Man Tries To Get Neighbors In Trouble For Not Allowing Him To Hunt On Their Land
Neighbor disputes come in many shapes and forms, and the one Reddit user NY568 shared on r/EntitledPeople involves a persistent hunting enthusiast who wants to use his gun on the Redditor’s parents’ land.
However, while the 7-acre property is scenic and full of wildlife, the couple does not want outsiders roaming there, so they repeatedly told the man no. Although disappointed, he seemed to understand and respect their boundaries. But then a tree stand was discovered on the grounds.
Image credits: NY568
As the story went viral, its author provided more information in the comments
People mostly supported the landowners
Some even shared their own similar experiences
But a few took issue with how everything was handled
7 acres is pretty small for hunting, even with a bow. If it’s not attached to other open land. It’s really small for hunting with a gun/rifle. Hunting bow bolt/arrow can go about 300 meters. A deer slug 1000 meters. A 30-30 round about the same. At max range there is little accuracy. Big risk accidentally wounding someone outside the property, especially if near the boundary.
