Cringe content is popular all over the internet, as it seems to be a genre that has unlimited sources to pull from, but today we’ll be diving deeper into the subreddits CringetopiaRM (or Cringetopia Remastered) and Cringetopia_Two. The two groups are partnered with one another and have amassed an impressive 116k followers combined, over the course of only 2 and a half years. To learn more about how these two realms of Cringetopia came about, we reached out to Reddit user Dragonier_, one of the moderators of Cringetopia_Two, and Timo, one of the moderators of CringetopiaRM.

“Both this and our partner sub, CringetopiaRM, were created as a continuation of the former Cringetopia subreddit,” Dragonier_ told Bored Panda. “As for the inspiration, I’ll attempt to give you a (not so) brief rundown of our recent history, as it is only really explainable in this context. About a year or so ago, the original Cringetopia ran into issues where the owner decided that it would be a good idea to create a Reddit-like website dedicated to hosting the community, and attempted to migrate their user base to it,” the moderator explained.

“The reason for this has been, so far, speculation amongst the community, but is a mix of increasingly strict site-wide rules on Reddit making the sub’s operations restrictive, and the possibility that the owner wanted to generate their own revenue through a proxy site.”