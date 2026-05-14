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Breakups rarely end neatly, especially when two people share years of history, children, and a life that once felt stable. Even after divorce, emotions don’t always follow legal boundaries, and what’s officially over can still feel unresolved in daily reality.

In situations like today’s Original Poster’s (OP), lines between the past and present can blur in ways that are difficult for everyone involved to navigate. After his wife cheated on him and divorced him, she came crawling back and he took her back with one revenge plan in mind.

More info: Reddit

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More often, acts driven by resentment or the need to “get even” end up spilling back onto the person taking them

Image credits: javi_indy / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author explained that his marriage ended after his wife cheated with a coworker, which led to a painful and messy separation

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Image credits: kladej / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She eventually came running back to him and he took her back even though he was dating other women because he just couldn’t look at her the same

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Over time, the ex-wife believed reconciliation is possible, while he admitted he no longer felt the same and struggled with resentment

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Image credits: Sweaty-Insurance-931

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This left his children and relatives confused, leading him to debate whether to end the cycle or continue it

The OP explained that he and his ex-wife once had what looked like the ideal family life. They were married for seven years, shared two sons, and by his own account, he was deeply devoted to her. He described himself as the classic “nice guy husband” who brought flowers home regularly, wrote love poems, and stayed loyal throughout the relationship.

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However, he discovered she had been cheating on him with someone from work. Unfortunately, the guy didn’t want anything serious with her and that prompted her to return to the OP. The OP took her back, but admitted that the situation changed how he viewed her entirely.

Still, despite knowing deep down that reconciliation is no longer possible for him, he has continued being intimate with his ex-wife for the past year and a half while also dating other women. Essentially, now that she wants the marriage back, he feels like he’s holding the emotional power in the relationship for the first time since the divorce.

At the same time, he recognized that his actions were creating confusion for everyone involved. His children, relatives, and even people close to them believed reconciliation might happen, while he quietly admitted he has no intention of rebuilding the marriage.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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In an update, the OP stated he eventually told the ex-wife he didn’t love her anymore, and the situation reflects patterns that psychologists have studied in long-term post-breakup dynamics. According to The Mighty, unresolved emotional bonds can persist after betrayal, especially when contact continues in an inconsistent, “on-and-off” way.

Building on this, Psychology Today explains that post-divorce intimacy often intensifies confusion rather than bringing clarity, particularly when emotional detachment has already begun on one side. Continued intimate or romantic contact can reactivate attachment systems without resolving the underlying emotional injuries that caused the separation in the first place.

This ambiguity does not only affect the adults involved. As Greater Good points out, children exposed to ongoing parental conflict or subtle emotional tension can develop heightened anxiety and uncertainty about family stability. In these environments, children may enter a state of hypervigilance, constantly trying to interpret what the shifting dynamics mean.

Netizens were critical of the OP, warning that he would ultimately harm the children more than anyone else involved. They also argued that the situation risks becoming a form of revenge-driven self-sabotage rather than healing. What do you think about this? Do you think keeping an ex in “emotional limbo” ever ends well for anyone involved? We would love to know your thoughts!

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Netizens expressed concern over the author’s emotional health and accountability, suggesting the situation reflected unresolved trauma and poor coping rather than strategy or control

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