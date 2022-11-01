A Fellow Florist And I, The Photographer, Made 11 Portraits Of Months Using Live Flowers To Highlight The Genuineness Of Each Season

Blooming fairy tales it is a synthesis of the genre of photography and floristry.
This is a joint work of two creators. The creative duo – photographer Simona Tiškė (Sitiart photography) and florist-decorator Kristina Klimaitė (Blossom by Kristina) prepared a set of photo paintings,
reflecting the seasons. The mood of each month is revealed through different colors, the seasonality of plants, and their change in the face of the year.
The main characters of the photographs are children and women, surrounded by delicate plant compositions and decor details,
therefore, the photographs of “Blooming fairy tales” attract the eye, radiating tenderness, sensuality, and the beauty of plants.
January. New beginning. A pregnant woman in this portrait emphasize that it all starts with birth
January / details
January / details
January / details
February. I recognize my sister and myself in the picture since I am one of the twins
February / details
February / details
March. Spring is waking up, as well as our daughters Medeina and Andrėja. They chose their characters from ‘Alice in Wonderland’
March / details
March / details
May. Both Kristina and I were born in May. This portrait is full of sensitivity and openness.
May / details
June. Portrait of a woman. Summer is here as we lie barefoot in moss, admiring the beauty of flowers. We are grateful for the friendship; and warmth. We love ourselves as well as everything around us.
June / details
July. This month we wanted to depict a younger child playing in the colorful childhood meadow
July / details
July / details
August. This month is full of joy, the clamor of friends when nature feels a little bit of autumn breeze
August / details
August / details
September – this picture was born after receiving gifts of about 200 dahlias. Then we chose a model that symbolizes the beauty of autumn, its wonderful range of colors.
September / details
September / details
September / details
September / details
October – we have selected three models for this month. One of them is a goat named Pinčiukas from “Ažuolų Vila”. With colorful, cozy candlelight, we warm the house and keep both the child and the animal close to us
October / details
October / details
October / details
November. A mystical portrait of a woman full of dark colors. She is like an autumn Goddess, radiating gratitude, bliss, and trust
November / details
December. The image of a ballerina. It’s winter, but flowers are blooming, and butterflies are fluttering. Not everything has rules or norms; let’s leave it to our dreams with a touch of magic.
December / details
December / details
December / details
