We've had cursed cakes, cursed shirts, even cursed Zillow listings. But now, it's time for cats.

It all started with us discovering a couple of subreddits (r/cursed_cats and r/cursedcats). After scrolling through their content, it became pretty obvious to us that these online communities have plenty of pictures that delightfully represent felines' cheeky charm.

From poses that seem to defy anatomy to peculiar-to-priceless expressions, here are some of the most popular posts from the subreddits without any context (because why would we need any).