94 Painfully Dumb Posts That Might Give You A Second-Hand Embarrassment
Look, the fact of the matter is that we’re all human, nobody’s ever ‘perfect,’ and we all make mistakes from time to time and have gaps in our knowledge. That being said, you still expect the people you interact with to have a certain level of general education and common sense. However, online veterans know that no matter how long you browse, you’ll still stumble across fails that take you completely by surprise.
Bored Panda has collected some of the most jaw-droppingly dumb comments and posts from social media and other parts of the internet, where internet users show just how uneducated they really are. They’re cringeworthy. They spread secondhand embarrassment. And you’ll find the most painful to read of the bunch as you scroll down.
Rain And Sauce Era Definitely Sounds Like It Could Have Been A Thing In Adventure Time
How Is This Possible?
People Are So Dumb
Referring to a recent Pew Research Center survey from November 2023, Statista reports that there are serious misgivings about the education system in the United States.
As per the survey, 82% of K-12 American public school teachers said that they believe the education system is in a worse state than 5 years ago. Meanwhile, another 11% said that the situation was stagnant.
The Emojis And !!!!!!! Is The Cherry On Top
I have the mathematical equivalent of dyslexia - I cannot do mental math, I HAVE to use pen and paper etc. Even I know this is wildly wrong. Yes, people who state multi-year ages in months are unusual, but OP is using weeks for a reason...
Excuse Me?
Nobody has seen this douchebag’s brain without a microscope
Andrew Tate Fanboys Are Dumb
On the upside, 20% of teachers who were polled were quite optimistic about the future, believing that the next 5 years will bring improvements. But there are serious problems that educators face right now.
Some of the major issues that affect teachers include insufficient pay, shortages of qualified educators, and violence against teachers after the pandemic.
Lacrosse And Stupid
Apparently Childbirth Should Be Centered Around The Father
I have witnessed birthing mothers wishing death on fathers in the height of delivery though.
Antarctica
Even a broken clock is wrong twice a day. Wait, that isn't right.
As per Statista, researchers from Annenberg Brown University reported in August 2022 that there were at least 36k vacant educator positions, as well as 163k positions staffed with teachers from either a different field or with underqualified individuals. It’s likely that the real numbers are even bigger.
Why Don't Tattoo Places Euthanize Their Clients?
You know, this is a really good advertisement for allowing tattoo parlors to euthanize.
The Stupidity
Nope It's European
Meanwhile, NORC, a research organization at the University of Chicago, found in autumn 2022 that 44% of adults would not encourage their children or other young people to become teachers. Low pay (69%), lack of school resources (57%), and a high workload (52%) were among the top reasons.
Welcome To Stan Twitter, Folks
Does anyone else start speaking with an accent after reading a book or watching a movie where the characters use one, or is it just me?
I Have No Words At All
Tell us, Marge. Tell us EXACTLY how it’s done; show your work.
On Outside:
The Pew Research Center notes that 51% of American adults believe that the public K-12 education system is going in the wrong direction, while a minority (16%) think that it’s right on track.
One of the main issues that adults see with the system (69%) is that not enough time is spent on core academic subjects, such as reading, math, science, and social studies.
My Aunt Needs A Little Help
Just Get Rid Of Those Useless Things!
What happens when you choose not to have kids then what am I supposed to do with them?
Earth
Another serious problem with the American education system, according to 52% of respondents from the November 2023 survey, was that schools do not have the funding or resources that they need.
26% of adults said that parents have too much influence in decisions about what schools are teaching. And 54% of respondents noted that they’re worried about teachers bringing their personal political and social views into the classroom.
Proper education doesn’t happen by accident. It’s very much intentional. And the responsibility lies on the shoulders of the education system, the community, the person’s parents, as well as the individual themselves. The reality is that in this day and age, it’s easier than ever to educate yourself in whatever field that you want. Even if you aren’t lucky enough to get a scholarship or can’t afford a college education, there are tons of free courses and resources online.
Mold Is Mold
You can freeze some cheeses. It might go a bit grainy when defrosted but it's fine in sauces, mac and cheese etc
Someone Explain What Time Difference Is To This Guy
I'm not explaining time differences to that person. He probably thinks the earth is flat.
All Tomatoes Ruin Relationships
However, it takes drive, patience, and discipline to take advantage of these opportunities. Not to mention that you have to be perceptive and humble enough to notice that your education might be lacking in certain fields, and that you probably should do something to correct the imbalance.
If you constantly have issues sharing your thoughts in writing or when talking to others, you definitely should find ways to resolve these problems. Good communication is a skill that will never go out of style.
Meanwhile, if you have trouble connecting to other people, you may want to brush up on emotional intelligence, good management practices, leadership, and other fields. Other areas that the average person ought to be reasonably well-versed in include health, fitness, and nutrition; personal finances; media literacy; and the basics of science, history, and proper grammar. Aside from that, you should also be able to take care of yourself and do simple chores, from knowing how to cook and doing the laundry to paying your taxes and budgeting.
Uncle Bill Cord
Wait, I Meant Heterochromia
Maybe She is homophobic... You don't know! Still, a very cute homophobic 🤭
Olive The Sudden
Ideally, you should be able to develop all of these skills throughout your childhood, at school. But people’s backgrounds, family situations, teachers, and relationships with education as a whole all differ, so not everyone manages to learn as much as their classmates. Some people inevitably fall behind due to a whole host of different issues.
Recognizing that you’re behind and that it’s worth catching up to your peers is the first step to filling in the most egregious knowledge gaps you have. Of course, let’s not be naive: no matter how much you study, you’ll never be an expert in ‘everything.’ However, you can cover your main bases and then specialize in a handful of niches.
Oh God, This Thread Goes On For 600 More Replies
To Switch Accounts
To Offer Some Helpful Advice
You also have to consider the fact that different experts will almost inevitably have different perceptions of what basic knowledge means. Someone with a PhD in physics will, naturally, think that higher-level math and science skills are vital.
Meanwhile, someone who specializes in medicine, art, agriculture, programming, entertainment, marketing, fitness, management, or literally anything else, will think that society as a whole should value what they value and know things that they know. But, again, we can’t all be experts in all fields. It’s not practical and not feasible.
Hold Up… Then What Do You Think They Are???
We're So Doomed As A Species
This One
"Well, we could probably spend two weeks making fun of you. But I suspect we'd have much better things to do." ("We could play chess, or..." "Let's play chess!")
Rectum Piercing
That's Amoosing, Pal
4hrt
I think they mean make something cold as fast as a microwave makes something hot. Not a bad idea actually.
Sell My Nana Illness Is Going Around
An Incredibly Stupid And Verified Facepalm
Well, to be fair, a lot of people have difficulty with the order of operations. I catch myself on occasion.
Middle Hemisphere
There’s Something Insidious About The Hatred Of C-Sections
Mammals Aren't Animals?
You Sure About That Buddy?
I Have No Words
The Amount Of Likes Is Scary
How to say you went through the US education system without saying you went through the US education system?
Ahh Yes...the Universally Standard Unit Of Door-To-Wall
Grand Scheme Of Things
I feel like some of these are the voice-to-text feature going wrong.
Mmm... Ok Apparently It Is
Scent Of Mental. I Believe The Word They Are Looking For Is Sentimental
Feminine urge.. was the more unfamiliar term here, at least when used with the word sentimental..
Behind Clothes Doors
When You Didn't Pay Attention During Math Lectures:
Math class was hard wasn't it Barbie, sorry, I mean Barnabas
What Consent Is This One Talking About? Anyone Care To Explain Me?
I really hope this was written by a man pretending to be a woman, not an actual woman. Otherwise it's too depressing.
I Really Don't Wanna Know What They're Trying To Imply By This
I get the feeling this dude isn't allowed within 1000yd of an elementary school.
He’s So Confident With It
99% of the people in the world are fertile women? There's a lot of stupid here that I'm having a hard time processing.
Is That Dude For Real?
Especially with a penis and no uterus... 🤦♂️ read some other books..
I Think She Should Investigate
Ummm... I recall reading a study done on "tobacco nieve people" (never smoke, chewed), who were put on low dosage nicotine patches. Positive effects on things like glaucoma and ulcerative colitis were documented, then the study ended... and the patients were taken off the patch cold turkey. A follow up check was done... no signs of withdrawal. Just sayin
Those Disclaimers On The Packs Are Just For Funsies
That's exactly what the tobacco companies have been saying for years, so it must be right
"Zero Creativity "
Basic Maths Y'all
She's 42, you mathematical illiterate. Excuse me, you innumerate.
Sir That's Not How Twins Work
Mexico, An Urethral Country
Considering the content of this list, it's pretty ironic that the title was clearly written by someone with only an elementary-level grasp of the English language...
Ahh. I Love The Voice Of Angles
Woke Up To This Conversation Between My Co-Owner And A New Member
Cervix Announcement
Bring Back LED Paint To Protect From 5G!
Fecal Recognition
Baking Soda
Had To Share This With You All
No, we don't. We use crochet to mean crochet and knit to mean knit.
Banjo
Nobody Calling Out That She Said "Safe Us"
GC Claims That Red Blood Cells Are Not Cells
Whala
Greeks
And 120 Minutes Is 1h20m, Right?
Again, another simple mental mistake, but important. Places like casinos, loan offices etc play on people who make this kind of mistake. Each example is a 'one less than', but PROPORTIONALLY they are not the same.
Burst Your Bottle
Poke A Dot
Sidekick
It took me an embarrassingly long time to realize they were talking about a psychic.
Sediments
Yeah, It's Hard To Imagine Climate Change Being Real
What’s Wrong With Him
I Love When People Who Dont Know Anything About Medical Science Speak So Loudly
Toilet With Electric Biden
Mount Everest Isn't In America???
Jesus, Mount Rushmore, even this moron Brit knows that...