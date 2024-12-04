People just seem to love dogs, and it’s estimated that over 65 million American households own one. It’s not just the fact that they look cute, but these pooches also provide a lot of compassion, support, and love to their humans. Every dog has its own personality, and that also plays a part in how folks build a connection with their furry friend.

To get more insights into the amazing mind of dogs, Bored Panda reached out to K.M. Robinson. She is a multi-time bestselling fiction author and dog mom. She has had the 7th, 74th, and 87th top-selling books on Amazon. Along with all of that, she is also a social media educator and speaker.

K.M. Robinson told us that “each dog is going to be different in their motivations for their behavior. My dog Lucy is extremely high-energy, so when she gets silly, part of it is joy and part of it is that she has a lot of energy to release.”

“My dog Gemma doesn’t have nearly the same energy as her sister but gets silly when she plays, and upon realizing it’s funny, she really leans into it and gets extra silly for the reactions.”

“A lot of it is personality. Lucy is the happiest dog in the world, and Gemma loves to be funny and plays into it when she knows it’s getting her attention. Typically, it’s a mix of having energy that needs to be released, happiness, and a desire for attention and the reactions they get from people and other animals,” she shared.