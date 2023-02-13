What makes you cringe, pandas? Is it the screeching sound of nails on a chalkboard? Looking back through your middle school yearbook to remind yourself what was considered “fashionable”? Perhaps nothing causes your body to recoil more than ignorant people on the internet having way more confidence than they should? If the last one hit the bullseye for you, strap in, it’s going to be an uncomfortable ride. 

Below, we’ve gathered some of the worst posts from CringetopiaRM and Cringetopia_Two on Reddit, and I’ll warn you right now, the second-hand embarrassment is strongKeep reading to find interviews with Reddit user Dragonier_, one of the moderators of Cringetopia_Two, and Timo, one of the moderators of CringetopiaRM, who were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, and don’t forget to upvote all of the pics that cause a visceral reaction of cringe for you!

#1

Having Æøå Or Åäö In Your Name Is Nordic Supremacy Racism!

Having Æøå Or Åäö In Your Name Is Nordic Supremacy Racism!

WhoAmIEven2 Report

Yeah sorry that I use åäö alphabet, my country didn't mean to lol

#2

Edp445 Watched Into The Spider-Verse

Edp445 Watched Into The Spider-Verse

reddit.com Report

Poor kid, must’ve been creeped out by the guy who turned backwards in his seat to look at him o.o

#3

Girls Who Are Like This, Are The Definition Of Toxic

Girls Who Are Like This, Are The Definition Of Toxic

Mr_Jackcity Report

Cringe content is popular all over the internet, as it seems to be a genre that has unlimited sources to pull from, but today we’ll be diving deeper into the subreddits CringetopiaRM (or Cringetopia Remastered) and Cringetopia_Two. The two groups are partnered with one another and have amassed an impressive 116k followers combined, over the course of only 2 and a half years. To learn more about how these two realms of Cringetopia came about, we reached out to Reddit user Dragonier_, one of the moderators of Cringetopia_Two, and Timo, one of the moderators of CringetopiaRM. 

“Both this and our partner sub, CringetopiaRM, were created as a continuation of the former Cringetopia subreddit,” Dragonier_ told Bored Panda. “As for the inspiration, I’ll attempt to give you a (not so) brief rundown of our recent history, as it is only really explainable in this context. About a year or so ago, the original Cringetopia ran into issues where the owner decided that it would be a good idea to create a Reddit-like website dedicated to hosting the community, and attempted to migrate their user base to it,” the moderator explained. 

“The reason for this has been, so far, speculation amongst the community, but is a mix of increasingly strict site-wide rules on Reddit making the sub’s operations restrictive, and the possibility that the owner wanted to generate their own revenue through a proxy site.”
#4

Huh What Did U Hear?

Huh What Did U Hear?

Terrible_Okra5382 Report

I know right! Short people just lack commitment to being tall(!)

#5

Getting Mad Because A Child’s Art Got Recognized

Getting Mad Because A Child’s Art Got Recognized

SoarinFree Report

Wouldn't it be counter intuitive if one of these "millions of artists" drew a concept character and then the company just... what? Redraws it at the same level the artist did? Re-upload the already drawn work? This literally works perfect for a kid. Kids draw chaoticly, so having a professional take the kids idea and show it off in such a way is incredible.

#6

Bro Went Out

Bro Went Out

Dull-Constant-3097 Report

Normalize spelling normalize with an s, Normalise. Yeah I know that Z is accepted, I just identify with spelling words with an S.

“To motivate their users to make the move, they formulated a story where a rogue moderator (who I shall not name) posed as a furry and started trolling the subreddit by only allowing furry-related posts and posts that praised the furry community - one of the primary communities that we would consider cringe,” Dragonier_ continued. “So it was against the nature of the subreddit.” 

“This ended up backfiring on them, as it subsequently caused the deterioration of the former subreddit, and influenced the creation of a number of ‘splinter’ subreddits to form by their own members in protest of this,” he told Bored Panda. “CringetopiaRM and Cringetopia_Two are simply the two subs that gained the most traction in this time as the original community split and flocked to these.”
#7

“This Of Course Isn’t The Main Purpose Of My Trip”

“This Of Course Isn’t The Main Purpose Of My Trip”

HotGeorgeForeman Report

What are you, a f*****g female hunter? “What locations” anywhere but they probably won’t be approaching you anytime soon.

#8

They Can’t Handle The Truth

They Can’t Handle The Truth

scaptastic Report

LOL? or is Lolis something? I do not understand.

#9

Cringe

Cringe

-Rhyco- Report

Timo, moderator of CringetopiaRM, added that he was confident that this new subreddit would gain a large following, because the original Cringetopia had 2 million members. “That's why I wanted to invest a lot of time in it,” he told Bored Panda. “Seeing it grow made me happy to see that we did a good job and that our work paid off.”

“For me, it has been quite rewarding to see both communities grow to the size that they are, and you can’t help but smugly grin in light of what has happened,” Dragonier_ shared. “Whilst Cringetopia_Two may not be as large as our partner sub, we still host a faithful community, and the emphasis is not on the size of the sub but the quality of our posts. I fear we may eventually face the same problems as the original Cringetopia subreddit as we grow in size, but such is the ‘lifecycle’ of any community on this website. So we will enjoy this freedom whilst we still have it…”

The moderators explained that both subs can be seen as the successors of the former Cringetopia subreddit. “However I can not take credit for that, as that was down to u/Reddit-User-3000. We are just part of the teams that carefully moderate these subreddits,” Dragonier_ added.
#10

I... I Just Wanted To See Actual Pictures Of The Chair...?

I... I Just Wanted To See Actual Pictures Of The Chair...?

GretSeat Report

Because Neo fascist religiously fundamentalist states where women and minorities do not have equal rights are SO much better!

#11

You Heard Guys Boys Are Immune To Mental Trauma

You Heard Guys Boys Are Immune To Mental Trauma

Usagi_x_x Report

Yeah, "males", that special kind of creature, they're not like real people, i.e. women.

#12

Miss No

Miss No

reddit.com Report

We were also curious what the moderators’ thoughts were on why people enjoy this type of cringey content so much, considering that it seems to bring people physical pain. “I think it all boils down to our mutual need for drama,” Dragonier_ told Bored Panda. “People want to watch other people acting strange and abnormally, because it is entertaining to us. We all ironically enjoy feeling second-hand embarrassment for others and reading the opinions and reactions from other people in the community. I think it is a positive thing.” 

He also noted with a laugh that he doesn’t think his community’s posts go so far as causing viewers pain very often. “But our members tend to frequently use this analogy in a metaphorical sense,” he added.
#13

Skinny Shaming!? Not On My Watch

Skinny Shaming!? Not On My Watch

BussyChungus , tuestbellee Report

Maybe it’s because being overweight is a common cause of depression, but that’s just me. 🤦🏻‍♀️

“I liked watching cringey posts to see that not everybody is perfect,” Timo told Bored Panda. “I could also have a laugh at how stupid some people are, but I took high precautions to make sure nobody would get bullied on the subreddit by validating if a person has been posted on the subreddit before,” he added. “Cringe just gives a strange feeling that you don't get a lot in public, if I am being honest.”
#14

Paris Hilton Promoting Her Products And Spraying Her Perfume On Victims Of An Earthquake In 2018

Paris Hilton Promoting Her Products And Spraying Her Perfume On Victims Of An Earthquake In 2018

buntywabbitt Report

Disgusting. Instead of using her money to help, she’s only trying to make more.

#15

I’m Tired Boss

I’m Tired Boss

Zek0ri Report

Look, I love furries. Some of my friends are furries! But magical shaman is where i draw the line

And while the page is intended to be a fun space, Dragonier_ also noted that the moderators work hard to ensure that these posts and comments do not turn into harassment. “Or inspire what we call ‘witch hunts’, where members from our community seek the accounts of the individuals in our posts en masse with the intention of harassing them,” he noted. “It’s a responsibility we have to take very seriously, because we know it can have massive negative impacts on the individuals involved.”
#16

Why???!

Why???!

Eggboi69420911 Report

why? As bad as ppl having crushes on serial killers

#17

Omg You Aren't Gonna Listen To Bts Music I'm So Offended

Omg You Aren't Gonna Listen To Bts Music I'm So Offended

OpposedScroll75 Report

not talking about all of them, but some K-pop fans are just so toxic these days...

#18

My Eyes

My Eyes

theape2110 Report

“We don’t want to make people feel distressed,” the moderator of Cringetopia_Two told Bored Panda. “So it’s imperative to ensure that the opinions expressed within our community are contained. However, understandably we cannot accept responsibility for what our members do outside of the subreddit. All we can do is promote this ethical behavior within the bounds of our community.”
#19

Bro Played Call Of Duty And Thinks He Can Survive Ukraine

Bro Played Call Of Duty And Thinks He Can Survive Ukraine

ComprehensiveBike211 Report

yeah...we'll see about that

#20

Bros Getting Pissy Over His 6 Yr Old Son Wanting A Perfectly Normal Diet

Bros Getting Pissy Over His 6 Yr Old Son Wanting A Perfectly Normal Diet

jukomins Report

Ok, I got a question. Can we eat humans because they are NOT raised for just a few months, and are overpopulating the planet?

#21

I Don’t Even Know What To Write Here

I Don’t Even Know What To Write Here

yourlocalpzxcv Report

Are her eyes sensitive to certain lights? Is that it?

We were also curious if Dragonier_ could share any personal favorite posts that he’s ever seen shared in Cringetopia. “I generally like all posts that come through the door from our members,” he told Bored Panda. “However, there is one post that has stood out to me the most, and it’s a screenshot of someone unironically saying something utterly disgusting along the lines of ‘none of the kids in the Uvalde shooting went to heaven’. I just thought it was a comment that was extremely disrespectful to the families involved and deserves a spot on our subreddit as one of the best worst posts of all time.”

“It was one of those posts that you feel your face physically screw up at, it’s that cringe,” he added. “These kinds of posts are the ones that I am particularly fond of, because they are the posts that deserve to be called out the most, and are the peak of cringe content on here. And I’m very proud of our community that we generally hold a mutual agreement on this, that there is a line which we do not cross.”
#22

No Addiction Is Good You Idiot

No Addiction Is Good You Idiot

Emperor_PoopyHead Report

i hope that at least 80 percent of those 23K ppl who watched it with a grain of salt

#23

This Kid Is Going To Get Bullied So Bad

This Kid Is Going To Get Bullied So Bad

TrainerKujo Report

Listen, anime is great, but you definitely should NOT name your child after an anime character

#24

My Mother In Laws Lawn Guy Thinks This Is Flirting. He’s 41 Btw

My Mother In Laws Lawn Guy Thinks This Is Flirting. He’s 41 Btw

LucidMethodArt Report

Finally, we asked the moderators if they believes certain people are more prone to being cringey or if we’re all capable of falling victim to the cringe. “You could argue that there are certain communities like ‘TikTok’ or ‘furries’ which are cringe as a whole. However, I think that’s a very narrow-minded view, and being cringe is on a personal basis, rather than a collective one,” Dragonier_ told Bored Panda. “There are people who act cringe from all communities, but there are also those who are not and don’t fit the idea of our sub. Our subreddit provides both a platform for us to share this content, but also one to judge whether it deserves to be here. And in some cases, we do vote in favor of the accused, rather than the accuser. Not everyone from a certain community is ‘cringe’, per-se.”

“Some stereotypes of people are indeed more vulnerable to being posted on the sub than others, but everybody can be cringe,” Timo added.
#25

I No Longer Know What’s Going On…

I No Longer Know What’s Going On…

turoneta Report

what the f**k, this person is an embarrassment to the lgbtq community

#26

Mcdonald’s Final Boss

Mcdonald’s Final Boss

Lokki78 Report

#27

What Did His Mom Do To Her

What Did His Mom Do To Her

FickleThanks6901 Report

How are you feeling, pandas? You’ve made it pretty far into the list. Has your body become incredibly tense? Remember to relax your jaw, and rest your muscles. There are many pics left to "enjoy"… Keep upvoting the photos that you find particularly cringey, and feel free to share about any of the most embarrassing behavior you’ve ever witnessed online in the comments below. Then, if you can handle an even deeper dive into the world of Cringetopia, be sure to check out one of Bored Panda's previous articles featuring a similar Twitter account right here!
#28

Touch Grass

Touch Grass

Taserface112 Report

#29

There Is This Tf2 Hacker Named “Twilight” And Here Is A Actual Picture Of His Room

There Is This Tf2 Hacker Named “Twilight” And Here Is A Actual Picture Of His Room

Dillmen101 Report

eh better than the other twilight

#30

Congratulations

Congratulations

swollen_feet Report

Congrats on the brilliant reply.

#31

Wtf Did He Do At 12? His First Prosthetic Leg?

Wtf Did He Do At 12? His First Prosthetic Leg?

FortEdit Report

DID ANYONE ELSE SEE THE BABY AND THINK HE HAD… Uh… ifykyk

#32

I Know She Wasn't A Great Person At All But At Least Show Some Respect

I Know She Wasn't A Great Person At All But At Least Show Some Respect

autisticattack Report

Do not speak ill of the dead, for they are the ones who shall never speak again

#33

Twitter Cancelling Tom Brady For Kissing His Teenage Son

Twitter Cancelling Tom Brady For Kissing His Teenage Son

aCocaineCooker Report

This just in: it is weird to show affection towards your own son

#34

Not Satire Just Racist Cringe

Not Satire Just Racist Cringe

wombat_kombat Report

That's just plain ridiculous...

#35

Twitter Moment

Twitter Moment

Significant-Ad9987 Report

#36

So According To Online Trolls Rainbow = Gay Agenda

So According To Online Trolls Rainbow = Gay Agenda

Babufrak2 Report

...how do they put up with seeing rainbow in the sky tho... what they gonna do? Punch the sky?????

#37

"Why Haven't You Responded Kitten?"

"Why Haven't You Responded Kitten?"

toasted314 Report

what in the avocado cheesecake???

#38

B-B-B-But She's 69 In Dog Years!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

B-B-B-But She's 69 In Dog Years!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Up2Khalil , t0x1c_ski3s Report

#39

The Media Is Blowing Stuff Up As Per Usual

The Media Is Blowing Stuff Up As Per Usual

Qu_ge Report

*breaking up with bf* HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ME? 👍👍👍👍

#40

What The Actual Hell

What The Actual Hell

Usagi_x_x Report

As a mother, I rarely wanted to reach through the screen and punch somebody in the face so badly...

#41

💀

💀

redditratty Report

well nothing really compared to you...

#42

Having Trauma Isn’t A Contest

Having Trauma Isn’t A Contest

Meat_suit_70323 Report

well yeah I don't see why it can;t be traumatic

#43

"Jarvis, I'm Low On Karma."

"Jarvis, I'm Low On Karma."

Pretty-Addendum-7754 Report

What kind of country makes it this easy for a child to get a gun?

#44

I Just Can’t Stand R/Teenagers

I Just Can’t Stand R/Teenagers

reddit.com Report

DestroyAllHumansIRL, I hope that every time you look at a girl, your middle fingers shorten by 1000 nanometers, so they will end up as holes your knuckles.

#45

First Guy Is Chad

First Guy Is Chad

Dull-Constant-3097 Report

#46

What In The World 💀

What In The World 💀

The_Biscuit_Dealer Report

that’s incredibly, spectacularly creepy

#47

Bro Did An Amazing Cosplay

Bro Did An Amazing Cosplay

mater1255 Report

the resemblance is uncanny

#48

Well, I Mean That’s An Awful Business Practice

Well, I Mean That’s An Awful Business Practice

Waluigiwaluigi_ Report

#49

Why 💀🤦🏻

Why 💀🤦🏻

IamUrDad0 Report

#50

"I Love Erasing Women!!" She Was A Real Person Ffs And Crossdressed To Join The Military

"I Love Erasing Women!!" She Was A Real Person Ffs And Crossdressed To Join The Military

Gmaxincineroar Report

Gender plays a big part in the life of Joan of Arc. So why write that out?

#51

Serving Up Word Salad To Defend A Meaty Turd

Serving Up Word Salad To Defend A Meaty Turd

SoManyWeeaboos Report

#52

Umm No Thank You?

Umm No Thank You?

OkTaxMe Report

what did I just read?

#53

I’m So Confused

I’m So Confused

TheAlmightySavitar Report

#54

A Poet

A Poet

funkfried_0000 Report

#55

Nothing More Then A Siblings Love For Murder

Nothing More Then A Siblings Love For Murder

Iszi-B Report

Oh yeah sure he's a murderer and he's killed MULTIPLE people but he's hot so nevermind that

#56

Dude Sent This To My Girlfriend

Dude Sent This To My Girlfriend

ConductionReduction Report

#57

Hbo's Velma Is Going To Be Trash

Hbo's Velma Is Going To Be Trash

reddit.com Report

