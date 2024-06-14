Man Expects Cashier To Pay For His Cigarettes Because He Saw Her Cover 10 Cents For A Kid

ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled customers are the worst. Cashiers can probably attest to that, as they deal with some kind of jerks almost daily. Customers might complain about prices, long queues, or discounts, and cashiers often have to absorb their anger and abuse.

This cashier had to deal with an entitled jerk who demanded she pay for his cigarettes. Because he saw her cover the 10 cents a 10-year-old boy was short of for his chocolate milk and cheese crackers just before him, he felt entitled to get a free pack. The woman shared the story with people online to show that common sense still exists and that people are willing to stand up to jerks and not just be indifferent bystanders.

You May Also Like:

Cashiers often have to deal with entitled customers and absorb their verbal abuse

Share icon

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

But this cashier stood up to a customer who demanded she pay for his pack of cigarettes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: irynachubarova (not the actual photo)

Image source: accident_prone9988

Cashiers face many occupational hazards

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Handling difficult customers is probably in any cashier’s day. In fact, the job can be outright dangerous sometimes. Being a cashier is at the top of the list of deadliest professions, but it’s one of the least-paid jobs in the U.S. That’s because cashiers are in direct contact with people while handling monetary transactions.

According to The United States Department of Labor and Statistics, cashiers are at the highest risk of being injured or worse during a robbery. Back in 2019, cashiers were thought to have the fourth most dangerous job in the country. They’re usually in even more danger if the convenience store or gas station has a direct entrance from the street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from this, long-time cashiers face other possible health issues. Because they come in direct contact with lots of people, it exposes them to germs. A sanitizer goes a long way, but it’s not a guarantee even against common ailments such as the flu or a cold.

Cashiers also have to stand on their feet for long periods of time. That makes them prone to musculoskeletal disorders. Swollen feet, leg pain, and lower back pain are just some of the health problems long-time cashiers can develop. That’s why it’s imperative for cashiers to be able to sit down. “Your employer might provide a tall chair that will allow you to sit down at times when your back and leg pains become overwhelming,” DiLoreto, Cosentino & Bolinger P.C. write.

Repetitive tasks also put them at risk for conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome. And it’s no joke: it can be extremely painful and require surgery down the line. Atkinson Gerber Law Office writes that the risks decrease if the cashier works a scanner.

Dealing with difficult customers requires patience and a calm demeanor, however frustrating that may be

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Ironically, cashiers are among the lowest-paid workers, but their job requires them to have essential people skills. Conflict de-escalation is one of the most important. Myra Bryant Golden, a long-time customer service and de-escalation expert, writes that the difficult customer only has a need they want to be met.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re usually not acting out of some bad will or meanness. That’s why those who work with the public should never take a customer’s words personally. Myra Golden emphasizes two main strategies: active listening and remaining calm.

Active listening, according to her, “can defuse a volatile situation and make customers feel heard and validated.” And although it’s much easier said than done, remaining calm and composed is also key. “This sets a tone of professionalism and can encourage the customer to mirror your calm demeanor,” Myra Golden claims.

It’s also advisable to approach difficult customers with empathy. “Empathy helps to build rapport and trust, making the customer more receptive to your efforts to resolve their issue,” according to Golden. When customers feel that their emotions and concerns are understood, they’re less likely to get agitated.

However, the worker’s safety should always come first. If they feel like they’re in danger, like in this story, they should seek help from a manager or supervisor. Luckily, in this instance, other customers came in to de-escalate the situation.

Although this happened in a small town, the author claimed that running into entitled jerks was rare

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens congratulated the woman for how she handled the situation