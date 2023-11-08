ADVERTISEMENT

For relationships to be healthy, they need boundaries. Even (or especially?) when they’re familial. This is perfectly illustrated in a recent Reddit post by a woman who goes on the platform by the nickname Flappygasted.

A few days ago, she turned to the subreddit ‘Entitled Parents‘ to vent about her mother. The lady thinks she has dibs on her guest room and now that Flappygasted is about to welcome a second child into her life, she told her that she is going to convert it into a home office.

The two of them quickly got into a fight, and their story reminds us just how tricky it can be to navigate family dynamics.

This “entitled” mother couldn’t accept that her daughter is going to transform the guest room she frequently stays in to a home office

And even said she wouldn’t visit her anymore

Image credits: flappygasted

As the story went viral, its author provided more information in the comments

While people continued reacting to it

Some even shared their own similar experiences