Woman Leeches Off Sick Dad For Years, Shamelessly Demands Half Of Inheritance He Left For Sister

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The black sheep in most families don’t often know that they’re the troublemaker, but everyone else is usually painfully aware of it. That’s because they’re so used to causing problems for their loved ones that they don’t know when to stop.

That’s exactly what one woman who had been mooching off everyone for years did when she learned that her younger sister had inherited everything from their dad. Even though the elder sibling had been taken care of all her life, she still demanded half of her sister’s inheritance.

More info: Reddit

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When one kid’s bad behavior is always enabled, they might start acting entitled and thinking that they can get away with anything they do

Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that her older sister got in trouble with the law many times because of her substance use, and always got financially bailed out by her dad

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Image credits: pch.vector / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When their dad got sick, the poster and her family had to move nearby to look after him, while her sister, who lived there, continued to mooch off his money

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After the poster lost her father, her entitled sister insisted that their dad had been paying around $2-3k for her bachelor’s degree, and she also wanted to read his will

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Image credits: TemporaryReality8

The irresponsible sister was livid that her younger sibling had inherited everything and demanded that she hand over half of the money to her

The poster explained that her elder sister always seemed to be getting into some kind of trouble with the law because of substance problems. She also needed emergency medical and mental health care several times during her life because of the terrible decisions that she kept making, which her dad had to keep rescuing her from.

According to psychologists, it can be incredibly mentally draining for people to have to constantly deal with difficult family members. Their bad behavior might also have unintended negative consequences on everyone else’s life, which is why it’s important to set strong boundaries with them rather than always giving their actions a pass.

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Unfortunately, the poster’s father always seemed to excuse his older daughter’s behavior, and he kept bailing her out of trouble. Even when he got sick and needed support, he relied on the OP for help, but kept paying his other kid’s bills and expenses, even though she didn’t look after him.

It can be hard to deal with someone who is a mooch, especially if they keep demanding more financial support. That’s why experts explain that the best way to cope with their behavior is to set limits on how much you are willing to give them, and to also confront them when they are acting too entitled.

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After the poster lost her father, she didn’t expect him to leave her much. In fact, her elder sibling felt she deserved a large inheritance, a lot of money from his estate, and many of his possessions. That’s probably also why she began telling the OP that their dad had been paying $2-3k for her bachelor’s degree.

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Unfortunately for the irresponsible woman, her dad’s will revealed that he had left everything to his youngest child and created a small trust fund for his granddaughter that couldn’t be touched until she turned 21. This obviously angered the other woman, who felt she deserved half of the inheritance.

When it comes to wills, certain entitled family members might throw tantrums if they don’t like how the estate or money is divided. In such cases, lawyers explain that people can seek legal support for the situation, so that when it comes to enforcing what’s written in the will, everything can proceed smoothly.

The problem is that even though the poster had been given all of her dad’s property and money, she still felt guilty for not helping her sister. She didn’t know whether to split the inheritance or ignore her entitled sibling’s pleas and use the money for her own family.

What do you think the poster should do in this situation, and how should she deal with her mooching sibling? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this matter.

People urged the woman to listen to her dad’s wishes and not split the money with her sister, since the other woman had always been taken care of

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