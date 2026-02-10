ADVERTISEMENT

Dumpster diving is usually associated with people in the developing world who do it out of necessity. But since reusing or repurposing things destined for the landfill has environmental benefits, the activity has increasingly been seen as an environmentalist endeavor and is also practiced by pro-green activists.

So, to give you an idea of what you can find in another person's trash, we decided to put together a list of pictures where scavengers show off their proud finds. From perfectly functioning electronics to well-preserved ball gowns, the possibilities are crazy!

#1

My Dumpster Find Of The Century. Meet Noodle

Tabby kitten sitting on a colorful patterned blanket, showcasing a cozy and warm environment in a museum of artifacts.

A friend of mine works at an Italian restaurant, and this lil guy just jumped into my car while I was waiting for said friend to leave work. He came out of the side of the dumpster with spaghetti and sauce all over him and walked right up to me like "Hey whats up?"

Arockilla

    #2

    New Find! Love It Already

    Modern Breville espresso machine on wooden counter with coffee mug, relevant to museum of artifacts theme.

    Bobabooby

    What makes these treasures even more valuable is the fact that the hunt can be really challenging.

    In the United States, for example, the Supreme Court has made a decision that indirectly permits dumpster diving on public property, but it could still lead to fines or criminal charges because many local governments have ordinances banning or limiting the practice.

    #3

    Wife And I Looked Out Our Window Tonight To See This 75" Samsung Smart TV Resting By The Dumpster

    Desk workspace with multiple monitors, headphones, and figurines, reflecting a casual home office setup.

    Works perfectly, sticker was still attached. We assume it was in our apartment complex's clubhouse or was just too cumbersome for someone to move with, it was way heavier than expected. Just ordered a remote and stand :)

    Recknepsuwu

    #4

    Went To My Favorite Dumpster

    Wooden bunk bed in a bedroom showcasing a simple design with top and bottom mattresses and a built-in ladder artifact

    Pulled out a mid century bunk bed! Had no instructions, but my daughter and I ended up figuring it out.

    GorillaGuru86

    Rules vary by city and county, but generally, it is illegal to sift through dumpsters on private property, which is where most large dumpsters are located, especially those filled up by prominent retailers.

    "Practically speaking, dumpster diving is almost always illegal," said Jeff Ferrell, a professor emeritus at Texas Christian University who has written two books on scavenging.
    #5

    Student Move Out Season Is Upon Us

    Open MacBook Air laptop on a white surface with surrounding kitchen items in the background, Museum Of Artifacts theme.

    heckenyaax

    #6

    Found In The Alley. It Weighed A Million Tons, Because Those Pillars Are Real Marble

    Ornate wooden cabinet with intricate carvings and black marble-like columns displayed as a fascinating historical artifact.

    Literary_Octopus

    #7

    Spring Time Jackpot!

    Pickup truck bed filled with colorful potted flowers, showcasing a surprising collection like a museum of artifacts.

    I haven’t posted my finds in a while because it seems to be the same snacks and junk food. This haul made me so happy I thought it deserved its limelight.

    lebe4885

    In Wood River, Illinois, for instance, an ordinance introduced last year bans dumpster diving, with fines ranging from $100 to $750. Similar restrictions are in place in Sacramento, California.

    In Montgomery, Alabama, an ordinance restricting dumpster diving allows it only between sunrise and sunset.

    Other possible penalties include misdemeanor charges such as trespassing, littering, or property damage.
    #8

    Epson Projector From School Dumpster

    Projector displaying a vibrant tiger image, showcasing visual technology for museum of artifacts exhibitions.

    More-Action4647

    #9

    Nice Little Find

    Collection of vintage silver spoons and a bowl displayed as fascinating historical artifacts in a museum of artifacts.

    295.6 grams of sterling! Someone was throwing it out at the dump.

    Sweet-Astronomer-694

    In recent years, retailers and grocery stores have increasingly been locking up their dumpsters or placing them behind fences, blocking them from the public. Divers can run into trouble when they climb over a lock or decide to "break" into a trash bin.

    Ferrell, who has been searching through trash bins for more than five decades, noted that it's not always clear whether a dumpster is on private property. Therefore, he said, there's always risk involved in scavenging, though he has never faced any serious consequences apart from an occasional fine.

    "I've had police say, 'We don't really care, but we had to respond to the call,'" Ferrell explained.
    #10

    My Best Find So Far

    Cardboard packaging box of a litter robot pet device with branding on a wood floor inside a home.

    My best dumpster find. Litter Robot 4. Fully intact and functional. Looks like they used it once. We ran a full cycle and it worked perfectly. $799 retail value. We sold it on Marketplace for $400 the next day. Lady who purchased is very happy with it.

    DogMom1446

    #11

    Two La Creusets Left At The Dumpster By My Work Today

    Two lime green cast iron pots with black knobs on lids displayed on a white surface at a museum of artifacts.

    BigPoppaJay

    #12

    Pulled This Recliner Off The Curb And A 3DS Was Lodged In The Back

    A person holding a blue handheld gaming console in front of a worn armchair, highlighting museum of artifacts.

    ikedriver2000

    In recent years, dumpster diving has gained popularity, largely thanks to social media and an activist movement condemning corporate waste.

    Ferrell, who no longer teaches sociology full time, spends a good chunk of his days dumpster diving. A few times a month, he brings carloads of clothes to homeless shelters, tools to community gardens, and pencils and pens to a nonprofit that supports local teachers.

    "Every 100 pounds I pull out of the dumpster doesn't go to the landfill, and every sweater I give to someone in need means one less sweater they've got to buy," he added. "It's good for everybody."

    #13

    My Work Threw It Away

    Vintage gumball and toy vending machines displayed together as nostalgic museum of artifacts collection.

    My boss threw this in the rear of the store for storage ( to never use again). I asked him about taking it home and he let me. I dont have a key, but am looking for ways to pick it. Any thoughts? As far as I know, there is still quarters in it.

    Bubbly-Sprinkles-206

    #14

    Dumpster Find

    Glowing historical artifact bowl with intricate designs displayed under ultraviolet light in a museum of artifacts.

    It blows my mind that it made it because it was at the bottom of the dumpster in a box full of glass, all the glass is perfectly fine and there was all kinds on top of it. And I even stepped on the box on accident before I picked it!!

    Pretty_Middle5545

    #15

    Trash Find Of The Day

    Black computer tower with green accents placed on a concrete floor surrounded by bags and tools in a garage setting museum artifacts

    Came home and throw away something in our apartment’s just to find this in the dumpster. Seems like some bf or son got on the nerves of wife/mom.

    zT_Trauma-

    But why does so much perfectly good stuff lands in the trash? Rosalie E. Kerr, director of sustainability at Dartmouth College, blames the "Amozinification" of society.

    “If you’re going to a party, and the theme of that party is the 1920s, you can go on Amazon and buy a plastic 1920s outfit for $17 with one click. And that’s really irresistible.”

    “We have a lot of junk that’s in that category,” Ms. Kerr said. Eventually, whether it's due to spring cleaning or moving, it ends up being thrown away.
    #16

    One Of My Better Trash Finds

    Vintage Nintendo 64 gaming console with two controllers and classic game cartridges, a popular museum of artifacts item.

    I found this and pretty much every other Nintendo system with all cords and controllers as well as an original PlayStation, Xbox 360 plus some games for the other systems also. It was all sitting in multiple totes on top of garbage cans in this neighborhood I would deliver to. I was so in disbelief that someone would actually trash all of it I saw a neighbor outside and asked them "this is trash right?" And of course they said "it's in with their trash... so yeah I would assume it would be garbage" while giving me a "duhhh" look haha. Little did they know it was hundreds if not over a $1000 worth of video games!

    Beneficial-Sun-5863

    #17

    Favorite Find!!!

    Dog wearing a brown coat indoors on tiled floor, unrelated to museum of artifacts or historical artifacts.

    Perfect size for our senior fur baby! And it matches his human’s jacket. Brand new!! Also found a gift card with $26 left on it, but nothing compares to the jacket.

    Pitiful-Sprinkles933

    #18

    I Guess I Should Always Check The Boxes! Found In An Electrical Supply Store Dumpster

    Mocha Check candlestick lamp displayed and wrapped on a kitchen counter among household items in a casual setting.

    GauntletVSLC

    #19

    My Greatest Trash Find Of All Time Someone Threw Out A Ball Gown

    Person wearing a vintage-style formal dress standing in front of a mirror with historical artifacts displayed below.

    And it fits! It had a small stain and a loose strap I fixed easily. I don’t really have anywhere to wear it but I feel like a princess.

    RecentSprinkles5997

    If you too want to give dumpster diving a go, you might want to wait a few months. A really good part of the season is right after graduation, when departing students throw away or simply abandon household items and luxury goods instead of donating them or taking them back home.

    “It feels wrong for this much stuff to have been thrown out,” wrote Lena Geller, who found Valentino sneakers that retail for $980, a Tovala toaster oven, originally $390, and a Clear Home Design Lucite table, which could have cost as much as $899.

    She lives in Durham and, in 2025, decided to do an experiment to see how much she could salvage after Duke University undergrads vacated the premises. She kept a spreadsheet of the roughly 70 items she found in the trash, estimating, after doing some research, that they originally retailed for $6,600 in total. The experiment showed just how much value gets discarded every year.
    #20

    Let’s Gooooooooo. Best Snag From The Bins So Far

    Vintage gaming consoles and controllers stored in a plastic bin as part of a museum of artifacts collection.

    Lopermania

    #21

    I Hit The Motherload!

    Collection of colorful plush toys arranged on the floor resembling charming artifacts in a museum of artifacts display.

    I went to take out my trash tonight and found all of these! Some have tags some don't. But omg this is awesome!

    Chalupalup

    #22

    Just A Sneak Peak Of My Latest Dg Haul

    Various personal care and snack items neatly arranged on the floor, resembling a museum of artifacts display.

    vRaiven

    #23

    Nye Haul!

    Boxed handheld deep tissue massager and wireless karaoke microphone set displayed on a rough surface in a museum of artifacts.

    I live in an area with a lot of compactors, I was out for about 2 hours. Not sure if I'm excited or embarrassed.

    Immediate-Cream-9995

    #24

    First Big Score

    Assorted food items and snacks including Snickers bars laid out on a table, resembling a collection of artifacts.

    84 sincker bars, 22½ pounds of salmon, still frozen, 2 bags of mini bagels, 2 bags of brioche buns, 2 packs of bacon, 6, 10 pound bags of potatoes, 14 specialty seasonal cheese, 2 cheese blocks, bag of flour, 4 Cadbury fruit and but dark chocolate bars. Bit THE SALMON!!!!

    queen_bee1970

    #25

    3 Nights Of Diving

    Various snacks and candies displayed on a floor in a museum of artifacts setting with caution signs in the background

    smugman246

    #26

    Some Vintage Books I Saved From The Dumpster

    Collection of vintage science fiction magazines showcasing fascinating historical artifacts in the museum of artifacts display.

    Ecstatic_Trip_8305

    #27

    The Power Bestowed To Me By The Dumpster Gods Is Too Much To Bear For One Man Alone

    Purple Welch's Squeezable grape mascot costume stored inside a hard protective case in a corner space.

    Worldly-Pressure8535

    #28

    A Year Supply Of Toilet Paper And Paper Towels. Dumpster Was Generous Yesterday

    Bags of household items including toilet paper rolls and water bottles on the ground near a plastic storage container at a museum of artifacts.

    Yesterday I went out for about 4 hours. That's only a 40 minute round trip route but I had to sit and wait to get into my honey pots. It was well worth it. The photos area small selection of items brought home. All of the cold items I brought home were placed in the refrigerator. I don't buy paper towels and my kid thinks they are for rich people.

    Royal_Tough_9927

    #29

    Fancy Lil Lamp At My Complexes Dumpster

    Antique decorative lamp with stained glass shade and ornate metal base displayed as a museum of artifacts piece.

    fentwatch

    #30

    Christmas Hams Hit The Dumpster Like Clockwork

    Various packaged honey ham pieces stacked inside a vehicle, highlighting items from a museum of artifacts collection.

    I've been stalking my honeypot twice a day waiting for my hams. This year it took 5 days for them to get dropped. Two banana boxes with 7 hams , straight from the cooler box. It's 20 degrees and my fingers are frozen. Hauldeeze never disappoints me. $30.00 hams and way out of my budget this year. The best part is they actually are the spiral cut kind. I fished out a few fruits and was on my way. My next stop I took 9 bags of cut collard greens. Many people here in the South cook them for new years eve. I went by the local dump ( local recycling center ) and gave the bagged greens and 3 hams to my favorite attendant. I stopped by earlier to dump trash and gave him a case of peanut butter and two packs of hanes t-shirts. This is a part time worker making 10 bucks a hour. I'm sure his family will appreciate it. Meanwhile I have a ham in the oven and I'm happy. The cat is happy too.

    Royal_Tough_9927

    #31

    $200 Worth Of Candy!

    Assortment of colorful candy packages on a table, showcasing a variety of sweet treats and snacks.

    Decided to stop at a regular spot of mine because I was in the area. Very happy with my two minute dive.

    Useful_Experience613

    #32

    This Is My Third Load Of This Size, And Much More Left

    Interior of a vehicle filled with various potted plants and greenery, illustrating nature inside the museum of artifacts.

    BoBandy679

    #33

    My Dresser Totally Fell Apart Last Week But I Found This Beauty On The Side Of The Road Last Night

    Wooden chest of drawers in a closet filled with clothing and storage items, part of museum of artifacts collection.

    PaceIsTheTrick64

    #34

    There Was Twice This Much, But We Shared It Before We Got Home

    Various historical artifacts and vintage candy collections displayed in a museum of artifacts setting on a kitchen counter.

    wvwvwvww

    #35

    Welp First Stop Of The Day And This Happened

    Box filled with vintage comic books and collectibles, showcasing historical artifacts from popular culture in a museum setting.

    reddit.com

    #36

    Who Doesn't Love College Move Out Day?

    Assorted personal items and household products arranged on pavement, resembling a casual museum of artifacts display.

    Jucarias

    #37

    Child's Dream, Parents Nightmare. Crazy Find! Not Recalled Either!

    Two people outdoors posing with a large collection of boxed toys in front of a vehicle at a museum of artifacts.

    Common_Relation_7694

    #38

    A Nice Lil Makeup Haul, Lots Of Gloss, And Vitamins!

    Assorted historical artifacts and everyday items displayed on a table in a museum of artifacts collection.

    RussianBusStop

    #39

    Second Haul Ever!

    Collection of diverse items and products arranged on the floor in a museum of artifacts setting.

    The first time was so fun that I went out again! I’m so glad I did because wow! Surprised and grateful! Whatever I can’t have will be donated!

    oliverisadad

    #40

    Dumpster Finds??

    Star Wars toys including a TIE fighter, a spaceship, and action figures displayed on a carpet in a home setting.

    Was driving in my buddies apartment complex the other day when I saw what looked like a tie fighter wing peaking out of a box by the dumpster. Walked over, ended up finding a box with all of these inside! Gave them a quick wash, good as new. Tried to be careful around the original stickers on the Slave 1 but there’s only a few left. Still can’t believe someone was just throwing these out.

    LostAcross

    #41

    Maybe The Biggest Haul Yet

    Grocery haul featuring fresh produce, packaged foods, and organic items laid out on a tiled floor in a home setting.

    shlykova

    #42

    Felt Inspired By Recent Posts, Climbed In Last Night

    Box of fresh fruits and vegetables including apples, peppers, mandarins, and papaya in a market setting.

    Chopping the apples for 'stewed apples', then freezing chunks for smoothies. Going to mega-dice peppers and zucchini and portion-freeze for future saute. This haul helped me realize I'm not currently tapped into quick-turn mutual aid foodshare in my area (day shelters, warming rooms, community fridges). Researching so I can share the next one (and the next and the next).

    DottyB26

    #43

    Amazing Find

    Various cartons of eggs displayed on a wooden table, showing different brands and types in a museum of artifacts style arrangement.

    I went diving last night in dale city area and came to find a huge score hiding there holy moly.

    CelebrationOld6011

    #44

    The Other Nights Offerings From The Trash God

    Vintage white toy horse with purple bridle and saddle, featuring braided mane, standing outdoors among various items.

    Just a few of the things that I was lucky enough to have found/rescued. The Starbucks gift card was in one of the purses and had $50 on it! Those boots are like brand new and my size. It's crazy what they & the Dixxon flannels sell for. Definitely thankful.

    Beneficial-Sun-5863

    #45

    Found These In The Dumpster

    Collection of historical artifacts including vintage DVDs and game cases showcased on a floor and in a storage bin.

    Tons of old school Anime & PS1 Games and game guilds (one of my best scores yet).

    Kwf995

    #46

    Four Pairs Of Hoka

    Several pairs of colorful modern running shoes displayed on a wooden floor in a museum of artifacts setting

    River_Historical

    #47

    Stopped By To Check A Dumpster On A Whim After Several Months Of Being On A Hiatus. The Homeless Shelters Are About To Have A Bunch Of Shower Shoes!

    Boxes of various colored flip flops arranged in the back of a vehicle, related to the museum of artifacts collection.

    WhatAFineWasteOfTime

    #48

    Haul From This Morning!

    Selection of drinks, snacks, and packaged foods arranged neatly on a table at the Museum of Artifacts display.

    PhysicalAd6651

    #49

    Recently Started Diving. Cut Our Food Spending By 90%

    Woman in a floral dress excitedly showing a kitchen counter filled with various packaged snacks and food items in a home setting

    LivingMoreWithLess

    #50

    Saved Two Boxes Of These Cans

    Two open cardboard boxes filled with small metal containers in a cluttered room, related to museum artifacts.

    With the lids! No idea what I plan to do with them but I have 100s of them now.

    Rosebudd100

    #51

    Curbside Grab Mostly Because I Wanted The Container, But Do Ty Beanie Babies In Good Shape Have Any Value??

    Orange bin filled with assorted stuffed animals and plush toys representing a playful museum of artifacts collection.

    Cult7Choir

