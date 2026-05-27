“Family Should Come First”: Parents Who Abandoned Gay Teen Return With An Unhinged Wedding Demand
You’d think family would be the most supportive people in someone’s life. But for a shocking number of people, it’s the exact opposite.
One Redditor was kicked out by his own family when he was just 16 for being gay. Years later, he landed a job in fashion and started getting different perks, including free clothes. Suddenly, his family seemed to think they were entitled to those too.
So when his sister was getting married, they demanded he give her a $6K wedding dress. When he refused, things spiraled completely out of control. Read the full story below.
The man’s family kicked him out of the house when he was 16 for coming out to them
Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
But now, years later, they suddenly expected him to give his sister a $6K wedding dress like nothing ever happened
Image credits: Heru Dharma/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/DaxtonBlake27
Readers were shocked by his family’s audacity and said the man should probably go no contact with them
He later came back with another update, revealing that his mom had an even more outrageous request
Image credits: Daniel Moises Magulado/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Helena Lopes/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/DaxtonBlake27
Once again, readers felt sorry for him and agreed that these people probably should not be in his life
In a final update, the man shared that his sister decided to pay him a personal visit and ended up breaking into his apartment
Image credits: Harsh/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Mike Jones/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/DaxtonBlake27
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