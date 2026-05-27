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Some people are so diabolical that their insanity simply cannot be scripted. No length is too far, no scheme too elaborate, no level of crazy too unhinged to attempt. And all of this while somehow believing they are the reasonable ones in the situation.

One mother-in-law spent years trying to destroy her son’s relationship with a woman she despised for reasons that say everything about her and nothing about the bride. What she did not know was that the couple had been quietly collecting evidence, building a case, and planning something so perfectly executed that it is still being talked about years later. The revenge was not just satisfying. It was a masterpiece.

More info: Reddit

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Some mothers-in-law are difficult, and some are a certified force of nature, but very few commit to the craft quite like this one did over the course of six years

Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She took one look at a photo of her son’s girlfriend, decided her skin was too brown for her taste, and spent the next six years making everyone around her pay for that opinion

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Image credits: namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The fake Facebook affair was her masterpiece, until she set it during a business trip her son had never actually taken because he had spent those days on vacation with his girlfriend

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Image credits: bondvit90 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She tried to cancel the wedding flowers, change the menu, give out false addresses for the invitations, and cancel the venue, and the couple found out about all of it

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Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The groom’s brother spent months pretending to be on his mother’s side while secretly recording every call, every email, and every lie she told, saving it all for the right moment

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Image credits: hicctl

The right moment turned out to be a DVD screened to a full church on what the family believed was the wedding day, featuring a highlight reel of six years of sabotage

The story begins in Germany, where the groom’s mother took one look at a photo of her son’s new girlfriend and decided she was too “brown.” The girlfriend came from a Sinti family, and the mother-in-law immediately decided she was either a gold digger or a scam artist. Racist much? What she did not know was that the bride’s family was considerably wealthier than she was. She was soon placed in a time-out.

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She soon switched to guerrilla tactics. The highlight was creating two fake Facebook profiles, one for her son and one for his ex-girlfriend, and fabricating a months-long affair through manufactured messages. What sent her to another 9-month stint in the dog box was the fact that she miscalculated the timing of her messages, trying to pin the affair on her son when he had an airtight alibi. The jig was up.

Engagement brought a complete meltdown and a declaration that she would stop the wedding if it was the last thing she did. She came alarmingly close to meaning it. She gave false addresses for the invitation list, hoping the returned cards would arrive too late to resend. She tried to cancel the flowers, change the entire menu from vegetarian to all meat, and cancel the venue.

Everything was eventually secured with passwords after the florist called the bride directly to confirm a suspicious cancellation. Through the groom’s brother, who had been working as a spy inside the MIL’s camp for months, the couple learned her final plan. Every woman on his side of the family intended to arrive at the wedding in black mourning clothes.

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The actual wedding took place in secret a week before the scheduled date, smaller, joyful, and completely free of anyone who had spent years trying to destroy it. The couple went on honeymoon. On the day the family arrived at the church expecting a wedding, they were shown a DVD instead. It contained a detailed account of every sabotage attempt. She was cornered.

The bride’s father stood at the altar and addressed the groom’s family directly. He told them the wedding had already happened, the couple was already on their honeymoon, and that upon their return, there would be a year of no contact with any of them, with the clock resetting to zero for anyone who attempted to make contact. The church was silent. The family had only their dignity to mourn that day.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The Sinti are one of the oldest Romani people in Europe, with roots tracing back centuries and a history marked by persecution. In Germany specifically, the Sinti and Roma were tragically targeted during WWII. Despite this history, deeply embedded stereotypes about Romani people being thieves, scam artists, or nomadic criminals have persisted across generations in Europe.

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Research shows that 60% of mother-daughter-in-law relationships are strained, compared to just 15% of son-mother-in-law relationships. Words like infuriating, depressing, and awful are among the most commonly used to describe these dynamics. The mother-in-law in this story covered all those bases, and then some.

Psychologist Madeleine Fugère, Ph.D., offers the evolutionary context. Parents and children choose partners for very different reasons, and when those preferences clash, the result is often an in-law who cannot accept the person their child has chosen.

Fugère also notes that a mother’s interference in her son’s relationship may unconsciously reflect a desire to keep his options open, a primitive instinct dressed up in modern hostility. In this case, the hostility was neither modern nor subtle, but the outcome was more satisfying than most evolutionary psychologists would have predicted.

Have you ever met a worse mother-in-law? Share all the crazy stories in the comments!

People on the internet called for this to be made into a movie, and gave this couple a standing ovation for their gracious revenge

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