We've had cursed cakes, cursed shirts, even cursed Zillow listings. But now, it's time for cats.

It all started with us discovering a couple of subreddits (r/cursed_cats and r/cursedcats). After scrolling through their content, it became pretty obvious to us that these online communities have plenty of pictures that delightfully represent felines' cheeky charm.

From poses that seem to defy anatomy to peculiar-to-priceless expressions, here are some of the most popular posts from the subreddits without any context (because why would we need any).

#1

Cursed_cowboy

Cursed_cowboy

cobtl Report

#2

Cursed_soak

Cursed_soak

SirMalcolmK Report

#3

Cursed_jiggly

Cursed_jiggly

kaisinel94 Report

justforfacebook avatar
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Professor Jiggly appears to be giving you a lecture.

#4

Cursed_spook

Cursed_spook

alphx_ Report

#5

Cursed_poop

Cursed_poop

emiel990 Report

#6

Cursed_bowl

Cursed_bowl

MadDogV2 Report

#7

Cursed_sneeze

Cursed_sneeze

popdog_ Report

#8

Cursed_slurp

Cursed_slurp

jjswag64 Report

amyrothsch avatar
Amy Rothschild
Amy Rothschild
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is heartbreaking. I reported it - there is a link under the photo on the left. Please do the same.

#9

Cursed_he Asphixiate

Cursed_he Asphixiate

Gralheira_tuga Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are my human forever and ever… for all eternity… you shall serve me. 😈

#10

Cursed_piano

Cursed_piano

WonderfulWizardWill Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of a YouTube artist who goes by Cyriak. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jX3iLfcMDCw

#11

Cursed_burger

Cursed_burger

Kkmfy Report

#12

Cursed_car

Cursed_car

emiel990 Report

yvettesherman avatar
AtMostTheFabulist
AtMostTheFabulist
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am all ALOOOOONE, and waiting for my human. Please find my human!!

#13

Cursed_face

Cursed_face

MaterialsAndYou Report

#14

Cursed_black_tongue

Cursed_black_tongue

reddit.com Report

#15

Cursed_pot

Cursed_pot

SirMalcolmK Report

#16

Cursed_art

Cursed_art

skateanddestroy222 Report

#17

Cursed_eggcat

Cursed_eggcat

CaneTheVelociraptor Report

#18

Cursed_aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Cursed_aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

popdog_ Report

#19

Cursed_escape

Cursed_escape

seronmaster Report

#20

Cursed_shoeseat

Cursed_shoeseat

kondensmilch_ Report

#21

Cursed_balance

Cursed_balance

cheese-cumstard Report

#22

Cursed_armor

Cursed_armor

reddit.com Report

#23

Cursed_snek

Cursed_snek

wallpaper-engineer Report

#24

Cursed_salad

Cursed_salad

stryker77x Report

#25

Cursed_laughter

Cursed_laughter

Hullpeer Report

#26

Cursed_rest

Cursed_rest

seronmaster Report

#27

Cursed_punch

Cursed_punch

ur_mom_is_not_gay Report

#28

Cursed_fishtank

Cursed_fishtank

emiel990 Report

#29

Cursed_gremlins

Cursed_gremlins

mrsbunnylooksfunny Report

laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously! We have been talking about this since the 80s. Do NOT feed them after midnight!

#30

Cursed_assembly

Cursed_assembly

mrsbunnylooksfunny Report

#31

Cursed_lick

Cursed_lick

Zinyak1503 Report

#32

Tentacat

Tentacat

PinkBobob Report

#33

Cursed_items

Cursed_items

wallpaper-engineer Report

#34

Cursed_sit

Cursed_sit

seronmaster Report

#35

Cursed_grab

Cursed_grab

LeNerd25 Report

justforfacebook avatar
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully they remembered to give the tongs a few test clickety clacks before grabbing the cat

#36

Cursed_timing

Cursed_timing

popdog_ Report

#37

Cursed_chickenleg

Cursed_chickenleg

Nyxaea Report

#38

Cursed_meow

Cursed_meow

haleyyhelmss Report

#39

Cursed_green Boy

Cursed_green Boy

pumpkaboop420 Report

#40

Cursed_face

Cursed_face

Tk0326 Report

#41

Cursed_quarantine

Cursed_quarantine

rektal_ Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I promise, I'll leave the mouse alone, just LET ME OUT!

#42

Cursed_drink

Cursed_drink

seronmaster Report

#43

Cursed_snek

Cursed_snek

Bean-Can Report

#44

Cursed_pain

Cursed_pain

xKaiutzu Report

#45

Cursed_mask

Cursed_mask

ExlonedragonEx Report

#46

Cursed_wine

Cursed_wine

Mlem-Master Report

#47

Cursed_yawn

Cursed_yawn

Gravidi Report

#48

Cursed_cat Unlike The Others

Cursed_cat Unlike The Others

mrsbunnylooksfunny Report

#49

Cursed_split

Cursed_split

seronmaster Report

#50

Cursed_breakdance

Cursed_breakdance

seronmaster Report

#51

Praise The Sun

Praise The Sun

eirasop3l Report

#52

Cursed_drink

Cursed_drink

MajesticCat_ Report

#53

Snake

Snake

Zinyak1503 Report

#54

Cat Playing Cards

Cat Playing Cards

wowcharlo Report

#55

Cursed_dotcatch

Cursed_dotcatch

yoboialeef Report

#56

Cursed_witch

Cursed_witch

WonderfulWizardWill Report

#57

Cursed_skateboard

Cursed_skateboard

despair_uwu Report

#58

Cursed_poop

Cursed_poop

moonkitten812 Report

#59

Cursed_stew

Cursed_stew

DeadMeows Report

#60

Cursed_desire

Cursed_desire

brendan4255 Report

#61

Cursed_muscles

Cursed_muscles

FrougHunter Report

#62

Cursed_attack

Cursed_attack

Belisabeth Report

#63

Cursed_cringe

Cursed_cringe

spiritualpencil Report

#64

Cursed_ball

Cursed_ball

seronmaster Report

#65

Cursed_ufo

Cursed_ufo

MyCatHasCats Report

#66

Cursed_sosage

Cursed_sosage

seronmaster Report

#67

Cursed_prison

Cursed_prison

Moribunk Report

#68

Cursed_emergence

Cursed_emergence

seaM_nehpetS Report

#69

Cursed_butter

Cursed_butter

seronmaster Report

#70

Cursed_sneeze

Cursed_sneeze

lilkaating Report

#71

SpaceCatsRule Report

#72

What Have You Done

What Have You Done

reddit.com Report

#73

Cursed_salad

Cursed_salad

giganticpp Report

#74

Cursed_handstand

Cursed_handstand

Gravidi Report

#75

Cursed_attack

Cursed_attack

reddit.com Report

#76

R/Cursed_paws?

R/Cursed_paws?

madybott Report

#77

Cursed_tuba_player

Cursed_tuba_player

BluefootTheWarrior Report

#78

Cursed_smoothie

Cursed_smoothie

Cut-My-Grass101 Report

#79

Cursed_lamp

Cursed_lamp

seronmaster Report

#80

Cursed_turtle

Cursed_turtle

Owlventure Report

