

CppTU Report

#45

Cb Mom Wants To Be Paid For Her Daughter’s Play Dates

Cb Mom Wants To Be Paid For Her Daughter’s Play Dates

bedtime_besttime Report

#46

Someone Decides $140 A Week Isn't Worth It. Mom Of The Child Rants On Facebook And Ex Babysitter Joins In

Someone Decides $140 A Week Isn't Worth It. Mom Of The Child Rants On Facebook And Ex Babysitter Joins In

arielscars Report

#47

Ungrateful Pregnant Mom Rants About Receiving New Baby Clothes Instead Of Things On Her Baby Registry

Ungrateful Pregnant Mom Rants About Receiving New Baby Clothes Instead Of Things On Her Baby Registry

GoosebumpsTed Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Just curious - what do newborns need barley for? 🙃

#48

Insane Mom Wants To Leave Her Kid With A Stranger For A Week For $200

Insane Mom Wants To Leave Her Kid With A Stranger For A Week For $200

backl_ash Report

#49

$2/Hr For A Full Time (58 Hours/Week) Babysitting Job. Sweet Deal!!

$2/Hr For A Full Time (58 Hours/Week) Babysitting Job. Sweet Deal!!

fartypantsmcghee Report

#50

Nothing Like Being Financially Vulnerable And Deciding Now Is The Time To Try To Look Rich

Nothing Like Being Financially Vulnerable And Deciding Now Is The Time To Try To Look Rich

Firebirdy95 Report

#51

Replace The Food My Child Ruined For Free!

Replace The Food My Child Ruined For Free!

RiotPunchette Report

#52

$2.50/Hr To Watch 11 Kids

$2.50/Hr To Watch 11 Kids

badfeelingabout_this Report

Gil Heuvelmans
Gil Heuvelmans
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I think 7 boy and 4 girl are their age

#53

Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School

Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School

OrangeExo Report

#54

She Needs A Sperm Donor And Child Support

She Needs A Sperm Donor And Child Support

tensorblow Report

