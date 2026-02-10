ADVERTISEMENT

Dumpster diving is usually associated with people in the developing world who do it out of necessity. But since reusing or repurposing things destined for the landfill has environmental benefits, the activity has increasingly been seen as an environmentalist endeavor and is also practiced by pro-green activists.

So, to give you an idea of what you can find in another person's trash, we decided to put together a list of pictures where scavengers show off their proud finds. From perfectly functioning electronics to well-preserved ball gowns, the possibilities are crazy!