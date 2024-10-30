To that end, some of the men on the internet took to r/AskReddit and spilled the beans about the biggest misunderstandings they’ve been in, where someone wrongly labeled them as creeps . Scroll down to read all about their awkward and embarrassing stories.

Your life and safety are no joke, so it’s always best to err on the side of caution. One study shows that nearly two-thirds of women have experienced street harassment. So, first impressions are certainly important when it comes to staying vigilant. Nobody’s denying that. However, they’re not always accurate. In some cases, you can wildly misinterpret a stranger’s character and intent just because they happen to be in your vicinity.

#1 Usually just being a father of a young kid at the playground, birthday party, or other function is enough. Mom's stare at you assuming the worst, when really you're just trying your hardest to be a part of your kids life.

#2 Teacher here. Went to a retail store and was standing in line. There was an 8th/9th grader a few people ahead of me paying for school supplies with *coins* and she had to make a decision of what to keep and what to put away because she didn't have enough money



Walked up and said I would pay because I taught at a local school (I still had my badge on.) The girl was happy and said thank you, but the looks the cashier and other people gave me in line were like daggers



I heard murmurs about how it was weird and the cashier said nothing to me when she rang me out.



I was mad at first, but I'd do it again. If kids can't afford what they need to not fall behind I don't care what random people think.

#3 I tripped and fell on a sidewalk. When I got to my knees, a woman in a skirt was standing over me asking if I needed help. When I first looked up, I was looking at her underwear. Another woman yelled at me "What kind of a pervert are you, looking up women's skirts like that!" The woman in the skirt came to my defense and helped me up. She told off the other woman, "Can't you see he fell? His hands are bleeding!"



Still, other people there gave me the hairy eyeball. The woman in the skirt insisted on helping getting my hands attended to. I was terribly embarrassed, but she wasn't bothered one bit. I was 22 at the time. I was very conscious when walking on that sidewalk after that.

One survey from 2014, commissioned by Stop Street Harassment, found that 65% of women reported having been harassed in public. Some of the most common forms of harassment included leering, honking, whistling, sexist comments, vulgar gestures, explicit comments, and kissing noises. Many women also reported being followed, having their paths blocked, being grabbed, and even being assaulted. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, 25% of male respondents reported that they had been street harassed. The most common form of harassment they experienced was homophobic or transphobic slurs.

#4 I "followed" some girls my age. They were driving and so was I. They took random turns for a while to confirm that I was following them however they drove right to my cul de sac.



When I stopped and they confronted me, I just opened my garage door and went inside. Kinda understandable, but if a stranger really is following you, don't stop and talk to them.

#5 I had a professional quality camera (this was back before cameras were on cellphones) and was seemingly taking pictures of kids at a playground. Thankfully it was a digital camera and I could show the police that were called that I was taking pictures of my own son for his grandparents.

#6 I was in the dorm elevator riding down from floor 12 and the elevator stopped at floor 8. Two girls were waiting for the elevator and one looked at me and said to the other “uh, that’s creepy. There’s some guy in there.”



Pretty weird that someone else would ride an elevator, eh?

The Darrigo and Diaz personal injury law firm suggests that if you suspect that someone may be following you while you’re driving in the city, try making four right turns. If the car you were suspicious of is still behind you, it’s almost guaranteed that it’s following you. Meanwhile, if you’re on the interstate, try exiting it and getting back on. It’s very suspicious if the person in the car behind you does the same. Alternatively, try slowing down for a few minutes to check if the other driver mimics you. If they don’t pass you, it’s a red flag.

#7 I was sitting on a chair in the hallway, head in my hands staring at the floor, just found out my Aunt died. Just thousand yard staring stuck in thought eyes unfocused.



girl in class walks over standing in front of me while on her phone. Notices me and freaks out accusing me of staring at her feet.



was known as the creepy feet guy for a few months after that.....

#8 I'm a lifeguard, someone got mad I looked at them when there in the water, it felt like I was in a onion article.

#9 In my freshman year, my High School as going to charge me a a predator for showing sign of Sexual harassment. What did I do?



A girl was talking down about herself during math period, when the bell rung, I caught up to her and told her "Hey, just want to let you know that you're beautiful, and all the stuff you said about yourself isn't true. You are amazing and I hope things get better". Then we left the classroom.



Apparently, the substitute teacher heard me say this and reported it to main office. 2 days later, I am called into the Dean's office and was told that calling a girl you don't know Beautiful or Pretty is Sexual Harassment, and that is a sign that I am a sexual predator.



Thankfully it didn't go any further, cause the social workers said they would interview other female students I am seen with most often, and they all stood up for me or was confused why they would ask that. But it still pisses me off when I remember.

The best way to react if you’re being followed while driving is to remain as calm and cool as possible. Your goal is to remain in control and safe. You should not indicate to your stalker that you know that they’re following you. Nor should you drive home: you don’t want to lead them to where you live. Instead, drive in a different direction. Preferably, somewhere well-lit and crowded. Meanwhile, if you feel that you are in danger, call the police or head to the nearest station. Call the authorities anyway, even if you’re not 100% sure if the threat is real. It’s always better to be safe. The police will instruct you on what to do next.

#10 Because I'm not sexually attracted to anyone. They insisted that if I'm not attracted to adult men and women, then I must be attracted to child boys and girls, because apparently to them being a p*dophile was more reasonable than being asexual.

#11 I once got home at about 3 am, and parked my car in my parking spot about 2 blocks from my apartment. I was walking home, alone on the street except for one girl who was ahead of me on the sidewalk. I guess she felt uncomfortable, so she started running, but she was a slow runner. I kept walking at the same speed, which was not particularly fast.



Apparently, we were neighbours because she ran all the way to my apartment building and ran inside, slamming the door to the elevator room behind her. I felt kind of bad, I decided to take the stairs. I lived on the second floor anyway.



Turns out we lived on the same floor, and the elevator opened up right as I was walking out of the stairwell. Did my best not to make eye contact and walked away from her to my apartment. She was clearly panicking though.



Always wondered what I should've done different. I feel like if I had called out to her to let her know I wasn't a r*pist that wouldn't have helped.

#12 A new coworker (*new at the time this happened, this was like 6 years ago now*) was telling me that she would love to meet a guy like me, then asked if I wanted to see her after work that night. I told her Yes, and she was shocked and then told me that she had plans to babysit that night.



She told our boss that she didn't feel comfortable working with me anymore and that I kept asking her out, she transferred the next day, and I had to meet with my boss and my boss's boss to explain it. They'd known me for a long time and seemed to believe what I told them, but it was still an incredibly uncomfortable and honestly frightening scenario that could have easily spun out of control against me.



So not exactly the question asked, because the label didn't seem to stick, but it still really threw me off and made me really anxious for a long time.



That kind of thing freaks me out so much. That people can just create situations that could potentially cause a lot of harm over seemingly nothing.



**So, in a way, "labeled a creep for saying Yes to a woman asking me out."**.

Have you ever been followed, dear Pandas? On the flip side, has anyone felt threatened by you or called you a creep due to a misunderstanding? How did you react in those situations? What advice would you give anyone who’s feeling unsafe while in public? Share your experiences and advice in the comments section at the bottom of this post.

#13 Changing my daughter in the women's restroom because it was the only one with a changing table.

#14 I struggle to speak and that used to get me labelled creepy. then i lost a bunch of weight and now it's just considered shyness. crazy how that works.

#15 I was about 15 at a house party I once helped an extremely drunk girl same age as me get picked up safely by her parents, only people thought I was trying to sleep with her and get her to come home with me, so they wouldn't let us leave the house together.



I had to ring her dad to come into the house to get her and I helped them out to the car.



Her friends where more concerned that they thought I was trying to sleep with her than the actual wellbeing of their friend. They where useless.



Anyway, even though the girl in question told everyone to stop and couldn't stick up for me anymore than she did, I was known as a creep for years.



It Destroyed my self confidence at the time and I didn't go out again in that manner until I was almost 20.

#16 I worked in a childcare. That was enough for some people.



I told people I was an education major.



Having a beard and wearing. Glasses.

#17 Back in high school I found out through the grapevine a girl had been saying I was a creep because I "stare at her all the time." I literally didn't know this person even existed or had ever heard their name until that moment.

#18 I once helped a girl take off her wetsuit when I was 15. She asked since she wasnt able to fix it herself and she was freezing.



Next thing I know, around 15 girls from around 14 years old are calling me creep. I was stuck with them for a whole week being the only guy in that group, so yeah, that was a great experience at sailing camp. Did a great job to my self-esteem for the next 6 years. They treated me like c**p for the whole week while I did nothing wrong.

#19 I got called out as a creep because I walked with my dog near a kindergarten, I was just out walking with the dog and the kids ran to the gate (they couldn't get out to me and the dog) and wanted to pet my dog through the fence, my dog loves kids so I let them, after a few minutes one of the teachers or what they are called came and told the kids to get away and told me that it was inappropriate and creepish behavior.



Since then I never go near kids or kindergartens.

#20 I was a professional touring musician. I was on a flight (which I often was) and this maybe 9 or 10 year old girl was in the seat next to me flying alone and she had a violin with her.



SHE initiated a conversation with me because she saw me put my guitar in the over head. She asked me what kind of guitar and what i played etc. We had a nice conversation about composers we like and she was telling me about a piece she was composing herself! Really cool kid.



This goes on for about 10 minutes and the flight attendant comes by and tells the girl if she wants she can sit "up front" in first class! The kid actually looked at me like, "what do I do?" I was like, 'wow thats awesome go!"



Now keep in mind, Im not a long hair freaky looking music type, Im totally clean cut and normal...



Anyway, a few min later another flight attendant goes over and I hear her ask the one that moved the girl why and I heard her say she didn't feel comfortable with "that man" talking to her.



I was really hurt.



I mean I get it, people are nuts and you never know but it really bothered me.

#21 I got banned from a fashion sub for saying someone's thigh-highs were excellent (they had a blood splotch pattern that genuinely looked sick). I asked why and the mod said, "you know why, creep" and then blocked me from contacting the mods.



People are real quick to be a******s. But also, they didn't know me at all and their bad take isn't a reflection of me in any way. Nor is it a reflection on the serious and overwhelming problems women have with creeps.

#22 I took my younger brother to a trampoline park (I’m in my 20s and he’s 8). He accidentally jumped near one of the younger kids and they started crying. This kids mother was nowhere near him and I went over to ask if he needed any help, if he was ok and where his parents / guardian was. He was very distraught and didn’t answer but when his mom finally did show up, she gave me this look that just screamed “get away from my child” and snapped at me saying “I can handle it.” Mind you she didn’t show up for at least a minute while this kid was screaming and I was trying to find who this kids guardian was.



I totally understand stranger danger as a young child and being careful, and I know parents can be protective of their children. However, I was leaning down next to him with my younger brother with me making sure he was ok. If I was a woman, this probably would have gone differently. It is what it is I guess.

#23 When I was around 23-24 I used to play/teach kids how to play basketball at a local park. Kids middle school aged. Some boys (as a joke) started saying I was a p*do.



I stopped playing with those kids shortly after. I honestly have avoided playing basketball near kids at a park ever since.



My wife thinks I’m being ridiculous because it’s been around 8yrs since then, but I’m honestly still scared. I avoid kids all together other than my nephews these days.

#24 I said hi! To random stranger.

#25 Because i was too quiet.

#26 I smiled and waved at a toddler (who waved at me) in target, the toddler was immediately scooped up and the the mom mumbled "what a creep", for context I'm a father of two an had diapers and a paw patrol player in my cart.

#27 I was sitting in the park, watching my son play on the swings.

#28 I was eating at a restaurant when I noticed that a group of my friends were also eating at the restaurant at another table.



I gave a brief smile over because I tend to smile when people are hanging out or there’s affection taking place in front of me.



But a woman accused me for creeping on the one girl in that group of friends as if I was trying to get that girls attention.



I was a teenager. A simple smile and acknowledgement of being happy that other people are hanging out gets you labeled a creep 🤷🏻‍♂️.

#29 So I used to have this canvas in the back seat of my car that was designed so my dog could ride with me and not slip down on the floor and it would also wrangle her hair and help keep it from going everywhere.



I went on a date with a girl that I’d already met and when she saw the canvas in the back of my car she refused to get in because she thought I was trying to m*rder her and use that to wrap up her body.



I just said “Okay, sorry for making you feel that way, I assure you I wasn’t ever going to try and m*rder you.” and then I never pursued her romantically again.

#30 In a many roommates situation



My bedroom was just off the kitchen, and my computer desk was directly across from my door (Facing away.)



I'm sitting there one day with my door open, hear a noise, and when I turn around one of my roommate's friends is there in a bikini (We had a hot tub)



We make eye contact and I return to what I'm doing. No words, no lingering glances, no staring. A simple look of "Oh there's a person." without even any acknowledgment apart from seeing each other.



I find out later, that girl told all my roommates I made her uncomfortable enough to never come back by looking at her.



Now I've had people say some MEAN s**t about me, but I've genuinely never been more insulted in my life.

#31 Said my eyes “bugged creepily out of my head” like wtf 😭.

#32 Offered a ride on a first date.

#33 When I was in high school at a fair I had a middle school girl "hit" on me and ask me out, my simple response was "you're too young to date and I'm too old for you." An older lady at the fair tapped me on the shoulder to tell me I'm a creep for talking to a young girl.

#34 Not “creep” exactly, but I got called a p*dophile for approaching a lady who was trying to change her baby’s nappy/diaper in the closed seating area of the cafe that I worked in during COVID. Literally just walked over there to tell her she couldn’t do it. (By the way, in the mall I worked in there are baby changing toilets 2 minutes from the cafe) and she proceeded to call me a p*dophile and say I should be more considerate because her baby is autistic….

#35 Standing quietly behind someone in a grocery store, reading a book on my phone and listening to music in my earbuds. She eventually taps my arm and tells that "you're not fooling anybody so stop staring at her!" Apparently asking why would I be staring at her was the wrong thing to ask and she went off on one, fortunately the cashier and the two older ladies stepped up for me. Shout out for the one saying " no he's got a point why would any one waste a second glance on you, your so bland your just background like furniture in a chip shop" which I don't truly get but sent her nuclear before a manager asked her to leave.

#36 I mentioned to a lady that I used to stop and sit for a bit by this one park when I would go for walks. There were some slides and swings on the other side of the park, so she decided I was a creepy pedo. I had already said that I went for walks late, like 11 pm or even later.



So because I sometimes sat on a bench 200 feet from a swing, hours after anyone had finished using it, and outside the fence and facing away from it anyhow, she said she would call the cops on me if she ever saw me do that. Okey dokey then.

#37 Smiling at kids having fun. Why when other people do it- it’s acceptable, but when I do it I get stared at. Weird people. Those people that judge me should be judged because the naughty thing is the first thing on their mind.

#38 I've worked sales jobs the past 15+ years. I have a pretty good memory and sometimes remember "small/insignificant" things about people or parts of conversations we've had. I've many times been looked at like a weirdo/creep for remembering intricate details about something they forgot or didn't realize the told me ect..

#39 Because I was trying to be a hospitable host. My brother has some people over, 3 women from work.



Would you like some more wine?



Did you eat enough?



Let me take that plate for you.



One of them thought I was a little too "eager" to have company over and that I'd drugged the wine. So she would dump it when I wasn't around.



Couple of things



1. That's just a waste of good wine



2. Damned if I do, damned if I don't. I'd be a creep either way because if I backed off I'd be seen as the creep in the corner not saying anything



3. And lastly, oh honey.... If I was going to d**g anyone here, trust me, it wouldn't be you. Get over yourself. You're the fugliest one here by a mile.



Oh, and another commentor jogged my memory of this gem. My boss at my last job banned smoking on the property, so I'd go to the gas station next door to smoke. The gas station attendant *called the f*****g police* and told them I was looking at little girls. There's not a playground nearby. There's not a day care in sight. The nearest school is at least 5 miles away. But sure. I was looking at little girls. The cops knew it was a b******t call, but that had to show up at my job and ask anyway.

#40 Asked a girl out to dinner.

#41 Hanging out with my best friend (a girl) a lot. Ended up at a party with her and another girl was saying to another person there how creepy I am for “following my friend around all the time.” I was just kind of like “the f**k?” in my head and was gonna let it go, but my friend also heard this and called her out was like “He isn’t? He’s my best friend and we hang out a lot” or something along those lines. I didn’t really care but it was nice that she backed me up. Oddly enough, months later I ended up very close with the girl who called me creepy and we’re good friends now lol.

#42 This one’s a bit different but a girl I was seeing admitted to having a a really big daddy kink and she wanted to explore it, but I’m talking like full blown incest. I found it a little weird but I didn’t want to embarrass her especially after she worked up the courage to share it. We talked about and she explained what turned her in about it and we agreed to do a little role play. The day came and we did our thing, and despite being a little weirded out about it I tried my best to get into it because I wanted her to enjoy it. Basically I was trying to be as supportive as I could and leaned into the scenario which she seemed to *really* enjoy at the time.



A few days later she started being really short with me and kept making up excuses to not hang out. Eventually when I asked her what was going on she said I was a little *too* into the fantasy and it creeped her out/made her wary. 💀.

#43 I’m an average 30ish yo male. I’m pretty clean cut and most would consider me conventionally attractive. Well, I used to park in a nice neighborhood on the outskirts of downtown Seattle, then take the bus in to town 2 miles away. I got back to my car one day and my battery was dead. I had jumper cables and my hood up ready to go, and I approached this lady who I’ve seen many times around her house in the morning over the 4+ years I’ve parked there, and asked her very nicely if she could help my jump my car. She said “I don’t have jumper cables” and I said “oh, no problem, I have some.” Then she said “well, I uh, I can’t, I just can’t.” And I said “well it would be really easy, your car is already facing mine and you can just pull up and-“ and then she blurted out “I JUST CANT YOU CREEP, STOP BOTHERING ME OR I’LL CALL THE COPS.” So I was like “woah, okay, no problem, not necessary at all.” So I just called an Uber and came back with my wife later that night to jump the car. It honestly felt really weird and dirty to be called that when I genuinely had good intentions and thought she may be neighborly.

#44 I had a new coworker start the other day, when she clocked in, i was busy, and every time i thought "i should go introduce myself" she was busy with orientation stuff.



finally after an hour or so of her being there, i finally introduced myself.



the girl training her was like "wow, an hour into her shift?"



not necessarily labeled a creep, but i felt the judgement in her words, like i was trying to act all cool and nonchalant by waiting an hour or something.



like no dude i just didn't get the chance because it's Friday and it's busy here, f**k off Rhonda.

#45 In middle school during one of the random auditorium presentations we were shuffled into the seats. Chances are if your school has an auditorium you'll know how they did it. No choice of seat, no choice of seat neighbors, fill in every single available seat in order with no spaces. Well, I was lined up behind one of the popular girls and that meant I was going to sit next to her. I couldn't care less. She felt otherwise.





We sit and every few seconds she turns to me and goes "ugh", a little louder each time. I've ignored her every single time, staring straight ahead at whatever PSA b******t the school had cooked up. Out of my peripheral vision I can see that she's comically scooted all the way over to her right practically climbing on top of her friend while they whispered to each other.





Suffering through that should have been the end of it but as it turns out she made up a bunch of s**t about me grinning at her, smelling her, saying I wanted to touch her, stopping just short of claiming I'd raped her. She's one of the most popular kids so of course it becomes a thing where everyone that hears it believes it. I'm a short, slightly chubby kid that's quiet and keeps to himself so of course I'm a creep, obviously.





Luckily 9/11 happened like a month later and everyone forgot about it.

#46 Just talking to a girl to get to know her as a friend and she told everyone I was stalking her and harassing her💀.

#47 I worked in fighter jets. A girl came out to talk to the pilot during an engine running refuel and she had no business being near it, didn’t know the safety zones. She walked up and looked directly into the running engine. I know there isn’t enough pull to suck her up at idle but it can suck the pens out of her arm pen holder for sure so I ran up, grabbed her by the jacket on her shoulders and threw her behind me, she absolutely flew and fell on her face.





I saved her from wrecking a multimillion dollar engine at best, her life at worst. All because she was flirting with the f*****g pilot. How do I know? I had a 3 sided comm cord and heard the whole f*****g thing. She called me a creep for it and tried to get me in trouble.

#48 My wife and I are the primary care for her sister since their parents are not very good at parenting. We are mid twenties and her sister is middle grades. The looks I get whenever I take her anywhere is astonishing. Never had anyone openly try and intervine yet.

#49 I deal with back pain and was stretching on a fairly empty train platform (bending downward, bringing my fingertips to my toes). My back was really tight this day, and I got a really deep, satisfying stretch. As I’m slowly raising up out of the stretch, I must have been making an odd face because a woman 30 feet away shot me a disgusted look and mouthed “gross” to herself.

#50 Was waiting OUTSIDE of locker rooms after a play bc my friend needed my help and one of the theater kids accused me of being a creep and looking into the locker rooms even tho I was turned away from both doors and clearly holding my friend’s s**t for her.

#51 My ex was a teacher. One day she called me asking if I could bring balloons and a cake to her on my lunch break as it was another teacher’s birthday and I worked fairly close. She told me to just meet her at the back gate. Standing on the street with balloons and a cake outside of the back entrance of an elementary school got me some odd glares from the passers-by.

#52 Apparently army crawling while in fourth grade. Someone accused me of looking up their skirt when I was like 15 feet away from them. Then all the girls had a meeting and I was labeled a creep. Thankfully summer break happened, but that girl still hated me for middle school and highschool.

#53 Im 40. Was leaning on a tree at a park and was kind of zoned out while listening to my Sec+ study group. A couple of, I assume 20 yr olds, walked by and then glanced back at me. One of em turned around and started walking towards me. Thats when I noticed her. She finally just comes out with "At least you arent trying to take a picture, pervert." I firee back with "F**k off, child. Im listening to a podcast. "F**k you, creep." Then she stormed off.



So that was...odd.

#54 She hit on me and I told her I had a girlfriend.



She was pretty drunk, to be fair.

#55 I am a manager, I had my team lead say it was creepy that I went to apologize to one of our female employees because they only speak Spanish and mine is very limited and while we were talking she asked about my family and I said Hermosa instead of Hermana and I was worried she would think i was creeping on her.

#56 My social anxiety was pinging at a baseball game, while being introduced as a new friend to the group. I didn't talk much and was hyper-vigilant. After the game, the one guy i knew said the group thought i was creepy and sad. He stood up for me (he said). I'm still cool with him a decade later, but his friends were whack.

#57 I was sitting in a chair in my friend's living room minding my own business and contributing the the conversation when I had something to add. The conversation was basically small talk. Apparently that made a girl in the room think I was "creepy.".

#58 There was a girl at a party when I was in highschool who had s**t herself, she was crying, didn’t know what to do, everyone was laughing. I was raised by mostly women as my dad worked a lot as well as having a younger sister. I explained this to the girl and that even though I was buzzing, I would help her clean up and not do anything to her in a sexual connotation, my mother was a nurse for 35 years, etc. I helped her clean up, yes I saw everything, but I had 0 sexual intentions. She continued to thank me for being respectful and helpful, yet everyone else at that party insisted I did it to take advantage of her. This was 10 years ago when I was 17, as I said I was buzzing but still completely aware of my decisions, but because I was/am fat and not attractive, everyone thought I was trying to take advantage.

