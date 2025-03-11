Some of them shared their pleasant experiences in this Reddit thread , and here are some of the most popular replies.

Nowadays, society is generally more accepting and less judgmental. It is likely why many people are more at ease opening up about their true selves.

If you were a member of the LGBTQ community in previous decades, you likely went through immense difficulty accepting your own identity, let alone telling other people about it. Back then, homosexuality was largely frowned upon, and coming out was often met with negativity.

#1 I was terrified to come out to my Nana, Bampi and uncle because my grandparents are fairly old and my uncle is very Christian, but they were super supportive and my uncle basically said "There's no rule on changing your body because your body and soul aren't the same, no matter what you are you're still you and that's what matters" so :] that was pretty good. more supportive than my parents initially were, had a cool medical conversation with my Nana about it afterwards but yeah, I'm just glad.

#2 I was sitting a few feet behind my brother and was watching him play a video game. He said "you're gay" and I just said "Yep." He turned around and stared at me for a few seconds then said "Ok", then turned around and continued playing his game.

#3 I've only came out to my aunt. It was a family trip, we were locked in one of the bedrooms and I couldn't even get the "I'm a lesbian" out of my mouth. It was something like:



"Come on, what is it?"



- I can't say it out loud.



"Is it something about your mom?"



- No.



"Is it something about you?"



- Yes.



Then she started guessing it until she asked if I liked girls and I nodded. After that we started talking about a lot of things. My fears, my female crushes, my future... in the middle of that she said "I'd never love you less for being who you are, quite the opposite: I'll love you 300× more to make it up for the lack of love you'll get from the rest of the world."



I have the best auntie ever :).

#4 I told my older brother and his wife I was gay. Long story short, his wife saw I was feeling depressed and said "don't worry we don't think you're weird." Then my brother said "well, you're still weird but not because you're gay.".

#5 I live in a country where being gay is not very accepted by the society, but when I came out to one of my more recent friends(who I thought was very open minded and she was), she basically thanked me for trusting her enough to tell her and came back out to me!! I couldn't have been more happier!!

#6 I was asked to tell my cousin after she came home from school asking what "gay" means. She was in 1st grade, so I described it in terms of love and family. When I broke the news that I am gay, she got the biggest look of fear in her eyes and was on the verge of crying: "Did you go get married and not invite me?".

#7 When I came out to my dad as bisexual and he said he knew it because I was using both pc and mac. Love him.

#8 Guy I know at college started kind of hitting on me. In my head I was like “ohhh here we go “. I took a deep breath and told him I was ace. Turns out his sister is ace. He backed off, and started asking respectful questions. From discussing my asexuality we moved into talking about dating and being single in general. He still acts a little flirty with me from time to time and I find him kind of annoying , but I was pleasantly surprised at how respectful and kind he was when I came out to him.

#9 I told my mom and she said " see what did I tell you I always knew he was abit fruity, well done for coming out like that." And then my Gran turned and went "nah it's just a faze he's not bi he's just looking for attention and maybe money" lol.

#10 My sister’s girlfriend just said “welcome to the club.”.

#11 I came out to my sister and she freaked out (in a good way) because she had been planning on coming out to me as bisexual that same night.

#12 My family is homophobic and my dad accidentally found out I had a girlfriend, so to make me look bad he outed me to my 9 year old half brother that was surrounded by and raised around hate and bigotry. I thought this was gonna be the end of our relationship, but my brother instead got mad at me for not telling him sooner since he found and saved a lot of memes about having a gay sibling or a sibling that was dating and basically went off on my father for outing me. I will forever remember that ❤️.

#13 I came out as trans a few months ago and my parents bought me a bunch of stuff with the trans flag and my new name all over it to affirm my gender. I love them so much.

#14 My dad lmao very recently asked if I was a lesbian (I previously said bi few years ago but he noticed I clearly don’t like men) and was like OMG we got a family lesbian 🥳🥳🤩🥳🥳 with a big smile.

#15 ‘Can I call you Santa Claus then’



‘Wh- why?’



‘Because you’re a jolly gay man’.

#16 My aunt said ok what guys do you like.

#17 When I told my father I was bi he just said "Have fun in every way" which can be interpreted in my language as "Have fun in (whichever) relationship".

#18 My cousin straight up said to me "Do you like men?" Half joking while we were playing a game after he noticed I had a pride cosmetic on my character, which he immediately noticed.



I panicked as usually I take off the cosmetics before playing with him, so I stuttered and before i could get a word out he just said "I don't really care bro, marry a man for all I care, so long as there is good food at the wedding, its a bit gay though." (Joking on the last part)



Then I told him and he said " Right, now we have that out of your system will you please focus on the game, you're playing terribly." To be honest, with the relationship I have with him and being as close as we are, that was the best way he could have ever handled it, despite how it sounds like.



He is very weird, and has a very odd way with his words, but that's why he's my best friend.

#19 My mom said "thats fine, honey." And everything proceeded to be fine.

#20 My favourite reaction was my friend saying “omg you’re a gamer girl”.

#21 My friend wanted to get matching dresses.

#22 When I came out as trans to my 62 year old father he said something along the lines of “I won’t pretend I know much about any of this or that I fully understand, but I love you no matter what. I know you wouldn’t be doing this unless you were certain it’s what you wanted to do. Besides I always kind of suspected something, I just wasn’t sure exactly what.”



That was in summer. When I talked with him over Christmas I suspected he may be doing some lite research on his own. I was able to talk to him about what’s happening with my transition and how things are going without it feeling even slightly awkward.

#23 “So long as you’re happy, I’m happy… you gotta admit, it’s kinda weird though… I mean, BOTH of you?!”



“Yep, both of us.”



“So what do I call you now? And are we still gonna play video games together? And watch Mandalorian and stuff?”



“Yep.”



“Okay!”



My husband and I both came out as trans (in my defense, he started it!) and we have a young teen. Our kid is amused but happy for us. I’m now mom, my husband is now dad, and things are good. We were worried it would be hard on our kid, but we spent far more time preparing than our kid did adjusting. We’ve been attentive to any concerns, but so far our kid is happy and moving right along in life.

#24 I drunkenly blurted out to my family that I'm bi on Christmas day a few years back. My mum's reaction was to say 'I can't wait until you go to a pride event, so I can tell your grandad'. For context, my grandad on my dad's side is quite homophobic, which annoys both me and my mum, so we like to wind him up by defending whatever lgbtqia issue he's complaining about this time. He doesn't know I'm bi. I'm fully on board with my mum's plan.

#25 When I came out as lesbian to my dad (didn't know I was actually trans back then):

sent him ''girls'' by girl in red while sitting in the same room

''What are you saying with that?''

''I like girls''

''Ok.... Do the girls like you back?''

''I hope so xd''.

#26 The guy i came out to threw a makeshift pride parade.

#27 Told my partner I loved being his girlfriend but I really wanted to be his boyfriend. He said "Hey I wouldn't mind a boyfriend!"



He's bi 😊.

#28 “We knew”



“Really?!?! HOW?!?!?”



“Dude...you were watching girls’ a**es more than we did”



“I...fair enough”.

#29 In my friend group we never had to come out, we just *are*. I have a friend that is, like, super bi, and I am too, but we never had to *come out*, we would just talk about a girl, or a guy, or a non-binary pal and that's it, no one questions it.



I've heard it's kind of a dream for some people here haha, and I really love them for that. I guess the new generations are more accepting now a days.

#30 My brother said "ok, so we both have the same opinion on b***s. nice." and now he's started sending pics of anime waifus and asking me to rate them 1-10.

#31 When I told my best friend that I'm gay no words where needed for me to understand how happy he was for me going that step. He was smiling at me and a little tear was rolling down his cheek. He was so proud of me and touched that I decided to tell him the truth. I hope our friendship will never end

#32 I told my brother who is 3 years under me that I was bi and his response was "okay. And? What do you want me to do about it?" Which confused me enough to stop the stress of telling him. I still laugh thinking about it.



I told the younger boys (also my brothers) that I also liked women once they got a little bit older and the younger one who was 12 at the time said "that's gay" and then high fived the older one who was 14 and I just rolled eyes and asked if they had any questions lol.



So you know. Brothers are always interesting.



I did the same thing to my step sister though when she came out as bi. I yelled "same" and high fived her lol. It made her laugh and hopefully stopped her stressing so much.

#33 My cousin. i came out to him recently after having a traumatic coming out with my mother two years ago. it took me that long to heal and i basically begged him not to disown me. he just said that he loved me and will support me no matter what and it made me sob.

#34 "Mom I'm bisexual"





"Thats ok"





"Mom I'm genderfluid"





"Nah you're just confused".

#35 The best reaction I have gotten was from my cardiac service dog, when I told him he licked my face and lied on my lap. He is a very open minded pup 😅.

#36 I came out to a close female friend first. I was so nervous how she’d react. As I did it, all she did was smile and then ask, “ How can you tell you’re gay? I definitely think my boyfriend is gay. “ I told her my most important secret. It was putting so much trust and faith in our friendship and this b***h made it about herself. We have been best friends ever since.

#37 I came out to a friend last night as trans (ftm) and he said he wouldn't treat me different from anyone else. Then we talked about Avatar: The Last Airbender



All my friends I've come out to are supportive of the fact that I like girls, hopefully they'll be supportive of when I come out as trans, I know 2 are supportive.

#38 This isn’t my big coming out story to my parents or siblings, all who just said cool, but a smaller coming out story. A kid I babysat/nannied for once out of the blue asked me if I was bisexual. I told him I was and asked why he was asking/how he knew. He said, “yeah that makes sense, bisexuals all dress really cool and you have very cool style.” I was so happy that that was the stereotype 11 year old kids were learning about bisexual people.

#39 "mate i knew you werent straight"



"huh- what- how"



*literally has me saved as fruity f**k on their phone*.

#40 My parents just said ok and it has never been a problem.

#41 I came out to my roommates about an year ago. One of them said, "so, you were bent, good for you" in a supportive way. I came out to them while giving them s*x ed. So, they were more involved in that topic than me coming out.

#42 I have so many.



My first coming out was to a new family doctor. She was reading through my file, asked about my depression. I gave the usual reasons, lousy job, few friends, then because I was incredibly sleep deprived I blurted out gender dysphoria, realized what I said, and had a panic attack so hard I passed out. When I recovered her response was just "okay then, I'm putting you on all three psychiatrist referral lists." and that was the moment I decided I was going to transition.



I came out to my closest friend a few hours later, while I was still a nervous wreck from realizing I was finally doing this after twenty plus years of wanting it, and when I finally told him he laughed, "Wait, that's it? I was worried it was something serious!" and gave me so much comfort.



---



When I came out to my brother, he was super quiet to the point where it scared me, then whispered "Well... That explains... A Lot." And gave me rare hugs. He's the best, even if he lives 3 hours away I feel closer to him than I have in a decade.



First few times I tried to talk to mum about being trans, I got laughed at and rediculed.



At this point, pretty much everyone but my dad knows. When I get an endocrinologist appointment, I ask my brother to drive me over. From what I pieced together later, brother told mum that I was going with him to the endo, she misunderstood and thought the appointment was for him, and so told dad about it, then he goes and asks brother what's going on. Brother explains that he should be asking me, so late at night when I'm already preparing to go to bed, dad barges in and goes "SO WHAT'S AN ENDOCRINOLOGIST?" scaring me half to death. By all the fortunes of the world, he actually accepted me begging not to talk about it now and backed off before I completely melted down. I then spent an all-nighter writing an elaborate letter to him about my dysphoria, my new name and pronouns, and that I'm transitioning even if it means being disowned because not transitioning has been killing me. He takes the letter I left on his desk and vanishes that morning on a week long business trip with no contact, leaving me a nervous wreck. When he gets back, his only remark is that's okay, do what makes you happy.



Rather ironic and that's the complete opposite of what I had expected from parents and brother, considering how as a kid, Mum constantly threatened to braid my hair or paint my nails if I didn't keep them short and regularly griped that I should have been a girl, while dad was always complaining how I had none of the usual guy interests, and me and brother were constantly pushed into an incredibly adversarial relationship because of the toxic levels of 'fairness' parents enforced, eg. not being able to go out with friends alone if brother didn't have his own thing to do, or have my own computer until they thought he was ready.



---



When I was still only occasionally girlmode in private, about 6 months on HRT, mum's friend came over without warning and found me making lunch in a skirt and nail polish, and considering she's a church leader originally from Texas, I was terrified, but held my cool when she said "that's a new outfit." and I managed to get out that yes, it's new because I'm transitioning, please call me Samantha. She was extremely accepting, and the only thing she asked was if I should be called it just when dressed up like that, or all the time, and I explained always, it's a brain thing, not a clothing thing.



And that was the day I went full time girl mode.

#43 I told my sister that I'm trans this in 2011 and she said: "Don't worry I've seen some gorgeous trans women and I'm sure that you'll become a hot girl, and I'm happy to have a little sister (she is 18 years older and we have a cis brother)".

#44 * yeah I was wondering when you'd figure it out. -closeted bi friend

* Are you... Gonna divorce my daughter? - MiL

* Yay, me too! - like half my friends

* Ohhhhhhhhh.... That makes sense. -friend.

#45 I came out to my parents very "formally", and in a private conversation, but after that I kind of just let the rest of my family figure it out as they will.



My younger brother (we're both in our 20s) noticed my new pride shoes last summer and when we were taking out the trash to the garage together he pulled me aside:



"Look at you, rocking the rainbow!"



"Yeah, its been a weird year, turns out I'm Bi"



"Me too lol"



"Wait, seriously??? HAHAHA I CALLED IT!"



I don't know everything about his personal journey discovering his identity yet, but from what he told me he "Had to figure out whether or not he was ok with some things Real Quick" in college, so it sounds like he had a fun time discovering he's bi too lol.

#46 Not sure about positive, certainly not negative, but a hilarious story was my coming out to my friend group. For backstory these guys are like brothers to me, and they also make a lot of jokes, and somehow a good portion of these are d**k jokes, gay jokes, etc. You get it. So when I came out to them, they were pretty accepting, and then after a short silence, my friend carefully, and respectfully asked if it was okay with me to crack a few jokes. I was cool with it, I thought it would be a minute or so of them.



Two hours. Two hours nonstop, uninterrupted. Bi jokes, and when they ran out of those bad bi puns (i got called a binocular at one point), and when those ran out gay jokes, and when those ran out just jokes about liking d**k. I have no idea how the hell they had that big a resevoir of jokes like that, but by the end of it my sides were k***ing me. It was even worse cause we were in the middle of Sea of Thieves and I couldn't, for the life of me, concentrate on what was going on cause I was laughing so damn hard. I swear, my favourite to this day is being called a variable resistor.

#47 My parents were pretty unsurprised by my coming out so I was fine there but I was quite worried about coming out to my nan.



I got my mum to tell her and apparently she was okay with it. I was scared she was just saying that until my birthday.



She brought me a card that was obviously from the male section (I’m afab.) It’s a really small thing but it meant a lot to me!

#48 My friend, "I will always respect those pronouns",



Have parents who don't support lgbt so I really needed to hear that.

#49 I told my parents, and all my mom said was, "Cool, now let me finish my puzzle.".

#50 So when I first came out to my best freind who's bi) that certanly made it easier)funnily enough she said she said she wasn't suprised considering how I acted reccmended r/egg_irl to me, (I didn't know about it or pretty much any LGBTQ+ subreddits besides the obvious ones) and said she would help me out with making me look like a woman if I visited her though that's pretty difficult rn since I only turned 18 last month and my mom is no help since she's a everything-phobe. All that makes trying to travel pretty difficult. She's not good with makeup stuff but she said she'd try to get better at it for me. She's good at painting nails though. She's basically the best person I know. Her reaction made me the happiest I've felt for a long time.

#51 So, I cane out for the first time to my fam more or less 12-13 years ago. Then, everyone kinda forgot about it and forgot it double when I showed up with a bf for 6 of those years.



Fast forward to christmas this year, I actually became "facebook official" with my recent gf. Most of my fam was surprise, I few had even forgotten, but in general it was fine.



Except that, I had apparently, never came out to my step-sis before. Ever. She had to learn that I was queer on Facebook.



Cue her calling my mom in an excited, shrieking *glee* because apparently, she thought I had just came out of the closet. She wanted to get me a coming out cake. She has already friended my gf on fb. I told her I was already out and just pan, and she still insisted on getting me that cake.



11/10 best step-sis.

#52 My parents main reaction was "What the heck is a 'pansexual" and later "What the heck is 'Non-Bianary'" after I explained it to them they just told me they love no matter who or what I am. It was comforting. They slowly started to realize that I am in charge of my own life and I choose whether or not I am closeted to certain people. They are able to advise me that certain people are homophobic and transphobic, but it's my decision. I'm thankful that they took it well and are helping my younger siblings understand different orientations and identities little by little.

#53 "Whatever floats your boat" (my older sister).

#54 Didn't really come out technically because I was scared but my teacher asked why I was feeling down and what I'd tell her is only 20% true to the whole thing but I said "I don't want to say it, it's kinda controversial"



We live in a country where lgbtq isn't as accepted and I've heard of stories from people coming out to religious people (mostly parents and stuff) go horribly wrong and had experience with that with my other teacher



She kinda got it though and said "It's ok we're all human, it doesn't matter, *thing*, *another thing*, sexual orientation, *another thing again*"



Restored some of my faith in humanity ¦).

#55 My sister. She's flipping awesome. I was chatting with her over video, cause unfortunately we live six hours apart, and we'd just been talking about random stuff and I told her. She stared at me, looked very very confused and said "SINCE WHEN DO YOU EAT RICE?!?!?!?". We'd been talking about lunch a few minutes prior, and I'd eaten rice, something I thought I'd hated growing up, turns out I just don't like Rice-a-Roni. After clarifying she'd heard what I said she said "Yeah, yeah, whatever BUT RICE????", and then spent the several minutes regaling me with all the rice based recipes I "Just HAD to try". Yeah, I love my sister.

#56 When I texted my best friend that I am trans, he just responded "called it.".

#57 I told my best friend I am ace and his reaction was (meant as a joke obviously) “oh god, the disease is spreading” so I jokingly said “that’s why we’re wearing masks” since then we joke about it and I love that I can talk with someone about all of this.

#58 "Which one is that? Isnt Deadpool pan too?".

#59 My brother found out I’m bi on accident but waited until I told him myself to tell me that. When I came out to him he was like “I don’t care, you’re just you” and I was gonna cry lol. He may be my annoying little brother but he can be really sweet sometimes :(.

#60 I came out to my mother as trans and asexual and she just literally said "okay? You're still my child idc what you identify as, I'll aways love my baby" f*****g SOBBED.

#61 I came out to my best friend and said “well I don’t know if you know, but I’m bi” and she came out at the same time by saying “well duh everyone’s pretty attractive” and honestly I was so so stoked, it was like the Spider-Man meme.

#62 I came out to my aunt and told her she is the first person that knows that I'm a closeted trans.

She almost started screeching and crying out of excitement and happiness, saying that she's happy that I trust her :').

#63 My (generally pretty stand-offish manly man) dad was in the kitchen making a sandwich. He was the one I was most anxious about telling. I was at the kitchen table, shaking, playing nervously with a piece of paper. I told him "dad, I´m in a relationship... with a girl". He looked up, put down his knife and asked "are you happy?". I said "well, yeah". And he barely looked at me, just said "awesome" and went back to making his sandwich.



I never expected to get the best response from him. It was the absolute normalcy of it all, that still brings a tear to my eye to this day.



To be fair, I am one of the truly lucky ones that never got a bad response. I adore and appreciate how everyone went out of their way to let me know they were totally okay with it. But it´s the way he didn´t do all that, that really made me feel accepted and normal. I can´t express how much i want that to be a general reality some day, for all of us. Just for it not to be a big deal. To be normal, unexceptional, boring even. Something which you hear, and then you just go back to making your sandwich.



It´s been 14 years, and several girlfriends. He´s never made a comment or asked a question. Only when I got my heart broken or was in pain; even then he only asked how I was doing. He´s far from perfect, far from woke (believe me we have a lot of arguments where he can´t wrap his brain around some simple concepts). But d*mned I love that man.

#64 I came out to my sister by messaging her on Instagram. She is only 3 years older but I wanted to tell her now and not wait a few days more.



I told her "I'm omnisexual. I guess you probably don't know what it is because it is quite unknown but it's quite like pan."



She immediately stopped me by saying "Wait. Seriously ??? Me too!".

#65 Don’t get AIDS.



Thanks Dad, lmao.

#66 The funniest was probably from a friend I had from middle school through college "Oh you're trans? So that means you like boys AND girls??"





The worst was when my mom laughed in my face and locked her door on me. The good news is that people can learn and grow. Nearly a decade later I opened up contact with her again and she drove me home from bottom surgery and tries to be a safe space for her lgbt school students.

#67 From the people who matter I had pretty much perfect reactions. Both coming out as Pan and NB. Not going to pretend everything was sunshine and roses, but the ones that reacted poorly was just a easy block away, don't need that in my life.



My mom admitted she already heavily suspected me being trans since she had accidentally found my "other wardrobe" when she was visiting some time back. She had bought me a new exclusive bed set and made the bed when i was at work and then apologized that she had perhaps overstept a boundary (i found it quite odd at the time, but i guess it was a "sorry, i might have seen something i shouldn't have seen"-appology). She might not fully understand what non-binary is, (and I don't blame her for that at all) but is 100% supportive and have noted I look so much happier nowadays.



When asking if i met someone and I said no for the n:th time my dad added, - you know you can tell me anything right? With some concern in his voice. Pretty sure he thought I was gay long before i came out as pan (or even realized it myself) and was only waiting for me to say it and wanted to show that it wouldn't change anything

Felt nice knowing what he was implying even if I at that time thought I was straight and said so to him.



Best friend hugged me for a long time and was so happy, she also wanted to take me out shopping as soon as possible.



A colleague when we where talking about the Halloween party at work where i went as "zombie school girl" asked how I got the idea. My awnser was a cheeky "perhaps the clothes i wear at work are the real costume". She raised an eyebrow and with a smile said something along the line of "was that a joke or...? And then encouraged me to wear whatever I want at work a d that nobody would give me s**t for it (as long as it pass the dress code).

#68 Not my story, I am the "friend" (more of a just someone who was there on an accident)

Context: My friend, my classmate and I were having a conversation about the LGBTq+ community while they were waiting for a train and I for my parents.

Classmate: So what do yall think about the community?

Me: Oh well I am bi so... YEAH MAN THEY SUCK

Friend: Well I guess I support them cuz yk- HER *pooints at me*

Classmate: Wait [deadname] you are... BI?

Me: Yeah please tell me u don't have a problem with that-

Classmate: OH MY GOD I AM NOT THE ONLY QUEER KID IN CLASS

Me: oh wait- WHAT WAIT

Friend: *confused cishet noises*



We had a good ol laugh after that. Turns out there is quite a lot of gae kids in my class sooo noice.

#69 From my dad, I got: "Yeah, actually that makes a lot of sense. I remember you teen years.".

#70 When I (F, Bi) came out to my dad, I effectively said,



"Hey, so... There's no great way to say this but I also like girls."



Without looking up from what he was cooking, he said,



"Huh. Me too!"



And after a short pause,



"The real question is... Why would you like men?"



I laughed my butt off :)

My parents have both been super supportive and I'm incredibly grateful for them.

#71 An old friend of mine always called my Froggy Boy (don't ask because I don't know) and when I made contact with her again after years and told her that I was a girl now she changed my contact to Froggy Girl. Made me very happy.

#72 My friend asked me about name and pronouns.

#73 “We’ve been wondering when you were going to tell us” - after my critical brain telling me for years that I was just a straight girl trying to be ‘edgy’ (which kept me very firmly in the heteronormative “lifestyle” because I assumed nobody would accept me as queer) discovering that my friends had known/suspected for a while was hugely validating.

#74 When my brother called me to come out, I had just recently realized I was gay, so he got "hey, me too!"



A while later, after I had come out publicly, I reconnected with a high school friend on Facebook. After a little small talk I asked them "btw, did you happen to see my post on [date]?" Their response: "I saw something about you naming your computers after cute boys, but let me scroll back..." I sent them the link directly. They were very giddy and excited, because they're non-binary and pan.



My parents' initial reactions were good, probably helped by said brother preparing the way for them. But for a few years I held back talking about it too much since I felt they were concerned. But recently I added that I was going to stop attending church and I was shocked with their reply of essentially "what took you so long?" Ever since then I've been a lot more open about what I think and do, and the last time they visited me Mom even asked if I was using any dating apps!

#75 My mom asked me if a "secular therapist" convinced me I was bi and asked what was the point of me telling her. My dad has never mentioned it. One of my best friends said "that seems to be trendy right now".



Fortunately, when I told my wife, she said, "Me too 😄".