A Fellow Florist And I, The Photographer, Made 11 Portraits Of Months Using Live Flowers To Highlight The Genuineness Of Each Season
Simona Tiske
Community member

Blooming fairy tales it is a synthesis of the genre of photography and floristry.

This is a joint work of two creators. The creative duo – photographer Simona Tiškė (Sitiart photography) and florist-decorator Kristina Klimaitė (Blossom by Kristina) prepared a set of photo paintings,

reflecting the seasons. The mood of each month is revealed through different colors, the seasonality of plants, and their change in the face of the year.

The main characters of the photographs are children and women, surrounded by delicate plant compositions and decor details,

therefore, the photographs of “Blooming fairy tales” attract the eye, radiating tenderness, sensuality, and the beauty of plants.

More info: sitiart.lt | Facebook | Instagram | Instagram

January. New beginning. A pregnant woman in this portrait emphasize that it all starts with birth

January / details

January / details

January / details

February. I recognize my sister and myself in the picture since I am one of the twins

February / details

February / details

March. Spring is waking up, as well as our daughters Medeina and Andrėja. They chose their characters from ‘Alice in Wonderland’

March / details

March / details

May. Both Kristina and I were born in May. This portrait is full of sensitivity and openness.

May / details

June. Portrait of a woman. Summer is here as we lie barefoot in moss, admiring the beauty of flowers. We are grateful for the friendship; and warmth. We love ourselves as well as everything around us.

June / details

July. This month we wanted to depict a younger child playing in the colorful childhood meadow

July / details

July / details

August. This month is full of joy, the clamor of friends when nature feels a little bit of autumn breeze

August / details

August / details

September – this picture was born after receiving gifts of about 200 dahlias. Then we chose a model that symbolizes the beauty of autumn, its wonderful range of colors.

September / details

September / details

September / details

September / details

October – we have selected three models for this month. One of them is a goat named Pinčiukas from “Ažuolų Vila”. With colorful, cozy candlelight, we warm the house and keep both the child and the animal close to us

October / details

October / details

October / details

November. A mystical portrait of a woman full of dark colors. She is like an autumn Goddess, radiating gratitude, bliss, and trust

November / details

December. The image of a ballerina. It’s winter, but flowers are blooming, and butterflies are fluttering. Not everything has rules or norms; let’s leave it to our dreams with a touch of magic.

December / details

December / details

December / details

