“Family Should Come First”: Parents Who Abandoned Gay Teen Return With An Unhinged Wedding Demand

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You’d think family would be the most supportive people in someone’s life. But for a shocking number of people, it’s the exact opposite.

One Redditor was kicked out by his own family when he was just 16 for being gay. Years later, he landed a job in fashion and started getting different perks, including free clothes. Suddenly, his family seemed to think they were entitled to those too.

So when his sister was getting married, they demanded he give her a $6K wedding dress. When he refused, things spiraled completely out of control. Read the full story below.

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The man’s family kicked him out of the house when he was 16 for coming out to them

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But now, years later, they suddenly expected him to give his sister a $6K wedding dress like nothing ever happened

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Image credits: Heru Dharma/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Readers were shocked by his family’s audacity and said the man should probably go no contact with them

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He later came back with another update, revealing that his mom had an even more outrageous request

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Image credits: Helena Lopes/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Once again, readers felt sorry for him and agreed that these people probably should not be in his life

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In a final update, the man shared that his sister decided to pay him a personal visit and ended up breaking into his apartment

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Readers were relieved that, despite all the drama, he at least got a happy ending

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