After Airport Floods, Hilarity Ensues As Workers Clean Up Water With Brooms, Swim On The Tarmac

Flash floods and massive rainfall across Spain led to numerous flights being canceled or delayed at Majorca’s international airport.

The heavy storm led to moments of hilarity amid the mayhem as one video showed an airport worker diving into the rainwater on the tarmac. Another clip captured staff members attempting to clean up the water inside the airport using brooms.

The popular tourist destination was battered by torrential rain, hail, and strong winds on Tuesday, leading to the runway in the Son Sant Joan airport in Palma being covered with several inches of rain.

Image credits: Controladores Aéreos / Twitter

The airport operator AENA said in a statement that the airport had to be shut down for safety reasons.

“Palma de Mallorca Airport has temporarily paralysed operations due to the impact of a strong storm, due to the impossibility of operating safely,” the airport said.

Image credits: Santiago Alegre

Flyers at the Palma airport, the third largest in Spain, were left stranded as more than 100 flights were either canceled or delayed due to the storm.

The airport eventually resumed operations on Tuesday as the storm receded.

Image credits: @MrRTSZ / Twitter

“The first take-offs and landings have already begun, and the diverted flights are expected to land at Palma airport during the afternoon. The airport continues to work to normalise operations. The airports authority recommends passengers to check with their airline before traveling to the airport,” a spokesman for the airport eventually said.

As chaos ensued at the airport, a passenger revealed that he and his fellow travelers were kept inside the plane and “lied” to.

“It was hot on the plane and the cabin crew gave us no information at all. In fact they lied to us. We must have waited for two hours. Passengers had to buy extra water. There was plenty of tension as people were furious about the lack of information about what was happening,” the Scottish passenger, who was on a flight to Fez in North Africa, told Majorca Daily Bulletin.

“What annoyed me, is that we were told nothing,” the passenger added.

His flight eventually took off when the airport resumed operations.