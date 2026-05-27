ADVERTISEMENT

When most people imagine a family ski vacation, they picture matching winter outfits, hot cocoa by the fire, and bonding moments. What they usually don’t picture is one exhausted pregnant mom sitting in a non-baby-proofed hotel room trying to wrangle three toddlers while everyone else disappears onto the slopes for eight hours.

However, that was the situation today’s Original Poster (OP) would always find herself in during her family vacations. When she got pregnant with triplets, she decided she was going to sit the yearly trip, however, her in-laws didn’t take it well.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When in-laws or extended family overlook the day-to-day realities of parenting, it can quickly turn support into pressure and expectations into frustration

Image credits: corazzaphotos / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author regularly attended her in-laws’ annual ski vacation, where she often ended up caring for her young children alone while others went skiing

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: massonstock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

While pregnant with triplets, she decided not to attend due to health concerns and the difficulty of managing multiple toddlers in an unsafe hotel setting

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Her husband went on the trip alone, which led to backlash from his family, who accused her of ruining the “family vacation” and keeping him away

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: thatinfertileone

After she also declined another family event, tensions escalated further, with relatives criticizing her boundaries and accusing her of being unreasonable

The OP explained that her in-laws created the yearly ski trip tradition because coordinating Christmas between blended families became too chaotic. She didn’t like skiing or snowboarding, so while everyone else hits the slopes, she typically found ways to entertain herself by tubing, relaxing at the spa, or simply enjoying the scenery. However, once children entered the picture, the dynamic changed completely.

For the OP, the trips slowly became week-long childcare events in unfamiliar hotel rooms that weren’t designed for toddlers. Few years later, she became pregnant with triplets while already caring for three toddlers, and told her husband she had to sit the yearly vacation out. She explained that if she was going to spend the entire trip watching the kids anyway, she would rather do it from the safety of her own home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Her husband was understanding and even agreed not to stay for the entire vacation. However, her mother-in-law didn’t take it well and broke down when the OP’s husband arrived at the vacation alone. She insisted it wasn’t a real family vacation anymore, and questioned why she couldn’t simply stay in the hotel room with the children there instead.

When the OP also declined another family event scheduled for late February, at which point she would be 29 weeks pregnant with triplets, her mother-in-law broke down in tears and accused her of intentionally keeping her husband away from them. She also insisted that the OP keeps ruining their family traditions, which left her wondering if she was wrong considering she could actually look after the kids at the vacation spots.

Image credits: dotshock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Child Mind Institute describes travelling with kids as essentially parenting in another location, because the responsibilities of childcare do not pause just because the setting changes. Parents still manage meals, naps, emotions, and supervision, but now they also deal with unfamiliar environments, disrupted routines, and fewer of the conveniences they rely on at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical context also matters here. According to WebMD, pregnancies involving multiples such as triplets are considered high-risk and require significantly more medical oversight than singleton pregnancies. As the pregnancy progresses, doctors typically increase monitoring due to rising complication risks.

At the same time, family dynamics play a major role in how conflicts like this escalate. According to Psychology Today, extended families often struggle when adult children begin setting boundaries that prioritize their own immediate household needs. This shift can be emotionally difficult because it changes long-standing family roles, moving from a parent-child hierarchy to an adult-to-adult relationship.

Netizens were focused on how unrealistic the situation was given the size of her household and pregnancy. They also felt the in-laws were being dismissive of her medical reality and childcare workload. What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you personally continue attending a trip like this, or would you opt out like she did? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens highlighted how the “family vacation” framing ignored the actual logistics, including the expectation that the author would still be responsible for the children while traveling

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT