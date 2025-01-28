ADVERTISEMENT

Look, the fact of the matter is that we’re all human, nobody’s ever ‘perfect,’ and we all make mistakes from time to time and have gaps in our knowledge. That being said, you still expect the people you interact with to have a certain level of general education and common sense. However, online veterans know that no matter how long you browse, you’ll still stumble across fails that take you completely by surprise.

Bored Panda has collected some of the most jaw-droppingly dumb comments and posts from social media and other parts of the internet, where internet users show just how uneducated they really are. They’re cringeworthy. They spread secondhand embarrassment. And you’ll find the most painful to read of the bunch as you scroll down.

#1

Rain And Sauce Era Definitely Sounds Like It Could Have Been A Thing In Adventure Time

Text exchange with funny autocorrect errors, highlighting 2024 dumbest posts.

kissinglesson Report

    #2

    How Is This Possible?

    Chat depicting a misunderstanding about languages in Brazil, illustrating a 2024 dumbest post.

    Vendruscolo Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The nanosecond of thought it should’ve taken to figure this out before replying 🙄

    #3

    People Are So Dumb

    Tweets joking about adults using umbrellas, highlighting dumbest posts theme.

    enchanting_monke Report

    Referring to a recent Pew Research Center survey from November 2023, Statista reports that there are serious misgivings about the education system in the United States.

    As per the survey, 82% of K-12 American public school teachers said that they believe the education system is in a worse state than 5 years ago. Meanwhile, another 11% said that the situation was stagnant.

    #4

    The Emojis And !!!!!!! Is The Cherry On Top

    Text about colorblind husband dressing son with humorous comment below, highlighting one of the dumbest posts of 2024.

    fragasaurus_rex Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I have the mathematical equivalent of dyslexia - I cannot do mental math, I HAVE to use pen and paper etc. Even I know this is wildly wrong. Yes, people who state multi-year ages in months are unusual, but OP is using weeks for a reason...

    #5

    Excuse Me?

    Social media post debate questioning the existence of germs, highlighting 2024 dumbest posts theme.

    ExpertAccident Report

    #6

    Andrew Tate Fanboys Are Dumb

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange related to dumbest posts in 2024, discussing controversial topics.

    Silent_Assasin14 Report

    On the upside, 20% of teachers who were polled were quite optimistic about the future, believing that the next 5 years will bring improvements. But there are serious problems that educators face right now.

    Some of the major issues that affect teachers include insufficient pay, shortages of qualified educators, and violence against teachers after the pandemic.
    #7

    Lacrosse And Stupid

    Facebook post showcasing one of the dumbest posts of 2024 with a humorous reply.

    doironkid Report

    #8

    Apparently Childbirth Should Be Centered Around The Father

    Social media post humorously questioning why fathers aren't mentioned after childbirth; fits 2024 dumbest posts theme.

    TJiMTS Report

    sneacy123 avatar
    ILoveMySon
    ILoveMySon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I have witnessed birthing mothers wishing death on fathers in the height of delivery though.

    #9

    Antarctica

    Two people standing by a street sign with comments below discussing Antarctica, related to dumbest posts.

    Report

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Even a broken clock is wrong twice a day. Wait, that isn't right.

    As per Statista, researchers from Annenberg Brown University reported in August 2022 that there were at least 36k vacant educator positions, as well as 163k positions staffed with teachers from either a different field or with underqualified individuals. It’s likely that the real numbers are even bigger.
    #10

    Why Don't Tattoo Places Euthanize Their Clients?

    Text post about tattoo places and euthanasia, highlighting a misconception in a humorous context; example of dumbest posts.

    Non-specificExcuse Report

    tifswork avatar
    painttheyellowsubgreen
    painttheyellowsubgreen
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    You know, this is a really good advertisement for allowing tattoo parlors to euthanize.

    #11

    The Stupidity

    Social media exchange showcasing 2024 dumbest posts about anatomy misconceptions.

    Report

    ericgibbs avatar
    Eric G
    Eric G
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That almost sounds like a bad pickup line. How many bones do you got in your body? Want one more?

    #12

    Nope It's European

    Screenshot of comments discussing BMW's origin, highlighting dumbest posts.

    SmallPeePeeMan69 Report

    Meanwhile, NORC, a research organization at the University of Chicago, found in autumn 2022 that 44% of adults would not encourage their children or other young people to become teachers. Low pay (69%), lack of school resources (57%), and a high workload (52%) were among the top reasons.
    #13

    Welcome To Stan Twitter, Folks

    Social media exchange highlighting 2024 dumbest posts on language misunderstandings.

    Loss_Left Report

    alanamason avatar
    Sanfransweety
    Sanfransweety
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Does anyone else start speaking with an accent after reading a book or watching a movie where the characters use one, or is it just me?

    #14

    I Have No Words At All

    Tweet claiming control over weather, illustrating 2024 dumbest posts trend.

    mtgreenee Report

    #15

    On Outside:

    Social media screenshot showcasing a dumbest post about a cloud background being the sky.

    Report

    ericgibbs avatar
    Eric G
    Eric G
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    No, us Democrats control the weather. Just ask MTG. We know how to add clouds.

    The Pew Research Center notes that 51% of American adults believe that the public K-12 education system is going in the wrong direction, while a minority (16%) think that it’s right on track.

    One of the main issues that adults see with the system (69%) is that not enough time is spent on core academic subjects, such as reading, math, science, and social studies.
    #16

    My Aunt Needs A Little Help

    Text post joking about naming a fish without 'A', with a reply saying "Dolphin." Dumbest posts humor.

    Johnnymak0071 Report

    #17

    Just Get Rid Of Those Useless Things!

    Reddit post discussing bizarre ideas; comments express disbelief and sarcasm. Dumbest post conversation in 2024.

    Firespark7 Report

    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What happens when you choose not to have kids then what am I supposed to do with them?

    #18

    Earth

    Comments discussing the age of the Earth with disbelief, showcasing 2024 dumbest posts.

    Report

    Another serious problem with the American education system, according to 52% of respondents from the November 2023 survey, was that schools do not have the funding or resources that they need.

    26% of adults said that parents have too much influence in decisions about what schools are teaching. And 54% of respondents noted that they’re worried about teachers bringing their personal political and social views into the classroom.

    Proper education doesn’t happen by accident. It’s very much intentional. And the responsibility lies on the shoulders of the education system, the community, the person’s parents, as well as the individual themselves. The reality is that in this day and age, it’s easier than ever to educate yourself in whatever field that you want. Even if you aren’t lucky enough to get a scholarship or can’t afford a college education, there are tons of free courses and resources online.
    #19

    Mold Is Mold

    A table covered with various cheese packages, discussed humorously in a viral social media post about cheese expiration.

    k4nye Report

    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    You can freeze some cheeses. It might go a bit grainy when defrosted but it's fine in sauces, mac and cheese etc

    #20

    Someone Explain What Time Difference Is To This Guy

    Twitter exchange showcasing sarcastic responses about timezones, highlighting one of 2024's dumbest posts.

    Administrator-Reddit Report

    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I'm not explaining time differences to that person. He probably thinks the earth is flat.

    #21

    All Tomatoes Ruin Relationships

    Reddit thread with users humorously confusing "ultimatum" with "all tomato," illustrating dumbest posts in 2024.

    lordofthefries_ Report

    However, it takes drive, patience, and discipline to take advantage of these opportunities. Not to mention that you have to be perceptive and humble enough to notice that your education might be lacking in certain fields, and that you probably should do something to correct the imbalance.

    If you constantly have issues sharing your thoughts in writing or when talking to others, you definitely should find ways to resolve these problems. Good communication is a skill that will never go out of style.

    Meanwhile, if you have trouble connecting to other people, you may want to brush up on emotional intelligence, good management practices, leadership, and other fields. Other areas that the average person ought to be reasonably well-versed in include health, fitness, and nutrition; personal finances; media literacy; and the basics of science, history, and proper grammar. Aside from that, you should also be able to take care of yourself and do simple chores, from knowing how to cook and doing the laundry to paying your taxes and budgeting.
    #22

    Uncle Bill Cord

    Screenshot of a humorous comment exchange about the phrase "uncle bill cord."

    SoleilthePhoenix Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago

    Does this count as cockney rhyming slang? /s

    #23

    Wait, I Meant Heterochromia

    Cat with heterochromia in garden, humorous tweet noted among 2024 dumbest posts.

    lovesickdoe Report

    carlapereirachagas avatar
    Carla Pereira Chagas
    Carla Pereira Chagas
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Maybe She is homophobic... You don't know! Still, a very cute homophobic 🤭

    #24

    Olive The Sudden

    Text on a window with a comedic post about moving from Florida to California and experiencing a rare hurricane in 2024.

    reddit.com Report

    Ideally, you should be able to develop all of these skills throughout your childhood, at school. But people’s backgrounds, family situations, teachers, and relationships with education as a whole all differ, so not everyone manages to learn as much as their classmates. Some people inevitably fall behind due to a whole host of different issues.

    Recognizing that you’re behind and that it’s worth catching up to your peers is the first step to filling in the most egregious knowledge gaps you have. Of course, let’s not be naive: no matter how much you study, you’ll never be an expert in ‘everything.’ However, you can cover your main bases and then specialize in a handful of niches.
    #25

    Oh God, This Thread Goes On For 600 More Replies

    Screenshot of comments discussing misunderstandings about chemistry concepts, related to dumbest posts of 2024.

    TurquoiseBeetle67 Report

    #26

    To Switch Accounts

    Reddit thread screenshot illustrating one of 2024 dumbest posts with mistaken account reply.

    OtisA92688 Report

    #27

    To Offer Some Helpful Advice

    Text post claiming medical treatments are deadly; related to 2024 dumbest posts.

    2Swerdy Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    In the spirit of “even a stopped clock is right twice a day”, not all bacteria are bad

    You also have to consider the fact that different experts will almost inevitably have different perceptions of what basic knowledge means. Someone with a PhD in physics will, naturally, think that higher-level math and science skills are vital.

    Meanwhile, someone who specializes in medicine, art, agriculture, programming, entertainment, marketing, fitness, management, or literally anything else, will think that society as a whole should value what they value and know things that they know. But, again, we can’t all be experts in all fields. It’s not practical and not feasible.
    #28

    Hold Up… Then What Do You Think They Are???

    A humorous exchange about ducks and birds in a Twitter thread, showcasing one of 2024's dumbest posts.

    Eastern-Dig-4555 Report

    #29

    We're So Doomed As A Species

    Facebook post exchange on feeding dogs vegan; features a debated comment thread.

    abortizjr Report

    guineveremariesmith avatar
    Gwyn
    Gwyn
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited)

    My vet says many dog foods don't have enough protein so recommended we buy a high protein one.

    #30

    This One

    Comment highlights a funny misconception about Europe's size, fitting under dumbest posts.

    60svintage Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    "Well, we could probably spend two weeks making fun of you. But I suspect we'd have much better things to do." ("We could play chess, or..." "Let's play chess!")

    Which of the comments that we’ve featured in this list gave you the biggest case of secondhand embarrassment? Were there any that physically made you cringe or facepalm? What are, hands down, the dumbest comments or posts you’ve read on social media recently?

    How do you think this general lack of education could potentially be tackled, on a social or global scale? We’d love to hear your opinions and ideas. If you have a moment, drop by the comments to share them!
    #31

    Rectum Piercing

    Person with a septum ring captioned "Would a nose rectum piercing suite me," highlighting one of 2024's dumbest posts.

    Flat_Literature_4526 Report

    #32

    That's Amoosing, Pal

    Screenshot of a social media argument about whether milk is dairy, highlighting one of the dumbest posts.

    romeovf Report

    ericgibbs avatar
    Eric G
    Eric G
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Narrator: America does not, in fact, do things the right way.

    #33

    4hrt

    Tweet about cold microwaves with humorous reply, highlighting dumbest posts.

    Report

    clumsyboots avatar
    Jostanquecla
    Jostanquecla
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    I think they mean make something cold as fast as a microwave makes something hot. Not a bad idea actually.

    #34

    Sell My Nana Illness Is Going Around

    Text message exchange with a humorous mistake, showcasing dumbest posts of 2024.

    deaduntilautumn Report

    #35

    An Incredibly Stupid And Verified Facepalm

    Tweet about calculator error, discussed as a 2024 dumbest post.

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Well, to be fair, a lot of people have difficulty with the order of operations. I catch myself on occasion.

    #36

    Middle Hemisphere

    Screenshot of dumbest posts discussing hemispheres and weather.

    J_empty Report

    #37

    There’s Something Insidious About The Hatred Of C-Sections

    Confused social media exchange about C-section versus birth.

    MistakeWonderful9178 Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Lucky you. With that kind of thinking you should be able to avoid interacting with a birth canal permanently.

    #38

    Mammals Aren't Animals?

    Two social media comments showcasing 2024 dumbest posts, with a humorous misunderstanding of biology.

    CoolFork33 Report

    #39

    You Sure About That Buddy?

    Social media post claiming Asia and Europe aren't continents with laughing emojis, related to dumbest posts.

    hippityhoppitydeath Report

    guineveremariesmith avatar
    Gwyn
    Gwyn
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited)

    You mean, parts of the world called.... CONTINENTS?!?!?

    #40

    I Have No Words

    Social media math confusion, showcasing one of the dumbest posts related to calculating years between 2003 and 2023.

    sandiercy Report

    guineveremariesmith avatar
    Gwyn
    Gwyn
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Hmmm, try that math method on your bank account next.

    #41

    The Amount Of Likes Is Scary

    Debate over whether Wales is a country, example of 2024 dumbest posts.

    EvelKros Report

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    How to say you went through the US education system without saying you went through the US education system?

    #42

    Ahh Yes...the Universally Standard Unit Of Door-To-Wall

    Text conversation about couch dimensions with humorous response. Image of a red couch included. Keywords: Dumbest Posts 2024.

    Possible-Variety-698 Report

    guineveremariesmith avatar
    Gwyn
    Gwyn
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I remember my kids having to measure things for homework in... Second grade? He just have missed it.

    #43

    Grand Scheme Of Things

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment about "gran stephen things," highlighted as a humorous example of dumbest posts in 2024.

    TheR

    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like some of these are the voice-to-text feature going wrong.

    #44

    Mmm... Ok Apparently It Is

    Tweets showing a reply about naming African countries, highlighting a humorous misunderstanding. Keywords: Dumbest Posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    Scent Of Mental. I Believe The Word They Are Looking For Is Sentimental

    A social media comment featuring a humorous typo, related to dumbest posts.

    hawthornehoots Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Feminine urge.. was the more unfamiliar term here, at least when used with the word sentimental..

    #46

    Behind Clothes Doors

    Two comments with humorous typos about "clothes doors," highlighting dumbest posts in 2024.

    _Foxlet_ Report

    #47

    When You Didn't Pay Attention During Math Lectures:

    Social media post featuring a grocery store challenge with humorous comment, illustrating 2024 dumbest posts.

    BGMusisinyani Report

    #48

    What Consent Is This One Talking About? Anyone Care To Explain Me?

    Screenshot of a controversial tweet discussing marriage and ownership, tagged as one of the dumbest posts of 2024.

    Ambika66 Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really hope this was written by a man pretending to be a woman, not an actual woman. Otherwise it's too depressing.

    #49

    I Really Don't Wanna Know What They're Trying To Imply By This

    A screenshot of a Twitter post from "@BadMedicalTakes" highlighting a controversial view, tagged as one of the "2024 Dumbest Posts."

    BadMedicalTakes , oresteneos Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get the feeling this dude isn't allowed within 1000yd of an elementary school.

    #50

    He’s So Confident With It

    Social media exchange discussing gender roles and infertility; context reflects 2024 dumbest posts.

    lura_77 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    99% of the people in the world are fertile women? There's a lot of stupid here that I'm having a hard time processing.

    #51

    Is That Dude For Real?

    Tweet about pregnancy not being harmful, labeled under "Dumbest Posts" by Bad Medical Takes.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially with a penis and no uterus... 🤦‍♂️ read some other books..

    #52

    I Think She Should Investigate

    Tweets with dubious claims about nicotine, exemplifying 2024 dumbest posts.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    baca-strings avatar
    Strings
    Strings
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ummm... I recall reading a study done on "tobacco nieve people" (never smoke, chewed), who were put on low dosage nicotine patches. Positive effects on things like glaucoma and ulcerative colitis were documented, then the study ended... and the patients were taken off the patch cold turkey. A follow up check was done... no signs of withdrawal. Just sayin

    #53

    Those Disclaimers On The Packs Are Just For Funsies

    Tweet claiming no scientific evidence smoking harms health, featured in 2024 dumbest posts collection.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's exactly what the tobacco companies have been saying for years, so it must be right

    #54

    "Zero Creativity "

    Comments discussing creativity under "The Office (Arabic Version)" with humorous replies, highlighting 2024 dumbest posts.

    masinsa Report

    #55

    Basic Maths Y'all

    Handwritten math riddle with incorrect comment, illustrating a 2024 dumbest posts example.

    ionenbindung Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's 42, you mathematical illiterate. Excuse me, you innumerate.

    #56

    Sir That's Not How Twins Work

    Screenshot showing comments debating gender of twins, related to dumbest posts in 2024.

    Sorry-Pie-6826 Report

    #57

    Mexico, An Urethral Country

    A tweet misspelling "ethereal" as "urethral" with an image of a Mexican flag by the waterfront, reflecting dumbest posts.

    sokra3 Report

    aidanpite avatar
    Aidan Pite
    Aidan Pite
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering the content of this list, it's pretty ironic that the title was clearly written by someone with only an elementary-level grasp of the English language...

    #58

    Ahh. I Love The Voice Of Angles

    Screenshot of a social media comment with a typo, labeled among 2024 dumbest posts.

    OsamaBinLadder22 Report

    #59

    Woke Up To This Conversation Between My Co-Owner And A New Member

    Chat exchange showing confusion between Utah and South America, related to dumbest posts.

    xhyenabite Report

    #60

    Cervix Announcement

    Truck door with long receipt-like paper attached; a humorous example of dumbest posts 2024.

    vernfitz Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always turn off your answering cervix when approaching a weigh station

    #61

    Bring Back LED Paint To Protect From 5G!

    Text post about using lead paint for 5G protection, labeled as one of the dumbest posts of 2024.

    jonmpls Report

    #62

    Fecal Recognition

    Social media post mistakenly asking for "fecal recognition" app, showcasing dumbest posts.

    Stephenf1234 Report

    #63

    Baking Soda

    Text on purple background reads: "Added bacon soda to wings; husband disliked them. Won't repeat." Dumbest post of 2024 example.

    Madame_Quotidienne Report

    #64

    Had To Share This With You All

    Text conversation with confusion between crochet and knitting; example of dumbest posts in 2024.

    SkinnyManikin Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, we don't. We use crochet to mean crochet and knit to mean knit.

    #65

    Banjo

    A banjo labeled "Band joe" on a leather couch, priced at $250. Dumbest Posts example.

    username0- Report

    #66

    Nobody Calling Out That She Said "Safe Us"

    Screenshot of tweets humorously misunderstanding DNA, fitting the theme of dumbest posts.

    DontWorryBoutB Report

    #67

    GC Claims That Red Blood Cells Are Not Cells

    Social media exchange debating red blood cells' classification, highlighting 2024 dumbest post.

    MonadoSoyBoi Report

    #68

    Whala

    Social media comment showcasing a humorous language misunderstanding, illustrating one of the 2024 dumbest posts.

    couldaspongedothis Report

    #69

    Greeks

    Screenshot of a Greek mythology comment with a humorous reply, fitting the dumbest posts theme.

    Report

    #70

    And 120 Minutes Is 1h20m, Right?

    Comment stating "9 out of 10 is the same thing as 19 out of 20, dunce," highlighting one of the dumbest posts.

    reddit.com Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, another simple mental mistake, but important. Places like casinos, loan offices etc play on people who make this kind of mistake. Each example is a 'one less than', but PROPORTIONALLY they are not the same.

    #71

    Burst Your Bottle

    Text screenshot of a comment containing a humorous mistake, related to dumbest posts.

    Autistic-Teddybear Report

    #72

    Poke A Dot

    A tag labeled "poke a dot couch" on a polka dot patterned fabric, illustrating dumbest posts.

    thisissixsyllables Report

    #73

    Sidekick

    Text exchange humorously mixes up 'sidekick' and psychic, exemplifying dumbest posts.

    Jayohwhy23 Report

    aidanpite avatar
    Aidan Pite
    Aidan Pite
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took me an embarrassingly long time to realize they were talking about a psychic.

    #74

    Sediments

    Screenshot of a conversation with humorous misspelling, highlighting 2024 dumbest posts.

    ginmadeoftears Report

    #75

    Yeah, It's Hard To Imagine Climate Change Being Real

    Social media post claiming belief in climate change is dumb, illustrating one of the dumbest posts of 2024.

    Due-Supermarket1305 Report

    #76

    What’s Wrong With Him

    A social media post featuring one of the 2024 dumbest posts discussing relationships.

    DelusionPosting Report

    #77

    I Love When People Who Dont Know Anything About Medical Science Speak So Loudly

    Social media exchange on postpartum depression, example of 2024 dumbest posts.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #78

    Toilet With Electric Biden

    "Toilet listed as 'electric Biden' for sale, showcasing a humorous 2024 dumbest post theme."

    ElTi9re Report

    #79

    Mount Everest Isn't In America???

    Social media exchange showcasing 2024 dumbest posts about Mount Everest location confusion.

    cldingo Report

    #80

    Memorise

    Social media replies with humorous misunderstandings; dumbest posts receive thousands of interactions.

    Unusual-Tomorrow-892 Report

    #81

    Computing Straight Out Of The Whom

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showcasing a humorous typo, related to dumbest posts.

    kokocijo Report

    #82

    But I Dye Grass